October 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #647

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 > 9 < 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 🌟 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team***, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do daily.
🌟 " I will both lie down in peace, and sleep;
For You alone, O Lord, make me dwell in safety." Ps 4:8
-—————————————————————————-
**Pray**
— for President Trump and FLOTUS Melania as they host Halloween at WH today
— for protection for MAGA & Repubs candidates & their teams
— that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail and all dead's votes to remain DEAD.
— for Guardian Angels along our borders
— for invaders to turn around and go back home as President Trump asked.
— for our Military–protection and readiness
— Pittsburg's shooting victims
— for Sundance and all Treepers gathering and sharing news from around the world.
—————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 "We all are equal in the eyes of the Almighty God."
— President Donald J. Trump —🇺🇸
*** Note: MAGA Team consists of Trump's Cabinet and also his family, WH Admin, personal lawyers/advisors, Press Sec, Trump-praying pastors, etc.
Thank you, Grandma Covfefe, for the nightly prayer requests. I try to pray for each one every night before I sleep. And thank you for finding such treasures from the Psalms.
❤️
Thank you Grandma. There is a website called POTUS Shield which has prayers going out all across America for President Trump, his family and his admin.
They do it in shifts, there are 8 prayer watches to put a shield around them.
https://www.potusshield.org/prayer.html
Donna, thank you for that link. That is very cool! I want to join…..
Love that President of ours–he is still looking out for us. Praise God.
Love you Grandma Covfefe and President Trump!
❤️
Can we now do away with the condescending phrase “African American” and just call them what they are, Americans?
Amen, Joe.
They’ve morphed through two N words a B word and now African Americans at the behest of democrats. But everything has to have a label under the umbrella of inclusive.
BLEXIT!
It is now 10:22PM CDT, do you know where your Attorney General is ?
MDT !
playing 64-d chess with Huber!
Donald Trump Retweet
Just look at all those white supremacists.
– Don Lemon
Of the speeches I’ve seen, this is the best #WalkAway speech of the day.
Donald Trump Retweet
Pointed, biting, and polite, all at the same time. Vote John James in MI. !!!!
John James, you are no Barack Obama. He only went to elite private schools and very expensive ones at that.
Donald Trump Retweet
The night is cool
The wind is high
A wave of light
Breaks through the sky
They will be warm
When with Him they are there
In golden fields
And easy air
Wall Street Journal, right on cue, starts with the economic bad-mouthing:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-economy-flashes-signs-its-downhill-from-here-1540656002
Lol. Love it. He is one of US.
Good grief he’s catching sh$t for this?
Over-managing usually drives me nuts but, since I hate the Dodgers (holding a grudge since 1988), I don’t mind seeing them get crushed.
Yep, that ought to do it.
Posted information about the Brazil presidential election in yesterday’s open thread. The election is tomorrow. The “Tropical Trump” populist candidate is favored to win.
However, just wanted to add a caveat here. The populist’s (Bolsonaro) poll numbers have dropped significantly in the last week. And there currently seems to be a massive astroturf going on via twitter to promote voting for his opponent (Haddad). So it’s possible that the populist will lose, although probably it’s doubtful.
Not sure who is behind the astroturf but it’s been trending globally for hours. The hashtag is #ViraVirouHaddad and it’s at like #3 in the world as I type this message.
Someone is trying to make a very large ‘nudge’ at the end of this race to try to carry the underdog over the finish line. Bolsonaro has faced withering propaganda all this week. We’ll see what happens tomorrow. I think the result should be known by 9pm Eastern in the USA later tonight.
“…if astounding early voting numbers hold up, the Democrat Party, for all intents and purposes, is finished for generation?”
Perfect by me. dumorats have nothing positive to contribute. dumorats don’t even try to be relevant to issues that matter to governing America.
Well, I guess the good news is everybody forgot about the Khashoggi saga!
Ah… Khashoggi… ya wont be hearing about him no more.
Take the Cannoli…. leave the bone saw!
This is right up there with “and then I knocked the tendies to the floor!” 😜
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1055235962085822464.html
Great read. Hoping what the voting trends look to be, holds for another ten days or so.
We gotta keep getting the vote out.
So looking forward to broad based Republican success.
And snowflakes howling at the moon, MSM talking heads whining and yammering in total despair, dumorats mumbling incoherently… Can’t help them as we can’t fix stupid.
Then comes declassification, firings, indictments, ….
And President Trump will formally roll out KAG – Keep America Great!
Almost time to buy a new hat.
Sick man…
Exclusive — Blexit: In My Own Words
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2018/10/27/exclusive-blexit-in-my-own-words/
Exclusive: Blexit Logo Design by Kanye West; Artwork Inspired by Trip to Africa with Candace
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2018/10/27/exclusive-kanye-west-and-candace-owens-how-africa-inspired-the-blexit-artwork/
I don’t think this MEME will ever get old.
These people
Are trying to protect
Or
No wonder Trump is standing with Italy
Trump TROLLS SOROS: ‘Lock him up’
The Duran
Published on Oct 27, 2018
Is Gab gone? If so, the censorship is raging.
Yes…. suspended and they lost pay-pal
Just posted a link about that below.
Yes. Gab will be gone by Monday morning. Q was right.
Here was an important post on Gab. I will try to find it before they shut down. It is an anonymous warning from somebody in the military. I think this may have something to do with the hosting service being pressured.
China has been attacking the West from all angles by both legitimate and illegitimate means ranging from its mergers and acquisitions to unfair business arrangements that guarantee theft to political lobbying and manipulation.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/10/china_trump_chooses_the_harder_but_wiser_path.html
This is just totally ridiculous. Gab’s hosting provider and Paypal just suspended them because of the Robert Bowers shooting, since he had an account on Gab.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/10/breaking-gab-com-is-suspended-after-mass-shooting-in-pittsburgh-paypal-suspends-account/
But that nut job also had a Twitter account and we don’t see Twitter getting suspended, do we? No, Big Tech doesn’t want any competition or anyplace for conservatives to go, so they used this as an excuse to shut down Gab. Hopefully, Gab had their server backed up and will move elsewhere and find some other way to accept payments.
GAB is back… only down a short time.
I don’t know about paypal or an alternative?
IMO GAB has nasty content, which is dangerous…but… People have the choice of posting there or not.
IMO There is a BIG difference between “free speech” about unpopular facts… and
Tourettes syndrome
If you are a fan of Jon McNaughton’s art, he is finally publishing a book with a collection of his artwork.
Red tide, red sky…..
Vote.
