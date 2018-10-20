President Trump MAGA Rally, Elko Nevada – 2:00pm EST Livestream

President Trump hosts a rare Saturday afternoon rally in Elko, Nevada on the state’s first day of early voting for the upcoming midterm elections.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

94 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Elko Nevada – 2:00pm EST Livestream

  1. andyocoregon says:
    October 20, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Hey, where is everybody?

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      October 20, 2018 at 3:02 pm

      Good question! I just got here and was expecting some comments to help catch me up on the rally so far and no one was here to report. I thought maybe it hadn’t started but President Trump is going strong! Maybe this thread is new, not posted until it had already started?

    • ensitue says:
      October 20, 2018 at 3:27 pm

      This is great, Elko is Harry Reid’s District!

      • ensitue says:
        October 20, 2018 at 3:30 pm

        Elko, home to the Cowboy Poetry Festival, every January. Bring your long handles, it’s usually near ZERO!

      • CarolynH says:
        October 20, 2018 at 4:05 pm

        No. Reid is from Searchlight, home of the huge rally with Sarah Palin and Andrew Breitbart back in 2008..where he had Nevada Highway Patrol harassing people who showed up, towing cars, ticketing for no reason, etc. And hired union workers to egg people as the drive thought Searchlight on the way to rally site. Elko is North.

    • quintrillion says:
      October 20, 2018 at 3:29 pm

      Links to RSBN put up much earlier on the Presidential Thread.

      Glad I caught some of the pre-rally interviews especially the one that gave the shout out for the best news website there is as The Conservative Tree House and to Sundance !
      A couple that spend much of their time traveling could not have been more complimentary and told them that Sundance has always posted Right Side P45 rallies since the beginning. Excellent interview Alyssa!

  2. principled says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Thuus man is a machine!

    So glad he’s my president👏

  3. mot2grls says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Whew! Wondered what happened to the link!

  4. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    POTUS said he has the migration issue solved but he’s gonna let it stew, he likes how the election is going🤔

    • andyocoregon says:
      October 20, 2018 at 3:09 pm

      I think right after the midterm elections President Trump will pounce on the illegal alien problems with both feet. We know exactly how he feels about them, but he’s being somewhat careful to not offend the undecideds and independents. I’m betting that will change drastically right after the elections. I have a hunch ICE and the U.S. Border Patrol will be kept extremely busy ridding our country of illegals and preventing the invasion of new ones.

      Liked by 3 people

      • soozword says:
        October 20, 2018 at 3:21 pm

        Hope he has a lot more judges approved by the Senate in the meantime. And after they get all those judges approved, wish he would pressure the Senate to impeach a few, particularly on the 9th Circuit. Since the Turtle seems judicially-friendly, might as well keep him busy with cleaning up the former messes and not just focus on the new candidates.

        Liked by 1 person

      • Sunshine says:
        October 20, 2018 at 3:39 pm

        I saw a drone video of the Honduran invasion on its way. Simply terrifying. There’s no way to stop it.

        Liked by 1 person

  5. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Biden – 1% Biden because that is the best he ever got when running in the primaries was 1% until Obama came and got him off the trash heap and made him VP. A lady in the crowd said to call him creepy Joe! POTUS repeated that several times and then said he wouldn’t label him that.

    Joe is in Las Vegas right now and has a crowd of 391 and that is in LV!!! Elko farther out, harder to get to & huge crowds – 7K can’t even get in!

    Liked by 6 people

    • benifranlkin says:
      October 20, 2018 at 3:08 pm

      only 191 ….and it’s Creepy Joe according to a lady in the audience

      Liked by 7 people

    • andyocoregon says:
      October 20, 2018 at 3:17 pm

      LOL! Joe Biden is a loser. Always has been and always will be. Pretty bad when he can’t attract more than a couple hundred people in the huge metropolis of Las Vegas. Contrast that with President Trump’s rally in relatively tiny and very isolated Elko, Nevada.
      I remember way back in 1981 when my wife and I rode my motorcycle through Elko and I was really sweating not having enough gas to make it into town. We hit empty just as we pulled into Elko. It was so desolate and isolated, I questioned my decision to ride that highway. Luckily, it turned out just fine.
      It’s great to see all the thousands who have gone out of their way, some from very far away, to attend this rally. And it’s Saturday to boot!

      • daughterofthewest says:
        October 20, 2018 at 3:33 pm

        Andy lol I’ve cruised into Elko low on gas before myself. Yes it’s out there but it’s growing. Love the Ruby Mountains. So beautifull in the winter. President Trump was awesome as always. “Beautiful women”. He loves women and I am glad!

        Liked by 1 person

      • Remington..... says:
        October 20, 2018 at 4:47 pm

        Gotta call a time out here. Let’s not sell slo Joe short. After all, he laid waste to lyin’ Ryan when he was a VIP candidate. Talented old dude….

        Liked by 1 person

    • noritadek says:
      October 20, 2018 at 3:28 pm

      We stay overnight with my husband in Elko, NV in one of our road trips and is a very small town. I was asking him today: Where all these people are coming from?!. Really amazing! and I was reading that they have more than 77K already for Houston,TX on Monday. Then again, you have the polls, HA!

      Liked by 1 person

  6. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    Promises made, Promises kept.

    Liked by 1 person

  7. benifranlkin says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    RSBN has been broadcasting ELKO for >30 min of the general thread below

    Liked by 2 people

  8. G3 says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    . She said “Creepy Joe”…”I’d never call Sleepy Joe, Creepy Joe.” 🤣😂

    Liked by 2 people

  9. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    🚀🚀SPACE FORCE🚀🚀
    🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗

    Liked by 2 people

  11. distracted2 says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    I’m watching, too! He’s in a great mood!

    Liked by 4 people

  12. distracted2 says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Any idea how big the crowd is?

    Like

  13. imkittymyers says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    The hardest working president ever, and he’s working for the USA!

    Liked by 4 people

  14. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    We are Americans and our hearts bleed red, white, and blue.
    We will make America Wealthy Again,
    We will make America Safe Again,
    We will make America Strong Again,
    We will make America GREAT Again!!

    Liked by 7 people

  15. Dutchman says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Watching the rally, of coarse. Or, beating off the eeyores and troll on the other threads.

    Liked by 2 people

  16. covfefe_USA says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Can any of you explain to me why the rallies always end that that silly Rolling Stones song? Its the only thing I’ve never cared for – maybe some of you can explain the choice? Thank you in advance.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Summer says:
      October 20, 2018 at 3:21 pm

      I can’t explain but yes, I hate that song, too. Really wish he changes it to something else. I always turn the sound off right after the rally because of that music.

      Like

    • distracted2 says:
      October 20, 2018 at 3:23 pm

      He’s trolling the Dems with that song. And he loves the Stones.

      Liked by 5 people

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      October 20, 2018 at 3:25 pm

      Agreed – I think I got EXACTLY what I wanted! That might be a song for some of the GOP but not for all of us who voted for President Trump in the primary!

      Like

    • tuskyou says:
      October 20, 2018 at 3:36 pm

      He’s had this song at his rallies from day 1.

      IMO it’s a message of not always getting what you want ( a politician whose style we’re used to and who acts ‘presidential’ ) but you’ll get what you need to fix the country (non politician, unconventional style we’re not used to). It’s a message of style versus substance. Remember he was never going to be the nominee let alone the Pres!

      Another message is to the swamp. They won’t get what they want (a swamp creature like themselves to continue the graft and destruction of our country). Instead they’ll get what they need (and deserve)- an ass kicking!

      This is my take on his use of the song. Again, just my opinion but the song is not intended to pump up the crowd, it never was. I think if you ask most people what music they’d play for any kind of rally they’d want uptempo, sing along stuff. Hard rock anthems and whatevers popular like you hear at sporting events. Trump is more about the message of the song not the vibe of it.

      Liked by 2 people

      • R.Shanker says:
        October 20, 2018 at 4:18 pm

        To me it means – he can lead you to the water, but cant make you drink it. he can create jobs – but cant make sure you have the skills to get that dream job – or live happily ever after.
        After all the job of the govt is simply to create a safe environment, enforce the laws and create decent infrastructure. ( What you need)
        But – it is not the job of the govt to ensure rainbows and everlasting bliss ( what you want)

        Liked by 1 person

        • tuskyou says:
          October 20, 2018 at 4:22 pm

          Great observation! We have (should have) equal opportunity but not a guarantee of equal results. This is what I love about Trump. His symbolism works on multiple levels. I think we’re both right 😉

          Like

          • R.Shanker says:
            October 20, 2018 at 4:43 pm

            Thanks – you make some great points as well. I suppose in short it might mean this:
            – Only you ( individuals) can do what is needed to get What You Want ( which you cant Always Get !)
            – The govt provides What You Need – if it is operating properly.

            Like

  17. tuskyou says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Did this rally fly by or what?

    Liked by 2 people

  18. Summer says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    I was watching on the Right Side website because I could not find it here. Great rally.

    Liked by 1 person

  19. G3 says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    When you see me tomorrow & I’m all sunburned, remember, Elko, you did this to me. 🤣😂

    Liked by 8 people

  21. 4EDouglas says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    I’m about 350 miles from Elko Nv. Beautiful weather today can’t rent a plane and my truck’s broke (starter…which I am changing..)

    Liked by 5 people

  22. quintillion says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    RSBN pre-rally tailgate interview with a couple that was asked how did they hear about Right Side.
    Their answer was The Conservative Tree House ~ Sundance. The only place to get their news is The Conservative Tree House…and Sundance has his finger on the the pulse of everything. At that time I was surprised that the rally thread was not up yet but, many treepers had links to the Elko rally on the Presidential thread…I started watching the pre-rally from the first link put up by Jim. So, glad to have seen and heard the shout out & praise of the Conservative Tree House !!.

    Liked by 10 people

  23. Joe S says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Boom!

    Elko, NV, population 18,297-2010 US census data.

    Like

  24. RJ says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Stupid Joe Biden was the only Senator back in the 1970’s that voted against the Alaskan pipeline. Yeah, back in the 1970’s. Time for groping Joe to go get lost.

    Liked by 1 person

  25. mot2grls says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    The RSBN feed is also live streamed on Diamond and Silk and The Patriot Hour. Both are you tube channels.

    Like

  26. rustybritches says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    some one on another website said that Obama was in Vegas today chasing after Trump LOL> so he must have been with Biden and I heard last week that Obama had two failed rallies and had gone underground but he is out today somewhere how sad that he just cant go away and all his ex admins goons be gone.. for good… The man has no morals or values and cares nothing about anyone but himself That’s why all this stuff is going on with the Judges making a lot of noise from their bench and too stupid to quit while they are ahead.. Twice he has gotten two different Chin judges to stop PT and he should be ashamed that he is not smart enough to understand that trump will play his game just long enough to get a new AG and then this judge is going to be in trouble..

    Like

  27. JimWVa says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Best President ever! He’s an old school campaigner. You’ve got to meet the voters face-to-face. You’ve got a short window of time before the actual balloting to make your case. You have to always be closing the deal. You have to cover the territory on the ground. Video and audio ad buys can only reinforce the face-to-face campaign. Don’t waste the money on ads if your not making the face-to-face contact. (Hillary’s 6 billion dollar folly in 2015-2016)

    Not tired of winning! MAGA

    Liked by 3 people

  28. rashomon says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Carbondale, IL has been added to the schedule for October 27th. Nevada early voting started today and PDJT made everyone raise their hand to promise to vote early. What a character! Great sense of humor today! Opponent is Wacky Jacky. He loves his nicknames.They stick; Beto O’Rourke is using “Lyin’ Ted” in his campaign against Texas Sen. Cruz.

    Liked by 3 people

  29. FL_GUY says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Great Rally! President Trump has really gotten in the groove. He had me and the wife LOL many times during his speech.

    I saw someone lamenting they couldn’t get a ticket because they didn’t have a smart phone on the overnight thread. FYI, the ticket requests simply appear to be gauging interest so they can make venue changes if necessary like the did for the upcoming TX rally, not for admission. I don’t have a smart phone but I’ve been to 5 President Trump Rallies and one VP Pence Rally. A ticket was never required. Also, if you have a friend with a smart phone, you can get them to get the tickets but they don’t use them for admission. So, show up early and you will get in. I have always managed to get in by getting there 5 hours before start time.

    Liked by 2 people

    • littleflower481 says:
      October 20, 2018 at 4:55 pm

      I went to a rally here in Western NC during the campaign and they asked for the ticket…I had one so no problem.

      Like

    • CM-TX says:
      October 20, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      On t_d discussion re. upcoming Hou Rally. (@ Toyota Center).

      I’d advise anyone attending to verify directly if this is correct.

      Like

      • FL_GUY says:
        October 20, 2018 at 5:26 pm

        I can see how they might want this level of security at that location, after all, Houston is run by whacko D-Rats. I’ve been fortunate to attend rallies in conservative areas so the ticket thing doesn’t matter. I guess also, with a limited seating such as this rally, they might check the tickets. Maybe we can find out for sure from anyone who attends.

        If you don’t have a smart phone, you likely know someone with a smart phone. I don’t have one but know people who do and that’s how I get my tickets.

        Like

  30. G3 says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    RSBN aren’t filming the departure of AF1 because their camera man got harassed. Too bad.

    Like

  31. kea says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Great Rally.

    The lady who yelled she wanted to help ICE.

    Trump’s joke about a tan.

    Sleepy Joe only had 198 people. LOL And people wanted to call him creepy joe.

    RSBN was great. I felt for their camera man. He got yelled at and the reported had to jump in. Its her brother….

    Oh and RSBN mentioned the treehouse!!! 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

  32. Pam says:
    October 20, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Liked by 1 person

  33. DanO64 says:
    October 20, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    NV is secure.

    Liked by 1 person

  34. littleflower481 says:
    October 20, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Just had some time to watch it…quite the excited crowd. I always have a smile on my face after watching a rally. I feel sorry for people who just don’t get it…sad.

    Like

  35. huecowacko says:
    October 20, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Nobody does it better than The Donald, hardest working, hardest campaigning POTUS in history.

    Like

  36. Donna in Oregon says:
    October 20, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    I was reading that Treepers were making snacks for the rallies.

    Love the idea!

    Here is my contribution for the President Donald J. Trump ‘Jobs Not Mobs’ 2018 Tour.

    Caramelized-Banana Sundaes with Hazelnuts & Amaretto
    https://www.rachaelraymag.com/recipe/caramelized-banana-sundaes-with-hazelnuts-amaretto

    Like

  37. Jake says:
    October 20, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    I kept looking at the plane when it landed and realized that was not the 747 Air Force One! The airport in Elko is small enough to have required POTUS to use a smaller jet. It was definitely a spectacular sight watching POTUS land, with the mountains in the distance. Another great rally.

    Like

