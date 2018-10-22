California Judge Hits Creepy Porn Lawyer with $4.85 Million Judgement…

Creepy Porn Lawyer and potential 2020 Democrat presidential candidate, Michael Avenatti, was hit with a $4.85 million judgement today awarding the settlement to an attorney for his former law firm.
Last week CPL said it was unlikely he would lose, stating: “nothing’s gonna happen on Monday” and the claims against him were “bogus”; whoopsie.
Today’s judgement is in addition to a previous award of $10 million to the same lawyer, Jason Frank.
Today’s loss comes on the heels of a financial defeat last week when Creepy and his client Stormy had their case against President Trump dismissed and that judge ordered CPL to pay all of Donald Trump’s defense costs. Another bad week for the Creepy Porn Lawyer.
LOS ANGELES — A California judge on Monday ordered Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti to pay $4.85 million to an attorney at his former law firm, the first time the potential presidential candidate is being held personally liable in the case.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dennis Landin issued the ruling after turning down a request from Avenatti to have the matter moved to federal court, which the opposing side called a delay tactic.
Avenatti did not appear at the court hearing and never filed opposing arguments in the case.
The judge said Avenatti must pay the money because he personally guaranteed a settlement with Jason Frank, who had worked at his former firm.
Frank had alleged the firm misstated its profits and that he was owed millions. (read more)
To be downgraded to an acronym is what really stings.
Didn’t Tucker Carlson start this appellation?
What a way to have your life as an attorney distinguished from all the approximately 1.3 million attorneys in the U.S. Just say Creepy Porn Lawyer and everyone knows who you mean.
Ha ha ha… True, true.
I know one thing for certain: he has no woman in bed with him unless he pays her.
How “dehumanizing for the lead NPC
How can you dehumanize a subhuman?
I am guessing Tom steyer is under writing both Stormy and creepy porn lawyer. Hopefully they find the paper trail….
Steyer and Soros are underwriting the army of illegals heading through Mexico. None of this is an accident.
I just hope Soros pays the CPL’s back taxes. If there’s anything I detest … it’s a 1% leftist skating on his tax bill.
Acronym of his … mock … name. When the mockery is already baked-in … ouch!
BTW … does he have to PAY his back taxes (aka: his FAIR share) … FIRST! Before any other judgements? Is the American Taxpayer in first position among CPL’s creditors? (I couldn’t resist).
I agree but it’s insulting to the military who hold that rank.
He haw. Now that’s funny!
I’d say we’re about wrapped up with Avenatti.
Nyahhhh, keep ’em comin’!
If I were wealthy-enough to have a car collection … it would include an Avenatti.
Ohhhh … Avanti. BTW … what’s that they say about men looking like their automobiles? Or was that men looking like their dogs? Avenatti must own a hairless chihuahua…
Love winning!
Is there some place we can donate to his campaign?
LikeLiked by 4 people
My brother swears to me that the Creepy Porn Lawyer will be a serious player in 2020. He tells me that the crazies on the Left love him because they perceive he is a fighter. I think the Establishment Democrats are going to do everything in their power to minimize him going forward. You will probably see him more on Fox than CNN or MSNBC. Even though he will get destroyed each time he appears on Fox, his crazies will see him willing to fight the Evil Monster.
He will make enough money from them to payoff all his debt. He may even have a few dollars left over to throw at Stormy as she dances for him!
Nah, not true at all. I’m on a moms message board that is FILLED with New York feminazis, and even they cringe when he tweets all his crap to Trump. And these are women who are as left as can be. They can’t stand Avenatti.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They aren’t the crazies he is building with! It is Bernie’s Army. They already told the Old Man that his days of running for President are over.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Didn’t a ton of Bernie Bros end up crossing over to Trump though? There are so many at The_Donald.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This was a great response by Tyrus to cpl for his ‘mixed martial arts challenge’ to Don Jr. I couldn’t help but laugh when I saw this on Gutfeld…:)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Michael Goodwin (NY Post) is sure that Hillary is running again. I think he’s right. I think Kamala Harris should have the nomination wrapped up (most checkboxes on the victimhood list), but Hillary might have her murdered.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I am laughing but you might be right!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Someone needs to put a “Reflect-A-Spell” around Hill-the-BEAST to make her witchery go back on her…
LikeLiked by 1 person
remember that big handsome black guy that was going to testify against the Clintons for stealing from the Haitians or something like that and he dies in the gym when the weights he was pressing while on his back fell on his throat and crushed his larynx??…I could see Camel Toe dying in a slip and fall at the Spa.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Recall that back 1999 Hillary was running second in the New York race for senator. Just sayin’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe President Trump and his MAGA team will hang on to some material that can be used to destroy another run by HRC if necessary…
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’is time for Democratic/Communist Party to have their own 16 candidates to run against each other….now that would be a real bloodbath….and real entertainment for Real American Patriots to watch.
Let’s see:
CPL, Mouthy Kamala, Liawatha, Crooked Hillary, Bernie Sanders,
1% Joe Biden, “Fartatus” Booker. Moonbeam Brown, Oprah,
Michael Robinson Obama.
any other six crazies that I forgot?
Ding-bat Ocasio-Cortez ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The black knight from Monty Python and the Holy Grail (best democrat chance of winning if he is alive) (half joking), Mark Cuban, and “Beto-male” O’Rourke
Beto “Cappy” O’Rourke. He never met a dollar he wouldn’t keep for himself.
Don’t forget ‘Beto’ O’Rourke should he win his Senate bid. Or even if he doesn’t. The left think they may have another Kennedy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps if SHE spent … $TWO BILLION$ ????
If the Demo field becomes convinced their electorate wants a street fighter, prepare yourselves for 8-20 new Spartacus’s in addition to the second original one from NJ. In addition, if the electorate doesn’t punish the Demos for their antics this election season, I am afraid we’ll see much angrier rhetoric, if not outright calls for violence, stemming from many and possibly most D presidential candidates in an attempt to burnish their “street cred” as a brawler.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even NBC is beginning to warn the crazies that they better not get their hopes up!
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s too d@mn close in Florida.
LikeLiked by 1 person
People like him are why the Democrats came up with superdelegates.
It will be interesting if he pulls off more actual wins than Sanders to keep the race tight, but all the superdelegates line up behind Senator Harris or some other party favorite.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They got rid of the superdelegates!
No, just about half of the superdelegates.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh ok! Thanks!
It’s really hard to get rid of all the fleas.
What an awesome ticket … Avanetti/Ocasio-Cortez.
Trump will get 535 electoral votes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “EDs” – 🙂
Special “Ed’s”
A fighter is good but you have to win sometimes too.
So this means he won’t be running for president?
New GoFundMe account in 3, 2, 1.
LikeLiked by 5 people
GoFu**Yourself
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL Curry Worsham. My favorite saying.
If he appeals all the way to the supreme court I wonder how Kavanugh would rule.
Exactly by the book.
In this case, he’d throw the book at him.
A California judge… hallelujah!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah…the judge was afraid that it would end up in 9th Circuit…Guess that ain’t happen’…Av deserves everything coming his way!!!
World class loser. What a clown.
Hope he got a lien judgment. CPL’s former partner needs to slap lien after lien on any and all real estate CPL owns. This guy claims Sacramento as his residence? What? He got divorced last year too, probably upon spouse finding out she was married to a creepy porn lawyer. He’s fizzling as we read this post. No one survives POTUS. No one.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ibthink he still owes a boatload of money in re to the Tully’s coffee buyout and toward a sex discrimination lawsuit, etc. I wonder where he gets money to live while owing so much and never paying. Should have been disbarred a long time ago.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They won’t disbar him until he stops making other people so much money by beating him.
LikeLike
You answered your owned question:) He doesn’t pay his debt or judgments. Yes, should have been disbarred, but licensed in CA? Figures.
LikeLike
Agree, MaineCoon.
Although Priority of Lien should, by default, apply to the award of attorney fees to Donald J. Trump.
In a perfect world.
The way things are going, CPL will be lucky if he’s left with enough money to not have to shill for a living.
Oh well, you play you pay.
Doofus 😐
“Have you been injured at work? Michael Avenatti fights for YOU!”
True on Trump suit, but not on other, I don’t believe. Does anyone bother to file a complaint with ABA or CA bar? Geez…aren’t there grounds for disbarment for an attorney not following a Court Order by not paying on a judgment? Why does the bar bother to license if they aren’t going to monitor licensees. Oh, wait, California.
“Avenatti did not appear at the court hearing and never filed opposing arguments in the case.’
Shows he doesn’t fight, he gives up and hopes for the best. I don’t think an appeal would be looked on very favorably.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. He missed defending himself in the trial court. Appellate court isn’t a trial court. They’ll uphold lower court decision if CPL is stupid enough to appeal, imo.
MfM, unless Avenatti had a lawyer present in the courtroom representing him when the judge issued his ruling, he has no grounds for appeal because it becomes a default judgement. He blew it.
He should a caravan to Honduras.
I’m getting the feeling the American Bar Association has had it with Avenatti.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where’s the evidence of that? CPL hasn’t been disbarred – yet.
Apparently they liked him better than Justice Kavanaugh. Pathetic as it sounds.
That was just the leader of the ABA that liked CPL. not the membership.
daughnworks247, I wonder if he has any clients. As in most businesses, word-of-mouth is the best advertising. I don’t imagine there are any former clients who have any positive comments about his legal representation.
Forget a Go Fund Me account. CPL needs something the size of an EPA Super Fund Me to clean up his trail of toxic stupidity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
After a day of anxiety over the mid-terms, I needed this so bad. Bwah ha ha ha ha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We will tell our great-grandchildren about what we’re now experiencing and they will stare at us dumbfounded . . .
or think we are nuts.
Stormy is gonna need to do a lot more tricks to finance her Pimp!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Methinks she’s about to kick pimp daddy to the curb(if she hasn’t already)!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s too good for him! LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, Karma keeps coming back on this guy and well deserved.
The Karma after the Stormy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It seems DIMS are throwing him under the bus. Creepy lawyer is outside and we need him to display left. We need to find his gofundme, lol.
Perfect Democrat 2020 President-VP Ticket => Clinton-Avenatti !!!!!
Liawatha for Bureau of Indian Affairs !!
Ocasio Cortez or Federal Reserve Chairperson. !!
Kamalla Harris for Secretary of Defense !!
Spartacus for Supreme Court !!
Joe Biden for Child Services !!
Dianne Feinstein for Government Contracts Inspector General !!
Christopher Steele for Head of FBI !!
Chuck Schumer for Attorney General !!
Dick Durbin for Department of Education !!
Keith Ellison for Secretary of State !!
Glenn Simpson for Special Counsel to investigate Robert Mueller and Clinton foundation !!
Beau Geste, sounds the makings for a Dumb & Dumber III movie. lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems Beauregard Magoo has earned himself a spot in this Hall of Shame…
Reality is as bad as fiction…..
CPL is the comic relief segment for today. Your above post is more appropriate in the reality horror category.
Weiner-Holder 2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha !!
Now that right there is funny!
“Mad Max” Maxine Waters for Press Secretary!
5M? It’s not like it’s 5B!
Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti is ready for his star turn: Talent agencies are circling Avenatti, who has become a mainstay of cable news (Apr 2018) https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/stormy-daniels-lawyer-michael-avenatti-ready-his-star-turn-n867771
Nah, he’s off the “main sequence” now…
cable star –> not-so-super-nova –> white dwarf –> neutron (neutered) star – very, VERY, dense, but otherwise useless…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Article was offered ironically, so yeah…
I wish everyone would stop referring to CPL as a “potential Democrat Presidential candidate” as there is NO way that is ever going to happen. And if you think there is, I am happy to take that bet, and your money.
The Creepy Porn Lawyer mask is a top seller this Halloween season. Or, if there was one, it should be….
As long as it has a forked tongue.
$14.8M plus … have to wonder how much Trump’s legal fees were.
Dimms will forget him until 2020…bunch of bunk…very sad Fake News puts this crap on the air.
Sounds like Stormy is going to have to teach him a few dance moves so he can have a good paying side hustle. I don’t, however, see him ever appearing on Dancing With the Stars.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was a California judge.
Imagine a judgement in the United States!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haven’t had this much fun since team Q ripped a photo from CPL’s security team’s phone.
Maybe this is one small step toward getting our national discourse out of the gutter? A shellacking of the Dems in two weeks would be a nice follow-up.
He is opening up a new law firm. Dewy,Cheataman &Howe he is going to be Curly
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stephen, There was a law firm in Tampa named Bonano, Nutter and Crooks (back in the 70’s). No disrespect intended, but always wondered if they joked about it.
Avenatti also promised to have a HUGE “resistance” protest to Cruz’ rally, with 1/2 of proceeds to Beto to go into his accont. Naturally, he canceled due to a “scheduling conflict”. Each and every day the left implodes, and the patriots are the benefactors of their incompetence. God Bless Texas (in my best ‘Little Texas’ voice), and MAGA/KAGA/Bless the patriots!
Will Harvard Law School begin carrying courses for people to get their CPL (Creepy Porn Lawyer) License?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He could teach a course with Liawatha on “Affirmative Indian Pole Dancing Action” (Asian-Americans excluded)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol
I think it’s worth noting that Avenattis’ occupation is the same as almost all of our politicians.
That is not a coincidence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahahahahahaha.
#MoreWinning
Kicked out of his Newport Beach office? HAHAHAHAHA!!!! Guess he can’t be Ford’s beach friend anymore!
CPL is now Officeless.
Lol. too funny.
CPL, Creepy Porn Lawyer!!! Hahahahahahahaha!
Michael Avenatti, J.D., C.P.L.
Hahaha couldn’t happen to a nice guy!!😂😂
Wham! Wham! Wham!
Can anyone parse out the spelling of judgement and judgment. I thought in the US we do not add the “e”.
Awwww… Poor wittle CPL. What happens if/when he can’t pay it? 14,850,000.00 is unlikely to show up in his Go Fund Me account
