President Trump MAGA Rally, Pensacola Florida – 7:30pm EST…

Tonight, in the second MAGA rally of the day President Donald Trump arrives in Pensacola, Florida, for a campaign rally at the Pensacola International Airport.  President Trump is expected to speak at 7:30pm EST with several speakers and events ongoing.

RSBN Livestream LinkGlobal News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

148 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Pensacola Florida – 7:30pm EST…

  1. jahealy says:
    November 3, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Looks like Jesse Watters is showing the rally (Fox News), FWIW.

  2. Pam says:
    November 3, 2018 at 8:08 pm

  3. rashomon says:
    November 3, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Best rally evah!! SO crazy. So off the cuff.

  4. covfefe999 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    I’m late because I was listening to Bongino interviewing Papadopolous. Wow. Long interview but full of interesting stuff. OK. RSBN feed coming up now …

  5. wheatietoo says:
    November 3, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Ack…there are some Duds in the audience behind Pres Trump.

    I don’t think they’re creepers, just low-energy Duds.
    They’re just standing there.

    Except, that guy in the black t-shirt with dark grey blazer — he’s kinda creepy.
    But at least he’s smiling.

  7. bflyjesusgrl says:
    November 3, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    You don’t see Bill Nelson for 5 1/2 yrs, then he shows up around election time!

