California Judge Hits Creepy Porn Lawyer with $4.85 Million Judgement…

Creepy Porn Lawyer and potential 2020 Democrat presidential candidate, Michael Avenatti, was hit with a $4.85 million judgement today awarding the settlement to an attorney for his former law firm.

Last week CPL said it was unlikely he would lose, stating: “nothing’s gonna happen on Monday” and the claims against him were “bogus”; whoopsie.

Today’s judgement is in addition to a previous award of $10 million to the same lawyer, Jason Frank.

Today’s loss comes on the heels of a financial defeat last week when Creepy and his client Stormy had their case against President Trump dismissed and that judge ordered CPL to pay all of Donald Trump’s defense costs. Another bad week for the Creepy Porn Lawyer.

LOS ANGELES — A California judge on Monday ordered Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti to pay $4.85 million to an attorney at his former law firm, the first time the potential presidential candidate is being held personally liable in the case.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dennis Landin issued the ruling after turning down a request from Avenatti to have the matter moved to federal court, which the opposing side called a delay tactic. Avenatti did not appear at the court hearing and never filed opposing arguments in the case. The judge said Avenatti must pay the money because he personally guaranteed a settlement with Jason Frank, who had worked at his former firm. Frank had alleged the firm misstated its profits and that he was owed millions. (read more)

Advertisements