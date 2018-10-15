President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House….

President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the media departing the White House for a visit to Florida and Georgia to see hurricane Michael recovery efforts.
Regarding Sen Warren’s DNA test, “who cares, who cares.”
Haha he is so funny!!🙄
She may have even less than the average amount of Injun DNA:
According to the Times report on the study, … “European-Americans had genomes that were on average 98.6 percent European, .19 percent African, and .18 percent Native American.”
If Warren is 10 generations removed from a Native-American ancestor, she would be no more Native American — .09 percent — than any of the groups studied in that research.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/warrens-dna-test-mocked-as-gop-cites-study-showing-average-native-american-link-could-be-stronger
Question: If “white privilege” exists, then why did she, a white woman, try so hard to be Native American to advance her career?
Answer: Because being white affords you no special privileges.
In a deliciously ironic way, Elizabeth Warren has fully disproved the theory of white privilege. Thanks Lizzie! 😂
REMARKS
Remarks by President Trump Before Marine One Departure
FOREIGN POLICY
Issued on: October 15, 2018
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-marine-one-departure-17/
Stolen Feathers Warren is one crazy white woman. No tribe recognizes her as a member. Not a one. She is quilty of grand theft heritage.
Usually must be 25% Injun with identifiable grandparent to join a tribe and make heap big casino profit.
or maybe “Grand Theft Squanto”
President Trump is an exceptional executive. He makes sure his employees are getting the job done
We haven’t had this level of competence in the Fed gov in history. Imagine how much better things would be if President Trump was not fought every step of the way. Things are pretty good now but President Trump can make them truly GREAT with more Rs in the House and Senate.
Dealing with a natural disaster is beyond the capabilities of most presidents. Clown boy just ignored them while playing golf but even as a candidate, Trump went to the areas and offered/provided assistance from his own pocket.
Out of all the hurricanes I have lived through, only one had utter devastation around me in 2004. It was bad but I have to give W and Jeb! credit, they got the job done. Thank GOD Obama was not in charge! The people in these destroyed areas are fortunate that we have President Trump!
Blumenthal is stolen valor and Warren is stolen feathers.
And Hillary is stolen charity.
LOL 😂😂😂
The Press is losing their minds with Saudi Arabia! Their masters have told them to badger the President every second they get. They know that in less than 3 weeks, the sanctions that will be put on Iran will guarantee that the Mullahs are either killed or run out of Iran. Once that happens, you can kiss chaos in the Middle East goodbye. The Bushes and Obama have invested to much time, energy and effort to keep the ME in chaos and for Iran to rise to power.
I wrote this last night and I absolutely stand by it!
Would love to see the truth come out and bite traitors like Flake and Sasse in their butts.
Fle,
Yes, you are likely right that this is being hyped to try to defer the effective date of sanctions.
I will repost here what I said on the thread about this story:
The mindset in many of these countries (that includes Turkey, btw, which has only a small part of landmass in Europe) is quite different than the reasoned, truth-based rule of law approach that was developed in Western countries descended from the Roman tradition. That is not, of course, to say the individuals cannot reason or tell the truth–far from it. But adherence to honesty as a virtue is honored only in the breach, in my experience from many trips in M.E. and Asia. Part of this is conflict avoidance (much prefer to tell a fib, or lie, than admit the truth).
In the Middle East allegiances are quite complicated as well. Khashoggi’s uncle was the notorious arms dealer, Adnan Khashoggi, hardly a white hat exemplar.
As my husband and I discussed, there really are no white hats in the Middle East, just shades of gray. We need to tread very carefully and get a lot more facts, instead of allowing ourselves to be manipulated by players here with specific goals in their home countries (such as occurred in the Iraq war, for ex.)
enemedia is just doing what they’re told to, but their globalist masters of course.
It’s globalism agitprop cloward-piven 24/7.
They get weaker by the day!
#WalkAway
#WAR
C&P Code Blue! Overwhelm everything!!!!!!
“They keep on badgering our President.”
Honey badger don’t give a sh!t.
Your damn right!
I would like to see PT say something like, so you think S.A. had something to do with this persons disappearance?
PROVE IT!!
I think he is getting there!
LikeLike
About those ancestors, Lizzy…
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2012/05/08/elizabeth-warren-ancestor-trail-of-tears/
So, let’s see:
Fauxcahontas is possibly 1/1024 mixed non-North American Indian (Mexico,Peru,Colombia).
$1 million / 1024 = $976.56.
$976.56 / 3 = $325.52.
President Trump should send a check for $325.52 to each of the Indigenous Women’s Research Centers for Mexican, Peruvian, and Colombian Native Indians.
Better yet, the only proof of any connection to the Cherokees is her great 4th degree? grandfather was part of the Tennessee militia that helped round up the Cherokee at Fort Ross which was the starting point of the Trail of Tears.
The Lord has a delicious sense of humor, no?
Cute but Fauxahontus by her own admission is less genetically similar to Native Americans than the average American so no $ to Lizzy’s designated charity.
The President holds his own umbrella.
No humiliation of a proud Marine, treating him as a servant, the way King Obola of Kenya did.
I bet he can even negotiate a gate with it.
Drat. Beat me to it. I was going to say there is a perfectly good Marine standing by the helicopter that could hold it for him.
President Trump is so damn comfortable in this role, that it’s an inspiration to watch him. No equivocation, straight answers. Confidence is dripping from his fingertips as he crosses the lawn.
Annnnnnd now the press is upset that he didn’t hold the umbrella over hist wife….. Of course they are.
They keep hammering and goading President Trump to change his response regarding the Saudi King. They are trying desperately to drive a wedge between President Trump and the Saudis.
I’m not going to watch the clip again, but I think they asked about the journalist at least four times, maybe five (I watched using cc). I’m guessing they were assuming and pushing as fact that the Saudi King was involved. They seemed to be goading President Trump to take that position.
What a bunch of maroons!
They got the same sane, reasonable, intelligent response every time. President Trump gave them the only fact that he has at the moment; he asked and the Saudi King denied involvement.
It’s Kavanaugh 2.0.
Guilty until proven innocent.
In breaking news: President Trump has Adamic DNA, going back a fair number of generations.
I am impressed!! He can hold an umbrella over his head. So much more talented than Obama.
Yes, Mary Ann.. : ))
ALWAYS a pump up watching the Master. Made my day.
Imagine that instead of going into politics, Warren had become a pharmacist and was selling flu vaccine, or antibiotics, diluted by hundreds to one, or even 32 to 1. She would be in prison and for a long time.. .
Okay, I will. Thank you. My talk is on Sunday the 21st.
Janet >
