MAGAnomics – NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Discusses the Expanding Economy…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow discusses the outlook for U.S. economic growth, the jobs market, training and vocational initiatives and the expansion of benefits and wages for blue-collar workers.
Actually, in a round a bout way , it does. Everything is going so well, the economy, the patriotism, the nationalism , the jobs market that it’s making the liberals more and more unhappy , unhinged and infuriated. President Trump ( I just love typing that 💕) is proving that everything these idiots believe is false and corrupt. They’re losing their minds. Literally.
Larry did a superb job on Varney. He is all in w/Trump agenda and he is very comfy on Camera since he appeared on TV for years. I like Larry’s responses. He is very knowledgeable.
Why are these guys so rude to their guests? Have to smack them down and stop them from interrupting – Kudlow handles this annoying donkey braying constantly well!
Kudos to Kudlow!
The Economy is absolutely humming! The largest trucking company has stated that by 2019, they have to raise their wages by 20 percent.
We are going to see more and more companies, both big and small, having to do similar things in the very near future.
Americans are WINNING again!
Amen, fle! Inspiring and invigorating – this whole scenario is!
And higher earnings inspire new labor saving inventions!!!!!!
Historically labor has always been the economic resource in shortest supply in the U.S. That’s why there were so many great American inventions in the past!!!!!
fle, I am looking forward to our textile and household goods industries returning – no more cheap Chinese/foreign goods or clothing. I want to see “Made in the USA” stickers and labels.
Pensions require 4% to be sustainable…Social Security at 2% while interest at 4% allows for stable market…question is why now before midterms??? The FED is UnMasked…it’s about Balance Sheet…The FED needs to return to $300 to $400 billion not its current $3 Trillion!!!
Kudlow also does a good job of addressing the issue of the deficit, which of course should be considered as a % of GDP. Not to say that we don’t need to reduce it–as POTUS is working on with the announced 5% reduction for all budget submissions for FY2020.
There will need to be wage gains to bring “discouraged” and underutilized workers back into the labor force. The good side of that is both more tax revenues and social security contributions. Inflation is not an immediate danger, but we could not continue with the QE2 near zero interest rates–that would actually be bad for the economy (and for savers, btw).
Economics has never been, though, an exact science–some call it the “dark” science LOL 🙂
Economics has been called “The Queen of the Social Sciences.”
It was originally called by the name of “Political Economy.”
“Larry Kudlow discusses the outlook for U.S. economic growth, the jobs market, training and vocational initiatives and the expansion of benefits and wages for blue-collar workers.”
Now if only there was a single “Winnamins” stock or factory us Treepers could invest in…..
Paraphrasing, I heard him say:
Kudlow – “There’s a condominium of thought, yours, mine, the President’s, the Fed, etc. It’s all welcome and it’s all good” (that way).
“It’s all about consumer confidence, which has been rising since day one…”
“It’s sustainable. The tax cuts are year after year, regulations being cut applies this year and next. What’s not to like? It’ll just keep getting better.” (everything else being equal of course).
Main Street is taking over… MAGA.
God I hope so, what are the D’s really running on at this point but shared misery.
Here is something I’ve not heard anywhere but here, where sundance has hinted at but never stated it as strongly as I do here.
We Treepers all see how the personal and corporate tax cuts created a boost in our economy. We can all see how cutting the strangling regulations have unfettered American businesses to flourish.
Okay, but there is another BIG shoe that will drop.
Trump and his Trade Team just renegotiated NAFTA into the USMCA, and the EU became a fair trader, and India admitted that they didn’t have a treaty, and were willing to drop their tariffs on American goods, et cetera.
All those trade deficits are melting, meaning our farmers and manufacturers will be selling into Canada and Mexico. Foreign companies will build plants in America to make their high-end cars.
I predict that all of the new activity that will be generated by American Enterprise selling into those previously restricted markets, will produce an even greater growth in the economy than the Tax Cuts and the Regulation Cutting.
Get ready for 5 to 7 percent GDP growth when the effects of PDJT’s Trade Reforms really kick in! (maybe more!)
Rebalancing our international trade will be absolutely HUGE. You are right.
Here’s the underappreciated TRADE MULTIPLIER:
America will build factories to displace $500+ Billion of IMPORTED manufactured goods.
Then expand them to EXPORT another $500+ Billion of industrial/petrochemical goods.
Then multiply the $1 Trillion by 5 to 7 each year to recognize the “respending” demand for goods and services to support BOTH the companies and the people that produced the exports … at every stage of their goods-services-support supply chains.
It still boggles my mind that no other president before our MAGA Trump could / didn’t know how / wouldn’t / was afraid to / was bought (you get the picture) do what POTUS DJ Trump is doing with our economy. Why wouldn’t they want America to succeed?? They all had a chance to be the best but chose evil instead. God help them. And God continue to bless our fearless leader.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They were all inept. And I voted for every republican since I was of legal voting age. They can’t hold a candle to Trumps intellect, business savvy and ability to get deals done. He is balls to the walls , my way ( our way ) or the highway and he sticks to America First. He’s a force for good. He’s a blessing and a godsend.
