Carter Page Suing DNC and John Solomon Discussing McCabe Investigation (Video)…

Posted on October 16, 2018 by

Appearing on Fox News Carter Page discusses his lawsuit against the DNC and Perkins Coie [Story Here]; while John Solomon discusses a recent FBI release showing Andrew McCabe was investigated by INSD for involvement in media leaks about General Michael Flynn [FBI Docs Here, See Page 7]

This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Dept Of Justice, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, Notorious Liars, Spygate, Uncategorized, White House Coverup.

11 Responses to Carter Page Suing DNC and John Solomon Discussing McCabe Investigation (Video)…

  2. Anonymous says:
    October 16, 2018 at 3:06 am

    Carter Page is a strange guy. The annoying head nod. Also this format gives him no chance to really explain his points. In addition, he was operating without a lawyer for quite a long time.

    I don’t expect everyone to be super slick, but when you KNOW you will be on TV and have important points to make one would think one would do some training on poise. And also one would control the interaction (maybe just doing a statement or releasing your own video…and having it proofed.) If cost is an issue for representation, he could have done the gofundme.

    While I think they definitely violated his rights and tried to entrap him, I think it is likely they have at least something embarrassing on him as he has said in the past “let’s see what the wiretap got”.

  3. Johnny Bravo says:
    October 16, 2018 at 3:07 am

    One thing is certain, in my recollection of the story of the hare and the tortoise, the hare wore blue and the tortoise red. And we know all know how the race finished, go Carter go!

  5. Ethan Otterstorm says:
    October 16, 2018 at 3:16 am

    If I were Carter I’d go at it alone too. The calvary ain’t coming. I’ll do what I can to keep reminding people that the tools put in place to spy on candidates, and the tone set with the overtly political bias of the FBI and DOJ, were discovered, understood, and left in place.

  6. Pedro Morales says:
    October 16, 2018 at 3:33 am

    Carter is much smarter than he acts. My guess is that this is not his first rodeo with the ic community. They may have thought they were using him but he protected himself. He is a PhD and worked 5 years in Naval intelligence. Was debriefed for 10 years in Russia. He is a spook. And he is smart enough to know that a tape recorder is your best friend. They can’t touch him or those tapes will bury a lot of people in high places. If you look at his speeches he doesn’t blink sweat or get twichy. That’s all a phucking act.

  7. Pedro Morales says:
    October 16, 2018 at 3:39 am

    Amazing that no one has ever looked into his business, how he earns his money, or if he was on a government payroll. Pappy and Page are both energy consultants. What a coincidence. Is that the new job description for all undercover spy’s???

  8. vexedmi says:
    October 16, 2018 at 3:56 am

    Oh my! Just wait until next week, when another will be brought forward. Next week??

