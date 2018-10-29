Hillary Clinton Jokes About Confusing Eric Holder with Corey Booker: “They all look alike”…

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton and women’s rights advocate Kara Swisher sat down for a live podcast and taping in New York City. The media has focused on Mrs. Clinton remarks: “I want to be president”, which can be seen in the interview at 00:33:40.
However, there’s also an alarming joke told by Clinton that reflects her tone-deaf racial perspective. At the 01:04:30 moment of the interview Ms. Swisher mistakes Corey Booker for Eric Holder and Mrs. Clinton replies: “I know they all look alike“.
Can you imagine the level of media and Democrat apoplexy if the leading figure within GOP politics cracked that kind of ‘racial joke’?
“I shall never fight in the armed forces with a Negro by my side … Rather I should die a thousand times and see Old Glory trampled in the dirt never to rise again, than to see this beloved land of ours become degraded by race mongrels, a throwback to the blackest specimen from the wilds.” Robert Byrd
Yuck, Curry, thank you for the reminder about KKK Byrd.
“Today our country has lost a true American original, my friend and mentor Robert C. Byrd.” Clinton also said that Byrd had been “the heart” of the U.S. Senate.
This woman and her husband are two of the Biggest Racist in the world. That picture tells you everything you need to know about her.
She looks horrible. I mean Ruth Bader Ginsburg horrible.
Every night when I go to sleep and in the morning when I wake up I thank God for sending the gift to both us and the USA that is PDJT. Can you imagine the horror that would be our lives and the lives of our children and grandchildren if this beast and her ilk had won? I said the same prayerful thank you when I voted today.
Suzanne, and to think she is qualified to run for anything, less that of the WH? She is mentally deficient in so many ways. With her miserable health, will she even still be plaguing us in 2020. I don’t think the democrats would support her as they also no longer support Pelosi. Their egos are large but they are small little people because they are so in love with themselves and think they are of value to mankind. NOT!
And to think the people of NY welcomed her with open arms to be their Senator!
Arkansas smartened up and didn’t want the Clintons to re-soil their state once they had left the Whitehouse, but the suckers in NY were happy to be used by someone who didn’t live there and had no intention of doing anything for them, just to use it as a skipping stone to the Presidency.
I was embarrassed to be a NY’r then and still am.
Brace yourself for Hillary redeux – Chelsea is coming down the pike.
She hasn’t suffered enough yet. I hope she’s around to see President Trump win his 2nd term.
I believe the only thing killery klingon is qualified to run for is her life.
She isn’t even smart enough to get a head start…
… and Diet Coke.
I let myself have one Diet Coke each afternoon around 3:00 for a pick-me-up, and every time without caring who’s around me I say, You’re right Mr. President. I know it’s not good for me, but I love that shit!” 😁
Hillary Clinton lost the election because she forgot that, in America, white people still had the right to vote!
Amen, Suzanne.
In Hillary’s world – there is no world. No “folks”(charming , is’nt it). No. There is technology, media, and simulations of reality . That can be effectively used to control the “Zoo” (AKA human beings). And think-tanks etc using heavy duty psyops – the “folks” dont stand a chance. If you happen to be one of the “folks” – best bet is to figure out which part of the Zoo you prefer ( or “identify as”) – and She will provide your favorite treat ( Carrots? or Bananas?)- so long as you are good.
Imagine there’s no Country…… No Religion too.
Where’s my vodka, John.
As much as I dislike Hillary Clinton, it was a joke, and meant to be a sarcastic joke.
Of course, but what would have happened to.a Republican who made the same joke? Or joked about the Russians finding Hillary’s “lost” emails…oh, but wait–
LikeLiked by 5 people
So how did the dimwit interviewer mix the two up anyway?
What’s not a joke are the nightmares that I occasionally have. I see Killary, Max-Mean, Piglosi along with others and guess what? After awhile they all start looking the same to me and they are plenty scary!
Tell that to Megyn Kelly.
I missed the sarcasm but I certainly understood that it was a racial joke that would get me fired at work if I were to same something that disrespectful and in such poor taste. Really, really two sets of rules….
I don’t agree at all. That was an unintentional racial joke. You could argue that she was jokingly referring to “you seen one black male politician, you seen ’em all”… BUT THAT’S THE POINT! This comment left her mouth without her brain having 10 nanoseconds to filter it — and those are the most honest and telling types of comments.
“That’s not what I meant”. Yeah, it kinda was, Hil.
Let me give you another example: https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2016/04/hillary-clinton-pandering-radio/479004/
“On a radio station targeted towards black people with music that most would consider connected to black culture, Clinton’s comments looked for all the world like a textbook attempt at pandering from a campaign that has long been accused by young black people of doing just that. The interviewers themselves responded immediately, questioning Clinton about pandering in a joking way.
[…]
“I got hot sauce in my bag” has become a common refrain after Beyoncé’s hit single “Formation” gained popularity as a pro-black anthem, espousing a worldview that proudly embraces certain stereotypes and characteristics that were once deemed “too black” for polite society or undesirable. Hot sauce has long been associated with a certain ugly caricature of black culture—a caricature that frankly doesn’t make much sense. Quasi-objectively, hot sauce is just really damn good.
But it does make sense, then, that many young black people might be upset by a white politician claiming to love hot sauce in an interview that was clearly targeted towards them and their vote.”
You can call it “pandering” but there’s an underlying current there: the answer was TAILORED to a particular audience. That in itself is racially motivated thinking: I see you as “hot sauce people” so let’s talk about hot sauce. Really? She carries freaking hot sauce in her purse? First: who the eff does that? Second: I’m guessing hot sauce and that nip of chardonnay don’t really jive.
Yeah right and Ron DeSantis is branded as a racists for humorous comment with zero racial content. Nope, in these times that excuse has an effective range of zero meters and seconds.
Really stella,dislike and defending do not go together.
I truly didn’t get that from her comment Stella, but at any rate… what difference, at this point, does it make?
It wouldn’t for any of us! Imagine if President Trump had “made that joke”… it would be played ten million times before the midterms alone.
Hypocrisy rules the fake liberal “world” we want no part of!
hillberry is the typical plantation owner: she’ll take anybody as long as they will chop cotton or cook her food.
The Donkey in the room is, and has always been, that the Democrats are the most racist people in America. They are completely racist. Everything they do is racist. All of their policies are racist. They operate on the basic assumption that anyone who is white is automatically privileged (ie. Superior) and anyone who isn’t must be helped because they are lesser, somehow.
The Democrats never changed in their racism. They just changed in how they express that racism. They are pathetic people who cannot understand the basic concept of personal merit or character. Which is why they automatically assume they are such wonderful people, being white, or if not white, oppressed from birth and thus deserving of special treatment.
One, big, pathetic lump of wasted humanity. They do nothing for us, but weigh us down as a society.
I saw a great comment earlier today that I fully intend to appropriate:
“When Democrats talk to black Americans they talk about welfare programs. When Donald Trump talks to black Americans he talks about jobs. So, who are the real racists?”
Hillary–the gift that keeps on giving!
To be fair I thought she meant as in swamp creature appearance.
Lock her the f*ck up already.
Amen!
No Republican would be allowed to make a joke like that. Ever.
Do we really want to make a joke like that?
Yes we know you had plans to lock us up in FEMA camps. And as she said she would love to do it! Sick, still tone deaf to her crimes against this country and humanity. Justice will come. Why in the world would any women revel in calling themselves “nasty”? Repulsive self loathing if you ask me!
Yep. That was definitely in the works. We truly dodged a bullet.
A bullet, or a tactical nuke? Her toxic masculinity says nuke to me!
This is obviously a meant as a racist statement by Hillary. However, some people who don’t have a lot of exposure to another race have trouble distinguishing between different people of the same race until they have enough examples built up to distinguish between different characteristics of a race.
For example, I’ve seen black and asian people who have trouble distinguishing between white people. Also, when hair color or body type/build is more uniform, that’s one less distinguishing feature, especially if one has problems remembering faces in the first place.
Yes – at the Zoo – sometimes the elephants dont recognize poisonous snakes. But the orangutans always pick on on that.
So what?
Its a zoo!!
Interesting trivia on orangutans ability to distinguish between snakes. I wonder if orangutans born in a zoo are able to distinguish as well. Learned or genetic knowledge. I’ll have to look that up.
Police are loathe to admit it publicly, but eyewitness accounts from people from different races are usually pretty inaccurate on the whole. Every race appears to concentrate on different nuances and features in a face to describe and things get complicated when those particular traits aren’t the same in another race or have a different baseline. For instance, I might have great difficulty telling someone from Laos or Vietnam apart, but someone from that part of the world might see those differences immediately.
Does Cory Booker have a mustache?
Cankles rarely dissapoints.
As long as she does’nt tell Mother. Mother . Mother . MOTHER !!!!!!
There is no “Hillary”.
What does that mean anyway.
Its just a concept, a visual. A human female image.( if you are willing to stretch a bit)
Great minds from harvard and MIT can all collectively form a “supermind” and for the peasants – express ourselves as “Hillary”
And they’ll love it !
After all – we are not communists ( copyright Godfather II)
DeSantis was pilloried for saying “Don’t monkey this up.”
I dont care if Hillary meant it as a joke. The left has to abide by the same standards they would pin on us.
KOOK or deranged Psychopath whichever its Hillary ..
“During the eight years of Obama’s Presidency, and while I was Secretary of State, we have confused everyone in the world, including ourselves. We have confused our friends and our enemies. They have no idea what the United States stands for, what we’re likely to do, what we think is important. Trump is trying to change all that. I want to take us back.”
Someone needs to do a Meme with that Joke saying, OMG Trump said, “…” Oh wait Hillary made this racist joke last night and audience all laughed.
Uh, they all look alike to me– and, they all think alike.
All the “Hillarys” look alike to me as well. Its not racist. its a testament to modern technology !!
Uh, they all look alike to me– and, they all think alike.
There will-be-growth , in-the-spring
If-the-roots-are-strong the plants-will-flourish
I-like-to-watch-TV
Chauncy Rodham gardner
Perfect #blexit meme for twitter and facebook
One should probably ask her if Booker and Holder “look alike” to the many prisoners that her Cackling Highness used to just love having employed as her personal servants at the governor’s mansion in Arkansas (per the comments in her book, It Takes a Village).
You know, those superpredators…wonder how she brought them to heel?
After all, it was her husband that signed the laws that made NAFTA and PNTR, signed the “Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act”, and the Welfare Reform Act, as well as the1996 Three Strikes bill. All of these bills were done for political reasons, not to benefit the country,and they haven’t. All of those bills helped to create and/or further the problems we have within our inner cities, and by which American blacks are disproportionately influenced.
Hillary signed the Bankruptcy Reform Bill in 2001 (after her husband negotiated the lending reform — which put people into houses they couldn’t afford in the first place). Another blow.
They seem to like making people, but especially those “colored folks”, (aka. our fellow Americans) indigent and enslaved…such a nice lady…spit.
And to add insult to injury, the Clintons have promoted the bringing in of illegals — a group that directly confronts our black and poor white community and destablilizes what little stability they have.
And then blame it all on “that cheap white trash” (aka. poor/working class white people) in the most stunning projection.
Truly, such a good, good woman…
Damn it .. Now that I have been booted off twitter (For something stupid) and now GAB went poof I have no place to post cool comments I find here at Treehouse like I always did before.. Waaa !
Gab will be back shortly – “As we transition to a new hosting provider Gab will be inaccessible for a period of time. We are working around the clock to get Gab.com back online.” … so stay tuned .. the report of their demise is premature.
Hillary, it is time for your meds and apple-sauce and then a good nap. That goes for you too, Jeff Sessions.
Is the Hag wearing body armor or something, look at her neck, she looks like a tortoise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was wondering that myself. She is clearly wearing some kind of back brace and she looks worse than she did two years ago but is talking about running in 2020? Against Donald Trump, who bounds up and down the stairs of AF1, flying all over the country and giving speeches and off the cuff pressers at every stop? Oh please Hillary, do it!
Kara Swisher attempted to clean this one second up twice. Didn’t work very well. And then Clinton tries to clean up once. Worse.
I’m telling you only a deplorable from the basket would conjure up such hate speech. Speech that assigns a certain uniformity to the black community, almost as if they’re expected to vote Democrat as a group.
Must see TV, so to speak!! Listen on! She drops another bomb a few minutes later saying “Lock them up” – she’s playing a v-e-r-y dangerous card there. Don’t ignore what she is saying! She is telling us WHO she is! (And she ignores the fact that she is the one operating under the cloud of graft – not the “deplorabes”!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just take a good look at that picture Sundance posted…
You can just about see the horns creeping out from under that greasy hair!
Yikes
I detest Hilary Clinton…..but her comment was a joke, made to put this interviewer and the public in their place, and of course , ensuring her non-racial bonefides…
I just hate to see these “gotcha “ moments always put out there….this is not a good road we are heading down, it worries me.
It’s the place political correctness has brought us.
I guess Holder wasn’t promoting violence since he apparently only said, “Kick them in the shins.” And I guess it’s not racist to say, “They all look the same,” if you laugh after you say it. And anyways, Hillary was absolutely right… Soy Boys do kind of all look the same!
Yes, Hillary. To me, all liberals like you look alike, too.
the lightning tongue of a quick drunk.
she’s plastered..
..on something.
Nothing new for Hillary “Super predator” hot sauce Clinton.
The only thing that flaps more than HRC’s gums is a whippoorwill’s butt in a windstorm.
She’s not crazy or losing it she believes every word about control and oppression she is spewing.
When she talks about the control of the Chinese over it’s people she talks with envy.
Wonder what Roseanne thinks of this? Such a double standard!
She says something obviously racist – no, she can not say she was just joking!
The media covering this? The same media will make up stuff as newly “racist” or claim that words like “patriot”, “freedom” or “nationalist” are actually racist and dog whistles. So what are they saying about this!?! https://twitter.com/CarolC/status/1056988516020678656
