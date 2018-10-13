ABC Interview: “Being Melania”…

ABC News executives used a video documentary and interview with First Lady Melania Trump as the baseline to construct their latest pre-election hit job against President Trump and policies antithetical to the ABC Corporate agenda. The results were predictable.

ABC used the opportunity to create an extensive and heavily spun political narrative against the administration while inserting inconsequential edited snippets of an interview with the Fist Lady.

Part-1

Part-2

Part-3

Advertisements