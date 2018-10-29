President Trump Supplements Border Patrol With 5,200 U.S. Military – DoD, DHS and Border Patrol Press Conference…

There are now approximately three to four known waves of migrants traveling from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico approaching the Southern U.S. border. Estimates on the total number range from 10,000 to 20,000 throughout all groups.

Pentagon and Homeland Security officials held a press conference today announcing the deployment of U.S. military personnel to the Southern border in an effort to stem the inbound migration of thousands of central American nationals.

.

During the press conference General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, the head of U.S. Northern Command, said 800 U.S. troops were already en route to the Texas border and more were headed to the borders in California and Arizona. Overall the DoD said they will send over 5,200 troops to help secure the border with Mexico in anticipation of the ‘caravan’.

(Reuters) […] Kevin McAleenan, the U.S. commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, said a group of approximately 3,500 immigrants were traveling through southern Mexico with the intent of reaching the U.S. border. A second caravan of about 3,000 people were at the Guatemala-Mexico border, McAleenan said. At the same time, over the last three weeks, border agents have encountered nearly 1,900 people per day either crossing the border illegally or presenting themselves at ports of entry, with over half of them being children alone or parents and children traveling together, McAleenan said. (read more)

To all members of the caravan seeking asylum, Mexico has offered protection and benefits to all who qualify. To all others, please heed our warning and turn around. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) October 29, 2018

