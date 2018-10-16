Organized Honduran Migrant Caravan Attempts to Reach U.S. Border to Coordinate with Mid-Term Election…

Last week there were six unique encounters between President Trump and U.S. journalists where the topic of illegal aliens and family border separations was brought up. It seemed odd at the time because the issue has not been a topic within discussion. These exchanges culminated in CBS correspondent Leslie Stahl asking the same question repeatedly during a 60 minutes interview on Sunday night.
Now things become clear. There are thousands of Honduran migrants traveling north to the U.S. border timed to arrive in conjunction with the mid-term election. Obviously an engineered narrative timed by the political left and media allies.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to withdraw funding and aid from Honduras if it does not stop a caravan of migrants that is heading to the United States, in his latest effort to show his administration’s tough stance on immigration.
The message, driven home by Vice President Mike Pence who said he spoke to Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, could further encourage the Central American country to move closer to China because of what it sees as weak U.S. support.
Up to 3,000 migrants crossed from Honduras into Guatemala on Monday on a trek northward, after a standoff with Guatemalan police in riot gear and warnings from Washington that migrants should not try to enter the United States illegally. (read more)
.
The dims are so predictable. We need to start an election year bingo game for all of their tactics. When one happens, we fill in our cards!
LikeLike
This can only help Republicans. I remember how outraged I was in 2014 with the “unaccompanied children.” China can have them. Let China have their poverty and crime they are bringing here constantly.
LikeLike
Don’t we have influence with Guatemala??? Mexico???
LikeLike
Don’t understand why Dimms think this illegal action will help with the vote? Truth be told, the results are locked in…Republicans hold House and gain in the Senate…Real Question: Mexico??? With USMCA, will they allow free passage again?
LikeLike
Seems to me this is a good time to give an address to the nation on the cost of the illegals and the role it has had on schools, hospitals, crime, housing, etc. The cost needs to be pointed out and the dems need to own it. The exposure needs to be a serious address to the nation. I am hoping this will force the fight. We either have a country or we do not.
LikeLike
Any guesses who is financing this? Soros, Obama, Clinton’s, Democrat party, Steyers, Bloomberg…on and on.
LikeLike
Video: Antifa Attacks Proud Boys, NYPD Charges 9 Proud Boys For Defending Themselves
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/video-antifa-attacks-proud-boys-nypd-charges-9-proud-boys-for-defending-themselves/
LikeLike