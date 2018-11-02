President Trump MAGA Rally, Indianapolis Indiana – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

Posted on November 2, 2018 by

President Trump’s second rally of the day is in VP Mike Pence’s home state of Indiana, where President Trump is supporting Mike Braun for U.S. Senate to unseat Democratic incumbent Joe Donnelly.  The venue is Southport High School in Indianapolis, and the anticipated start time for President Trump is 7:00pm EST

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

35 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Indianapolis Indiana – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

  1. Minnie says:
    November 2, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    MAGA Rally!

    The perfect antidote for a trying day.

    🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸

    • fleporeblog says:
      November 2, 2018 at 7:06 pm

      I will parlay it with some incredible data 😉

      The data is staggering folks! This chart truly explains it all:

      Of the 13 states, we have flipped the Early Voting advantage from 2016 in 8 of them (NE, WV, CA, FL, AZ, NV, MD & OR). The 5 that Democrats have flipped (NC, IA, ME, LA & CO) all don’t have a Senate Seat up for grabs except LA which we will absolutely win.

      The most important states that will determine the House and our majority in the Senate are WV (+4.4%), NV (+3.1%), FL (+3.0%), AZ (+1.9%) and CA (+4.0%). We have some of our greatest percentage changes compared to 2016.

      When we look at all 13 states combined, we currently sit at +1.7%! I cannot overstate the importance of this come Tuesday night!

  3. Skeeball says:
    November 2, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Can you imagine Hillary having the stamina for back-to-back campaign rallies in two states?

    CACKLE

  4. Lack is not all says:
    November 2, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Imagine lazy obama doing two rallies or three a day during more than a week, every day, I never followed o during his presidency but I know that if he had done that the media would’ve not stopped continuous praise.

    • rumpole2 says:
      November 2, 2018 at 6:43 pm

      It seems that Obama believes the myth about a “Blue Wave”…

      The only reason he is out stumping is to promote himself. He expects the Blue wave and wants to claim credit.
      If he believed (knew) that it was a close race and that DIMS were going to suffer another humiliating loss… he would be staying away and avoiding some of the responsibility for it.

  5. freewillnc says:
    November 2, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    You know what I need after an awesome MAGA Rally?
    ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………ANOTHER MEGA-MAGA RALLY

    Double Dose of Deplorable Deliciousness………………..

    • Landslide says:
      November 2, 2018 at 6:39 pm

      Fabulous!!! Hope President Trump brings it up in this rally!!

    • Meadowbrook says:
      November 2, 2018 at 6:48 pm

      which woman, he had multiple liars come forward…

    • Gil says:
      November 2, 2018 at 6:54 pm

      “Committee investigators began investigating Ms. Munro-Leighton’s allegations. Given her relatively unique name, Committee investigators were able to use open-source research to locate Ms. Munro-Leighton and determine that she: (1) is a left-wing activist; (2) is decades older than Judge Kavanaugh; and (3) lives in neither the Washington DC area nor California, but in Kentucky. In order to investigate her sexual-assault claims, Committee investigators first attempted to reach her by phone on October 3, 2018, but were unsuccessful. On October 29, Committee investigators again attempted contact, leaving a voicemail. In response, Ms. Munro-Leighton left Committee investigators a voicemail on November 1, 2018. 

      Eventually, on November 1, 2018, Committee investigators connected with Ms. Munro Leighton by phone and spoke with her about the sexual-assault allegations against Judge
      Kavanaugh she had made to the Committee. Under questioning by Committee investigators, Ms. Munro-Leighton admitted, contrary to her prior claims, that she had not been sexually assaulted by Judge Kavanaugh and was not the author of the original “Jane Doe” letter. When directly asked by Committee investigators if she was, as she had claimed, the “Jane Doe” from Oceanside California who had sent the letter to Senator Harris, she admitted: “No, no, no. I did that as a way to grab attention. I am not Jane Doe . . . but I did read Jane Doe’s letter. I read the transcript of the call to your Committee. . . . I saw it online. It was news.”

      She further confessed to Committee investigators that (1) she “just wanted to get attention”; (2) “it was a tactic”; and (3) “that was just a ploy.” She told Committee investigators that she had called Congress multiple times during the Kavanaugh hearing process – including prior to the time Dr. Ford’s allegations surfaced – to oppose his nomination. Regarding the false sexual-assault allegation she made via her email to the Committee, she said: “I was angry, and I sent it out.” When asked by Committee investigators whether she had ever met Judge Kavanaugh, she said:

      “Oh Lord, no.”

      http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=141216

  7. ParteaGirl says:
    November 2, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Yay!

  8. Dora says:
    November 2, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    • Landslide says:
      November 2, 2018 at 6:59 pm

      LOVE the music mix! Many people sang along in Houston. I was videoing during Billy Jean and didn’t realize I was singing along….friend who received the video told me! Fun fun! As we were leaving, they played We Are The Champions (think it’s actually a different title) and tons of people were singing it. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

      • tuskyou says:
        November 2, 2018 at 7:06 pm

        We Are The Champions is the correct title. Love this song–it has a double meaning for me. The reign of the Chicago Bulls dynasty and our MAGA movement.

  9. Dude1394 says:
    November 2, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    I have a need…. For MORE TRUMP COWBELL!!!

  10. kea says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    What’s better then 1 Trump rally? 2 Trump rallies?

    But 3 Trump rallies are better then 2.

    BUT winning on Nov 6…. priceless!!!!

