Spending and Deficits: A Discussion With Budget Director Mick Mulvaney…

With the economy expanding, many people have asked about the White House initiatives to tackle the debt and deficit. Today the White House was fully engaged on that very topic.
Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney discusses spending and deficits with Stuart Varney.
Another rock star named ‘Mick’.
He really is! Stuart Varney is out to lunch for asking whether the Federal Government would be willing to allow student loan debt to be forgiven. I absolutely loved Mick’s answer. To many of these students go to colleges they can’t afford and more importantly major in areas that are completely useless in the real world.
Our President is going to hold Congress to cutting our spending. I actually think we will see a major reduction in military spending ($100 Billion Dollar) and $200 Billion Dollars from every other agency combined.
You’re absolutely right!
The student loan / loan forgiveness program is nothing other than buying Dimmocrap votes from young Americans (and many non-Americans). It is a crime that Republican taxpayers are forced to have their tax dollars used to purchase Dimmocrap votes. It is also driving up tuition costs at worst and helping to keep them high at best.
If families were forced to use conventional banking rules to qualify for borrowing tuition costs then colleges would be forced to reduce tuition and fees to remain solvent.
For example, my undergraduate engineering degree at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore 30 years ago cost a total of $11,100 over 6 years and 112 credits of evening, weekend, and summer classes (I had matriculated with 24 credits from an associate degree). I was working full time and required no tuition loans to pay the tuition, fees, and book costs. Today, without loans, I could not afford that same degree despite earning six times what I earned while attending evening classes. It is unreal.
How about cutting the FBI’s budget by 95% ?
And eliminate BATFE.
Send some of that money to Border Patrol and ICE.
I think Mulvaney has exceeded the expectations of many. Who knew a man could juggle two major offices within the administration and do it so well!
Elizabeth Warren juggles too. She juggles being 1 / 1,024th American Indian and being 1,023 / 1,024th Pale Face.
…with 130% DH…(designated hitter)
I’ll contribute to your misbehaving in this thread by Liking your post. It made me laugh too much to ignore.
But behave in the future! Stay on topic! ( 😉 )
That was fun. Mick makes the nerdy stuff look fun.
I know we are in good hands with Mick Mulvaney.
Great job.
I notice that this week the White House has been giving some nice access to the people at Fox Business News, who do a fair job in reporting and covering the MAGA agenda for the U.S. economy.
Those three regulations cited near the end are HUGE!
#1 regulating roadside ditches as “navigable waterways” (for what? toy boats?)
# 2 CAFE standards for automobiles. The Corporate Average Fuel Economy would have had us driving 1000 pound plastic and cardboard wheez-boxes soon.
# 3 Rescinding coal regulations designed by the BHO administration to kill the coal industry, despite the massive investment over the decades in scrubbers and other technology to clean up emissions.
Mick Mulvaney is a lot like Trump. He tells it like it is and is not PC. Does not hem and haw. Just answers the questions and dispenses w/the BS. He needs to be groomed for Pots 2024. Maybe come back to SC and run for Gov. in 2022.
I was not a Mulvaney fan when he was in congress, but am 100% all in now. He is a little soft on immigration and that’s why I was not a fan. Don’t see too many SC DC critters who are hard liners on immigration.
Reducing CAFE standards crap WOO HOOO.
While your dealing with auto sector how about 2 airbag option that owner of vehicle can lock when not in use. if someone steals my auto and crashes it, I would like to see them go through windshield .
A case could also be made for an analog auto that is EMP resistant for National Security, I know how to back-up and can read maps do not want or need all the computers and screens.
I ❤️ Mulvaney. The man is seriously smart. Perhaps if the RINOS were at all serious about cutting spending they could send the budget through on reconciliation.
This administration has no problem talking about the difficult issues and this one is very difficult. PDT had to have planned for years to tackle this debt issue. The solution is his out of the box thinking.
Not to change the topic but Martin Armstrong had an interesting take on how to support social security and our debt.
“Before 1971, the debt could not be used as collateral for loans such as Savings Bonds. If you needed the money, you were forced to cash them in. Under this system, it was logically less inflationary to borrow than to print because you were not increasing the money supply under traditional economic theory. However, post-1971, you buy T-Bills and post them as collateral to trade futures.
The distinction between borrowing and printing has been turned upside down. A national debt is now worse than printing economically because it is money that now pays interest forever. Once debt became collateral, then it lost its distinction as separate from the money supply. Since there is no intention of ever paying off the national debt, we have a money supply that is outstanding which pays interest and blows the government budget into deeper and deeper deficits every year.
What is never discussed is the fact that US debt is also the reserve currency of nations – not paper dollars. That means that the interest we pay is exported and it stimulates foreign economies – not domestic.“
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/economics/who-is-the-fool-trump-or-woodward/
So in other words the interest we pay on almost 1.2 trillion dollars of us treasuries that China alone holds, helps to finance their one road one belt initiative.
List of countries and amounts of our debt they own.
http://ticdata.treasury.gov/Publish/mfh.txt
I think Mulvaney is one of the Trump Adminstration’s All Stars.
That said — there really is nobody in the Federal government of either party who is, or ever will be, serious about our burgeoning National Debt, which is now approaching $21 Trillion.
Facts are facts, and math is math. The Federal government is currently spending over $4.2T per year while taking in tax revenues of about $3.4T per year. For FY18 just ended, about $800B was added to the National Debt, and some forecasts are saying it could hit $1T this FY.
Spending is out of control, but most spending is mandatory or pre-set. Congress argues every year only about spending 25% of the total — the “discretionary” part of spending specified in the annual appropriations or, typically, the “Omnibus” bills. The other 75% is either on autopilot, like SS and Medicare, and mandatory, like interest on the debt. And not a penny of this non-discretionary spending will ever be reduced, because to try is to commit political suicide.
So — the blunt fact is that the National Debt is going to continue to soar….interest paid on that debt will continue to soar….and as interest rates are headed up and up and up, before you know it paying interest to service the debt will be approaching $1T a year by itself.
I’m afraid it will take a massive fiscal collapse before anything substantive will be done. The economy is great right now, but an economy never just goes up….next time we go into recession, the piper may show up to be paid — and it’s going to hurt real bad.
I see single payer coming next Democrat POTUS and Congress majority. Medicare & medicaid won’t need reform because they will be rolled into single payer.
SS will be bankrupt in 20 years, paying more than bringing in. I’m not expecting it to be there for me and my family, why I do s&p and nasdaq index funds.
We also have public pension systems that will need to be bailed out, either by that respective state’s tax payers or federal. Congress can always change the law in the 1930s (if i remember right) preventing feds from bailing out states. You know since Congress changes laws for the sake of more spending.
One good way to get a handle on the debt would be to reduce the salary of each Congressman by the percentage that the debt increased over the previous year. That process continues until there is no national debt (and the salary does not return to its current level until the national debt is 0. That might actually cause us to have not only a budget but at least a BALANCED BUDGET!! If the debt is being reduced then the salary remains static. No increases until debt is GONE!!
“You cannot convince a democrat to cut spending.” Truer words have never been spoken.
For fans of Mick Mulvaney, he’s on Fox News with Martha MacCallum right now
I can only hope Trump will attack the debt after his 2020 election. It’s the only way we avoid a slide into the abyss. All they need to do is cut the budget by 30% and make it permanent- with some kind of constitutional amendment. It would secure the future of the US.
Devolution of programs to cut staff and their pension liability for starters.
My thought process in 2015 was Trump first 4 years; economy, trade, build up military, restoring worldwide respect, 1 international diplomatic deal (NK), HC reform (tried & failed), and immigration.
After this, this sets ground work for 2020 reelection. Post 2020 reelection would give Trump a chance at spending and entitlement reform. Trade and immigration reform would go a long ways to covering SS deficits, also maybe increase the eligibility age…? SS reform seems more likely than medicare & medicaid.
It would be great if we had 70 Genuine Conservative Republican Senators and about 400 of the same minded in the House of Reps. The Democrats NEED to be reduced drastically in political affairs and prohibited from any authority over monies…
Many of the Nations problems/issues would be solved with Donald Trump in the White House and Super-Majorities in House and Senate…
Would be great if we had 60 Republican Senators….much cutting could be done, as MM notes very early in this interview.
It IS possible this November. And I personally think this is one reason VSGPDJT is campaigning SO HARD for the various Senate candidates.
Eliminating welfare fraud, medicaid fraud, financial benifits/incentives for illegals would reduce the deficit drastically… so would a 30-50% tax on remittances
I have a crush on Mick Mulvaney.
He energizes me. His enthusiasm is outstanding.
Nothing more attractive than men who are all “common sensey”, and have the courage and brains to do what needs to be done!
Exactly. Plus he has a sense of humor.
“You have to be a really strange person to like this job; I like this job so that must mean I am a really strange person.” Budget Director Mick Mulvaney –
I can see why ‘LibertyVibe’ has a crush on Mick – I like him, too – like Secretary Ross – he is the ultimate Popular Professor (Finance) – tells it like it is in understandable terms – he is such a breath of fresh air – smiles even if he is imparting the stark reality – what a guy!
what a common sense answer to another libtard issue – student loan forgiveness..
Mick is a pro “we expect people to pay back thier loans. loan foregiveness its not fair to the taxpayers who would have to pay them off”
Yet we have idiots like Bernie Sanders and O’Crazyo telling everyone not to worry about paying for college.
I love that he is against student loan forgiveness BS. It is ridiculous that someone has to pay for other people’s kids’ education. At the same time, due to the generous government loan practices, the cost of higher education is sky high.
Cut the cord, let the marxists compete for the students who borrow from private banks, not from the taxpayers. The cost will quickly go down or the marxists will quickly go bankrupt. Not sure which outcome is preferable but both are acceptable.
My Man Mick. To bad we won’t put him in charge of DOJ. That would be fun. He’s absolutely fearless’
