ABC Interview: “Being Melania”…

ABC News executives used a video documentary and interview with First Lady Melania Trump as the baseline to construct their latest pre-election hit job against President Trump and policies antithetical to the ABC Corporate agenda. The results were predictable.
ABC used the opportunity to create an extensive and heavily spun political narrative against the administration while inserting inconsequential edited snippets of an interview with the Fist Lady.
Part-1
Part-2
Part-3
I despise the enemedia with a passion and will not waste a minute to watch. Thank you for doing it for us.
How do the useful idiots not see the contradiction of the leftists’ vicious demagoguery and their smarmy humanitarian posturing?
I watched it and I was impressed with FLOTUS’s ability to remain calm, direct, focused and unflappable. I would have loved to see her pick up that safari hat and bash the interviewer a few times. She is a classy and confident woman.
Me, too. A pith helmet is not a great substitute for a shovel, but our First Lady is tough as well as smart and gorgeous and I bet you she could wield it with aplomb and to great effect.
We did it to ourselves. Self inflicted.
Yep…..no matter how nice you try to be…..the MSM will spin it….
If you do an interview with them…….you are asking for it…..
If they gave an interview to the Lord himself…..
They would spin it as some lying white Jewish guy, who was friends with a prostitute, and beat up some people in a church.
“It is the peculiar quality of a fool to perceive the faults of others and to forget his own.”
Cicero
You still don’t get.
But you always think we’re losing so this is expected.
Eric,
If you are referring to my post….I stated nothing about: “I always think we are losing”….
I was giving an example of having a interview with the MSM.
And to post some sort of ‘virtue signal” about how “I always think”…… just proves my post is valid through your own words…
“A stupid man’s report of what a clever man says can never be accurate, because he unconsciously translates what he hears into something he can understand.”
So Bless Your Heart
The left is so jealous of her it is disgusting. She is the most beautiful and accomplished First Lady in the history of our nation. What a SHAME, SHAME, SHAME that the American media tries so hard to discredit her.
You know that place at the county fair where you use a sledge hammer to try to ring the bell. Well this crapola rings my bell, big time. The DemoDregs are swamp bottom feeders.
I totally agree with Sundance. I am strong…but I actually had to turn it off…horrible hit job on the Trumps!!!
you don’t even have to watch more than 6 seconds of the BS before it’s obvious what they’re trying to do.
I love Melania, but even a show “dedicated” to her won’t make me watch an MSM network.
Nancy Pelosi describes the “Wrap Up Smear”
trying hard to depict FLOTUS as an elitist who came to the USA to marry a real estate mogul (C-A-P-I-T-A-L-I-S-T).
idiot questions, like : what’s the hardest thing about being First Lady ?
seriously ?
they can not be this stupid.
oh…wait.
It was a total hatchet job, as expected.
What’s great about Melania, though, is her strength and grace shine through. She doesn’t run away from any issues and she just doesn’t give a damn. There’s no hiding that.
I see that Sarah Sanders and Melania, herself, are promoting the interview on their twitter accounts. The White House must feel like they accomplished what they wanted to accomplish, despite the ABC narrative engineers’ blatant propaganda attempts via editing.
Why do people in the administration agree to interviews with these jerks?
Like the General a few years back agreeing to being shadowed by Rolling Stone magazine, or the people in the White House that talked to Wolf and later on to Woodward? Or, I remember well, Rand Paul agreeing to an on air interview with Rachel Maddow a day after being elected to the Senate?
Now this.
When will they learn?
President Trump and the First Lady know their enemy. They knew what the questions would be like. You honestly don’t think they did?
So why would they do it? Because: (1) It continues to make the media look petty and small; (2) it makes the First Lady look strong as the underdog; (3) she humanizes the President; (4) she’s an amazing package and that in itself sells MAGA to those for different reasons.
Remember how the media thought they were hurting Trump and his wife by replaying her convention speech when she “stole” lines from another source? Did that hurt her or him? Hell no. Many people who would have ignore it saw it later.
You want Melania out there.
Just like when we were told President Trump was ‘mocking’ Professor Ford simply by repeating HER answers, it turned the tide TO [now] Justice Kavanaugh.
Such a disappointment. I love Melania and would be thrilled to watch an interview of her. But I don’t know that I will watch this. I hate it when they twist everything to try to make them look bad.
Why on earth would the WH Coms team set up an interview for her with these fools? Why, why, why? Why don’t they set up at the very least a NEUTRAL interviewer (if there even is such a thing anymore) instead of some “Resistance” hack? I still remember watching a Greta van Sustern interview of Melania before the election. I have never been a Greta fan, but she was at least pretty professional as an interviewer, and that interview was a delight to watch. Melania’s intelligence and self confidence were so impressive, not to mention her beauty and grace.
I stopped watching at the hokey “interview” which they did on purpose while Melania was in Africa dressed in her very chic Safari jodphurs and boots..
…trying to propagate an image of FLOTUS as an elitist colonialist wife of a real estate mogul.
LOL
what utter fools they are.
it’s like bad slapstick.
She looked fabulous. I personally loved the pith helmet. I never once associated it with evil colonialist impulses. I just thought it was classic and historic and looked great.
I’m so shallow. I must report at once to a SJW reindoctrination center at once.
I think she came across very well. She did great! I fast forwarded through the propaganda and just watched the actual interview.
Melania Trump, America’s wise and elegant First Lady, was her gracious, dignified self, in spite of some simple, probing questions by the lying left media.
She handled herself with grace and discretion, and makes America proud.
