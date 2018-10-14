Indefatigable Trump – President Donald J Trump 60 Minutes Interview….

President Trump granted a predictably combative interview request to Mrs. Chris Wallace of 60 Minutes. The results were delicious. Determined to deliver her snide and passive aggressive talking points, Leslie Stahl brought her pontificating swamp perspective.

The indefatigable Trump swatted around Mrs. Wallace, dismissed her crude attempts at disparagement, wrapped her ‘resist‘ talking points up in a well deserved fake news blanket, and offered no excuses for crushing her liberal sensibilities. “I’m President, and you’re not“… Quite funny…. Watch fast, this likely won’t be available for long:

Here’s the Overtime segment:

And Yes, in the overtime segment you see an epic picture hanging on the wall in President Trump’s work office…. It was painted by Andy Thomas and is titled “The Republican Club”. Screen grab:

Here’s the artwork:

Here’s the link to the source – SEE HERE. And here’s a link to an expanded discussion of the painting – SEE HERE. Epic trolling.

