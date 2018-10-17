Lou Dobbs on The DOJ: “The Rats are Running The Place”…

Methinks Mr. Lou Dobbs is encapsulating a great deal of MAGA frustration the American people currently have with the United States Department of Justice:
It appears that Team Mueller is waiting for the outcome of the midterm election to determine how they write their investigative summary. Team Mueller has absolutely nothing to do with a presumed figurehead, a human person, named Robert Mueller. It was the “team” who selected Mueller, not vice-versa, for exactly that reason.
Meanwhile, everyone might remember the useful idiot called James Clapper. There again, was another doofus who was enlisted to run the ODNI specifically because he was too stupid to run anything, and simultaneously could not realize he was a tool for others. Well, they didn’t break the mold when they created Clapper, they only shelved it for a few years and took it back down to appoint current FBI Director Christopher Wray.
They don’t call him Rodentstein for nothing!
“Meanwhile, everyone might remember the useful idiot called James Clapper. There again, was another doofus who was enlisted to run the ODNI specifically because he was too stupid to run anything, and simultaneously could not realize he was a tool for others. Well, they didn’t break the mold when they created Clapper, they only shelved it for a few years and took it back down to appoint current FBI Director Christopher Wray.”
In between Clapper and Wray, I think they used it to get Jeff Sessions. Unless they had an even more doofus mold.
That’s gonna leave a mark, SD! 😁
Perfect analysis.
While all of us here feel we know, or know better, what is really going on vs. the average lib/flunky, there’s probably a lot more that we still don’t know.
Keep the faith, and the hope…..and the powder dry.
Deja vu all over again. Like the two set of reports for Saddam’s WMD. One that has it and one has not. Congress cannot blame the deep state. Tentacles are too deep.
Expect 1/1,024th of it to be based on truth.
It should show Trump has LESS THAN 1/1024th of a smidgen of collusion with Russia.
Robert Mueller: Establishment Sweetheart Helped Bush Sell The Iraq War
Part of Mueller’s legacy – 5,000 dead American troops and thousands more missing one or more limbs, and trillions of dollars spent, for nothing achieved even remotely worth that price, all based on things non-existent or highly exaggerated.
Diana West @diana_west_ May 19
Replying to @andrewbostom
In sum, Mueller is from Swamp that prefers to engage in Muslim Outreach, block facts about Islam, & let America die http://dianawest.net/Home/tabid/36/EntryId/3558/One-Question-About-Robert-Mueller.aspx …
When he was FBI Director, Mueller forced FBI employees to erase all references between terrorism, and anything else unflattering, and Islam, in all training materials and courses, so we already know beyond all doubt he is a very dishonest man and an enemy of the truth..
Who was behind C. Wray’s nomination? I have a feeling it was Cohen. I think (actually hope) Trump has some SERIOUS spring cleaning to do.
“It appears that Team Mueller is waiting for the outcome of the midterm election to determine how they write their investigative summary”
Yep, & it also goes to show what we’ve known all along, he’s got nothing, no real evidence whatsoever, because if he did, you know damn well it would be out & all over the MS Mind Control Media in order to help the democrats this midterm
