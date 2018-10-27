Saturday October 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
YAWNING LEOPARD LOOKS MEAN
Yawning mountain lion, too…
Happy Caturday!
FALL IN NORTHERN WISCONSIN IS BEYOND PICTURESQUE
BEAUTIFUL MORAINE LAKE, JASPER, CANADA.
That blue is unbelievable! Gorgeous.
Hiking at Moraine Lake is a great experience.
The Conflict Between the Old and New Natures
Concerning the conflict continually going on between the old and new natures in the believer, St. Paul says:
“For the flesh lusteth against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh: and these are contrary the one to the other: so that ye cannot do the things that ye would” (Gal. 5:17).
Regarding this conflict in his own personal experience, he writes:
“For the good that I would I do not: but the evil which I would not, that I do.
“For I delight in the law of God after the inward man:
“But I see another law in my members, warring against the law of my mind, and bringing me into captivity to the law of sin which is in my members” (Rom. 7:19,22,23).
It has been taught by some that we need not experience this continual strife between the old nature and the new. They say: “Get out of the 7th of Romans into the 8th.”
We would remind such that the Apostle Paul wrote Romans 7 and Romans 8 at the same sitting; that in the original language the letter goes right on without interruption — without even a chapter division.
Thus the same apostle who exclaims: “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus” (Rom. 8:1) refers in the same letter, only a few sentences before, and in the present tense, to “the law of sin which is in my members,” and freely acknowledges the present operation of that law in his members, as we have seen above.
How then shall we get out of the 7th of Romans into the 8th? Paul experienced both at the same time, and so do we, for while we are free from the condemnation of sin, sin itself nevertheless continues to work within us, and we must constantly “mortify the deeds of the body” (Rom. 8:13).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-conflict-between-the-old-and-new-natures/
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Rom 12:1 ¶ I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.
2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.
1Thessalonians 2:13 ¶ For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.
A retired United States Postal Service worker Reveals:
https://patrioticexpress.com/postal-worker-reveals-its-impossible-for-obama-clinton-to-get-mail-bombs-heres-why/?fbclid=IwAR1TxYF2ACCSgqBhrlb2exL_MSDRdRFZdFrl5pTetU0TwO5oV81QOR5PjTM
BUNNIES!!!!
Well its that time of the year again 😛
When you are editing film or editing video there are basically two ways to incorporate music in your images. Usually music is “cut to film” which means it is used to add emphasis at specific points in the film. This is what we usually see and hear when we watch a movie. The other way is more interesting because the “film is cut to music”. In this short documentary, we find two famous Brazilian musicians from different generations making music together. The scene is a recording studio and built around the everyday routines of talented musicians laying down tracks we have touching scenes interwoven around a great Brazilian ballad. Roberta Sa is someone I’ve featured in numerous posts while Gilberto Gil is a member of the famous “Bossa Nova” generation that made Brazilian music popular around the world.
The only problem with the sign is it is too civil for a Democrat.
Open thread party, Treepers!!!!!!!! AdRem is home!!!!!!!
Puddy is back in the office!!!!!!!!
So, paws on champers! 🥂 Welcome home Puddy!!!!! We have all missed you! Glad you are back, shoring up Sundance’s flank!
Note to Rumpole and Howie to be on your best behavior!
/s?
All the rest of our fellow Treepers, at ease, and trolls beware of the BSlap! Honed claws!!!!
Welcome home, Puddy!
❤️🐾
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
He’s a patsy.
Happy Katurday!!
One of my furbabies has a cold. Please pray for him.
Happy Caturday…ingenious kitty
Yes… I know that feeling. 😄
