Mob Targets Mitch McConnell and Wife During Dinner…

This is disturbing. Apparently the Democrat Marxists are confident about this type of public behavior working in their interests for the midterm election…
(Details Via TMZ) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, was confronted Friday night by some angry diners who loudly berated him for his politics.
The Kentucky Senator was eating dinner with his wife at Havana Rumba in Louisville, when 4 men confronted Mitch. The main aggressor screams at McConnell, “Why don’t you get out of here? Why don’t you leave the entire country?”
The woman who shot the video tells us, before she started recording, the main aggressor slammed his fists down on McConnell’s table, grabbed his doggie bag and threw the food out the door of the restaurant. (read more)
“Evil prevails when good men do nothing.”
I would have gotten up and confronted ANY idiot doing that to ANY one; even if it were a Democrat sitting there.
LikeLiked by 6 people
McConnell needs some volunteer security when he’s out on the town. OTOH, this is second time for him plus the other examples(Cruz, SHS, plus), wonder if they’re tolerating this as a pre-election exposure tactic, exposing the brownshirt nature of the ‘rats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some prog organization is obviously spying on his home, and then following him and notifying other progs of his location.
He needs security going forward, as the prog commies may try to hurt him or worse.
LikeLike
And I would have your back if I were there. I’m no “bad ass” but right is right and wrong is wrong.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo, American Me! You have justly defined who and what we Americans are! Doesn’t matter what our size, gender, age, race, political views, or “bad ass” capabilities are–we stand, defend, and deliver for what we believe–and what we believe in is America, family, and what is right! We don’t need to define what is right. We already know what is right!
LikeLike
Likewise. And ready to escalate
LikeLike
I feel bad for Mitch, but why is Mitch (and Ryan) talking about entitlement reform to bring down the deficit? Are they trying to make the Republicans lose this election? I paid into social security and medicare my whole life. I really resent being told that social security and medicare have to be cut because of the deficit.
They will do nothing to stop the illegals moving to this country and going on the dole. That’s the real problem. If we didn’t have the problem of illegals and their anchor babies, we could probably close half the public schools in this country. There are many public school districts in NJ where the majority of students are illegal or children of illegals. Why doesn’t Mitch do something about that – like a wall?
LikeLiked by 5 people
First of all decisions about schools and the majority of school funding is on a state or local level. So the savings would be on a state or local level.
Second, I get sick and tired of hearing SS and Medicare referred to as an entitlement don’t you? Notice POTUS doesn’t refer to those programs that way and acknowledges people pay into them for decades. I will admit there does need to be some reform to those programs. For instance people shouldn’t be allowed to move to this country and collect when they never paid in, or paid very little.
Also, the disability program needs to be separated out. The dependent program needs to be looked at too. The surviving parent and each child get an equal monthly check. I know someone who got $1,600 for her son and $1,600 for herself after her ex died. $3,200 per month, she didn’t need to work. I had to go to the SS office a couple of years ago for something. I was shocked the vast majority of people waiting were quite young. It seems disability has become the new welfare for some.
***Please note, I do NOT begrudge disability for those truly in need……but I do resent grifters. Furthermore the programs wasn’t originally designed to cover such things.
LikeLike
Somebody – I am sick of the “entitlement” comments. I also hate how Medicare and Medicaid are lumped together. As far as disability, at least those getting disability paid into it. Welfare, section 8, SNAP (food), Medicaid, etc. go to those who paid nothing into the system.
There is a lot of federal funding for schools, based on the free lunch count. Almost all of the illegals and anchor babies get free lunch, which drives the federal and state aid. In NJ, the rest of the state pays for the urban areas, which are almost exclusively free lunch. I retired out of NJ because I know where the state and local taxes go.
LikeLike
As somewhat of a consolation, NJT, during the Mesa, AZ rally last night, PDJT made a point of assuring us that reducing “entitlements” is not gonna happen.
Just when the GOP starts acting smart (“Jobs vs Mobs”), they can’t help but revert to dumb-dumb habits from the past (following the money/wishes of their paymasters).
Thank God for PDJT. GOP would be wise to learn from one of the best!
LikeLike
The President also emphatically told the AP reporters the same thing the other day, but did the reporters put that in a headline? Of course not! And my social media feed is FULL of repeated posts of the blatant lie that McConnell and Trump are going to cut SS. It just infuriates me. Of course, the media would be out front pushing the info if the president we’re a Dem.
LikeLike
they see they have NO chance in 2020
LikeLike
Love that Mitch didn’t blink at this POS! Love the Patriots getting up and telling this POS it is time to leave. We are going to destroy the Democrats on November 6th. I have absolutely no doubt about it know that we have real data.
Florida:
From the thread above:
Florida Vote-by-Mail Data as of 10/20
Republicans – 44.0%
Democrats – 38.2%
Margin (+5.8% for Republicans)
Updated: 10/20 Latest Florida Early Mail Voting
50,542 (+4,438 from 10/19) more registered Republicans have returned an Early Mail-in-Ballot as of 10/19
+5.8% lead for Republicans same from 5.8% on 10/19
Georgia:
Arizona:
LikeLiked by 2 people
And I wonder how many of those Dems vote Republican?
LikeLike
I’m with you, flep. The commie/dems live in a bubble; they think everyone is on board with this crap. They are in for rude awakening.
LikeLike
The bottom line issue here is that ordinary politics doesn’t resolve the Left’s issues.
It only inflames them.
Only the personal experience and continued threat of immediate violent retribution will stop them from being the violent & tyrannical jerks you see in that video. And they will never change their behavior save through ill health, death, or the fear of death through numerous examples happening to those like them.
In short, and I’m hear sick to say, I don’t think this sort of behavior will stop until several of these Antifa wanna be Leftist’s are shot dead.
LikeLike
Nope. The Antifa don’t need to be “shot dead”. They just need to be arrested, jailed, and prosecuted to the fullest extent according to the law.
LikeLike
If they commit treason, sedition, kidnapping, looting,rape, or murder, “shot dead” works just fine.
LikeLike
The big shot Republicans like Mitch need a hotline to local police. If these disruptive morons started getting arrested these incidents would decrease.
LikeLike
As Majority leader in the Senate I believe he’s entitled to security on our dime. He’s also filthy rich & can easily afford private security.
This is the third time I’ve seen him harassed on video in the last couple months so I’m surprised to see him strolling around in public like he’s ignorant of the current political climate.
Don’t know why he keeps putting his wife in danger like this. She works for President Trump & i would not like to see her harassed.
LikeLike
I don’t understand the owners of these establishments. There is no way I would let any customer talk to another customer that way. The first thing I tell them is, you need to leave because I am calling 911.
LikeLike
No, tell ’em you’ve got the County Coroner on speed dial. 😜
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never thought I’d say this about this person… but…. if I were there, I would have walked over and got between MItch and the moron. Then the guy would have calmed down and left like most morons usually do when I press the issue.
It’s not because I’m a bad ass, it’s because that guy is a p&&&&y. Any man, or reasonably confident woman would completely annihilate that guy if things got physical.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Owner/Management of the Diner should have made short work of those people……..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree, why did management allow this. Why didn;t they call
the police , tell the people to leave or have Mitch and his wife
come in the back kitchen till the troublemakers leave. Didn;t
a resaurtant do that with Ted Cruz and his wife when they were
being harrassed..
LikeLike
This situation has turned really bad, and how sad that we cant do one thing to stop it with out being blamed for all of the violence Maybe now Mitch McConnell will know what it feels like again and will get back to work and start to process all of the people that the Dems have been stopping that belongs in the Trump Admins.. Finish the judges too, To bad we cant kick Judge Chen off the bench That one along with the one In Hawaii should go as soon as possible… No more wasting time Now they might see what we are in for should the Dems take back the house or the senate.. will be a blood bath for the Republicans and especially the President
My heart goes out to McConnell and his wife Usually she is a real bear and you don’t mess around with them at all.. Where is there security? and where is the owner of these Places, Boycott and make sure they understand this is not funny anymore…
LikeLike
It sounded like a group near this exchange called the idiot out for harassing McConnell.
I kind of think that this good was acting on his own due to the dems call to target conservatives.
I think what the dem party has in mind are people terrified to go door to door and terrified to place political signs out or on their cars.
But these instances sure make them look bad.
LikeLike
And dosen’t the establishment care about the well being of their patrons? Why werent the cops called on these trespassers? Either they are sympathetic to the assholes disrupting Mitch’s dinner, or they’re worried about future retribution from this same assholes. Kudos to the other patrons for pushing back.
LikeLike
Every time I see one of these video’s I say to myself “I would love this to happen when I’m around”
It stops by…
Getting right in their face & SCREAMING right back at them. More often than not, the skinny little dork “tough guys” will slink away like the cowards they are
I’ve been involved with many protests in my day, & I can tell you these people are true cowards. They’ll act tough in groups or will do their tough guy routine with women or smaller men
Yet when I step in, their tough guy routine somehow magically disappears & they go quiet
I don’t know, maybe that’s because they see the error of their ways, (yeah right) or maybe that’s because I’m a tall, big muscular guy & I’m telling them to please swing at me so I can kick the sh*t out of them
Gee, I wonder which one it is
LikeLiked by 3 people