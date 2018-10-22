Census Win – Supreme Court Strikes Down Activist New York Court in Census Citizenship Ruling…

The most recent reviews of media presentations for this story (The Hill and CNN) reflect MSM disappointment that SCOTUS has ruled in favor of the administration.
The U.S. Commerce Department is adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census. An activist judge in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) -framing a challenge based on the question being discriminatory- ruled that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross must submit to a deposition to discover “the motives” of the decision.
An appellate circuit panel initially agreed with the lower court and ACLU lawyers. However, U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco asked the Supreme Court to stay the circuit court ruling. SCOTUS agreed with the administration and blocked the ridiculous activist lawyers from questioning the cabinet; the supreme court does allow the plaintiffs to question the DOJ civil rights division lawyer.
(CNN) The Supreme Court blocked a deposition of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday in a case challenging the decision to reinstate a citizenship question on the 2020 census.
The action is a partial victory for the Trump administration that argued such a deposition of a cabinet official is “rarely, if ever justified.” The court did, however, allow the deposition of a top Department of Justice official in the case, acting Assistant Attorney General John M. Gore of the Civil Rights Division, as well as other discovery to proceed at least for now.
Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas wrote to say they would have also blocked the deposition of Gore as well as related discovery.
Blocking the Ross deposition is a partial loss for a coalition of states and the ACLU, who are going to trial on November 5 and sought the deposition to bolster their argument that adding the question is unlawful and unconstitutional. (more)
Justice Neil Gorsuch filed an opinion, joined by Justice Clarence Thomas, where they dissented in the part of the SCOTUS ruling that allowed the DOJ lawyer to be questioned.
Justice Gorsuch wrote he would have granted the government’s full request and blocked all of the lower and appellate court rulings for depositions and discovery. Writing:
“When it comes to the likelihood of success, there’s no reason to distinguish between Secretary Ross’s deposition and those of other senior executive officials: each stems from the same doubtful bad faith ruling, and each seeks to explore his motives.”
The challengers are led by New York’s attorney general and left-wing activist groups such as the ACLU. They are claiming that President Trump’s real reason for adding the citizenship question is to reduce the representation of immigrant populations in the census. There is no structural basis for their claim. It is not likely their challenge will succeed on the merits. The case is schedule to go to trial November 5th.
My feelings are so hurt. 😂😁😅🤣😂😁
LikeLiked by 8 people
22 million illegals equals about 30 additional house seats/electoral college votes for Democrats.
LikeLiked by 7 people
ACLU should lose its status because it isn’t the organization it said it was when it started. NFPs shouldn’t be allowed to switch course like that.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Add the SPLC in there as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, damn!..There will be a lot fewer Demoncrats showing up in the coming census!!
Gotta love the SCOTUS.
LikeLiked by 17 people
What our President, Don McGhan, Senate Majority Leader McConnell and Senate Judiciary Chair Grassley have done to shape not only the Supreme Court but the District and Appellate Courts as well has been absolutely amazing 😉! We owe all four of them a giant thank you 🙏.
These Judges will be on the Courts long after all three men have left their current positions.
LikeLiked by 6 people
There is a good article on McGahn on FoxNews today. I had not realized that he was so involved in PDJT’s campaign, for which he performed magnificently.
The record of approved judges is just amazing. As POTUS said tonight, only President Washington had a higher percentage of circuit/appeals court judges confirmed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McGahn: When you have someone of competence and trustworthiness, they are very difficult to replace.
My question is why did he leave two weeks before the Mid-Terms?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Requiring that one have a medical license to practice medicine is discriminatory.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank you God!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
This is a good start. Little wins add up to big wins. The war against the left will be won as many battlegrounds over the next decade. We have a long way to go.
RBG will most like die on the court prior to 2020 and President trump will have another opportunity to put a conservative on the court.
I’m tired of winning yet.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Edit: Not tired of winning yet.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I’m not sure RBG hasn’t already died on the court and dems didn’t call a good taxidermist.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not a taxidermist per se, but a good auto-animatronic “imagineer”. Her head rotates on her spine, sometimes randomly, sometimes on command.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I find it distressing and ugly when I hear people calling for RBG to die soon. I’d rather have her realize the failure of her progressive project, retire, observe the operations of the court when focused on the Rule of Law rather than progressive idealism for a couple of years, repent, begin to teach originalism, and happily pass in the distant future in a state of judicial Grace — rather than focus on her past sins.
Where I’m at, she still has about 3 hours and 20 minutes to begin her path to redemption today.
LikeLiked by 10 people
like.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She will never change so I’ll take dead.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Didn’t she state she would never retire from the Supreme Court?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No. She said she should be good until 90.
“I’m now 85,” Ginsburg said, according to CNN. “My senior colleague Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90. So think I have about at least five more years.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
BWAHAHAHAHA!
So true. But I hold out vain hope that she’ll make a deal with Trump. Still time. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never say “never”…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed. ethulu’s “hope” for RBG to “change” is pure fantasy and that kind of thinking is one of the reasons we find ourselves where we are…fighting 24/7/365 to save our Republic
LikeLike
75% chance she dies in Trumps second term, based on her current age of 85!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think she died a long time ago. What we see is just a hologram.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you think Kavanaugh went through hell, wait until POTUS tries to replace RBG. Not even a nun who went to Harvard Law will make it through unscathed by the Democrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keep in mind how few and powerless the DemonRats will be by then.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let us always hope for Repentance and Grace, while maintaining a realistic outlook.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Illegals should be counted but not used to determine how many congressional districts a state gets.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yeah, you’ve got to count them so you can know how many you’re deporting.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It certainly helps to have their address.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why is everyone assuming that illegals would answer the census questions honestly?
LikeLiked by 1 person
For the purposes of congressional representation, Illegals should count as zero fifths of a person.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“For the purposes of congressional representation”
Here in NY, Gov. Cuomo has prohibited fracking to prevent upstate NY from gaining population. With the influx of illegals into the NYC area, after the next census he plans on having a solid demoncRAT lock on all of NY until the Lord Jesus Christ returns.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mostly true. Except Cuomo thinks the Lord Jesus Christ has returned and he sits in the Governor’s office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can think of only one good reason to count the illegals: ICE budgeting/staffing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is an important step in the process of changing the allocation of congressional delegates to be based upon the number of citizens within each state, as opposed to mere denizens. In other words, no more counting illegals and rewarding states that harbor illegals with extra seats in the House. It will have a follow-on effect in how Electoral Votes are allocated. Yuge.
LikeLiked by 26 people
About 30 congressional districts worth…LOTS.
LikeLike
See how quick the democrats feed the illegals to the Lyons. They will be of little use. But don’t despair the dems still have prisoners and the dead to fill the void.
LikeLike
Wasn’t this the same type of bs that one of these “courts”, used not too long ago, when POTUS was trying to stop, TERRORISTS, from entering this nation?
May Almighty God Bless and Protect President Trump.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Look at Canada’s next bill re Terrorists. It will frighten you.
http://brianlilley.com/trudeau-wants-terrorism-offences-reduced-to-maximum-six-months-of-jail-time/
LikeLiked by 4 people
trudeau wants to turn Canada into a safe harbor for terrorist?
Wow Canada you must really be proud of this fool.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We are going to need a northern wall.
LikeLike
Amen
LikeLike
If anyone can find a way to dispose of these groups such as the SPLC, ACLU… all under the same umbrella, through Bar association or serious civil lawsuits, please, just get rid of them. They’re becoming a bit much intrepid.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And a clear case of celebration and a large helping of Winnamins thanks to the Supremes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s hope. These groups are all Far-Left-Wing lawyers. The only way is through the Bar Association through a series of Supreme Court defeats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah. Noel Francisco requested the stay until the SC could opine. I’m assuming this is the same Noel Francisco that is, I think, next-in-line behind Rod Rosenstein?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Noel Franscisco is certainly looking like the Killer that we dreamed of …that Spineless Jeff should have been.
LikeLike
He has got great hair though.
LikeLiked by 4 people
At this point wading in the Swamp, we have to go through in-depth his entire life from birth till now.
That is where we’re at in trust.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The census counts illegals as citizens thus allowing them to ‘vote’ according to the electoral college…population determines the electoral vote…..the dims want their vote to count in the popular vote too…
Illegals have no right to even be here….they are ILLEGAL….why should they be counted for the electoral vote? They have no right….
LikeLiked by 13 people
This is a problem that goes back to the founding of our nation — and people usually come at it backwards. In the original Constitution, slaves were to be counted as 3/5 of a person. This is frequently portrayed as being a slight against slaves by southern states…….but southern states wanted slaves counted as 1 person. Had a southern state that was 50% free men and 50% slaves been allocated House districts based on total population, each such southern citizen could have twice the vote of any northern citizen because *slaves couldn’t vote*.
The initial northern “offer” was to apportion House seats by counting people who *could* vote (i.e. non-slaves) — which would have counted slaves as 0/5 of a person.
The 3/5 compromise shows up the horsetrading, compromise, and hypocrisy of both sides — and, accordingly, is seldom discussed honestly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
See the ignoramus Condi Rice.
Condi Rice: “We should note that unlike in our Constitutional Convention, the Iraqis have not made a compromise as bad as the one that made my ancestors three-fifths of a man”
LikeLike
http://www.jewishworldreview.com/1005/west102805.php3?printer_friendly
LikeLike
Jewish World Review April 4, 2008 / 28 Adar II 5768
Condi is a dangerous incompetent
By Diana West
http://jewishworldreview.com/0408/west040408.php3
“Considering her remarks about America’s “birth defect” — an egregious term for any secretary of state to use about a nation that has brought more liberty to more races, colors and creeds than any in history — I am struck anew how deeply Rice’s vision of race in America, or, perhaps, in segregated Birmingham, affects her vision of America in the wider world. It is as if Rice sees American influence as a means by which to address what she perceives as disparities of race or Third World heritage on the international level.
This would help explain her ahistorical habit of linking the civil rights movement to the Bush administration’s effort to bring democracy to Iraq and Afghanistan. Indeed, in a 2003 speech to the National Association of Black Journalists, she argued that blacks, more than others, should “reject” the “condescending” argument that some are not “ready” for freedom. “That view was wrong in 1963 in Birmingham and it’s wrong in 2003 in Baghdad,” she said. In 2006, she made a similar point. “When I look around the world and I hear people say, `Well, you know, they’re just not ready for democracy,’ it really does resonate,” Rice told CBS’s Katie Couric. “It makes me so angry because I think there are those echoes of what people once thought about black Americans.”
There’s something shockingly provincial at work here. In seeing so much of the world through an American prism of race, Rice has effectively blinded herself to historical and cultural and religious differences between Islam and the West. To put it simply, neither Baghdad nor Gaza is Birmingham. And nothing in all of history quite compares to Philadelphia. “
LikeLike
I’m generally fond and well-disposed towards Condi. Doesn’t mean I’d follow her anywhere.
LikeLike
Exactly. Down is up, and up is down — the 3/5 compromise is, indeed, a shameful cave to slaveholders….because, if the north had stuck to their beliefs, representation in the national House of Representatives would have been proportionate to the humans living within each state that such state considered fully human. Under chattel slavery, slaves don’t count. There would have been far fewer Reps from the south if the 3/5 compromise had never happened.
Both my parents had bachelor’s in Math. Mom went academic and Dad went engineering. But it means that I cannot unsee what the 3/5 compromise really means.
LikeLike
…..and, as a follow-on to be clear. Leftists with large immigrant populations in the shadows want immigrants to be counted for Representative districts not because they want to give them a say — but because they can magnify their interests without facing a voter backlash.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anx vor the federal revenue sharing, the opiate of the states.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need to clear up this slippery notion that if you reside as a non-citizen in the United States you are automatically equal to citizens of the United States.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Agree. Sanctuary cities or states, which encourage illegal immigrants to come, also facilitate a fraud on other states’ citizens, because population as calculated by the ten year census determines allocation of states’ representation in the House, as well as federal funding for many programs.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Woe there. You best split that up between illegal and legal non-citizens.
I was a legal resident, non-citizen when I entered the US Navy. I paid taxes but could not vote. I earned my citizenship through my service unlike many of the ungrateful punks who disrespect this country everyday. Too many don’t appreciate the fact that they were born in the US and lucked out by not being born in one of the many shit holes that make up the rest of the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hello, Navy! Thankful for your service and happy to have you aboard with us. I, myself, haven’t served, but proud of my uncle and cousin in Marines and CPO, respectively.
LikeLike
The satisfaction of seeing a leftist hack imitating a judge get overturned by SCOTUS is indescribable. Oh, hell yeah, I’m gloating that lawlessness was negated. This is only one of many, many more to come!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Have a look at the 1870 census form. There is a column for male citizens 21y/o and up and another column for male citizens 21y/o and up who were ineligible to vote for reasons other than rebellion (Confederates) or other crime.
https://www.archives.gov/files/research/genealogy/charts-forms/1870-census.pdf
We need to know how many citizens we have and where they are distributed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since when is it unconstitutional or unlawful, to ask if someone is a citizen in this country. I mean this stuff is just getting ridiculous.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The way the left sees it:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hitler lived stateless in Germany from 1925. Too bad Weimar Republic officials didn’t ask to see his papers. Mussolini was twice deported from Switzerland. He did have papers,..but forged.
LikeLike
ACLU represents illegal aliens and anyone who hates POTUS
Judicial Watch represents US citizens and legal residents
LikeLiked by 4 people
Disappointed that Kav didn’t join Gorsuch and Thomas.
Gorsuch really is a gem, one of PDJT’s finest moments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The SC told this activist judge, and the SDNY, to go to hell, in nicer words.
I second the motion.
LikeLike
Motion carries!
LikeLike
The SC told this activist judge, and the SDNY, to go to hell, in nicer words.
I second the motion.
LikeLike
If you’re in a foreign country illegally, would you even want to fill out a census report?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would he want to “lose” the illegals? If anything it bolsters his position of “Look how many there are, get them out!”
Can you imagine the economy if we managed to get rid of all the illegals? No stops!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile…
A New Hampshire judge on Monday put on hold a law requiring some voters to present proof of residency when they register, saying it would lengthen lines at polling places and make it difficult for students, disabled voters and others to cast ballots. – https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-new-hampshire/judge-bars-new-hampshire-proof-of-residency-requirement-for-new-voters-idUSKCN1MW2Y8
Presenting proof of residency when they register will cause long lines a polling places.
Judge Kenneth C. Brown should be impeached, disbarred, and made destitute. I am disgusted by this non-stop subversion.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why not ask, instead, what was Obama’s motive to eliminate the question?
LikeLiked by 5 people
NICE!
LikeLike
Blasphemy! You must not speak ill of “our lord and savior Barack Obama” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdSYu_i4xVM)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I noticed the CNN report said “reinstate”, when was it taken out?
LikeLike
Hi, they’re not here right now but I’ve been sleeping on their couch since last week.
LikeLike
who’s couch are you sleeping on???
LikeLike