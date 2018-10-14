Indefatigable Trump – President Donald J Trump 60 Minutes Interview….

President Trump granted a predictably combative interview request to Mrs. Chris Wallace of 60 Minutes. The results were delicious. Determined to deliver her snide and passive aggressive talking points, Leslie Stahl brought her pontificating swamp perspective.
The indefatigable Trump swatted around Mrs. Wallace, dismissed her crude attempts at disparagement, wrapped her ‘resist‘ talking points up in a well deserved fake news blanket, and offered no excuses for crushing her liberal sensibilities. “I’m President, and you’re not“… Quite funny…. Watch fast, this likely won’t be available for long:
Here’s the Overtime segment:
And Yes, in the overtime segment you see an epic picture hanging on the wall in President Trump’s work office…. It was painted by Andy Thomas and is titled “The Republican Club”. Screen grab:
Here’s the artwork:
Here’s the link to the source – SEE HERE. And here’s a link to an expanded discussion of the painting – SEE HERE. Epic trolling.
Insufferably arrogant reporter. Very hard to watch this individual be so disrespectful to the President.
Stahl was pretty disrespectful to the president.
She would never try to talk over Buraq.
This wasn’t an interview, it was a sparring match. POTUS was taking it easy on the lightweight, however, as she was clearly in distress.
And more narrating, of course. Stahl just can’t get enough of her own opinions. What a nasty woman. These people have no shame or sense of embarrassment.
Yes, but President Trump is one of the few presidents, like Teddy Roosevelt and Truman to spar. And Spar like a boss.
Perhaps the most edited of the thousands of 60 minutes interviews which, traditionally, have been the most edited and misleading interviews in television journalistic history.
And yet no matter how hard they tried to disrespect the Prez they just succeeded in making themselves looking foolish.
Exactly. Stahl’s bias was beyond transparent/
and frankly she appeared unprofessional. jmo
Same with Melania. Team Trump!
Trump is a charming guy and he doesn’t “lose” interviews no matter where they cut the tape.
Positron–you took the word right outta my mouth: INSUFFERABLE. Good Lord…these people…they’re stuck on Stupid. Just stuck there. Like talking to a child who can’t or won’t see past her own nose. What a tremendous waste of our POTUS’s invaluable time. I stopped after the “Will you make a pledge to me right here, right now…” An insufferable child. Done with that…and yet another media takedown by President Donald J, Trump. Next!
All these so-called MSM reporters are just flat out HACKS! these just love to asl “Gotcha” Questions and they say this is a Yes or No, there is no possible way of answering the question that way! PDT made her look really bad!
agree positron: it’s heartbreaking to see questions couched in loosely-disguised accusations. Worse were some outright untruths, she claimed “When you won, you won; no one’s going to argue with that.” Really? The entire “division of the country thing,” is essentially hinged on the fact that her assertion is patently untrue: the adversarial hysteria and rangling mobs are mostly due the non-acceptance of the election: at minimum they were sparked by all the attempts to delegitimize the election night reality.
Lots of editing and editorialising..
I liked the summary of Mueller’s indictments, conveniently omitting that precisely zero indictments are to do with Russian collusion.
Hahahaha. Noticed that!
Sadly, people will think those charged were for Russian involvement.
Well… foolish people, anyway
Looney Rooney was always the best part of 60 minutes. He was the most informative too. /s
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mike Wallace’s daughter-in-law is a liberal buffoon that interrupts the president more than Dan Rather interrupted George H W Bush, but because Stahl is a girl, she gets away with being a “rude and obsequious lout with the manners of a farm hand.”
I love President Trump and I support him, but it is so hard to listen to or look at Leslie Stahl interviewing him! I can usually take it. This one I am listening to in pieces.
President Trump does so much for us and for the USA!
Stahl and 60 Minutes are not fit to wipe his shoes!
topavalley, I thought you were going to say something other than shoes. 😳
And I would have agreed!!!
I won’t even try. My blood pressure would go up in logarithmic proportions. As someone once said…A man must know his limitations
Alligator skin. Titanium spine. Genius brain.
New York smash mouth attitude.
God, this VSGPDJT is nothing but awesomeness. Imperfect awesomeness.
Keep kickin’ a$$ POTUS 45!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
#MAGA #POTUS #KILLERTRUMP
> “God does not choose perfect men. He chooses men perfect for the job. (Picture of PDJT)
And we Deplorables respond to the prompting of God in our hearts.
Perfect depiction/agree 1000%.
She drove me nuts with her cutting POTUS off and talking over him. I wish he would have kindly reminded her that she should offer him the respect, as anyone would do to any guest, to finish talking before interjecting. She was just plain rude.
Also, what is it with Dems asking for “pledges”. What a stupid concept. Either do something or don’t. Pledging means nothing.
Lastly, I think that Leslie’s face was so tight, one could play her lips like they were banjo strings. Her nose slits looked similar to Lord Voldemort’s. Crazy ugly.
Pledge! LOL!!!! PT didn’t buy it! But I do think President Trump likes to verbally brawl a bit, no?!
He was brilliant!!! Leslie has no idea how she is showing up in the recording!!!!
Leslie Stahl interviewed PDJT as is he was a hot dog vendor on 5th Avenue, NY City.
F! Stahl, and the Donkey she rode in on!
“as is” should have been “as if”
Leslie Stahl, botox, upper lip, she looks like a fish.
Yes, maybe petty, but she deserves it!
As a business man Trump did tens of thousands of interviews. Over those decades he studied and perfected interviewing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Spot on, James. Not to mention ‘The Apprentice’.
POTUS could do 30 of these interviews at once.
What a harridan! Her style of interviewing is horrendous and she is very disingenuous. And she has a fish-face. It’s like watching a guppy in an aquarium. Truly cringeworthy.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The long knives were out for this interview but the Fake Media failed (again.) All the editing and this was was the best they could do? I mostly smiled and laughed during the interview. Maybe it’s because I love our President so much. He was great.
LikeLiked by 9 people
romy011: “All the editing and this was was the best they could do?”
Exactly. All that editing and editorializing and Leslie couldn’t come up with a zinger if she wet her fingers and grabbed a 440v power line. Phzzzt… nada.
Thanks for playing, Leslie. We have some lovely parting gifts for you.
H.R. You are a riot!
Planter’s Nuts?
That’s an appropriate departed gift for the Stalled one.
Leslie is pretty bad but she comes off as less hateful than many TV journalists. Trump comes off as disarming, utterly likable.
No, she did not. She was completely contemptuous and disdainful towards him. She showed next to no respect for him or his position. She cut him off and tried to ridicule him but he always completely turned it back right around on her. I think this was one of the most disgraceful and shameless interviews I have ever seen, and CBS has greatly lowered their already low status by doing it. It was an attempted hit-job right from the get-go and they failed miserably.
Go back and look, early in the segment, when this (word that rhymes with witch) asked questions about climate change! Look how incredulous she becomes that anyone could challenge their religious doctrine. I suffered through the entirety of this charade and would never watch 60 Minutes or any CBS “news” reporting if SD hadn’t posted it.
I agree completely with your post. I watched because Sundance posted it and President Trump did the interview.
Respect to our indefatigable President and Sundance.
They and we are in it for the long run!
I’m glad I’m not the only one who noted the interviewer constantly cut off and interrupted the President. The antagonism was on full display and the President was remarkably adept at handling this woman’s questions — I especially chuckled at the “global warming” exchange. It’s was as if he said the word “MOB” on CNN. Finally, who the heck does she think she is demanding any sort of “pledge” from the leader of our nation? Unbelievably arrogant.
She has been around forever – people like her think they have a higher calling and their arrogance just oozes out!
I’m the President and you’re not. I look young for my age and you don’t. PDTJ is one year younger than Leslie Stahl! Hold my beer!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yet another fascinating sign showing just how “made” for this time, this moment, this Presidency Trump is — you could see Obama aging, the color of his hair turning. With Trump — he .. appears to grow younger. (!)
Of course, as I think about it .. that’s how diamonds are formed … extreme pressures …
Nice, Phil!
I am 20 years younger and I have no idea where PDT get his energy, He is always on the move and keeps an unbelievable schedule!
Anyone else think that PDJT is having the time of his life as President and telling himself 10 times a day, “Heck if I knew it was going to be this easy and this much fun I’d have run 20 years ago”? All those years in swimming through the construction shark tanks and dealing with pols of both sides, he must be having a blast owning them all, daily. Way to go, GEOTUS!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Exactly!
I think now he has the chance to fix things that aren’t running as they should. And he plowing through them as quickly as he can. I think he is enjoying himself immensely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a book called “E-Mails from an A$$hole”. The guy sets up fake e-mail accounts for all kind of jobs sought/offered, items to sell/buy, etc. and just totally f’s with people. It’s hilarious. As I told my mom tonight, VSGGEOTUS LOVES F’ING WITH PEOPLE-especially these insufferable mediots. He’s Gemini.
PS-The book is well worth getting if you find it in a humor section. Bright yellow-green day-glo cover.
I had to stop watching after about 15 minutes. Do journalists like her really think the American people can’t see how bias they are in their questioning? For the time I watched it was one constant attack after another.
LikeLiked by 2 people
drawfortruth: “Do journalists like her really think the American people can’t see how bias they are in their questioning?”
Maybe yes, maybe no. The YSM jurinalists (Swedish pronunciation) are well paid for their bias. Its not their job to care about whether or not they are water-carrying useful idiots nor to care if they are successful. “Jus’ gimme da talkin’ points and I’ll deliver ’em.”
They are so busy thinking they are part of the elite that they don’t actually think.
If they actually did bother to think, they’d consider what happens to the useful idiots once the revolution is over. Sadly, and I mean that, it’s always “the other guy” who is the useful idiot. Wait until they find out they are “the other guy.”
Believe me there are plenty of people in the viewing audience who will take every word Stahl said as proven truth, and be convince PT was being evasive, lying or “bullying” Stahl in the interview. Of course it was “attacking” the President, it’s what the MSM does. PT takes this BS in stride, he’s promoting his agenda, got some good points across, and conceded nothing.
HORRIBLE EDITS…. So obvious and poorly done.
LikeLiked by 6 people
No one edits as well as Intellectual Froglegs, that I can tell you. 👈🏼😊
LikeLiked by 4 people
They don’t even try to pretend anymore. They’ve given up.
(PS – Thanks for all your great work, Joe Dan – ❤ you!)
Joe Dan, your music is a lot better too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I concur had pretty much the same thought as I watched it. Left me thinking the parts left out must be really incendiary. Wonder why the editors couldn’t make it flow better? Perhaps they had to cut PT’s comments abruptly because they didn’t want viewers to know PT’s full answers, it would undermine the “narrative” Stahl was pushing. Still, editing did not look professional to me.
PT probably figures if he gets some of his points out to the audience who doesn’t usually pay attention to what’s happening, that’s a good use of his time. Stahl was pretty “uncivil” to the President, but disrespect from the MSM is neither new or surprising.
Stahl, on Blasy Ford, “but why did you have to mimic her?”
BOO HOO
Stahl’s brow was as furrowed as she could make it.
Dems, Blasy-Ford,& media went for full on character, political & legal assassination of a good man with no facts or corroboration.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I cannot stand these ridiculous people.
LikeLiked by 4 people
God she is so insufferably pretentious.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agree. Perfect description, doc.
Insufferability is a 60 minutes trait. Without it what would they have? I mean, in the absence of talent and thorough investigative reporting, what else can they do? It’s all they got and they’re milking it to the limit.
I was at a restaurant during the 60 min., briefly watching a wall tv with the sound off. I don’t know if it was that TV but PDJT didn’t look good; odd skin color, grey-bluish circles around his eyes. Leslie Stahl looked “normal”. I had assumed that the TV crew arranged the lighting to make PDJT look “odd”. Anyone else notice this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I appreciate you highlighting her good points. Leave it to others to denigrate Leslie.
Bless her heart.
Think this applies to Leslie’s “heart.’
You can take all the sincerity in Hollywood, place it in the navel of a firefly and still have room enough for three caraway seeds and a producer’s heart. – Fred Allen
The non-healing part is coming from the Democrat side. The entire party, the looney left and the establishment “normal” democrats… are anti-American resisters who don’t believe in the results of election or the peaceful transfer of power.
They missed a few lessons growing up about being sore losers. Unfortunately IMO Antifa is a true reflection of the Liberal heart and mind. I’m not sure they are salvageable.
Watch it from outside the box – She’s probing our base camp Leader for the deep state..
She did reveal things that are important to the deep state.. The climate change shakedown scam.. Jeff Sessions (this now proves he’s an infiltrator).. Mueller.. She also appears to be concerned about upcoming replacements – because there are deep state infiltrators inside.. (Melania is right to be concerned).
A sample of a couple of amusements.. “..You mimicked her.. you mimicked her..”. Her inflection on President Trump “campaigning”.. That bothers her – and rightly so.. President Trump campaigning for the midterm elections is becoming very effective..
The enemy has been rebuffed in recent major battles.. Nothing in their playbook is working.. They are losing ground.. So they sent a forward observer out there to reconnoiter..
I don’t know why my “like” of your comment does not show up.
Love your comment!
[I noticed that as well – I must’ve been right over the target with that comment..]
“Chunks of ice” falling off glaciers is a sign of MORE GLACIER weight accumulating at the center or uphill, pushing older outer ice at the edge toward the sea until it is unsupported by land and breaks off. The calving of glaciers is not melting of glaciers.
As SNL’s Dan Akroyd said to Jane Curtain years ago, “Jane, you ignorant slut.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
She graduated with a degree in History from a liberal arts college in New England.. She knows nothing about Science.,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Fred I appreciate that factoid.
I will use it with reckless abandon
Hysterical! Leslie…is that you?
President Trump experiences a contentious interview with a weaponized media hack like you or I would experience ordering a meal from a cashier at a fast food joint. Fairly inconsequential, quickly forgotten.
You are so right & well spotted.
I’d love to see the outtakes. Great interview. After many years, I am darn proud of my President once again. Hallelujah!
Ha ha the precious babies are fleecing Oblowme!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fab! Precious babies…having to deal with that…foreigner!
Regarding the painting, I saw the earlier version of it (without Trump) in a little art shop in Laguna Beach, CA just a few months ago. At the time I doubted whether the painting would ever be updated. I don’t picture Trump sitting around like that, and certainly not hamming it up with the Bushes. He’d have Bill and Hillary in there before those guys.
I’ve been in that shop! They had several last time I walked through it. Still amazed the triggered local Libs haven’t gotten them all removed, lest they cause one of the snowflakes a fainting spell.
The way PDJT played with Lesley Stahl throughout that interview reminded me of how a cat plays with a half-dead mouse. He totally owned her and really didn’t allow her to score a single point. He looked like he enjoyed toying with her. This is the interview that will put every future interviewer on notice—you cannot intimidate the big dog.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bets…great observation!
I was watching the interview and my wife looks over and asks why I am smiling.
Truly few moments have a true joy like watching a liberal make a fool of themselves on national TV.
Thanks Mr. President
I am not divided from or in this country. I am a patriotic American voting to save our country.
Thank you President Donald Trump for having spent time in a room with such evil.
Mrs Chris Wallace is absolutely correct.
The number of imbedded assumptions in every question was preposterous.
I didn’t think it was bad although it was more like a little debate than in interview but 60 minutes has generally been combative since the beginning. As it was she put out her point of view and he swatted it down….over and over. It was a good opportunity for POTUS to make some points with an audience that may not usually watch him.
Did she say trump was the only president who didn’t serve in the military? Cuz she would be dead wrong.
PDJT was the first not to serve either as a politition or in the military. So what, that is the reason why he is the greatest president in my lifetime.
*politician
I hope not. The previous occupant of the WH was not in the military, so long as you don’t count the Red Army.
Stahled out and nosedived into a crater. What a buffoon. What a lightweight.
“Professor” Blasey Ford is NOT a professor. She is a sociopath and a liar.
Also a disgustingly non-credible “victim” of any sexually oriented offense or even interest, of any kind, anywhere, ever.
OK we saw Perseus behead a Gorgon…again. Next.
As a successful property magnate PDJT has very likely sat and listened to mafia bosses, union bosses and Russian mobsters threaten him.
He’s dealt with people that would keep the likes of Stahl (and Acosta) huddled in her safe space for a decade – yet these faux-journalists keep insisting to themselves that he is some sort of buffoon they can bully.
It’s like watching a rabbit telling an eagle that it looks pretty stupid wearing all those feathers.
Love your comment, especially the last line.
I live in the country.
Seconded. Pure gold.
SD, thanks for posting, especially the overtime segment. The interview was a blast we could not stop laughing.
On elaborating on an answer
“I’m the President you’re not!”
On not firing Mueller
“Why should I pledge to YOU!”
On Russian interference
“Do you really think I would call Russia to help me with an election?” “Gimme a break!”
Boy that NY accent is really coming out. She was right about one thing. PDJT is comfortable being President.
During the scripted, agenda driven interview PDJT slapped back everything she threw at him. And then some. Overtime segment Leslie was a little more honest.
Great job PDJT!!!
When Obama was being interviewed by Stahl or any MSM reporter (other than a few at FNC), he could lean back in his easy chair and put his feet up on a stool while fawning softballs were affectionately tossed to him.
But Trump has to be fully charged up and ready for serious battle with the vast majority of “reporters and journalists.” In this interview, Trump was not the usually relaxed jovial POTUS we routinely see during most of his public appearances. But this combat ready, edgier. defensive Trump is the only Trump most MSM viewers will ever see that don’t watch his full WH events or rallies etc
I think this is one reason the MSM is able to successfully fabricate, (to the most gullible) a false image of Trump being a rough, belligerent character whose personality promotes a constantly feuding WH staff and who routinely upsets and angers friendly allies and on and on with the contrived fakery.
Opportunist Alec Baldwin’s ludicrous, gruff and ultra silly impression of Trump is likely based on interviews like this where Trump had to be sharp and decisive in his answers as well as ensuring he maintains control of the interview. We know that this Trump is only the necessarily cautious and defensive Trump when the MSM is lurking about and not the usual Trump. Undoubtedly, many never see the difference. They only see the contrived MSM image of him.
Sorry Leslie, put you just got PWNED…..
Trump left them nothing to sound bite LOL
A true genius. I enjoyed his statement about how bad it is in Washington and how tough these guys are. How he use to think it was kid stuff but not anymore.
OK SURE So our VSGPOTUS is equating talking bad about someone behind there back and not keeping promises to the construction industry in New York where a violent felony conviction is a resume enhancer. This would be the VSGPOTUS who describes doing door to door rent collections in The art of The Deal. I believe it was the first building he owned I am guessing these were the kind of tenets that didn’t pay by check. Yeah Washington is tough, all those buttoned down bureaucrats and powdered pompous politicians are a lot scarier then the steel worker fired on a work site for tossing his tongs at his foreman.
“Appear weak when you are strong”
I bow to the Master.
It’s pretty amazing how hard she tries to ‘gotcha’ him and he just swats her away like she’s nothing at all. He doesn’t fear them, yet they try so hard to make him fear them. They didn’t create him, so they can’t destroy him.
Trump is so far outside the box in this interview that he easily frustrates the good Ms. Stahl. It was pretty funny but also pretty boring after awhile so I quit watching. What I love about the president is how he is completely unimpressed by these inflated-ego media folks. Stahl worked up this interview with a sizable staff of 20 something producers. The president appears to have simply walked into the studio and—completely unrehearsed—politely dismembered her carefully prepared and rehearsed talking points.
“the good Ms. Stahl” ???
I gotta quit watching these videos that just make me see large caliber headshots at close range.
I enjoyed the interview.
FWIW, the left is screamin livid over the interview, so … LOL! GOOD!
Does Leslie even know about or acknowledge the dossier/FISA questions?? The bubble out there in DC is so thick maybe not???? This is getting further into psychological disorders than anything.
FFFFFFFF Stahl.
Ah, she thinks she too cute by half.
So pissed off at the media on how they treat my President an First Lady.
When Stahl brings up the division in the country, I wish he would put the blame on the media. Then he could use this interview as a clear example.
