Census Win – Supreme Court Strikes Down Activist New York Court in Census Citizenship Ruling…

October 22, 2018

The most recent reviews of media presentations for this story (The Hill and CNN) reflect MSM disappointment that SCOTUS has ruled in favor of the administration.

The U.S. Commerce Department is adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census. An activist judge in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) -framing a challenge based on the question being discriminatory- ruled that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross must submit to a deposition to discover “the motives” of the decision.

An appellate circuit panel initially agreed with the lower court and ACLU lawyers. However, U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco asked the Supreme Court to stay the circuit court ruling.  SCOTUS agreed with the administration and blocked the ridiculous activist lawyers from questioning the cabinet; the supreme court does allow the plaintiffs to question the DOJ civil rights division lawyer.

(CNN) The Supreme Court blocked a deposition of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday in a case challenging the decision to reinstate a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

The action is a partial victory for the Trump administration that argued such a deposition of a cabinet official is “rarely, if ever justified.” The court did, however, allow the deposition of a top Department of Justice official in the case, acting Assistant Attorney General John M. Gore of the Civil Rights Division, as well as other discovery to proceed at least for now.

Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas wrote to say they would have also blocked the deposition of Gore as well as related discovery.

Blocking the Ross deposition is a partial loss for a coalition of states and the ACLU, who are going to trial on November 5 and sought the deposition to bolster their argument that adding the question is unlawful and unconstitutional. (more)

Justice Neil Gorsuch filed an opinion, joined by Justice Clarence Thomas, where they dissented in the part of the SCOTUS ruling that allowed the DOJ lawyer to be questioned.

Justice Gorsuch wrote he would have granted the government’s full request and blocked all of the lower and appellate court rulings for depositions and discovery.  Writing:

“When it comes to the likelihood of success, there’s no reason to distinguish between Secretary Ross’s deposition and those of other senior executive officials: each stems from the same doubtful bad faith ruling, and each seeks to explore his motives.”

The challengers are led by New York’s attorney general and left-wing activist groups such as the ACLU.  They are claiming that President Trump’s real reason for adding the citizenship question is to reduce the representation of immigrant populations in the census.  There is no structural basis for their claim. It is not likely their challenge will succeed on the merits.  The case is schedule to go to trial November 5th.

 

83 Responses to Census Win – Supreme Court Strikes Down Activist New York Court in Census Citizenship Ruling…

  independentalien says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    My feelings are so hurt. 😂😁😅🤣😂😁

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  Bendix says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    ACLU should lose its status because it isn't the organization it said it was when it started. NFPs shouldn't be allowed to switch course like that.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  Rock Creek Mill and Heritage Farm, LLC says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Well, damn!..There will be a lot fewer Demoncrats showing up in the coming census!!
    Gotta love the SCOTUS.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
    fleporeblog says:
      October 22, 2018 at 11:53 pm

      What our President, Don McGhan, Senate Majority Leader McConnell and Senate Judiciary Chair Grassley have done to shape not only the Supreme Court but the District and Appellate Courts as well has been absolutely amazing 😉! We owe all four of them a giant thank you 🙏.

      These Judges will be on the Courts long after all three men have left their current positions.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
        October 23, 2018 at 12:36 am

        There is a good article on McGahn on FoxNews today. I had not realized that he was so involved in PDJT's campaign, for which he performed magnificently.

        The record of approved judges is just amazing. As POTUS said tonight, only President Washington had a higher percentage of circuit/appeals court judges confirmed.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      Sunshine says:
        October 23, 2018 at 1:05 am

        McGahn: When you have someone of competence and trustworthiness, they are very difficult to replace.
        My question is why did he leave two weeks before the Mid-Terms?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  feralcatsblog says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Requiring that one have a medical license to practice medicine is discriminatory.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  Justice Warrior says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    Thank you God!!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  Mike says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    This is a good start. Little wins add up to big wins. The war against the left will be won as many battlegrounds over the next decade. We have a long way to go.

    RBG will most like die on the court prior to 2020 and President trump will have another opportunity to put a conservative on the court.

    I'm tired of winning yet.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  Rachelle says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Illegals should be counted but not used to determine how many congressional districts a state gets.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  Sentient says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    This is an important step in the process of changing the allocation of congressional delegates to be based upon the number of citizens within each state, as opposed to mere denizens. In other words, no more counting illegals and rewarding states that harbor illegals with extra seats in the House. It will have a follow-on effect in how Electoral Votes are allocated. Yuge.

    Liked by 26 people

    Reply
  Matt Transit says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Wasn't this the same type of bs that one of these "courts", used not too long ago, when POTUS was trying to stop, TERRORISTS, from entering this nation?
    May Almighty God Bless and Protect President Trump.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  Sunshine says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    If anyone can find a way to dispose of these groups such as the SPLC, ACLU… all under the same umbrella, through Bar association or serious civil lawsuits, please, just get rid of them. They're becoming a bit much intrepid.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  felipe says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    Ah. Noel Francisco requested the stay until the SC could opine. I'm assuming this is the same Noel Francisco that is, I think, next-in-line behind Rod Rosenstein?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Kent says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    The census counts illegals as citizens thus allowing them to 'vote' according to the electoral college…population determines the electoral vote…..the dims want their vote to count in the popular vote too…

    Illegals have no right to even be here….they are ILLEGAL….why should they be counted for the electoral vote? They have no right….

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    cthulhu says:
      October 22, 2018 at 11:45 pm

      This is a problem that goes back to the founding of our nation — and people usually come at it backwards. In the original Constitution, slaves were to be counted as 3/5 of a person. This is frequently portrayed as being a slight against slaves by southern states…….but southern states wanted slaves counted as 1 person. Had a southern state that was 50% free men and 50% slaves been allocated House districts based on total population, each such southern citizen could have twice the vote of any northern citizen because *slaves couldn't vote*.

      The initial northern "offer" was to apportion House seats by counting people who *could* vote (i.e. non-slaves) — which would have counted slaves as 0/5 of a person.

      The 3/5 compromise shows up the horsetrading, compromise, and hypocrisy of both sides — and, accordingly, is seldom discussed honestly.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      feralcatsblog says:
        October 23, 2018 at 12:06 am

        See the ignoramus Condi Rice.

        Condi Rice: "We should note that unlike in our Constitutional Convention, the Iraqis have not made a compromise as bad as the one that made my ancestors three-fifths of a man"

        Like

        Reply
        feralcatsblog says:
          October 23, 2018 at 12:15 am

          Jewish World Review April 4, 2008 / 28 Adar II 5768
          Condi is a dangerous incompetent
          By Diana West

          http://jewishworldreview.com/0408/west040408.php3

          "Considering her remarks about America's "birth defect" — an egregious term for any secretary of state to use about a nation that has brought more liberty to more races, colors and creeds than any in history — I am struck anew how deeply Rice's vision of race in America, or, perhaps, in segregated Birmingham, affects her vision of America in the wider world. It is as if Rice sees American influence as a means by which to address what she perceives as disparities of race or Third World heritage on the international level.

          This would help explain her ahistorical habit of linking the civil rights movement to the Bush administration's effort to bring democracy to Iraq and Afghanistan. Indeed, in a 2003 speech to the National Association of Black Journalists, she argued that blacks, more than others, should "reject" the "condescending" argument that some are not "ready" for freedom. "That view was wrong in 1963 in Birmingham and it's wrong in 2003 in Baghdad," she said. In 2006, she made a similar point. "When I look around the world and I hear people say, `Well, you know, they're just not ready for democracy,' it really does resonate," Rice told CBS's Katie Couric. "It makes me so angry because I think there are those echoes of what people once thought about black Americans."

          There's something shockingly provincial at work here. In seeing so much of the world through an American prism of race, Rice has effectively blinded herself to historical and cultural and religious differences between Islam and the West. To put it simply, neither Baghdad nor Gaza is Birmingham. And nothing in all of history quite compares to Philadelphia. "

          Like

          Reply
        cthulhu says:
          October 23, 2018 at 12:27 am

          Exactly. Down is up, and up is down — the 3/5 compromise is, indeed, a shameful cave to slaveholders….because, if the north had stuck to their beliefs, representation in the national House of Representatives would have been proportionate to the humans living within each state that such state considered fully human. Under chattel slavery, slaves don't count. There would have been far fewer Reps from the south if the 3/5 compromise had never happened.

          Both my parents had bachelor's in Math. Mom went academic and Dad went engineering. But it means that I cannot unsee what the 3/5 compromise really means.

          Like

          Reply
    cthulhu says:
      October 22, 2018 at 11:48 pm

      …..and, as a follow-on to be clear. Leftists with large immigrant populations in the shadows want immigrants to be counted for Representative districts not because they want to give them a say — but because they can magnify their interests without facing a voter backlash.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  Lactantius says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    We need to clear up this slippery notion that if you reside as a non-citizen in the United States you are automatically equal to citizens of the United States.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    MAGADJT says:
      October 22, 2018 at 11:24 pm

      Agree. Sanctuary cities or states, which encourage illegal immigrants to come, also facilitate a fraud on other states' citizens, because population as calculated by the ten year census determines allocation of states' representation in the House, as well as federal funding for many programs.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    rf121 says:
      October 23, 2018 at 12:02 am

      Woe there. You best split that up between illegal and legal non-citizens.

      I was a legal resident, non-citizen when I entered the US Navy. I paid taxes but could not vote. I earned my citizenship through my service unlike many of the ungrateful punks who disrespect this country everyday. Too many don't appreciate the fact that they were born in the US and lucked out by not being born in one of the many shit holes that make up the rest of the world.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      cthulhu says:
        October 23, 2018 at 12:37 am

        Hello, Navy! Thankful for your service and happy to have you aboard with us. I, myself, haven't served, but proud of my uncle and cousin in Marines and CPO, respectively.

        Like

        Reply
  Garth Michaels says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    The satisfaction of seeing a leftist hack imitating a judge get overturned by SCOTUS is indescribable. Oh, hell yeah, I'm gloating that lawlessness was negated. This is only one of many, many more to come!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  Sherri Young says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    Have a look at the 1870 census form. There is a column for male citizens 21y/o and up and another column for male citizens 21y/o and up who were ineligible to vote for reasons other than rebellion (Confederates) or other crime.

    https://www.archives.gov/files/research/genealogy/charts-forms/1870-census.pdf

    We need to know how many citizens we have and where they are distributed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  CathyMAGA says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Since when is it unconstitutional or unlawful, to ask if someone is a citizen in this country. I mean this stuff is just getting ridiculous.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  emet says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    ACLU represents illegal aliens and anyone who hates POTUS
    Judicial Watch represents US citizens and legal residents

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Apollo says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    Disappointed that Kav didn't join Gorsuch and Thomas.

    Gorsuch really is a gem, one of PDJT's finest moments.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  335
    October 22, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    The SC told this activist judge, and the SDNY, to go to hell, in nicer words.
    I second the motion.

    Like

    Reply
  20. 335blues says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    The SC told this activist judge, and the SDNY, to go to hell, in nicer words.
    I second the motion.

    Like

    Reply
  21. CA M says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    If you’re in a foreign country illegally, would you even want to fill out a census report?!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. TreeClimber says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Why would he want to “lose” the illegals? If anything it bolsters his position of “Look how many there are, get them out!”

    Can you imagine the economy if we managed to get rid of all the illegals? No stops!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. JX says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    Meanwhile…

    A New Hampshire judge on Monday put on hold a law requiring some voters to present proof of residency when they register, saying it would lengthen lines at polling places and make it difficult for students, disabled voters and others to cast ballots. – https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-new-hampshire/judge-bars-new-hampshire-proof-of-residency-requirement-for-new-voters-idUSKCN1MW2Y8

    Presenting proof of residency when they register will cause long lines a polling places.

    Judge Kenneth C. Brown should be impeached, disbarred, and made destitute. I am disgusted by this non-stop subversion.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. joeknuckles says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    Why not ask, instead, what was Obama’s motive to eliminate the question?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. JMP says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:06 am

    I noticed the CNN report said “reinstate”, when was it taken out?

    Like

    Reply
  26. Bone Fish says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Hi, they’re not here right now but I’ve been sleeping on their couch since last week.

    Like

    Reply

