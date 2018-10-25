Thursday October 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
VOCES8 performs ‘Adoramus Te, Christe’ by Claudio Monteverdi at the Gresham Centre in London.
Adoramus te, Christe, et benedicimus tibi
Quia per sanguinem tuum pretiosum
redemisti mundum, miserere nobis.
We adore you, O Christ, and we bless you,
because with your precious blood
you have redeemed the world. Have mercy on us.
Glorious! 🙂
I Think Also That I Have the Spirit of God
“What is your take on 1 Corinthians 7:40, where Paul says, ‘I think also that I have the Spirit of God’?”
The vast majority of things Paul taught in his epistles were things he himself had been taught by direct revelation of the Lord. However, he occasionally wrote things that the Lord had not revealed to him, such as:
“Now concerning virgins I have no commandment of the Lord: yet I give my judgment…” (1 Cor. 7:25).
The Corinthians had evidently asked Paul about something concerning which he had received no revelations, so he gave his own personal opinion. Of course, his opinion was molded by his understanding of all that God had revealed to him, so it would have been a very sound opinion. But when he then wrote it in an epistle that became part of God’s Word, that removed all doubt that his personal conviction expressed God’s will.
You see, it was the job of the prophets to identify which epistles were canonical (1 Cor. 14:37). Paul mentions some epistles that they did not include in the Scriptures (1 Cor. 5:9; Col. 4:16), but when they did include 1 Corinthians, that tells us Paul did have the Spirit when he wrote it, and that his own personal “judgment” was also the judgment of God.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/i-think-also-that-i-have-the-spirit-of-god/
1Corinthians 7:40 But she is happier if she so abide, after my judgment: and I think also that I have the Spirit of God.
1Corinthians 7:25 Now concerning virgins I have no commandment of the Lord: yet I give my judgment, as one that hath obtained mercy of the Lord to be faithful.
1Corinthians 14:37 If any man think himself to be a prophet, or spiritual, let him acknowledge that the things that I write unto you are the commandments of the Lord.
1Corinthians 5:9 I wrote unto you in an epistle not to company with fornicators:
Colossians 4:16 And when this epistle is read among you, cause that it be read also in the church of the Laodiceans; and that ye likewise read the epistle from Laodicea.
The volue seem a little low on this. Sorry.
My dyslexia seems a little more intrusive tonight than usual. Sorry for the typos.
Thanks, Garrison!
🙂
FALL IN ZION NATIONAL PARK, UTAH
AUTUMN IN ACADIA NATIONAL PARK. A CHROMATIC EXPLOSION!
Absolutely gorgeous … ❤️
Idjiot definitely picked the wrong house to burgle 😂
https://iotwreport.com/burglar-breaks-into-retired-boxers-house-doesnt-go-well/
Happy Cursday, Treepers! This is a short story about a lost dog that has a happy ending. What is so touching is the dog’s initial reaction to her person. Having been lost, I think she’d given up hope of ever being reunited with her family. Then, when her person appeared to rescue her, she couldn’t quite believe it was true. Some “authorities” like to claim that dogs don’t feel emotions the same way that humans do. I think this is wrong.
Because of their long association with humans, dogs try to be as much like us as they can. Of course they can’t feel the full range of complex human emotions but they nonetheless try their best to be like us. In this video we can see the profound sense of sadness at being lost this dog feels. Then, once she realizes she’s being reunited with her owner, we can see her absolute joy at going home. Good for her. Good for her people.
😢🙂❤️‼️‼️‼️
Animals are so precious. Love this!
Satan-Worshiping Girls Planned To Kill Classmates, Drink Their Blood https://www.dailywire.com/news/37574/satan-worshiping-girls-planned-kill-classmates-ryan-saavedra
“Satan-Worshiping Girls”
expect on seeing more of this in the future, not less.
The Mockingbird Media Glorifies Satanism; An Official “Cultural Genitalization” And Psychoanalytic Focus On Libido
“….My intention is to expose the intent of the Mockingbird Media to not only desensitizing the public toward official institutional Satanism but also presenting the concept as a new exciting “trend” that is just cool and hippie to engage with. The new youth and the new liberated middle-aged community share new values and within those values, nothing is strange, nothing is a taboo, nothing is shameful or personal enough to keep private. Everything is there to share, whether it is your body, extreme thoughts or desire to destroy somebody. All is allowed, or as NIKE campaigned, Just do it, no matter what or to whom you sacrifice…”
https://ellacruz.org/2018/10/23/the-mockingbird-media-glorifies-satanism/
Jude 14-24 King James Version (KJV)
14 And Enoch also, the seventh from Adam, prophesied of these, saying, Behold, the Lord cometh with ten thousands of his saints,
15 To execute judgment upon all, and to convince all that are ungodly among them of all their ungodly deeds which they have ungodly committed, and of all their hard speeches which ungodly sinners have spoken against him.
16 These are murmurers, complainers, walking after their own lusts; and their mouth speaketh great swelling words, having men’s persons in admiration because of advantage.
17 But, beloved, remember ye the words which were spoken before of the apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ;
18 How that they told you there should be mockers in the last time, who should walk after their own ungodly lusts.
19 These be they who separate themselves, sensual, having not the Spirit.
20 But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost,
21 Keep yourselves in the love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life.
22 And of some have compassion, making a difference:
23 And others save with fear, pulling them out of the fire; hating even the garment spotted by the flesh.
24 Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy,
Mornin’ and God bless
Happy Cursday! Since we can’t post g*fs here, I will provide a link… it’s Dog vs. Goose and goose is not giving an inch. 😆
http://gifsparty.com/gif/Q37SvYAdh/
Happy Cursday…this doggie will certainly have one….
Adopted dog returned to Phoenix shelter because owners wanted ‘more of a challenge’
https://www.12news.com/article/news/local/valley/adopted-dog-returned-to-phoenix-shelter-because-owners-wanted-more-of-a-challenge/75-607283076
Maybe they should just capture a grizzly bear. That would be more of a challenge.
This little cutie, Agador, has over 108k followers on instagram.
