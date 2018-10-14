Indefatigable Trump – President Donald J Trump 60 Minutes Interview….

Posted on October 14, 2018 by

President Trump granted a predictably combative interview request to Mrs. Chris Wallace of 60 Minutes.  The results were delicious.  Determined to deliver her snide and passive aggressive talking points, Leslie Stahl brought her pontificating swamp perspective.

The indefatigable Trump swatted around Mrs. Wallace, dismissed her crude attempts at disparagement, wrapped her ‘resist‘ talking points up in a well deserved fake news blanket, and offered no excuses for crushing her liberal sensibilities.  “I’m President, and you’re not“… Quite funny….  Watch fast, this likely won’t be available for long:

Here’s the Overtime segment:

.

And Yes, in the overtime segment you see an epic picture hanging on the wall in President Trump’s work office…. It was painted by Andy Thomas and is titled “The Republican Club”.  Screen grab:

Here’s the artwork:

Here’s the link to the source – SEE HERE.  And here’s a link to an expanded discussion of the painting – SEE HEREEpic trolling.

.

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

301 Responses to Indefatigable Trump – President Donald J Trump 60 Minutes Interview….

  1. positron1352 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Insufferably arrogant reporter. Very hard to watch this individual be so disrespectful to the President.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:09 am

      Stahl was pretty disrespectful to the president.
      She would never try to talk over Buraq.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Peoria Jones says:
        October 15, 2018 at 12:22 am

        This wasn’t an interview, it was a sparring match. POTUS was taking it easy on the lightweight, however, as she was clearly in distress.

        And more narrating, of course. Stahl just can’t get enough of her own opinions. What a nasty woman. These people have no shame or sense of embarrassment.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
    • Zimbalistjunior says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:18 am

      Perhaps the most edited of the thousands of 60 minutes interviews which, traditionally, have been the most edited and misleading interviews in television journalistic history.

      And yet no matter how hard they tried to disrespect the Prez they just succeeded in making themselves looking foolish.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • Rex70 says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:39 am

      Positron–you took the word right outta my mouth: INSUFFERABLE. Good Lord…these people…they’re stuck on Stupid. Just stuck there. Like talking to a child who can’t or won’t see past her own nose. What a tremendous waste of our POTUS’s invaluable time. I stopped after the “Will you make a pledge to me right here, right now…” An insufferable child. Done with that…and yet another media takedown by President Donald J, Trump. Next!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • oncefired says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:58 am

      All these so-called MSM reporters are just flat out HACKS! these just love to asl “Gotcha” Questions and they say this is a Yes or No, there is no possible way of answering the question that way! PDT made her look really bad!

      Like

      Reply
    • Impossible says:
      October 15, 2018 at 1:18 am

      agree positron: it’s heartbreaking to see questions couched in loosely-disguised accusations. Worse were some outright untruths, she claimed “When you won, you won; no one’s going to argue with that.” Really? The entire “division of the country thing,” is essentially hinged on the fact that her assertion is patently untrue: the adversarial hysteria and rangling mobs are mostly due the non-acceptance of the election: at minimum they were sparked by all the attempts to delegitimize the election night reality.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Flubber says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:04 am

    Lots of editing and editorialising..

    I liked the summary of Mueller’s indictments, conveniently omitting that precisely zero indictments are to do with Russian collusion.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. Tiffthis says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Looney Rooney was always the best part of 60 minutes. He was the most informative too. /s

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Newton Love says:
      October 15, 2018 at 1:15 am

      Mike Wallace’s daughter-in-law is a liberal buffoon that interrupts the president more than Dan Rather interrupted George H W Bush, but because Stahl is a girl, she gets away with being a “rude and obsequious lout with the manners of a farm hand.”

      Like

      Reply
  4. topavalley says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:07 am

    I love President Trump and I support him, but it is so hard to listen to or look at Leslie Stahl interviewing him! I can usually take it. This one I am listening to in pieces.

    President Trump does so much for us and for the USA!
    Stahl and 60 Minutes are not fit to wipe his shoes!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. itsarickthing says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Alligator skin. Titanium spine. Genius brain.

    New York smash mouth attitude.

    God, this VSGPDJT is nothing but awesomeness. Imperfect awesomeness.

    Keep kickin’ a$$ POTUS 45!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    #MAGA #POTUS #KILLERTRUMP

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. Ken says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:13 am

    She drove me nuts with her cutting POTUS off and talking over him. I wish he would have kindly reminded her that she should offer him the respect, as anyone would do to any guest, to finish talking before interjecting. She was just plain rude.

    Also, what is it with Dems asking for “pledges”. What a stupid concept. Either do something or don’t. Pledging means nothing.

    Lastly, I think that Leslie’s face was so tight, one could play her lips like they were banjo strings. Her nose slits looked similar to Lord Voldemort’s. Crazy ugly.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. topavalley says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Leslie Stahl, botox, upper lip, she looks like a fish.

    Yes, maybe petty, but she deserves it!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. James Street says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:14 am

    As a business man Trump did tens of thousands of interviews. Over those decades he studied and perfected interviewing.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. Elric VIII says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:16 am

    What a harridan! Her style of interviewing is horrendous and she is very disingenuous. And she has a fish-face. It’s like watching a guppy in an aquarium. Truly cringeworthy.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. romy911 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:17 am

    The long knives were out for this interview but the Fake Media failed (again.) All the editing and this was was the best they could do? I mostly smiled and laughed during the interview. Maybe it’s because I love our President so much. He was great.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. Chris says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Leslie is pretty bad but she comes off as less hateful than many TV journalists. Trump comes off as disarming, utterly likable.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Chris says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Leslie is pretty bad but she comes off as less hateful than many TV journalists. Trump comes off as disarming, utterly likable.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Chris says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Leslie is pretty bad but she comes off as less hateful than many TV journalists. Trump comes off as disarming, utterly likable.

    Like

    Reply
    • spren says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:32 am

      No, she did not. She was completely contemptuous and disdainful towards him. She showed next to no respect for him or his position. She cut him off and tried to ridicule him but he always completely turned it back right around on her. I think this was one of the most disgraceful and shameless interviews I have ever seen, and CBS has greatly lowered their already low status by doing it. It was an attempted hit-job right from the get-go and they failed miserably.

      Go back and look, early in the segment, when this (word that rhymes with witch) asked questions about climate change! Look how incredulous she becomes that anyone could challenge their religious doctrine. I suffered through the entirety of this charade and would never watch 60 Minutes or any CBS “news” reporting if SD hadn’t posted it.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • topavalley says:
        October 15, 2018 at 12:41 am

        I agree completely with your post. I watched because Sundance posted it and President Trump did the interview.
        Respect to our indefatigable President and Sundance.

        They and we are in it for the long run!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Tom Idlewood says:
          October 15, 2018 at 12:56 am

          I’m glad I’m not the only one who noted the interviewer constantly cut off and interrupted the President. The antagonism was on full display and the President was remarkably adept at handling this woman’s questions — I especially chuckled at the “global warming” exchange. It’s was as if he said the word “MOB” on CNN. Finally, who the heck does she think she is demanding any sort of “pledge” from the leader of our nation? Unbelievably arrogant.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  14. keebler AC says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:19 am

    I’m the President and you’re not. I look young for my age and you don’t. PDTJ is one year younger than Leslie Stahl! Hold my beer!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Phil Free says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Yet another fascinating sign showing just how “made” for this time, this moment, this Presidency Trump is — you could see Obama aging, the color of his hair turning. With Trump — he .. appears to grow younger. (!)

      Of course, as I think about it .. that’s how diamonds are formed … extreme pressures …

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  15. Phil Free says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:21 am

    .. 😂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Will says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Anyone else think that PDJT is having the time of his life as President and telling himself 10 times a day, “Heck if I knew it was going to be this easy and this much fun I’d have run 20 years ago”? All those years in swimming through the construction shark tanks and dealing with pols of both sides, he must be having a blast owning them all, daily. Way to go, GEOTUS!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. drawfortruth says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:26 am

    I had to stop watching after about 15 minutes. Do journalists like her really think the American people can’t see how bias they are in their questioning? For the time I watched it was one constant attack after another.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • H.R. says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:58 am

      drawfortruth: “Do journalists like her really think the American people can’t see how bias they are in their questioning?”

      Maybe yes, maybe no. The YSM jurinalists (Swedish pronunciation) are well paid for their bias. Its not their job to care about whether or not they are water-carrying useful idiots nor to care if they are successful. “Jus’ gimme da talkin’ points and I’ll deliver ’em.”

      They are so busy thinking they are part of the elite that they don’t actually think.

      If they actually did bother to think, they’d consider what happens to the useful idiots once the revolution is over. Sadly, and I mean that, it’s always “the other guy” who is the useful idiot. Wait until they find out they are “the other guy.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:59 am

      Believe me there are plenty of people in the viewing audience who will take every word Stahl said as proven truth, and be convince PT was being evasive, lying or “bullying” Stahl in the interview. Of course it was “attacking” the President, it’s what the MSM does. PT takes this BS in stride, he’s promoting his agenda, got some good points across, and conceded nothing.

      Like

      Reply
    • New Nonna to Be, Again!!! 🤗 says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:33 am

      No one edits as well as Intellectual Froglegs, that I can tell you. 👈🏼😊

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Peoria Jones says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:39 am

      They don’t even try to pretend anymore. They’ve given up.

      (PS – Thanks for all your great work, Joe Dan – ❤ you!)

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      October 15, 2018 at 1:08 am

      Can’t wait to see your well-edited take on it!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      October 15, 2018 at 1:10 am

      I concur had pretty much the same thought as I watched it. Left me thinking the parts left out must be really incendiary. Wonder why the editors couldn’t make it flow better? Perhaps they had to cut PT’s comments abruptly because they didn’t want viewers to know PT’s full answers, it would undermine the “narrative” Stahl was pushing. Still, editing did not look professional to me.

      PT probably figures if he gets some of his points out to the audience who doesn’t usually pay attention to what’s happening, that’s a good use of his time. Stahl was pretty “uncivil” to the President, but disrespect from the MSM is neither new or surprising.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. topavalley says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Agghhhh!
    Stahl, on Blasy Ford, “but why did you have to mimic her?”

    BOO HOO

    Stahl’s brow was as furrowed as she could make it.
    Dems, Blasy-Ford,& media went for full on character, political & legal assassination of a good man with no facts or corroboration.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • New Nonna to Be, Again!!! 🤗 says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:35 am

      ‘Boo hoo’ is EXACTLY what I said out loud to myself, too! I yelled: time for silly putty and bubbles for you, you snowflake!

      I cannot stand these ridiculous people.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  20. doctorfixit says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:31 am

    God she is so insufferably pretentious.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  21. SHV says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:33 am

    I was at a restaurant during the 60 min., briefly watching a wall tv with the sound off. I don’t know if it was that TV but PDJT didn’t look good; odd skin color, grey-bluish circles around his eyes. Leslie Stahl looked “normal”. I had assumed that the TV crew arranged the lighting to make PDJT look “odd”. Anyone else notice this?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. growltiggerknits says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:37 am

    OMG, this woman is a nut. No one ever polarized the country like Obama. We have slowly been recovering from the hate he engendered between groups. Stahl is a liar and a vicious partisan.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Texian says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Watch it from outside the box – She’s probing our base camp Leader for the deep state..

    She did reveal things that are important to the deep state.. The climate change shakedown scam.. Jeff Sessions (this now proves he’s an infiltrator).. Mueller.. She also appears to be concerned about upcoming replacements – because there are deep state infiltrators inside.. (Melania is right to be concerned).

    A sample of a couple of amusements.. “..You mimicked her.. you mimicked her..”. Her inflection on President Trump “campaigning”.. That bothers her – and rightly so.. President Trump campaigning for the midterm elections is becoming very effective..

    The enemy has been rebuffed in recent major battles.. Nothing in their playbook is working.. They are losing ground.. So they sent a forward observer out there to reconnoiter..

    Reply
  24. fred5678 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:40 am

    “Chunks of ice” falling off glaciers is a sign of MORE GLACIER weight accumulating at the center or uphill, pushing older outer ice at the edge toward the sea until it is unsupported by land and breaks off. The calving of glaciers is not melting of glaciers.

    As SNL’s Dan Akroyd said to Jane Curtain years ago, “Jane, you ignorant slut.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. rjcylon says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:41 am

    President Trump experiences a contentious interview with a weaponized media hack like you or I would experience ordering a meal from a cashier at a fast food joint. Fairly inconsequential, quickly forgotten.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Motzilla says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:41 am

    I’d love to see the outtakes. Great interview. After many years, I am darn proud of my President once again. Hallelujah!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. vigiles24 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Regarding the painting, I saw the earlier version of it (without Trump) in a little art shop in Laguna Beach, CA just a few months ago. At the time I doubted whether the painting would ever be updated. I don’t picture Trump sitting around like that, and certainly not hamming it up with the Bushes. He’d have Bill and Hillary in there before those guys.

    Like

    Reply
    • Will says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:53 am

      I’ve been in that shop! They had several last time I walked through it. Still amazed the triggered local Libs haven’t gotten them all removed, lest they cause one of the snowflakes a fainting spell.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  28. BetsBets says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:43 am

    The way PDJT played with Lesley Stahl throughout that interview reminded me of how a cat plays with a half-dead mouse. He totally owned her and really didn’t allow her to score a single point. He looked like he enjoyed toying with her. This is the interview that will put every future interviewer on notice—you cannot intimidate the big dog.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. hoverround319801376 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:45 am

    I believe she’s had enough

    Like

    Reply
  30. Sethspof says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:50 am

    I was watching the interview and my wife looks over and asks why I am smiling.

    Truly few moments have a true joy like watching a liberal make a fool of themselves on national TV.

    Thanks Mr. President

    Like

    Reply
  31. Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:56 am

    I am not divided from or in this country. I am a patriotic American voting to save our country.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Thank you President Donald Trump for having spent time in a room with such evil.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Nom de Blog says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Mrs Chris Wallace is absolutely correct.
    The number of imbedded assumptions in every question was preposterous.

    Like

    Reply
  34. margarite1 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:00 am

    I didn’t think it was bad although it was more like a little debate than in interview but 60 minutes has generally been combative since the beginning. As it was she put out her point of view and he swatted it down….over and over. It was a good opportunity for POTUS to make some points with an audience that may not usually watch him.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Tiffthis says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Did she say trump was the only president who didn’t serve in the military? Cuz she would be dead wrong.

    Like

    Reply
  36. doctorfixit says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Stahled out and nosedived into a crater. What a buffoon. What a lightweight.
    “Professor” Blasey Ford is NOT a professor. She is a sociopath and a liar.

    Like

    Reply
    • Maquis says:
      October 15, 2018 at 1:32 am

      Also a disgustingly non-credible “victim” of any sexually oriented offense or even interest, of any kind, anywhere, ever.

      🤢🤢🤢

      Like

      Reply
  37. Rudy says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:02 am

    OK we saw Perseus behead a Gorgon…again. Next.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Jase says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:03 am

    As a successful property magnate PDJT has very likely sat and listened to mafia bosses, union bosses and Russian mobsters threaten him.
    He’s dealt with people that would keep the likes of Stahl (and Acosta) huddled in her safe space for a decade – yet these faux-journalists keep insisting to themselves that he is some sort of buffoon they can bully.
    It’s like watching a rabbit telling an eagle that it looks pretty stupid wearing all those feathers.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. Red Tsunami! says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:04 am

    SD, thanks for posting, especially the overtime segment. The interview was a blast we could not stop laughing.

    On elaborating on an answer
    “I’m the President you’re not!”
    On not firing Mueller
    “Why should I pledge to YOU!”
    On Russian interference
    “Do you really think I would call Russia to help me with an election?” “Gimme a break!”

    Boy that NY accent is really coming out. She was right about one thing. PDJT is comfortable being President.

    During the scripted, agenda driven interview PDJT slapped back everything she threw at him. And then some. Overtime segment Leslie was a little more honest.

    Great job PDJT!!!

    Like

    Reply
  40. Cooper45 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:05 am

    When Obama was being interviewed by Stahl or any MSM reporter (other than a few at FNC), he could lean back in his easy chair and put his feet up on a stool while fawning softballs were affectionately tossed to him.

    But Trump has to be fully charged up and ready for serious battle with the vast majority of “reporters and journalists.” In this interview, Trump was not the usually relaxed jovial POTUS we routinely see during most of his public appearances. But this combat ready, edgier. defensive Trump is the only Trump most MSM viewers will ever see that don’t watch his full WH events or rallies etc

    I think this is one reason the MSM is able to successfully fabricate, (to the most gullible) a false image of Trump being a rough, belligerent character whose personality promotes a constantly feuding WH staff and who routinely upsets and angers friendly allies and on and on with the contrived fakery.

    Opportunist Alec Baldwin’s ludicrous, gruff and ultra silly impression of Trump is likely based on interviews like this where Trump had to be sharp and decisive in his answers as well as ensuring he maintains control of the interview. We know that this Trump is only the necessarily cautious and defensive Trump when the MSM is lurking about and not the usual Trump. Undoubtedly, many never see the difference. They only see the contrived MSM image of him.

    Like

    Reply
  41. teeheeman says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Sorry Leslie, put you just got PWNED…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. trialbytruth says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Trump left them nothing to sound bite LOL

    A true genius. I enjoyed his statement about how bad it is in Washington and how tough these guys are. How he use to think it was kid stuff but not anymore.

    OK SURE So our VSGPOTUS is equating talking bad about someone behind there back and not keeping promises to the construction industry in New York where a violent felony conviction is a resume enhancer. This would be the VSGPOTUS who describes doing door to door rent collections in The art of The Deal. I believe it was the first building he owned I am guessing these were the kind of tenets that didn’t pay by check. Yeah Washington is tough, all those buttoned down bureaucrats and powdered pompous politicians are a lot scarier then the steel worker fired on a work site for tossing his tongs at his foreman.

    “Appear weak when you are strong”

    I bow to the Master.

    Like

    Reply
  43. KingBroly says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:08 am

    It’s pretty amazing how hard she tries to ‘gotcha’ him and he just swats her away like she’s nothing at all. He doesn’t fear them, yet they try so hard to make him fear them. They didn’t create him, so they can’t destroy him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. Garrison Hall says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Trump is so far outside the box in this interview that he easily frustrates the good Ms. Stahl. It was pretty funny but also pretty boring after awhile so I quit watching. What I love about the president is how he is completely unimpressed by these inflated-ego media folks. Stahl worked up this interview with a sizable staff of 20 something producers. The president appears to have simply walked into the studio and—completely unrehearsed—politely dismembered her carefully prepared and rehearsed talking points.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Reloader says:
      October 15, 2018 at 1:14 am

      “the good Ms. Stahl” ???
      I gotta quit watching these videos that just make me see large caliber headshots at close range.

      Like

      Reply
  45. Mandy says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:16 am

    I enjoyed the interview.

    FWIW, the left is screamin livid over the interview, so … LOL! GOOD!

    Like

    Reply
  46. teeheeman says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Does Leslie even know about or acknowledge the dossier/FISA questions?? The bubble out there in DC is so thick maybe not???? This is getting further into psychological disorders than anything.

    Like

    Reply
  47. Maquis says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:23 am

    FFFFFFFF Stahl.

    💀

    Like

    Reply
  48. rajabear1 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:31 am

    Ah, she thinks she too cute by half.
    So pissed off at the media on how they treat my President an First Lady.

    Like

    Reply
  49. One Voice says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:32 am

    When Stahl brings up the division in the country, I wish he would put the blame on the media. Then he could use this interview as a clear example.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

