Jobs Not Mobs…

Posted on November 3, 2018 by

Not an actual GOP ad…. but it should be:

.

#ColdAnger

46 Responses to Jobs Not Mobs…

  1. Tiffthis says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

  2. SharkDiver says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Dems must absolutely get destroyed on Tuesday…Vote like your life depended on it, because it does.

  3. rumpole2 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    IF “cold anger” is a real thing…. bubbling away unseen…. then NOW is the time it should show… with a RED WAVE on Tuesday.

  4. LivingWithDogs says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Wow. What a great video. It really shows the massive gulf between POTUS/The Deplorables and the Anitfa Left.

  5. Harry Lime says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    I don’t have cable tv…gave it up about a decade ago…but this should be aired on every channel, in every state, in every time slot, every 30 minutes or so.

  6. imkittymyers says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:43 pm

  7. Linda Jean Burkett says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    WOW! That’s awesome. Haven’t seen it on networks.

  8. lorenetn says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Yes it should be an ad!

  9. rumpole2 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Deplorables….. Don’t Let Me Down!!

  10. mikgen says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Good luck on tuesday. I will cross my fingers and pray for you. Let there be a red tidal wave!

    (Here in Sweden we still haven’t got a government almost two months after the elections. Go figure.)

  11. Kent says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    If that DOESN’T become an ad..in the primest of times and repeatedly aired…someone should be fired……

    • Dutchman says:
      November 3, 2018 at 7:22 pm

      Yes, I get the feeling there are,some ‘old thinking’ paid political operatives in the Republican party, that just need to go.

      Either they are nevertrumpers, OR they are still stuck in ‘old thinking’, still believing political axioms, which never WERE true,
      (see my posts on “GRATS”) and they just can’t adapt to the new reality.

      They would probably think this ad is too in your face, instead of understanding that in your face is EXACTLY what we need right now.
      Assignment, starting Nov. 8th (time to celebrate or commiserate, and take stock) then start cleaning out the dead wood in the Republican party, at the national, state and local district level.

      We want deplorables, not nevertrumpers, aggressive, enthused and committed, heading into 2020.

      If we have learned anything, its that it is NOT enough to support DJT, ….NOT enough to vote for him, NOT enough to vote straight R, even if you have to hold your nose.
      NOT enogh to attend his ralleys, camping out the night before,…

      WE must do more.WE must become active in PARTY BUILDING, which occurs BETWEEN elections.

      We see posts of people,requesting yard signs from their local party, and not getting any, getting lots of dem mailers, very little for R’s.
      Print your OWN yard signs. Go down to your local RNC headquarters, and VOLONTEER. Become a precinct captain, go door to door, identifying R voters.

      DO NOT sit on your tuffet, waiting for next election, and fretting/posting. The RNC I’m sure, has many energetic and motivated people, but it IS, in some,areas, deficient and in others acting (or not acting) with questionable motives.

      We OWE it to our POTUS, to give him the BEST political party, having his back, the way he has ours.

      Get busy living,…or get busy dieing!

  12. mikgen says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    tuesday = Tuesday
    (WordPress and sticky fingers on an iPhone)

  13. Pa Hermit says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Tuesday is the day we find out which direction America will take. If the Left gains inroads to the elected officials, then growth will slow down to a crawl again, I am deeply encouraged by the size of those rallies that POTUS is involved in. The hope is that the Silent Majority will not stand idly by and let the Left gain a big foothold on these offices. I’m all for a 2 Party system as long as it’s not the one Party with 2 options we’ve had recently. With Trump, we no longer have the lesser of 2 evils and I think America sees it too. At least that’s my hope. My hope is we will be on our knees in thanks for the positive future we elected! Praise God from whom all blessings flow, for America is our blessing!!!

  14. maggiemoowho says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    That is fantastic, it needs to be played everywhere. 😃👍👍👍

  15. susandyer1962 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Wow! Why is that not to n tv? Too bad we can’t send it to the White House!!

    MAGA!!!💕

  16. wheatietoo says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Great Ad!

    This one doesn’t have the footage of that soy boy guy kicking a woman in the face, though.
    But it’s still a great Ad.

  17. Sylvia Avery says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Wow. The GOP came out with a similar ad a couple weeks ago, I believe. It was good, it really was. But this was way better. So effective. So well done. Clear and unmistakeable. As others have said, it needs to be seen EVERYWHERE again and again in the next few days.

  18. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 3, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    When you think of a mindset that dismisses the best economic news in decades, that dismisses the best job numbers & wage increases for citizens of all colors & ethnicity’s, you must come to the conclusion that mindset is diseased

    A healthy, rational & sane mind cannot possibly dismiss incredibly good news which is based on factual evidence

    To dismiss the most important aspect in peoples lives, the ability to make a living in a dignified manner, is to dismiss the most basic human instinct, survival

    The absolute insanity of the leftist ideology is the dismissal of any living creatures most dominant nature, & to pursue an altruistic, suicidal path to extinction

    In other words, leftist are f***ing insane

  19. Doug says:
    November 3, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    THIS!!!!!!

  20. Clivus Multrum says:
    November 3, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Just knowing that Hillary will finally realize that she really, really NEVER will be president in the wake of a republican romp on Tuesday is all it should take to convince any normal American to go out and vote.

  21. Donna in Oregon says:
    November 3, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Send it to Dan Bongino. He will give it the exposure it needs…..also to Judge Janine, Jesse Watters.

    Send it to the Pope. He needs a reality check about Socialism.

  22. We the people know says:
    November 3, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    When Pigs can Fly (at CNN
    )https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMC_j0Xbdx0&feature=youtu.be

  23. TestName7 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    I endorse this message

    In my humble deplorable opinion the 1/2-second clip with Trump swinging in triumph is unecessary.

    ( I say this because I personally might understand and somewhat enjoy it but my brain says it may be gratuitious and without substance and possibly offputting ).

    Sans that, I say fit for any market or even a movie theatre.

    • Rock Knutne says:
      November 3, 2018 at 7:36 pm

      Somewhat enjoy it?

      It was peak enjoyment for me. However, I can see how it might be too ‘look at me’ rather than an ‘us’ message.

      Although I think about 65 million of us would love to see it aired as is, in prime time!

  24. Super Elite says:
    November 3, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Democrats are criminals. From top to bottom. From Hillary to Creepy Porn Lawyer.

  25. James Street says:
    November 3, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    I remember when the argument to vote for women politicians was that there would be fewer wars, violence, hate and crime if women ran the country because they were more nurturing.

  26. Michelle says:
    November 3, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Excellent, but they should have included the part where Hillary said there would be no civility.

  27. themellowtraveller says:
    November 3, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    GOP might not be airing that ad, but I am! On all social media accounts!

