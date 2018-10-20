Mob Targets Mitch McConnell and Wife During Dinner…

This is disturbing. Apparently the Democrat Marxists are confident about this type of public behavior working in their interests for the midterm election…

(Details Via TMZ) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, was confronted Friday night by some angry diners who loudly berated him for his politics.

The Kentucky Senator was eating dinner with his wife at Havana Rumba in Louisville, when 4 men confronted Mitch. The main aggressor screams at McConnell, “Why don’t you get out of here? Why don’t you leave the entire country?”

The woman who shot the video tells us, before she started recording, the main aggressor slammed his fists down on McConnell’s table, grabbed his doggie bag and threw the food out the door of the restaurant. (read more)

