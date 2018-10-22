California Judge Hits Creepy Porn Lawyer with $4.85 Million Judgement…

Creepy Porn Lawyer and potential 2020 Democrat presidential candidate, Michael Avenatti, was hit with a $4.85 million judgement today awarding the settlement to an attorney for his former law firm.

Last week CPL said it was unlikely he would lose, stating: “nothing’s gonna happen on Monday” and the claims against him were “bogus”; whoopsie.

Today’s judgement is in addition to a previous award of $10 million to the same lawyer, Jason Frank.

Today’s loss comes on the heels of a financial defeat last week when Creepy and his client Stormy had their case against President Trump dismissed and that judge ordered CPL to pay all of Donald Trump’s defense costs. Another bad week for the Creepy Porn Lawyer.

LOS ANGELES — A California judge on Monday ordered Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti to pay $4.85 million to an attorney at his former law firm, the first time the potential presidential candidate is being held personally liable in the case.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dennis Landin issued the ruling after turning down a request from Avenatti to have the matter moved to federal court, which the opposing side called a delay tactic.

Avenatti did not appear at the court hearing and never filed opposing arguments in the case.

The judge said Avenatti must pay the money because he personally guaranteed a settlement with Jason Frank, who had worked at his former firm.

Frank had alleged the firm misstated its profits and that he was owed millions.  (read more)

119 Responses to California Judge Hits Creepy Porn Lawyer with $4.85 Million Judgement…

  1. Phokencougie says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    To be downgraded to an acronym is what really stings.

  2. Slowkid says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    He haw. Now that’s funny!

  3. railer says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    I’d say we’re about wrapped up with Avenatti.
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .

    Nyahhhh, keep ’em comin’!

    • Kenji says:
      October 22, 2018 at 5:30 pm

      If I were wealthy-enough to have a car collection … it would include an Avenatti.

      Ohhhh … Avanti. BTW … what’s that they say about men looking like their automobiles? Or was that men looking like their dogs? Avenatti must own a hairless chihuahua…

  4. Pam says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Love winning!

  5. Sentient says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Is there some place we can donate to his campaign?

  6. fleporeblog says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    My brother swears to me that the Creepy Porn Lawyer will be a serious player in 2020. He tells me that the crazies on the Left love him because they perceive he is a fighter. I think the Establishment Democrats are going to do everything in their power to minimize him going forward. You will probably see him more on Fox than CNN or MSNBC. Even though he will get destroyed each time he appears on Fox, his crazies will see him willing to fight the Evil Monster.

    He will make enough money from them to payoff all his debt. He may even have a few dollars left over to throw at Stormy as she dances for him!

  7. don welch says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    So this means he won’t be running for president?

  8. NJF says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    New GoFundMe account in 3, 2, 1.

  9. don welch says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    If he appeals all the way to the supreme court I wonder how Kavanugh would rule.

  10. Justice Warrior says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    A California judge… hallelujah!

  11. James F says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    World class loser. What a clown.

  12. MaineCoon says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Hope he got a lien judgment. CPL’s former partner needs to slap lien after lien on any and all real estate CPL owns. This guy claims Sacramento as his residence? What? He got divorced last year too, probably upon spouse finding out she was married to a creepy porn lawyer. He’s fizzling as we read this post. No one survives POTUS. No one.

    • Gil says:
      October 22, 2018 at 3:25 pm

      Ibthink he still owes a boatload of money in re to the Tully’s coffee buyout and toward a sex discrimination lawsuit, etc. I wonder where he gets money to live while owing so much and never paying. Should have been disbarred a long time ago.

    • Minnie says:
      October 22, 2018 at 3:26 pm

      Agree, MaineCoon.

      Although Priority of Lien should, by default, apply to the award of attorney fees to Donald J. Trump.

      In a perfect world.

      The way things are going, CPL will be lucky if he’s left with enough money to not have to shill for a living.

      Oh well, you play you pay.

      Doofus 😐

      • 6x47 says:
        October 22, 2018 at 4:17 pm

        “Have you been injured at work? Michael Avenatti fights for YOU!”

      • MaineCoon says:
        October 22, 2018 at 5:07 pm

        True on Trump suit, but not on other, I don’t believe. Does anyone bother to file a complaint with ABA or CA bar? Geez…aren’t there grounds for disbarment for an attorney not following a Court Order by not paying on a judgment? Why does the bar bother to license if they aren’t going to monitor licensees. Oh, wait, California.

  13. MfM says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    “Avenatti did not appear at the court hearing and never filed opposing arguments in the case.’

    Shows he doesn’t fight, he gives up and hopes for the best. I don’t think an appeal would be looked on very favorably.

    • MaineCoon says:
      October 22, 2018 at 3:25 pm

      Agree. He missed defending himself in the trial court. Appellate court isn’t a trial court. They’ll uphold lower court decision if CPL is stupid enough to appeal, imo.

    • Mr. T. says:
      October 22, 2018 at 3:40 pm

      MfM, unless Avenatti had a lawyer present in the courtroom representing him when the judge issued his ruling, he has no grounds for appeal because it becomes a default judgement. He blew it.

  14. KnowSERENoFear says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    He should a caravan to Honduras.

  15. daughnworks247 says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    I’m getting the feeling the American Bar Association has had it with Avenatti.

  16. Genie says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Forget a Go Fund Me account. CPL needs something the size of an EPA Super Fund Me to clean up his trail of toxic stupidity.

  17. The Akh says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    After a day of anxiety over the mid-terms, I needed this so bad. Bwah ha ha ha ha!

  18. talker2u says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    We will tell our great-grandchildren about what we’re now experiencing and they will stare at us dumbfounded . . .

    or think we are nuts.

  19. rumpole2 says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Stormy is gonna need to do a lot more tricks to finance her Pimp!

  20. Kate says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Wow, Karma keeps coming back on this guy and well deserved.

  21. SR says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    It seems DIMS are throwing him under the bus. Creepy lawyer is outside and we need him to display left. We need to find his gofundme, lol.

  22. Beau Geste says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Perfect Democrat 2020 President-VP Ticket => Clinton-Avenatti !!!!!

    Liawatha for Bureau of Indian Affairs !!
    Ocasio Cortez or Federal Reserve Chairperson. !!
    Kamalla Harris for Secretary of Defense !!
    Spartacus for Supreme Court !!
    Joe Biden for Child Services !!
    Dianne Feinstein for Government Contracts Inspector General !!
    Christopher Steele for Head of FBI !!
    Chuck Schumer for Attorney General !!
    Dick Durbin for Department of Education !!
    Keith Ellison for Secretary of State !!
    Glenn Simpson for Special Counsel to investigate Robert Mueller and Clinton foundation !!

  23. Caius Lowell says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    5M? It’s not like it’s 5B!

    Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti is ready for his star turn: Talent agencies are circling Avenatti, who has become a mainstay of cable news (Apr 2018) https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/stormy-daniels-lawyer-michael-avenatti-ready-his-star-turn-n867771

  24. SharkDiver says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    I wish everyone would stop referring to CPL as a “potential Democrat Presidential candidate” as there is NO way that is ever going to happen. And if you think there is, I am happy to take that bet, and your money.

  25. ogoggilby says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    The Creepy Porn Lawyer mask is a top seller this Halloween season. Or, if there was one, it should be….

  26. sje says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    $14.8M plus … have to wonder how much Trump’s legal fees were.

  27. Publius2016 says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Dimms will forget him until 2020…bunch of bunk…very sad Fake News puts this crap on the air.

  28. DonnyVee says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Sounds like Stormy is going to have to teach him a few dance moves so he can have a good paying side hustle. I don’t, however, see him ever appearing on Dancing With the Stars.

  29. mariner says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    That was a California judge.

    Imagine a judgement in the United States!

  30. Dee Paul Deje says:
    October 22, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Haven’t had this much fun since team Q ripped a photo from CPL’s security team’s phone.

  31. Paul B. says:
    October 22, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Maybe this is one small step toward getting our national discourse out of the gutter? A shellacking of the Dems in two weeks would be a nice follow-up.

  32. Stephen Paul says:
    October 22, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    He is opening up a new law firm. Dewy,Cheataman &Howe he is going to be Curly

    • tampa2 says:
      October 22, 2018 at 4:48 pm

      Stephen, There was a law firm in Tampa named Bonano, Nutter and Crooks (back in the 70’s). No disrespect intended, but always wondered if they joked about it.

  33. Enoughisenough says:
    October 22, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Avenatti also promised to have a HUGE “resistance” protest to Cruz’ rally, with 1/2 of proceeds to Beto to go into his accont. Naturally, he canceled due to a “scheduling conflict”. Each and every day the left implodes, and the patriots are the benefactors of their incompetence. God Bless Texas (in my best ‘Little Texas’ voice), and MAGA/KAGA/Bless the patriots!

  34. f.fernandez says:
    October 22, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Will Harvard Law School begin carrying courses for people to get their CPL (Creepy Porn Lawyer) License?

  35. Beau Geste says:
    October 22, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    He could teach a course with Liawatha on “Affirmative Indian Pole Dancing Action” (Asian-Americans excluded)

  36. PaulM says:
    October 22, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    I think it’s worth noting that Avenattis’ occupation is the same as almost all of our politicians.
    That is not a coincidence.

  37. NJF says:
    October 22, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Hahahahahahaha.

    #MoreWinning

  38. Joemama says:
    October 22, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    CPL, Creepy Porn Lawyer!!! Hahahahahahahaha!

  39. susandyer1962 says:
    October 22, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Hahaha couldn’t happen to a nice guy!!😂😂

  40. Kristin says:
    October 22, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Wham! Wham! Wham!

  41. Tottie Mitchell says:
    October 22, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Can anyone parse out the spelling of judgement and judgment. I thought in the US we do not add the “e”.

  42. Suzanne says:
    October 22, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Awwww… Poor wittle CPL. What happens if/when he can’t pay it? 14,850,000.00 is unlikely to show up in his Go Fund Me account

