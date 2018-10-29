Hillary Clinton Jokes About Confusing Eric Holder with Corey Booker: “They all look alike”…

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton and women’s rights advocate Kara Swisher sat down for a live podcast and taping in New York City. The media has focused on Mrs. Clinton remarks: “I want to be president”, which can be seen in the interview at 00:33:40.

However, there’s also an alarming joke told by Clinton that reflects her tone-deaf racial perspective. At the 01:04:30 moment of the interview Ms. Swisher mistakes Corey Booker for Eric Holder and Mrs. Clinton replies: “I know they all look alike“.

[Prompted – Just hit play]

.

Can you imagine the level of media and Democrat apoplexy if the leading figure within GOP politics cracked that kind of ‘racial joke’?

