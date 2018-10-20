President Trump MAGA Rally, Elko Nevada – 2:00pm EST Livestream

President Trump hosts a rare Saturday afternoon rally in Elko, Nevada on the state’s first day of early voting for the upcoming midterm elections.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
.
Hey, where is everybody?
Good question! I just got here and was expecting some comments to help catch me up on the rally so far and no one was here to report. I thought maybe it hadn’t started but President Trump is going strong! Maybe this thread is new, not posted until it had already started?
Me too. This thread wasn’t there just 5 minutes ago. Everyone at the regular thread
This is great, Elko is Harry Reid’s District!
Elko, home to the Cowboy Poetry Festival, every January. Bring your long handles, it’s usually near ZERO!
No. Reid is from Searchlight, home of the huge rally with Sarah Palin and Andrew Breitbart back in 2008..where he had Nevada Highway Patrol harassing people who showed up, towing cars, ticketing for no reason, etc. And hired union workers to egg people as the drive thought Searchlight on the way to rally site. Elko is North.
Links to RSBN put up much earlier on the Presidential Thread.
Glad I caught some of the pre-rally interviews especially the one that gave the shout out for the best news website there is as The Conservative Tree House and to Sundance !
A couple that spend much of their time traveling could not have been more complimentary and told them that Sundance has always posted Right Side P45 rallies since the beginning. Excellent interview Alyssa!
Thuus man is a machine!
So glad he’s my president👏
Whew! Wondered what happened to the link!
POTUS said he has the migration issue solved but he’s gonna let it stew, he likes how the election is going🤔
I think right after the midterm elections President Trump will pounce on the illegal alien problems with both feet. We know exactly how he feels about them, but he’s being somewhat careful to not offend the undecideds and independents. I’m betting that will change drastically right after the elections. I have a hunch ICE and the U.S. Border Patrol will be kept extremely busy ridding our country of illegals and preventing the invasion of new ones.
Hope he has a lot more judges approved by the Senate in the meantime. And after they get all those judges approved, wish he would pressure the Senate to impeach a few, particularly on the 9th Circuit. Since the Turtle seems judicially-friendly, might as well keep him busy with cleaning up the former messes and not just focus on the new candidates.
I saw a drone video of the Honduran invasion on its way. Simply terrifying. There’s no way to stop it.
Oh yes there is and you know how.
Biden – 1% Biden because that is the best he ever got when running in the primaries was 1% until Obama came and got him off the trash heap and made him VP. A lady in the crowd said to call him creepy Joe! POTUS repeated that several times and then said he wouldn’t label him that.
Joe is in Las Vegas right now and has a crowd of 391 and that is in LV!!! Elko farther out, harder to get to & huge crowds – 7K can’t even get in!
only 191 ….and it’s Creepy Joe according to a lady in the audience
sorry – i heard the number incorrectly. HILARIOUS that their dueling NV campaign stops, with 1% Joe at the advantage of being in LV, had such a huge difference in attendance! We need to milk that and blast it all over the social media!
Only 191? That’s hysterical!!😂
LOL! Joe Biden is a loser. Always has been and always will be. Pretty bad when he can’t attract more than a couple hundred people in the huge metropolis of Las Vegas. Contrast that with President Trump’s rally in relatively tiny and very isolated Elko, Nevada.
I remember way back in 1981 when my wife and I rode my motorcycle through Elko and I was really sweating not having enough gas to make it into town. We hit empty just as we pulled into Elko. It was so desolate and isolated, I questioned my decision to ride that highway. Luckily, it turned out just fine.
It’s great to see all the thousands who have gone out of their way, some from very far away, to attend this rally. And it’s Saturday to boot!
Andy lol I’ve cruised into Elko low on gas before myself. Yes it’s out there but it’s growing. Love the Ruby Mountains. So beautifull in the winter. President Trump was awesome as always. “Beautiful women”. He loves women and I am glad!
Gotta call a time out here. Let’s not sell slo Joe short. After all, he laid waste to lyin’ Ryan when he was a VIP candidate. Talented old dude….
That is when Ryan lost my support. He was supposed to be such a brainiac and couldn’t win a debate with a senile old fool.
We stay overnight with my husband in Elko, NV in one of our road trips and is a very small town. I was asking him today: Where all these people are coming from?!. Really amazing! and I was reading that they have more than 77K already for Houston,TX on Monday. Then again, you have the polls, HA!
Promises made, Promises kept.
still waiting on the Wall promise
$3.2 billion in process now, once complete funding is secure PT says it’ll take 1 year.
It’s up to Congress to fully fund The Wall. Hopefully, after the midterms, we’ll have more Republican congress people to get that done. That’s why President Trump is out campaigning so hard and frequently lately.
until the states start filing lawsuits. Not about money.
Go and vote for more republicans, you will have your wall.
RSBN has been broadcasting ELKO for >30 min of the general thread below
. She said “Creepy Joe”…”I’d never call Sleepy Joe, Creepy Joe.” 🤣😂
Lol, he repeated it several times so everyone is now informed that Joe is creepy. People will start google and find out why Joe is creepy.
🚀🚀SPACE FORCE🚀🚀
🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗
I’m watching!!
I’m watching, too! He’s in a great mood!
Any idea how big the crowd is?
Over 7,000 with more unable to fit in.
Thank you! I did just see a video on his Instagram of the crowd. And it did look huge! I’d post it here but I have no idea how to do it.
The hardest working president ever, and he’s working for the USA!
—-for FREE ! Out of love of Country, (I, like POTUS, will capitalize “country” when referring to the USA.)
We are Americans and our hearts bleed red, white, and blue.
We will make America Wealthy Again,
We will make America Safe Again,
We will make America Strong Again,
We will make America GREAT Again!!
Watching the rally, of coarse. Or, beating off the eeyores and troll on the other threads.
Can any of you explain to me why the rallies always end that that silly Rolling Stones song? Its the only thing I’ve never cared for – maybe some of you can explain the choice? Thank you in advance.
I can’t explain but yes, I hate that song, too. Really wish he changes it to something else. I always turn the sound off right after the rally because of that music.
He’s used that same post-Rally song since the summer of ’15. If he keeps using it for Good Luck, it’s certainly worked so far!
He’s trolling the Dems with that song. And he loves the Stones.
agree. The song is telling the opposition they didn’t get what they wanted, but we got what we needed
ah, that’s a good interpretation,
Trump’s got great taste. I love hearing that Stones song at the end of his rallies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
IMO it’s a message of not always getting what you want ( a politician whose style we’re used to and who acts ‘presidential’ ) but you’ll get what you need to fix the country (non politician, unconventional style we’re not used to). It’s a message of style versus substance. Remember he was never going to be the nominee let alone the Pres!
Another message is to the swamp. They won’t get what they want (a swamp creature like themselves to continue the graft and destruction of our country). Instead they’ll get what they need (and deserve)- an ass kicking!
This is my take on his use of the song. Again, just my opinion but the song is not intended to pump up the crowd, it never was. I think if you ask most people what music they’d play for any kind of rally they’d want uptempo, sing along stuff. Hard rock anthems and whatevers popular like you hear at sporting events. Trump is more about the message of the song not the vibe of it.
To me it means – he can lead you to the water, but cant make you drink it. he can create jobs – but cant make sure you have the skills to get that dream job – or live happily ever after.
But – it is not the job of the govt to ensure rainbows and everlasting bliss ( what you want)
Great observation! We have (should have) equal opportunity but not a guarantee of equal results. This is what I love about Trump. His symbolism works on multiple levels. I think we’re both right 😉
Thanks – you make some great points as well. I suppose in short it might mean this:
– The govt provides What You Need – if it is operating properly.
“if it is operating properly” POTUS is getting us back on track, Thank God! As long as we do our part – and we will.
Did this rally fly by or what?
I think it was a little less than an hour this time. He could be somewhat tired after last night’s rally which ended late for him due to the time zone difference. Jet Lag is very real. But, despite that, he still was very upbeat and energetic, IMO. We’ve never had such a hard working President.
No, it was put on this site late, as the RSBN had been running for about 40-45 minutes before posted here.
That explains it! I watched on OANN
I was watching on the Right Side website because I could not find it here. Great rally.
RSBN is great. They mentioned the conservative treehouse today! 🙂
When you see me tomorrow & I’m all sunburned, remember, Elko, you did this to me. 🤣😂
RSBN got mad at me for saying he will be so orange. I love orange, I was a big Tony Stewart fan when he drove for Home Depot.
A sea of red MAGA hats.
Wow. Lots of people.
I’m about 350 miles from Elko Nv. Beautiful weather today can’t rent a plane and my truck’s broke (starter…which I am changing..)
Like I’ve said before, don’t feel all alone. We’ll never see a Trump Rally here in Oregon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lots of MAGA people in E.Oregon Idaho an E.Washington..
Never say never with this president….
The way things are going, it would not surprise me if President Trump moseyed into Commiefornia to stump for the republican governor… And only to stir things up..:
“can’t rent a plane and my truck’s broke” = I feel a country song coming on, starting to tap my foot a little.
RSBN pre-rally tailgate interview with a couple that was asked how did they hear about Right Side.
Their answer was The Conservative Tree House ~ Sundance. The only place to get their news is The Conservative Tree House…and Sundance has his finger on the the pulse of everything. At that time I was surprised that the rally thread was not up yet but, many treepers had links to the Elko rally on the Presidential thread…I started watching the pre-rally from the first link put up by Jim. So, glad to have seen and heard the shout out & praise of the Conservative Tree House !!.
Great story!
Awesome!
Boom!
LikeLike
Stupid Joe Biden was the only Senator back in the 1970’s that voted against the Alaskan pipeline. Yeah, back in the 1970’s. Time for groping Joe to go get lost.
The RSBN feed is also live streamed on Diamond and Silk and The Patriot Hour. Both are you tube channels.
some one on another website said that Obama was in Vegas today chasing after Trump LOL> so he must have been with Biden and I heard last week that Obama had two failed rallies and had gone underground but he is out today somewhere how sad that he just cant go away and all his ex admins goons be gone.. for good… The man has no morals or values and cares nothing about anyone but himself That’s why all this stuff is going on with the Judges making a lot of noise from their bench and too stupid to quit while they are ahead.. Twice he has gotten two different Chin judges to stop PT and he should be ashamed that he is not smart enough to understand that trump will play his game just long enough to get a new AG and then this judge is going to be in trouble..
Best President ever! He’s an old school campaigner. You’ve got to meet the voters face-to-face. You’ve got a short window of time before the actual balloting to make your case. You have to always be closing the deal. You have to cover the territory on the ground. Video and audio ad buys can only reinforce the face-to-face campaign. Don’t waste the money on ads if your not making the face-to-face contact. (Hillary’s 6 billion dollar folly in 2015-2016)
Not tired of winning! MAGA
Carbondale, IL has been added to the schedule for October 27th. Nevada early voting started today and PDJT made everyone raise their hand to promise to vote early. What a character! Great sense of humor today! Opponent is Wacky Jacky. He loves his nicknames.They stick; Beto O’Rourke is using “Lyin’ Ted” in his campaign against Texas Sen. Cruz.
Great Rally! President Trump has really gotten in the groove. He had me and the wife LOL many times during his speech.
I saw someone lamenting they couldn’t get a ticket because they didn’t have a smart phone on the overnight thread. FYI, the ticket requests simply appear to be gauging interest so they can make venue changes if necessary like the did for the upcoming TX rally, not for admission. I don’t have a smart phone but I’ve been to 5 President Trump Rallies and one VP Pence Rally. A ticket was never required. Also, if you have a friend with a smart phone, you can get them to get the tickets but they don’t use them for admission. So, show up early and you will get in. I have always managed to get in by getting there 5 hours before start time.
I went to a rally here in Western NC during the campaign and they asked for the ticket…I had one so no problem.
On t_d discussion re. upcoming Hou Rally. (@ Toyota Center).
I’d advise anyone attending to verify directly if this is correct.
I can see how they might want this level of security at that location, after all, Houston is run by whacko D-Rats. I’ve been fortunate to attend rallies in conservative areas so the ticket thing doesn’t matter. I guess also, with a limited seating such as this rally, they might check the tickets. Maybe we can find out for sure from anyone who attends.
If you don’t have a smart phone, you likely know someone with a smart phone. I don’t have one but know people who do and that’s how I get my tickets.
RSBN aren’t filming the departure of AF1 because their camera man got harassed. Too bad.
I thought was so cute that his sister jumped in.
I think Trump went elsewhere and that’s why they stopped showing it.
our potus was driven away after the rally and did not get on AF1. the sister said her brother was being harassed by a woman thinking perhaps they were the MSM and had gotten upset. i hope they set her straight.
Great Rally.
The lady who yelled she wanted to help ICE.
Trump’s joke about a tan.
Sleepy Joe only had 198 people. LOL And people wanted to call him creepy joe.
RSBN was great. I felt for their camera man. He got yelled at and the reported had to jump in. Its her brother….
Oh and RSBN mentioned the treehouse!!! 🙂
NV is secure.
Just had some time to watch it…quite the excited crowd. I always have a smile on my face after watching a rally. I feel sorry for people who just don’t get it…sad.
Nobody does it better than The Donald, hardest working, hardest campaigning POTUS in history.
I was reading that Treepers were making snacks for the rallies.
Love the idea!
Here is my contribution for the President Donald J. Trump ‘Jobs Not Mobs’ 2018 Tour.
Caramelized-Banana Sundaes with Hazelnuts & Amaretto
https://www.rachaelraymag.com/recipe/caramelized-banana-sundaes-with-hazelnuts-amaretto
I kept looking at the plane when it landed and realized that was not the 747 Air Force One! The airport in Elko is small enough to have required POTUS to use a smaller jet. It was definitely a spectacular sight watching POTUS land, with the mountains in the distance. Another great rally.
