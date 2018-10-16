Organized Honduran Migrant Caravan Attempts to Reach U.S. Border to Coordinate with Mid-Term Election…

Last week there were six unique encounters between President Trump and U.S. journalists where the topic of illegal aliens and family border separations was brought up. It seemed odd at the time because the issue has not been a topic within discussion. These exchanges culminated in CBS correspondent Leslie Stahl asking the same question repeatedly during a 60 minutes interview on Sunday night.

Now things become clear. There are thousands of Honduran migrants traveling north to the U.S. border timed to arrive in conjunction with the mid-term election. Obviously an engineered narrative timed by the political left and media allies.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to withdraw funding and aid from Honduras if it does not stop a caravan of migrants that is heading to the United States, in his latest effort to show his administration’s tough stance on immigration.

The message, driven home by Vice President Mike Pence who said he spoke to Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, could further encourage the Central American country to move closer to China because of what it sees as weak U.S. support. Up to 3,000 migrants crossed from Honduras into Guatemala on Monday on a trek northward, after a standoff with Guatemalan police in riot gear and warnings from Washington that migrants should not try to enter the United States illegally. (read more)

.

Immigrant caravan sparks Trump threat to cut aid to Honduras https://t.co/HlJcBeaIAw — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 16, 2018

Organizer of Honduran migrant caravan detained in Guatemala https://t.co/G8S8aD09eD — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 16, 2018

This is so coordinated it's transparent. This is why CBS Leslie Stahl was asking about family separation again etc. The media were laying the groundwork for this upcoming 'October surprise' immigration narrative all last week. https://t.co/mpvEcDDZXa — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) October 16, 2018

