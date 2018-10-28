October 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #647

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

63 Responses to October 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #647

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:20 am

    🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 > 9 < 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 🌟 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team***, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do daily.

    🌟 " I will both lie down in peace, and sleep;
    For You alone, O Lord, make me dwell in safety." Ps 4:8
    -—————————————————————————-
    **Pray**
    — for President Trump and FLOTUS Melania as they host Halloween at WH today
    — for protection for MAGA & Repubs candidates & their teams
    — that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail and all dead's votes to remain DEAD.
    — for Guardian Angels along our borders
    — for invaders to turn around and go back home as President Trump asked.
    — for our Military–protection and readiness
    — Pittsburg's shooting victims
    — for Sundance and all Treepers gathering and sharing news from around the world.
    —————————————————————————–
    🇺🇸 "We all are equal in the eyes of the Almighty God."
    — President Donald J. Trump —🇺🇸

    *** Note: MAGA Team consists of Trump's Cabinet and also his family, WH Admin, personal lawyers/advisors, Press Sec, Trump-praying pastors, etc.

  2. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:22 am

  5. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:22 am

    It is now 10:22PM CDT, do you know where your Attorney General is ?

  6. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  8. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:23 am

  9. sunnydaze says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Of the speeches I’ve seen, this is the best #WalkAway speech of the day.

  10. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  12. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:25 am

  13. sunnydaze says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Pointed, biting, and polite, all at the same time. Vote John James in MI. !!!!

  14. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:26 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:26 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  17. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:27 am

  18. TMonroe says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Wall Street Journal, right on cue, starts with the economic bad-mouthing:

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-economy-flashes-signs-its-downhill-from-here-1540656002

  19. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:28 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:29 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:30 am

  22. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Posted information about the Brazil presidential election in yesterday’s open thread. The election is tomorrow. The “Tropical Trump” populist candidate is favored to win.

    However, just wanted to add a caveat here. The populist’s (Bolsonaro) poll numbers have dropped significantly in the last week. And there currently seems to be a massive astroturf going on via twitter to promote voting for his opponent (Haddad). So it’s possible that the populist will lose, although probably it’s doubtful.

    Not sure who is behind the astroturf but it’s been trending globally for hours. The hashtag is #ViraVirouHaddad and it’s at like #3 in the world as I type this message.

    Someone is trying to make a very large ‘nudge’ at the end of this race to try to carry the underdog over the finish line. Bolsonaro has faced withering propaganda all this week. We’ll see what happens tomorrow. I think the result should be known by 9pm Eastern in the USA later tonight.

  23. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:34 am

    • Kalbo says:
      October 28, 2018 at 12:47 am

      “…if astounding early voting numbers hold up, the Democrat Party, for all intents and purposes, is finished for generation?”

      Perfect by me. dumorats have nothing positive to contribute. dumorats don’t even try to be relevant to issues that matter to governing America.

  24. California Joe says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Well, I guess the good news is everybody forgot about the Khashoggi saga!

  25. NJF says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:44 am

    This is right up there with “and then I knocked the tendies to the floor!” 😜

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1055235962085822464.html

    • Kalbo says:
      October 28, 2018 at 1:04 am

      Great read. Hoping what the voting trends look to be, holds for another ten days or so.

      We gotta keep getting the vote out.

      So looking forward to broad based Republican success.

      And snowflakes howling at the moon, MSM talking heads whining and yammering in total despair, dumorats mumbling incoherently… Can’t help them as we can’t fix stupid.

      Then comes declassification, firings, indictments, ….

      And President Trump will formally roll out KAG – Keep America Great!

      Almost time to buy a new hat.

  28. treehouseron says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:53 am

    I don’t think this MEME will ever get old.

    Next one up for the midterms. from The_Donald

  29. Pam says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:54 am

  30. kea says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:55 am

    These people

    Are trying to protect

    Or

    No wonder Trump is standing with Italy

  31. rumpole2 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Trump TROLLS SOROS: ‘Lock him up’
    The Duran
    Published on Oct 27, 2018

  32. thomaspain1961 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Is Gab gone? If so, the censorship is raging.

  33. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 1:04 am

    China has been attacking the West from all angles by both legitimate and illegitimate means ranging from its mergers and acquisitions to unfair business arrangements that guarantee theft to political lobbying and manipulation.

    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/10/china_trump_chooses_the_harder_but_wiser_path.html

  34. Linda says:
    October 28, 2018 at 1:09 am

    This is just totally ridiculous. Gab’s hosting provider and Paypal just suspended them because of the Robert Bowers shooting, since he had an account on Gab.
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/10/breaking-gab-com-is-suspended-after-mass-shooting-in-pittsburgh-paypal-suspends-account/

    But that nut job also had a Twitter account and we don’t see Twitter getting suspended, do we? No, Big Tech doesn’t want any competition or anyplace for conservatives to go, so they used this as an excuse to shut down Gab. Hopefully, Gab had their server backed up and will move elsewhere and find some other way to accept payments.

    • rumpole2 says:
      October 28, 2018 at 1:17 am

      GAB is back… only down a short time.
      I don’t know about paypal or an alternative?

      IMO GAB has nasty content, which is dangerous…but… People have the choice of posting there or not.

      IMO There is a BIG difference between “free speech” about unpopular facts… and
      Tourettes syndrome

  35. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 1:22 am

    If you are a fan of Jon McNaughton’s art, he is finally publishing a book with a collection of his artwork.

