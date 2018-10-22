President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House for Texas…

President Trump is departing the White House for a MEGA MAGA rally in Houston Texas as he pauses to answer questions from reporters on current events and a variety of issues.
President Trump notes the looming central American ‘migrant caravan’ is significantly more than the 5,000 to 7,000 people. As the backlash grows the scale of the mob is now being downplayed by the media. Additional comments on Saudi Arabia (Khashoggi); the withdrawal from the nuclear forces agreement; the evolution to “Beautiful Texas Ted”; Germany purchasing LNG; horrible Nellie Ohr and possible middle-class tax cuts.
.
A very smart decision by the communications team to remove WH Press Briefings and let President Trump lead the media narrative directly to the midterms. The best MAGA messenger is the indefatigable President who defines the MAGA message and movement. The media are positively flummoxed at their inability to take Trump off message…
This is one of the best!
Love our President.
Wonder if the socialist Democrats and ever-so-confused media expected Americans to welcome the Soros / Obama invader plague caravan and turn on our beloved PDJT?
I think they really did believe that. They are out of touch.
My opinion, but I believe Demos and their media allies realize the caravan risks riling up the average American voter against this lawlessness but do so anyway because:
1) they’re desperately hoping to capture Both human despondency (as they’ll describe it) AND an overreaction on federal efforts to maintain border security that they hope to use to turn the public against border enforcement; and
2) because they’re truly desperate to overturn a rising red tide.
Here is funny column from Don Surber.
https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2018/10/project-acme-this-time-its-different.html
-This time its different.
Beep,Beep.
“The thing to remember is old ideas were good but, like socialism, were never really implemented properly.” So true! /s
Great column, shared on fb? we’ll see,GO TRUMP!
He’s a fighter & is sticking up for the USA! Love him!
One of the woman reporter’s voice is so shrilling and irritating to hear! He handled them very well. He can tell them all he wants to and hold back the rest!
I love my President. Especially on the IMF in the last couple minutes, this fearless man not only named names Russia and China but also understand that we should not back down from our adversaries
Gotta stop that caravan!
If handled correctly by President Trump and his team (i.e. stopping it!), this gambit the Left hopes will be their big closing message will backfire on the schemers and redound to the credit of #MAGA. The optics on this are horrible for the Left. I do not understand why they supported this “own goal”.
The Left is trying to goad PDJT into over-reacting and giving them some photo ops of crying children…The entire ‘MSM’ Demoprog complex will be on the border playing this up right before the election.
IMO they are trying to mainly target female voters with this propaganda display.
In the pictures, I don’t really see very many children at all. I guess those get flown/trucked in at the last moment when they arrive at the border?
Looks like a lot of young men. United States won’t give them asylum without women or children. They will all be sent back.
Fake News could easily recreate fake photos in the back of their studios using their background props. What’s to stop them from doing that?
Hubbie said Fake News could also recycle old photos and claim it for the Central Am/Mexi invasion….we Treepers saw plenty of that during the invasion of Europe the last few years. Remember that fake dead baby on the shore of Greece? or was that in Italy?
So we continue to stand at watch….for more fake news from Fake News.
They want to be able to show photos of our military firing on ‘unarmed’ migrants better known as useful idiots and/or invaders. If they are fleeing violence and gangs and walking all that way they will be needing baths. Line up water trucks (or fire trucks) at the border and shoots them with their free bath and then let them see the military back-up. Course, we all know the women and children will be used as shields and decoys.
Another non-lethal non-toxic weapon: Skunk. Warn them twice then let it fly.
http://www.skunk-skunk.com/121755/The-Product
Send our female soldiers as a “welcoming committee” to our Southern Border and back them up with snipers.
they will stage an attack on the “innocent refugees”…. like that staged “fake hit on Pelosi” in Coral Gables
Whether people realize it, this whole caravan stuff IS an act of war. I do not care what you try to tell me. Any people’s ignoring a nations laws, carrying a flag of THEIR own nation, marching enmass, demanding “Free stuff” having a sense of entitlement, THEY think America IS already their’s they ALREADY think they have won the war against us. Some of the reasons why they think that is because the Democrats have sent the invitations, they know that the Democrats ARE the resistance- the 9th circuit court ruled against this President pertaining to “immigration” they are in OPEN resistance against this President, so these so-called migrants are insulting OUR President calling him the anti-christ that is creating a hell, or “deserves to rot in hell”
So a people that are breaking our laws, making demands on us-YES they are at war, have WON the war, and we are the conquered just by them placing a single step over the border!
President Trump is my president! I could not love this man more.
Deploy the Marines and the 101st and the 82nd to the border. Build the wall. Trump/Paling 2020.
Geez, Trump/Palin would permanent brain damage on the left.
Great fun. Heads exploding throughout the leftist cabal.
imo Palin should run for the Senate from Alaska…she would be a shoo-in, and get a much better handle on National and International issues, particularly under the President.
I love Sarah, but I do not think she is a good VP Candidate…too many people will shy away from her being President should the need arise.
I pray that indeed he does, because this is an open act of war. This is an invasion!
I agree – the Democrats are trying to make this election a Trump referendum. So Trump, the brawler that he is, puts himself up square and center in front of the media.
Here’s an interesting thread by Kyle (salty language):
This migrant caravan is just the thing to scare the hell out of the American public. The Democrats are promising to take away everything the people have built over the past 2 years. Lets see how that message pans out.
The data so far is NOT looking good for the Democrats.
Labeling Supreme Court Justices who rule based on the Constitution (their sworn duty) as “right-wing” really tells you everything you need to know about the left-wing.
Absolutely.
In 2016 after the election of Trump I was on here saying that it heralded the beginning of the end of 90 years of progressivism. The elections aren’t quite here yet but I think we’re going to continue to see the contraction of Democrat representation in the Federal government, which is the point that Kyle is making in his salty twitter thread. The entirety of Democrat liberal progressive culture is anchored in 3 places – California (hollywood/music/media culture, New York (media), and DC (government). Their representation and power base is shrinking to these locations.
I personally feel that the progressive movement will get more violent as their power contracts BTW.
Add Universities to your list. That too will shrink when they start looking for jobs
Like cornered animals, you bet.
And by the DC power center it’s really the nexus for money laundry where progressive causes are funded.
Sanders and Perez are crying because the big, blue wave has fizzled out. Looks like Republicans will keep both Senate and House.
…and the truly faithful believers of leftist ideology will believe it’s not working because they aren’t being forceful enough which is why they have increased the level of their stupidity with every failure. Reminds me of people who think their computers will work better if they hit the keyboard harder or people who yell louder at people who don’t understand English.
I just thought of another way to slow down the Caravans.
We all know they’re also relaying their itinerary in trucks and buses.
Drones and satellites are following them, thus USA knows the roads that will be used.
Why not install obstacles to impede their journey, stuff like nail belts that pierce tires, heavy roadblocks… it will affect the locals but what is more important?
So proud!!
I like it! Licking his chops means that the hunt is on! Keep praying for a red wave with keeping both houses. Then is full on MAGA! I feel like its 2016 all over again.
Friday we get Q3 GDP – expect that whatever they release will be revised at least 0.5% upward after the mid-terms. 2 weeks of MAGA rallies in key states pounding the “jobs not mobs” message and these dummies are trying to showcase a hoard of illegal immigrants as a way to get Dem votes?!? Mueller report is rumored to be released after the mid-terms and they are already prepping the big reveal of the Russian version of the nothing-burger.
I say Mueller will make claims he can’t back because who needs evidence these days.
Bingo. And the MSM will dutifully report the lies.
After the Democrats fail to retake the House and Senate, then they will get the nothingburger, Mueller report. 3 strikes and the Democrats are out.
What would top it off – Ruth Bader Gingsburg dies!
Sorry – Ginsburg.
Everyone who has been saying “well, at least Jeff Sessions is awesome on the border and immigration”, and doing good work there…. let’s see it. Here’s his chance. We’ll see if he’s even on board with that much #MAGA anymore.
Who is Jeff Sessions? And what does he have to do with the Border?
he’s using his 64-d skills to work on the Big Ugly on Oct 31 to coincide with the Great Pumpkin
More INTEL dump, please.
Where’s a Storm’n Norman when you need an afternoon brief about troop movements, eh?…
Cue the “pairs’ takeoff’s” on full AB…lot’s of air to gnd iron hanging from those wings…
Maybe we ought to send the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds down to let that mob know we are watching them and waiting to show the “good time” up north?… wonder how our stockpile of Snake is holding up these days?… Willie’ Peter might be running low too…best get them factories fired up and churning out what we need… That 30mm stuff is expensive to build too!… Supplemental needed I say… don’t let a gifted event go to waste…Check-6
Daily Pentagon briefing of known unknowns & unknown unknowns.
Dealing with hyenas & jack@sses in The Press.
Ah, yes, we remember it well!
A few AH-64E Apaches hovering just inside the border would do it.
“Where’s a Storm’n Norman when you need an afternoon brief about troop movements, eh?”
He is not available. As far as men like him, please remember that BHO purged the military of most of the officers not willing to go with the PC agendas, order their troops to open fire on U.S. citizens, etc.
“Herbert Norman Schwarzkopf Jr. (/ˈʃwɔːrtskɒf/; August 22, 1934 – December 27, 2012) was a United States Army General. While serving as Commander-in-chief, United States Central Command, he led all coalition forces in the Gulf War….”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Norman_Schwarzkopf_Jr.
I hear we still have a dozen or more MOABs. Wouldn’t even have much in the way of guts to clean up.
And no radiation.
He always does these pressers by the helicopter motors blaring. Wish they would give him a megaphone, that would be hilarious and save his voice
I too was wishing the sound production values were better. Lots of room to improve, and lots of different ways to do it.
I think that’s part of trolling these millennial leftist reporters. They have to wait on the President amidst all the helicopter noise, all of them stressed and jostling with their pole mikes and other devices, and then the President come forth and handles them just as he likes. He leaves and leaves them exhausted.
And don’t forget sore throats from yelling to make themselves heard, disheveled hair and clothes from wind, and bruised from elbowing each other to get in there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I actually like it because you can’t really hear the obnoxious reporter’s questions. Maybe he is doing on purpose? ^^
And they’re not on camera
YES! What an image. The master’s voice to the little twerpts looking to get him in a gotcha moment. And paint it red with MAGA on the sides
PDT owns the media. The way he drives news cycles is genius. When he puts the military on the southern border and cuts off all of this Soros mob, the undecided voters will run to vote GOP
The mob can outlast the time we can keep the border closed
They’ll only need to be there until after Nov 6th. All kinds of things will happen in congress between 11/6 and 12/31 regardless of who wins what seats
1) Create a problem.
2) Build the narrative.
3) Hype up the narrative.
4) The narrative backfires.
5) Diminish the problem.
6) Retreat from the narrative.
From the “Muslim Ban Riots” and “Maxine’s Brown Shirts” to the Kavanaugh hearing and the caravan, this pattern continues to repeat itself. Yet they continue to do the same thing over and over expecting a different result because they simply do not understand how to counteract President Trump or his supporters. They continue to remain stupefied by our resilient tenacity, resistance to intimidation, and our inability to be manipulated.
Always remember, regardless of the outrage of the day, we are winning and they know it! 😀
… not to mention missing our REACTION:
#IdontCARE 😆
They think that we Deplorables are stupid, weak and lazy. They assume that because all the democrats they associate with day in and day out are just that, dumb wimpy slackers
That’s because you don’t appreciate the messaging aspects of this. Sometimes when I speak, I am not actually speaking to the people I appear to be addressing. Sometimes I am speaking to the other people in the room who can hear me speaking. Sometimes I am writing replies to people I know will never listen or change their minds knowing the replies are public and read by far more people who just might listen or change their mind.
In the case of the media’s cycle, you’re right but the fact is, it does work. It motivates and mobilizes useful idiots into action. The messages are getting through to some people… to some voters who do not want to believe they were wrong about Trump and are willing to believe just about anything. The results are not sweeping changes or the one-shot kill of anything. The results are found in that it keeps some of those leftists out there faithful and singing along within their echo chambers.
I have never seen one person who could literally destroy the MSM like the TRUMPSTER. God is truly on his side. I feel sorry for those S America countries that thought they could challenge him.
It’s because HE IS NOT AFRAID OF THEM!
Glad to see people on this site today being positive about our President! Yesterday people like CNN sucks and OLdschool were throwing our President under the bus and acting like children! Thanks!😉🙏
We’ve got the MILITARY SOLUTION BACKWARD!
POTUS will persuade Mexico to INVITE our military to deploy on the MEXICAN SIDE of the border!
• Mexico’s police and military are corrupted, overmatched and overwhelmed.
• Mexico must immediately invite our military to solve this problem.
• Or we shut down ALL Border Crossings & Trade & Remittances until they do.
Fast and simple:
• Zero delays in interdiction.
• Zero dependence on Congressional action.
• Zero interference from the Courts.
Massive Bonus Benefits:
• Reduction in HHS resources diverted from deporting Illegals.
• Savings from ending the influx of Illegals & deporting any who slipped in.
• Reduction in Infiltration of Chinese, Islamists and Terrorists.
• Reduction in Trafficking of Drugs, Women and Children.
Blacknight you must live in Canada and enjoying the new legal pot laws
Stop smoking before posting.
Cough cough how bout this: This is a perfect opportunity for us to just invade mexico and get it all over with. They get jobs, we get workers. They (eventually) get a higher standard of living, we get a better standard of living(after the drug cartels are wiped out and drug flow stopped). They get more opportunity, we get more resources. It could be a win/win for everyone.
Agree with everything EXCEPT – POTUS will not have to persuade Mexico to invite our military intervention. Just the thought of Mexico having to deal with this invasive horde must scare them our of their assumptions about VSG PDJT
😉 Let’s run with that!
smile
I’m waiting to watch the blitz drive to Baghdad repeated in three columns toward the border. That will make a heck of a drone video. Flying the length of the column will terrorize the donkey party.
Trump/Palin 2020. KAG.
Regarding PDJT’s impromptu pressers, I must say he has the patience of a saint. I would be eye-rolling and slamming sarcastic answers back at them like nobody’s business. I’d probably be calling them names as well. It would go ugly within seconds. Thus, why I’m not POTUS.
Trying to avoid the caravan news today because I have work to do and one nerve left. Looking for to the rally, though!
… forward to the rally
Can you maybe be temporary Press Secretary for a day? I think I would really enjoy it! 😉
LOL!
https://dailycaller.com/2018/10/22/immigrants-invaders-power-president/
TAKE HEART!
Good piece Sidney, thanks!
Thank you for the link, ma’am! Enjoy watching your discussions with Lou Dobbs!
“TAKE HEART!”
Our VSGPDJT has and will use the resources he has available to legitimately deal with the situation. We have to have the patience to trust him. He will not want to telegraph his intentions to the enemy so that they could take alternative action.
That is an awesome article. Great job! I hope that President Trump gets to read it!
Excellent article! I do hope that VSGPDJT follows yours and Lou’s advice, provided he finds exactly the right moment to do it that maximizes our chance of keeping Congress.
In the meantime, the signs that the left has wildly overreached, yet again, by funding and plotting this invasion, are starting. Suddenly today the media is downplaying it, relegating it to back pages, fudging the numbers.
I take heart from this too! There is a backlash coming and it will not be onto our side.
I love these impromptu press gaggles. He simply owns the msm, shouting over each other like children. They still don’t get how insignificant they are in the grand scheme of things.
MAGA baby.
Exactly!
I laughed and laughed when he told them some of them were too young to remember 9/11.
Mount Rushmore is not big enough for this man!!! We will need a bigger mountain to build the Trump Memorial!
Please read and share this important article ASAP by all means availalbe. https://dailycaller.com/2018/10/22/immigrants-invaders-power-president/
FTA – “Strangers breaking into American is no different than breaking into your home and demanding that you house, feed, clothe and educate them while providing for their medical needs. Americans are overloaded and fed up.”
Sidney Powell makes more sense than 99.9% of people you see and hear in the media. This is a great article and definitely worth sharing!
Let’s see the press say Trump isn’t hard on Russia now. Putin doesn’t care (unless he’s planning something which I doubt). This is all posturing. The whole cold war was posturing and a long line of close-call incidents.
This new tax cut for the middle class to be voted on by the congress AFTER the midterms? That’s an excellent move by Trump. This gives middle class people even more incentive to vote Republican in the mid-terms.
And it doesn’t seem the president is going to take the bait on this murdered Saudi guy either.
Finally and most importantly, Trump isn’t going to let anyone in and make no apologies about it. There are non-lethal ways to keep people away. It involves heat and sound and the people WILL move away to a safe distance. There should be no soldiers and no border patrol people in close proximity to the foreign invasion mob. One thing I can imagine happening is someone attempting to destroy the non-lethal devices from a distance (shooting them). In which case I don’t know how that will be responded to but the optics of the mob firing weapons would be very, very bad.
I have yet to meet any common Democrats who want illegal aliens in this country. I don’t know where these open borders people come from, but they can’t be “almost half the country.” That’s absurd.
“And it doesn’t seem the president is going to take the bait on this murdered Saudi guy either.” ~ Daniel
Yeah, that Khastoogie guy could have just as well have been on a suicide mission for the Jihhad, which he apparently so loved. He was a proven friend of AlQaeda, ISIS and many other anti-Western moslem extremist groups. Guessing the only reason the Washington Compost hired him was that he hated America and despised President Trump.
MAGA VOTE GOP
Interesting that there are >70 comments so far, and yours is the first to mention the proposed tax cuts. I think Schweikart had it right on that:
The mob firing weapons?
LOL IN MY FEVERED DREAMS.
All the excuse needed. Not that an excuse hasn’t already been provided.
Awesome! The only negative here is having to hear over the helicopter. Turn your volume up high if necessary folks.
Absolutely the Best President.
Angel: you said it before me.
Are you Treepers tired of hearing this:
“ Best President EVAH!”
And:
“ I ❤️ This man!”
OMG so, so tired. And tired of all the winning, make it stop.
KIDDING! 😆
They’ll just go to a crossing area and jump a fence or catch a raft across the Rio Grande. If they want in they’ll get in. Until the wall is built and new laws e-verify we can’t stop this.
The cartels down there make big money moving people across the border. They may not take kindly to thousands of potential customers swarming across into the US without paying their Coyote fees. It is going to get dangerous down there as the peasant caravan approaches the northern parts of Mehico.
Zinger after Zinger aft our VSGPDJT hits target after target! So much fun to watch!
BAM! BAM! BAM!
Trump is not only fierce, he is funny as hell.
” You don’t remember 2016…you’re too young.” LOL
Not a day goes by that I don’t thank the Lord above for this President.
Oh that’s right – I had remembered it as 9/11 – 2016 even funnier…
Join the Trump Team 🙂
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/get-involved/
What a jabbering bunch of retarded jackals. They ask the same questions, he answers comprehensively, they ask again. Do they even know how to think?
Consequences if military enters Mexico to establish a five mile buffer zone to the border? Cannot station them on our side.
we love our president and trust him to do what is good for USA eg NO not one dollar for money transfers to southern countries via Fed ex or wal mart or money to countries, set up a perimeter INSIDE mexico of triple rows /razor wire like hungary, use army HESCO’S (electronmagnetic energy),Jam all cell phones, use nets &spray them with israeli skunk spray, full lock down for border entries NO in or out for weeks/months, invaders will be 50,000 after soros adds muslims in mexico repeating eu with 90% more young men, 33,000 Americans died from invaders, our snipers/coast guard can shoot rubber rafts on the water assaults, redeploy all military in foreign countries to protect citizens from drugs/diseases and crimes MAGA & God bless America as this is test invasion
“I heard Beta must be something special, he’s not.” Wait until tonight.
I don’t like Ted Cruz but Pedo O’Rourke would be a lot worse.
He’s just another version of Buraq.
We can’t afford to lose that senate seat.
Cruz has a comfortable margin now and will have an even bigger one after tonight – and will owe our Lion a great deal….
President Trump is a great man. He is honest and hard working. Despite our struggles, that are obvious to everyone here, I just wanted to say he is a great man.
He is. Thank God for giving us this man to lead us, in such dark times.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This rally should be really something. I hope it teaches sneaky Ted a lesson.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that a threat?
You can take it however you want.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just say we wanted to get a look at them.
We can apologize for the broken glass later.
A tactic used in Vietnam to get snipers out of trees
I just love the added drama of his pressers over the roar of the heli.
Watching the lion pacing in front of a bunch of jackals unconcerned and calmly stating what is and is not while they yip and snarl at him brings two words to mind…power and *indefatigable* courage.
He is a man of the ages…and if he continues as he has done so far will be our greatest President.
You Betcha!
I just can’t imagine the burdens this President is carrying around and yet he has the strength to go do all these amazing rallies. He truly has a servant’s heart. Such a sharp mind and a wonderful sense of humor. I adore this man. May God keep His hand on this man’s shoulder and always watch over,protect and bless him.
The Advocate indeed watches over him.
Seeing how Mexico has responded to an invading force…., am I the only one thinking…., might be a good time to go into Mexico and clean out a whole lot of drug cartels, cook labs, crops, etc.
I mean, I’m just thinking.
“This is one of the best!” Absolutely!
I think the rally is scheduled for the Houston Toyota Center that holds 19,000?? It’s too bad it couldn’t have been held at the Houston Astrodome that holds 67,000 in the stands alone.
I like that President Trump uses the term “paid”, we have Paid these countries millions of dollars and have gotten nothing in return. Good! We ought to have a reciprocal relationship. They want our money, it comes with strings
“0:07:15 – 0:07:25”
“Your too young – you don’t remember ’16”
That’s one way to put them in their place!
I LOVE my President!!
What a MAN!
