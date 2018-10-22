President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House for Texas…

President Trump is departing the White House for a MEGA MAGA rally in Houston Texas as he pauses to answer questions from reporters on current events and a variety of issues.

President Trump notes the looming central American ‘migrant caravan’ is significantly more than the 5,000 to 7,000 people. As the backlash grows the scale of the mob is now being downplayed by the media. Additional comments on Saudi Arabia (Khashoggi); the withdrawal from the nuclear forces agreement; the evolution to “Beautiful Texas Ted”; Germany purchasing LNG; horrible Nellie Ohr and possible middle-class tax cuts.

.

A very smart decision by the communications team to remove WH Press Briefings and let President Trump lead the media narrative directly to the midterms. The best MAGA messenger is the indefatigable President who defines the MAGA message and movement. The media are positively flummoxed at their inability to take Trump off message…

This is one of the best!

Advertisements