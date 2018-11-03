Jobs Not Mobs…

Not an actual GOP ad…. but it should be:
#ColdAnger
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Dems must absolutely get destroyed on Tuesday…Vote like your life depended on it, because it does.
Awesome 🤨👍❤️🇺🇸❤️‼️‼️‼️‼️💕
…It is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government and to provide new guards for their future security. And such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former systems of Government.
VOTE!!
Pray – Vote – Pray
🙏🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼
Thank you, Sundance.
We will Make America Great Again!
God Bless You
God Bless America
🙏🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼🇺🇸❤️
Powerful. It is, at last, the sophisticated blending of our messages which can and will red-pill even casual voters. God bless America. Vote.
IF “cold anger” is a real thing…. bubbling away unseen…. then NOW is the time it should show… with a RED WAVE on Tuesday.
I see Red…
Wow. What a great video. It really shows the massive gulf between POTUS/The Deplorables and the Anitfa Left.
I don’t have cable tv…gave it up about a decade ago…but this should be aired on every channel, in every state, in every time slot, every 30 minutes or so.
Send it to Hannity and Cruz and few others
WOW! That’s awesome. Haven’t seen it on networks.
And you never will.
Networks are on the side of the mobs.
Yes it should be an ad!
Deplorables….. Don’t Let Me Down!!
Good luck on tuesday. I will cross my fingers and pray for you. Let there be a red tidal wave!
(Here in Sweden we still haven’t got a government almost two months after the elections. Go figure.)
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrGeC2CUcAA6qpZ.jpg:large
We pray for you folks as well. May sanity return to the West.
If that DOESN’T become an ad..in the primest of times and repeatedly aired…someone should be fired……
Yes, I get the feeling there are,some ‘old thinking’ paid political operatives in the Republican party, that just need to go.
Either they are nevertrumpers, OR they are still stuck in ‘old thinking’, still believing political axioms, which never WERE true,
(see my posts on “GRATS”) and they just can’t adapt to the new reality.
They would probably think this ad is too in your face, instead of understanding that in your face is EXACTLY what we need right now.
Assignment, starting Nov. 8th (time to celebrate or commiserate, and take stock) then start cleaning out the dead wood in the Republican party, at the national, state and local district level.
We want deplorables, not nevertrumpers, aggressive, enthused and committed, heading into 2020.
If we have learned anything, its that it is NOT enough to support DJT, ….NOT enough to vote for him, NOT enough to vote straight R, even if you have to hold your nose.
NOT enogh to attend his ralleys, camping out the night before,…
WE must do more.WE must become active in PARTY BUILDING, which occurs BETWEEN elections.
We see posts of people,requesting yard signs from their local party, and not getting any, getting lots of dem mailers, very little for R’s.
Print your OWN yard signs. Go down to your local RNC headquarters, and VOLONTEER. Become a precinct captain, go door to door, identifying R voters.
DO NOT sit on your tuffet, waiting for next election, and fretting/posting. The RNC I’m sure, has many energetic and motivated people, but it IS, in some,areas, deficient and in others acting (or not acting) with questionable motives.
We OWE it to our POTUS, to give him the BEST political party, having his back, the way he has ours.
Get busy living,…or get busy dieing!
…deadwood leaving soon…..
tuesday = Tuesday
(WordPress and sticky fingers on an iPhone)
Tuesday is the day we find out which direction America will take. If the Left gains inroads to the elected officials, then growth will slow down to a crawl again, I am deeply encouraged by the size of those rallies that POTUS is involved in. The hope is that the Silent Majority will not stand idly by and let the Left gain a big foothold on these offices. I’m all for a 2 Party system as long as it’s not the one Party with 2 options we’ve had recently. With Trump, we no longer have the lesser of 2 evils and I think America sees it too. At least that’s my hope. My hope is we will be on our knees in thanks for the positive future we elected! Praise God from whom all blessings flow, for America is our blessing!!!
That is fantastic, it needs to be played everywhere. 😃👍👍👍
Wow! Why is that not to n tv? Too bad we can’t send it to the White House!!
MAGA!!!💕
Great Ad!
This one doesn’t have the footage of that soy boy guy kicking a woman in the face, though.
But it’s still a great Ad.
Wow. The GOP came out with a similar ad a couple weeks ago, I believe. It was good, it really was. But this was way better. So effective. So well done. Clear and unmistakeable. As others have said, it needs to be seen EVERYWHERE again and again in the next few days.
When you think of a mindset that dismisses the best economic news in decades, that dismisses the best job numbers & wage increases for citizens of all colors & ethnicity’s, you must come to the conclusion that mindset is diseased
A healthy, rational & sane mind cannot possibly dismiss incredibly good news which is based on factual evidence
To dismiss the most important aspect in peoples lives, the ability to make a living in a dignified manner, is to dismiss the most basic human instinct, survival
The absolute insanity of the leftist ideology is the dismissal of any living creatures most dominant nature, & to pursue an altruistic, suicidal path to extinction
In other words, leftist are f***ing insane
THIS!!!!!!
Just knowing that Hillary will finally realize that she really, really NEVER will be president in the wake of a republican romp on Tuesday is all it should take to convince any normal American to go out and vote.
Send it to Dan Bongino. He will give it the exposure it needs…..also to Judge Janine, Jesse Watters.
Send it to the Pope. He needs a reality check about Socialism.
When Pigs can Fly (at CNN
)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMC_j0Xbdx0&feature=youtu.be
OMG! FREAKIN AWESOME!!!
Ummmmmmmmmm, …. smell that? I LOVE the smell of liberal tears in the morning …
Oh, man! I love this!
My heart is soaring!
Where’s our Mu Shu?!? ❤️
I endorse this message
In my humble deplorable opinion the 1/2-second clip with Trump swinging in triumph is unecessary.
( I say this because I personally might understand and somewhat enjoy it but my brain says it may be gratuitious and without substance and possibly offputting ).
Sans that, I say fit for any market or even a movie theatre.
Somewhat enjoy it?
It was peak enjoyment for me. However, I can see how it might be too ‘look at me’ rather than an ‘us’ message.
Although I think about 65 million of us would love to see it aired as is, in prime time!
Democrats are criminals. From top to bottom. From Hillary to Creepy Porn Lawyer.
I remember when the argument to vote for women politicians was that there would be fewer wars, violence, hate and crime if women ran the country because they were more nurturing.
Excellent, but they should have included the part where Hillary said there would be no civility.
GOP might not be airing that ad, but I am! On all social media accounts!
Treehouse Poet Laureate
