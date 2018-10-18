Hurricane Michael Recovery….

Posted on October 18, 2018 by

For those who know the stages of hurricane recovery, specifically in the deep southeast and Florida region, there is no needed explanation for the importance of this video and the subsequent joy.

.

For those who don’t know – this convoy means the catastrophic stages of rescue work and the painstaking process of going block by block therein is complete.  People are now safe. Primary arteries are clear.  Massive numbers of power crews are working to rebuild the grid; tens of thousands of tons of debris being removed. [Much of what is now called “debris” represents the cherished belongings of thousands of lives.]

Now it’s time to try and restore some sense of normalcy for those who have been so incredibly impacted, and commit to a long-term rebuilding process. For many outsiders it’s just an innocuous convoy; yet for others it represents a purposeful recovery phase where we have counted our blessings and live thankfully, neighbor-to-neighbor, hand-in-hand, in fellowship.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Hurricane Michael, media bias, Uncategorized, Weather Events. Bookmark the permalink.

49 Responses to Hurricane Michael Recovery….

  1. sundance says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      October 18, 2018 at 7:14 pm

      These numbers are amazing when you think about the area most effected by this Hurricane are majority of Republican Voters. The numbers are down right now in those areas and rightfully so since folks have their lives they are trying to put back together.

      From the thread above:

      Comparison to 2016 below:

      These Patriots will make sure they vote by the time the polls close on Election Day. They love our President, their State and their country to much not to do so.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Akindole says:
        October 18, 2018 at 7:26 pm

        Dhimms have been bleeding registrants in FL since 2016. Look at the August primary turnout. The **primary**. And, that’s why Gillum edged out the establishment Dhimms…to their astonishment.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • sweepyjeff says:
      October 18, 2018 at 8:09 pm

      St. George Island is a cool place but very exposed to something like this. Hopefully not too bad since it was a direct hit. Curious how the old St. George Inn came out. Hopefully they can all find a polling place, since our fearless leader is doing ONE DAMN BANG UP JOB for the State. I am familiar with people of all demographics and trust me, he has votes from them all.

      Like

      Reply
  2. fleporeblog says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Seeing those Publx trucks was such a breath of fresh air. Even though I like to shop at Winn Dixie when I am in Florida, I may have to return the favor and start shopping at Publix😉

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Rhoda R says:
      October 18, 2018 at 7:13 pm

      Do. Another outfit that is dependable is Wal Mart. In our part of the panhandle, they have consistently been the first with water and ice after major hurricanes and are generally the last to close before one hits and the first to open afterwards.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        October 18, 2018 at 7:15 pm

        We shop there as well 😉

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Carrie2 says:
          October 18, 2018 at 7:31 pm

          And I like Walmart stores in China too and they have everything and more just like a large Walmart in our small city. Publix is also good but in any case any food is good and so glad that they can bring in goods to the many who lost everything. Now we need to gather clothings and kitchen items, etc. and get them off to FLA and TX again. Now they need to build walls/barriers/dams to protect these areas and should have long, long ago.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
    • MM says:
      October 18, 2018 at 7:15 pm

      I drive 50 miles round trip to shop at Publix….
      We have Winn Dixie and their quality cannot compare to Publix………
      Also Publix are much cleaner stores……….

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • wholland50 says:
      October 18, 2018 at 7:46 pm

      Publix is Florida-based. Out of Lakeland. Publix is good to their employees

      Like

      Reply
  3. Pam says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    There are no words to describe what a beautiful site that is.

    Even though I’ve been through several hurricanes here in SE NC in my lifetime, and yes Florence was bad but not even close to Michael at all! I send my prayers to all those who lost family members or property. Thankfully, I haven’t had that experience and don’t wish it on anyone.

    May God richly bless the victims and may they find comfort during this difficult rebuilding of their lives.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • nikkichico7 says:
      October 18, 2018 at 7:14 pm

      In Jesus name amen

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Dixie says:
      October 18, 2018 at 7:43 pm

      Pam, I’m glad you and I both escaped the terrible ravages of Florence.

      Having worked three weeks for an insurance company, only one of many, who itself, has handled 99,000 claims following Florence, I got a first hand look at the number of small businesses which were completely wiped out by either the wind or storm surge produced by Florence. Around here, there are tarps on every other roof. People having trouble getting available roofers to repair or replace the roofs so they can replace the collapsed ceilings and wet wallboard and floors.

      After I escaped structural damage, I was shocked to see so many who didn’t escape and have lost their homes completely. People are really hurting from both storms. Clean up crews are working 24/7 and the debris piles only seem to grow. I understand Florence produced 24 tornadoes in eastern NC and there are many trees with the tops twisted out of them still hanging by a splinter waiting for the next slight wind to fell them.

      Michael hit Florida hard and it was wonderful to see that convoy of trucks headed to help the people of Florida. Makes my heart sing to see the way people come together to help each other.

      However well intended, I don’t think we can say that Florence was not even close to Michael. Both were horrendous in different ways and the results devastating.

      May God help all who are suffering.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. Monticello says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Thank goodness, it’s a long process but the worst stages may be almost over!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Like

    Reply
  7. MM says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    Publix is very good to their local communities…
    Very generous…
    Thanks for the update Sundance, I’ve been waiting for your post………

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. IMO says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Publix stores must have donated goods. I heard in past hurricane relief in Texas HEB store donated a lot. Love our truckers 😍

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Proud American from Texas says:
      October 18, 2018 at 7:38 pm

      My BIL from deep South Texas has been there about a week. He and his repair crew were in a “man camp” consisting of bunk beds on 18 wheeler trailers, Skid-o-cans and open air shower stalls. Hence, the “man camp”.
      He told me the devastation was “brutal”. Have to get the main lines repaired, so folks will be able to get power. once they have their homes ready for service.
      One stretch of 120 poles they were assigned had ONE pole still serviceable. The rest had to be replaced.
      His special prayer request was for God to hold his body together for the 16 hour days.
      Hope it goes well for all those affected.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • JC says:
        October 18, 2018 at 7:49 pm

        Thanks for sharing his prayer request, PAfT. Will definitely pray for him and others sacrificing so much to serve others.

        The video of the Publix convoy touched me deeply. Thank you for this thread, Sundance.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Ddanna says:
        October 18, 2018 at 8:05 pm

        Prayers for your BIL and others working to help people in need. The people who use their personal time to help others in need are truly awesome!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  10. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    America First–This is who we are—helping one another.

    I remain confident of this:
    I will see the goodness of the Lord
    in the land of the living.
    Ps 27;13

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      October 18, 2018 at 7:35 pm

      I disliked what Paul Ryan called “this is what America is” when he meant nothing, but in spite of floods, tornados, etc., we the REAL America is right there to help and thanks to Trump it is getting done faster and faster. Remember this vote for republicans because the democrats don’t give a damn for anything but your vote! I belong to neither party but I vote republican because I want America MGA!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • lisabrqwc says:
      October 18, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      One of my favorite verses.

      Mr. Rogers, who was so comforting to us as children, said when he was young and saw reports of a tragedy like Michael and would be just heartbroken for the affected people, his mom always told him to “Look for the helpers. You will always see helpers when bad events happen.”

      God bless you Sundance and all the Helpers! ❤️

      Like

      Reply
  11. Blind no longer says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Praying for those folks…knowing how lucky we were! 5 miles makes a lot of difference in a hurricane. Thank You Publix, and Thank YOU Sundance!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. jahealy says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Wow! What a sight! I’ve never been through anything like this, and I still have tears in my eyes watching that long line of Publix trucks barreling down the highway. ❤️

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. CNN_sucks says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    FEMA just perfected rapid response. Hurray!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. 7delta says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    This is why I’m a loyal Publix customer (plus, in the grand scheme of things, other minor self-serving reasons.) It’s the big things, like the above convoy of help, that makes the real different. I donate there for disaster relief too. They promised me that all goes to the people in need and I’ve never seen any evidence that’s not the case.

    Thank you, Publix. I’m proud to be your customer….and well, ya know, we love your bacon-wrapped pork tenderloins. It’s a small thing…but hey…it’s a good thing!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Sandra-VA says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    My eyes got a little dust in them for some reason…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Suzanne says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    That brought tears to my eyes

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Alison says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    I’m so proud of everyone volunteering time, supplies, money, sweat and prayers. The people who suffer these hurricanes, and those who work for months afterwards to help with recovery, are typically the backbone of USA. They are men & women of strength, courage & sacrifice.

    I salute every one of you 💖🇺🇸💖🇺🇸

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    That video gave me chills. So very cool and patriotic. Thank you for posting it!
    Reminded me of the power company convoys that just seemed to go on forever to help after Hurricane Sandy and some of our bigger snowstorms. Most power lines in my neck of the woods are all above ground, and there are many hardwood forests — not a good mix for high winds or tons of heavy snow…

    Like

    Reply
  19. Dixie says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Tear ducts are getting a workout regularly these days.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Pam says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Like

    Reply
  21. Pam says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Like

    Reply
  22. Pam says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Like

    Reply
  23. PaulM says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    According to Russian media, the hurricane struck area has been over run by armed looters.
    It’s easy to understand where the MSM here got their ethics model.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Texian says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Good people in Florida.. And whenever I’m in Florida, I always shop at Publix.. [And I check the produce section to see if I can spot Sundance.. I need to award him my gen yew-ine west coast Floridian stainless steel straw.. Why it even has the restaurant name etched into it.. (Cost me three bucks it did.. Ain’t lyin’ either..)]

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s