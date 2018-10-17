Wednesday October 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
A LITTLE FALL FOLIAGE, ADIRONDACKS, NY
Not positive, but that might be Long Lake.
https://www.mapquest.com/search/result?slug=%2Fus%2Fny%2Flong-lake&query=Long%20Lake,%20NY&page=0&mqId=282038803&index=0
Long Lake is a town in Hamilton County, New York in the United States. The population was 852 at the 2000 census. The town is named for 14-mile (23 km) long Long Lake beside which it sits. The town is entirely within the Adirondack Park and is the most northerly town in the county
Satisfaction Should NOT Be Guaranteed
One thing for sure about the Apostle Paul, he was never satisfied with the spiritual condition of the saints. Nowhere is this more evident than in his words to the church at Thessalonica:
“But as touching brotherly love ye need not that I write unto you…indeed ye do it toward all the brethren which are in all Macedonia: but we beseech you, brethren, that ye increase more and more” (I Thes. 4:9,10).
Did you catch that? After acknowledging that the brotherly love of the Thessalonians was so great that it had spilled over into the surrounding regions of Macedonia, rather than congratulate them, the apostle begged them to “increase more and more.” When it came to wanting God’s people to grow in the Lord, there was no end to the Apostle Paul! In this he reminds me of my father, who was never satisfied with the level of success that he had attained at any point in his life.
Years ago, my brother (who was Dad’s partner in his tool and die business) was telling me about the tremendous growth that their machine shop had experienced after I left to work for Pastor Stam at Berean Bible Society. It was no coincidence, by the way, that the shop really took off after I left, for I was never a very good toolmaker! But after hearing of the exponential growth that my father’s business had experienced, I remarked to my brother, “Dad must be very happy about all this.” Shaking his head, my brother replied with words that I will never forget, saying, “There is no end to Dad. He wants to buy more machines, hire more people.”
That was certainly my father. When the state lottery began in Illinois, he mentioned to an old friend who worked at his shop that he had bought a ticket. This friend, who had known my dad for years, just laughed at him, and asked, “What would you do if you won the lottery? You wouldn’t retire like most people, you’d just buy more machines!”
Beloved, that’s the way to achieve greatness in any field of endeavor. Never be satisfied! Paul wasn’t satisfied with the surpassing love of the saints at Thessalonica. Don’t you want to be like Paul? Are you satisfied with the level of your spiritual growth? Are you begging God to help you attain pinnacles of spirituality that would make an angel gasp? No matter what area of your spiritual life needs to flourish, are you willing to pray about it right now?
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/satisfaction-should-not-be-guaranteed/
1Thessalonians 4:9 But as touching brotherly love ye need not that I write unto you: for ye yourselves are taught of God to love one another.
10 And indeed ye do it toward all the brethren which are in all Macedonia: but we beseech you, brethren, that ye increase more and more;
1Corinthians 16:15 I beseech you, brethren, (ye know the house of Stephanas, that it is the firstfruits of Achaia, and that they have addicted themselves to the ministry of the saints,)
Galatians 6:9 And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.
10 As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith.
Titus 3:5 Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost;
6 Which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour;
7 That being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life.
8 This is a faithful saying, and these things I will that thou affirm constantly, that they which have believed in God might be careful to maintain good works. These things are good and profitable unto men.
Best part is the EXIT sign over the guys shoulder.
The leavin’ I don’t mind . . . It’s the comin’ that I crave . . .
Along with his best friend, Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt was one of America’s greatest, although husually unrecognized, poets. He was unique in that his words—always artfully crafted—were set to music. He played to folk and country-music audiences and, during his life, was largely ignored by America’s literary culture. Townes suffered from bi-polar disease which he self-medicated with drink and narcotics. As a result of his illness, many of his songs were about his struggles to understand himself . . . and to be understood by others. The role of a traveling troubadour provided him with a kind of solace because, when things weren’t working right, he could just go to another gig. While he often needed the estrangement provided by the road, the absences in his life made him sad. As he tells us in this song, he could never quite find the balance between the two.
BAN GIOC FALLS, CAO BẰNG, VIETNAM | BY BRAYDEN HALL
Continuing the military theme, all of the following posts will mostly be prototype models that were located on various private property or businesses. I really don’t have any recollection of what most of them are or whether they ever made it to final production uses.
I’ll start off with the “Harley for paratroopers” IIRC
In other news, Cory Booker received his DNA results and he’s also 1/1024th Spartacus.
JM: You don’t know chickens ! ” Hello ” was the last thing on their little pea brains !
“Then the Lord opened the donkey’s mouth, and it said to Balaam, “What have I done to you to make you beat me these three times?”
Balaam answered the donkey, “You have made a fool of me! If only I had a sword in my hand, I would kill you right now.”
The donkey said to Balaam, “Am I not your own donkey, which you have always ridden, to this day? Have I been in the habit of doing this to you?”
“No,” he said.
Then the Lord opened Balaam’s eyes, and he saw the angel of the Lord standing in the road with his sword drawn. So he bowed low and fell facedown.
The angel of the Lord asked him, “Why have you beaten your donkey these three times? I have come here to oppose you because your path is a reckless one before me. The donkey saw me and turned away from me these three times. If it had not turned away, I would certainly have killed you by now, but I would have spared it.”
Numbers 22:28-33
October ~ Blessing of Animals
Animals are our companions on Earth, be they house pets, domesticated livestock or wild creatures. We receive much from them: comfort, protection and wonder, as well as labor, food and clothing.
So we ask God to help us remember our dependence on these creatures, great and small, and to make us wise enough to care properly for all animals: they too reveal God’s loving presence.
For this blessing, people should bring along animals or plan to gather where the animals are: barn, field, pasture or yard.
https://catholicrurallife.org/resources/spiritual/calendar-of-blessings/10-october-blessing-of-animals/
all creatures…
…great & small.
I love that book. I used it to get a poor reader reading well by the end of the summer. (He was visiting his father who was my BF)
All: Second grandson’s ( Dalton Jesse ) christening was this past Sunday . His daddy had a very full day from Dalton’s christening, thru a wedding to a requiem for a fellow First Responder . Kid ought to try to stay busy !
Old didn’t creep up on me . It sprang out of ambush ! Sandy and I are facing some serious changes in our lifstyle . We can’t continue to live where we’re at for a variety of reasons . And I know moving at this stage of life poses its own threats and problems. We need a smaller rental with one floor with easy access/mobility . It will mean dealing with selling and/or donating a lifetime’s worth of accumulation. In addition to the usual collection of any outdoorsman : like guns, bows and fishing gear, and reloading equipment/supplies, there’s hand and precision tools and specialized items, books and magazines .
But I’m particularly concerned with selling some items to those appreciative of them . I have a half-dozen plus signed ( some remarked ) professionally framed and numbered limited edition prints of WW2 aircraft battles signed by particpants ( plus one titled ” Last Launch on the Falklands ” thanks to an early life acquaintence with Virginia Bader . I’d really like to see these go to someone appreciative of them that will keep the memory of these gallant warriors alive . FWIW I do have one, ” The Sleeping Giant Awakes ” of the Doolittle Raiders by ( Wooten ? ) signed by the survivors I particularly treasure .
Any ideas would be greatly appreciated !
An aviation museum. Or, perhaps a well reputed aviation department at a university will. I’m thinking Purdue, etc. Of course, there are many collectors who do buy.
Your tools to a trade school. Or, a local boy found through a church or so. Any individual should be well vetted to establish his true intent.
NRA accepts donated firearms. Appleseed Project may also. Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) or Gun Owners of America (GOA) may also.
amazing LIVE COUNTDOWN & LAUNCH broadcast…minute-by-minute video coverage of ULA’s powerful ATLAS V…at Cape Canaveral… Oct 16/17…
https://spaceflightnow.com/2018/10/16/atlas-5-av-073-mission-status-center/
lift-off was at approx 12:15 am EST
Dude’s on a “Slip ‘n Slide”??
That’s some ball catchin’ right there. YAY!
:20sec vid —
Verse of the Day
“For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
Romans 10:13 (KJV)
Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!
Yesterday I posted a youtube video of a BBC documentary showing evidence dating to 50,000 years ago of habitation in Brazil by an aboriginal race similar to the Andaman / Australasian aboriginal negritos. The 50,000 yr evidence was stone tools, and later evidence was skulls from 12,000 years having cranial dimensions resembling the Australasians, transitioning around 9,000 yrs to mongoloid dimensions (suggesting that the Bering land bridge east-Asian / “Native American Indians” had by then reached Brazil and likely wiped out the earlier aboriginals (with some intermarriage likely). Presumably, the Australasians would have arrived in South America by accidental / lost-at-sea drifting (rock art in Australia depicts boats with high prows, interpreted as ocean-going boats).
Today I found a print article on it:
First Americans were Black according to BBC documentary
http://originalpeople.org/first-americans-were-black-aborigines-2/
… and another article with supporting evidence from DNA studies:
Natives of Amazon rainforest may partly descend from blacks in Pacific
http://originalpeople.org/blacks-amazon/
http://i.livescience.com/images/i/000/077/391/i02/native-americans-population-y-map.jpg?1437497509
Scientists have found deep genetic links between Amazonian natives in South America and Australasians (warmer colors indicate the strongest affinities).
Credit: Pontus Skoglund, Harvard Medical School
The “50,000 yrs” period (plus or minus) was during the ice ages, when lower sea levels left much of SE Asia islands high and dry as large land masses, and out-of-Africa migrations were moving through the land masses all the way to Australia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, etc. They probably also were migrating in boats as well along coastal waters, hence the possibility of drifting to S. America. Extreme sea-level lowstands were about -130m at 17,000 years ago and around -80m around 60,000 years ago.
oops, here’s the figure and caption intended above, forgot to truncate the link at “.jpg”
http://i.livescience.com/images/i/000/077/391/i02/native-americans-population-y-map.jpg Scientists have found deep genetic links between Amazonian natives in South America and Australasians (warmer colors indicate the strongest affinities).
Credit: Pontus Skoglund, Harvard Medical School
… messed it up again. one more try:
Scientists have found deep genetic links between Amazonian natives in South America and Australasians (warmer colors indicate the strongest affinities).
Credit: Pontus Skoglund, Harvard Medical School
And here’s a good article explaining migrations of negrito groups through SE Asia circa at least 40,000 years ago, with some good DNA analysis and informative charts / graphs.
Discerning the Origins of the Negritos, First Sundaland People: Deep Divergence and Archaic Admixture
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5597900/
I also stumbled on an article describing Italian explorer Verrazzano’s initial landings in America.
There’s one real charming account of them anchoring off N. Carolina (near Cape Lookout, I think) and they couldn’t even land a small boat because of the surf so the sent one midshipman to swim ashore with beads and trinkets.
The surf tossed him around and onto shore, and it must have been cold because the natives quickly built a fire and stripped his clothes off and set him near the fire to warm up.
Back on ship and watching, they feared the natives were going to barbecue the poor lad. But the account describes the natives as very kind and protective.
At another landing the natives were also friendly and amazed at the explorers’ clothing and light skin.
Worth a read.
Italian explorer describes original inhabitants of America as black in 1524
http://originalpeople.org/giovanni-da-verrazzano/
wow!
Meanwhile, in Chicago …
Théodore Rousseau, in full Pierre-Étienne-Théodore Rousseau, (born April 15, 1812, Paris, France— died December 22, 1867, Barbizon),
French painter who was a leader of the Barbizon school of landscape painters. His direct observation of nature made him an important figure in the development of landscape painting.
Theodore Rousseau – ‘Figures in a Landscape’
