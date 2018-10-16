Organized Honduran Migrant Caravan Attempts to Reach U.S. Border to Coordinate with Mid-Term Election…

Posted on October 16, 2018 by

Last week there were six unique encounters between President Trump and U.S. journalists where the topic of illegal aliens and family border separations was brought up.  It seemed odd at the time because the issue has not been a topic within discussion.  These exchanges culminated in CBS correspondent Leslie Stahl asking the same question repeatedly during a 60 minutes interview on Sunday night.

Now things become clear.  There are thousands of Honduran migrants traveling north to the U.S. border timed to arrive in conjunction with the mid-term election.  Obviously an engineered narrative timed by the political left and media allies.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to withdraw funding and aid from Honduras if it does not stop a caravan of migrants that is heading to the United States, in his latest effort to show his administration’s tough stance on immigration.

The message, driven home by Vice President Mike Pence who said he spoke to Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, could further encourage the Central American country to move closer to China because of what it sees as weak U.S. support.

Up to 3,000 migrants crossed from Honduras into Guatemala on Monday on a trek northward, after a standoff with Guatemalan police in riot gear and warnings from Washington that migrants should not try to enter the United States illegally. (read more)

.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cultural Marxism, Election 2018, Illegal Aliens, media bias, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

173 Responses to Organized Honduran Migrant Caravan Attempts to Reach U.S. Border to Coordinate with Mid-Term Election…

Older Comments
  1. Vargas says:
    October 16, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    The dims are so predictable. We need to start an election year bingo game for all of their tactics. When one happens, we fill in our cards!

    Like

    Reply
  2. NJ Transplant says:
    October 16, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    This can only help Republicans. I remember how outraged I was in 2014 with the “unaccompanied children.” China can have them. Let China have their poverty and crime they are bringing here constantly.

    Like

    Reply
  3. gustafus21 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Don’t we have influence with Guatemala??? Mexico???

    Like

    Reply
  4. Publius2016 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Don’t understand why Dimms think this illegal action will help with the vote? Truth be told, the results are locked in…Republicans hold House and gain in the Senate…Real Question: Mexico??? With USMCA, will they allow free passage again?

    Like

    Reply
  5. LKAinLA says:
    October 16, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Seems to me this is a good time to give an address to the nation on the cost of the illegals and the role it has had on schools, hospitals, crime, housing, etc. The cost needs to be pointed out and the dems need to own it. The exposure needs to be a serious address to the nation. I am hoping this will force the fight. We either have a country or we do not.

    Like

    Reply
  6. azchick says:
    October 16, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Any guesses who is financing this? Soros, Obama, Clinton’s, Democrat party, Steyers, Bloomberg…on and on.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s