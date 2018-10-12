State Department Revokes Security Clearances For Hillary Clinton, Cheryl Mills and Four Additional “Research Aides”…

A statement from Senate Judiciary Committee today outlines a letter received from the U.S. State Department highlighting security ramifications of the ongoing issues of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton -and her staff- transmitting classified information over unsecured networks:
WASHINGTON – The U.S. State Department recently confirmed that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s security clearance has been withdrawn at her request. Clearances for five other individuals whom Clinton designated as researchers have also been withdrawn, including close aide Cheryl Mills, according to the State Department’s update of its ongoing review of the mishandling of classified information related to the use of Clinton’s non-government email server.
Documents containing classified material have been sent to the Bureau of Diplomatic Security, and all valid security incidents have been added to the security file for some individuals. Department authorities are continuing to review tens of thousands of documents for classified content.
The update was provided to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and is being released for the first time following consultation with the State Department. The update follows a letter from the Department in May of 2017 confirming the Department’s review into any mishandling of classified information stemming from the use of Clinton’s non-government email server. That letter, which responded to an inquiry from Grassley, also outlined the review and adjudication process. (LINK)
omg!!! I want that A Pantsuit Orange for a bumper sticker,lmao
Ok, here is what I think happened.
She pulled it herself before the Security Incident was initiated so it wouldn’t LOOK detrimental to her and her subordinates. Once a Security Incident is initiated (of which Obama held off on), a Security Review has to take place and ALL associated Security Clearances are suspended or revoked pending the investigation. She pulled it first so it doesn’t go on her file and (technically) she wouldn’t be able to get it back and would keep her from running for federal office again.
However, this way, if she runs for president and wins, there is not a Security Violation on her record of it being REVOKED as a security threat. Its a weasel move and also is telling about her future presidential aspirations.
She pulled it herself so they couldn’t REVOKE it permanently.
I have a little knowledge about TS/SCI, SF86’s, Security Incidents and Background Investigations.
Although this explanation is not exact, I think it gets the point across.
Hillary, Bill and the Obama’s all did something similar with their law licenses.
Commander, you have managed to somewhat temper my joy over this news, and I have to conclude you are probably right. It makes sense. Thank you for explaining so well.
She doesn’t need it because Bill and Obama still have theirs. Not to mention 90%+ FBI and CIA personnel ready to feed what ever intel she wants on a moments notice.
Judicial watch recently found multiple examples of her transmitting classified documents, she did it to protect herself from civil litigation.
She is no longer an employee of the government. She should had the clearance revoked the day she resigned from State….hopefully PDJT has a plan for her political demise.
It’s good news for starters, but doesn’t go far enough. The beast still has access thru Bill, if need be.
They are letting her keep some dignity.
Face saver.
That demonic woman NEVER had any dignity!
Bombs away?
Named redacted ends the letter stating it’s not to be publicly released….
Glad Pompeo is calling out those obstructing our State Department appointees as these government functionaries still believe they run the show & will protect corrupt lefty players indefinitely
I’m posting the link to the State Department FAQ’s, (https://www.state.gov/m/ds/clearances/c10977.htm#8)
But this was particularly funny to me:
13. Why would I be denied a security clearance?
Various reasons exist for why someone may be denied a security clearance. The most important factors in an investigation are the individual’s honesty, candor, and thoroughness in the completion of their security clearance forms. Every case is individually assessed, using the Security Executive Directive 4: National Security Adjudicative Guidelines, to determine whether the granting or continuing of eligibility for a security clearance is clearly consistent with the interests of national security.
The adjudicative guidelines include:
1) Allegiance to the United States;
2) Foreign Influence;
3) Foreign Preference;
4) Sexual Behavior;
5) Personal Conduct;
6) Financial Considerations;
7) Alcohol Consumption;
8) Drug Involvement and Substance Misuse;
9) Psychological Conditions;
10)Criminal Conduct;
11)Handling Protected Information;
12)Outside Activities;
and
13)Use of Information Technology.
14. How often is a security clearance renewed?
An individual is normally subject to reinvestigation every five years.
Based on the Adjunctive Guidlelines she’d fail for reasons 2,3,6,7,11 and 13 based solely on MSM reporting. Several others are strong possibilities.
You should add #9, #10 and #12
Could just be timing… A Top Secret clearance is typically renewed every 5 years, and in HC’s case she left the Sate Department in 2013 (month anyone?). And, as is standard for a renewal, the “investigation” would address behaviors in the preceding 5 years that would put the re-issuance of the TS clearance in question. So… perhaps she sought to avoid the likely outcome of the renewal process. Just a thought.
She left in February 2013.
WTH was she still doing with clearance anyway? How many years in prison does one have to be sentenced to, before they truly have their security revoked?
The request was made on August 30th, 2 weeks after John Brennan had his security clearance revoked on August 15th. More than likely they cut off the humiliation of having theirs revoked as well with a preemptive request.
Sometimes it’s better to “quit” than wait to “be fired”…
Why was Mills identity disclosed while the other four were not? Hmmm?????
“Protecting sources and methods”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama’s EO 13526 certainly made it easy to give every Huma, Glenn and Evelyn security clearances! Then he expands who can see the PDB, so the whole cabal is in the same page.
The most transparent administration ever. As long as you’re a member of the conspiracy.
The portion of the EO cited in the letter to Senator Grassley says that the researchers are appointed by president or vice president. I’m wondering if there a paper trail that would lead back to Obama or Biden with those redacted names?
Ongoing investigation…see how fun and easy that is…
wasn’t Mills her counsel when the FBI ” interviewed ” Mrs. Clinton? Perhaps her status as such makes her name open for lifting the redaction. Perhaps Ms. Mills wants to be her counsel when the timing of deleting subpoenaed material comes before a judge? Better to be a subordinate taking orders……….but, the die may be cast.
Well. That conclusively puts an end to HAG ever being President. Glad she & Dems can put that to rest, although the rest of us already had. Now, finally, HAG has a reason she can accept as to why she has lost all future presidency races!
Huh, at her request ! I wonder whats up wit dat ?
She is probably jumping for joy that this is the worst that’s happened.
So far….
So now we know;
When a citizen lies to federal agents it’s perjury
When a federal agent(D) lies to federal agents it’s “lacking candor”
When a citizen is mishandles classified information it’s prosecutable 793 gross negligence.
When a government official(D) mishandles classified information it’s a “valid security incident”
What if the redacteds don’t know that they no longer have security clearance and the names are redacted to protect an ongoing investigation?
Excuse me? It took Hillary ROT HAM Clinton’s own request to remove her security clearance? Are you kidding me? The woman should be in federal prison for her crimes. This all just makes me sick!!
Very smart move current SOS -HRC – she can not go on MSM and bit*h*about on every station she “voluntary” gave it up……we know how noisy been JB….
Why does it say this was done in August at Hillary Clinton’s request? She asked to have her clearance removed?
Any of the research aides per chance researched the Fisas along with GPS and caught by Rogers? since it was after all an “all hands on deck” operation..I notice Crowdsrike has been VERY quiet lately
now that’s a VERY good question
good catch
When they bring a knife, you bring someone with NSA database access.
because she’s headed for military tribunal.
‘MERICA!!!!!
Since Bill and Hill are doing a speaking tour right now for democrats mid-term, I surmise that Hill disclosed that she no longer had a security clearance implying that the Trump Administration had wronged her thereby ─ leaving the part out that it was at her request. Hence the release of the State Department letter above.
She needs to have her passport impounded.
“At her request”? Forgive me if my excitement is suddenly waning. Someone please help me out here.
southernmom19: Please allow me to explain: She’s the Queen, we’re peons.
Here’s a try… If one were to assume HC would never give up her clearance willingly, perhaps she discovered during the renewal process that her clearance would not likely be renewed. Instead of “losing” her clearance she thought it the better part of valor to give it away.
These 3 words are glaring to me:
1. court order
2. security clearance withdrawal
3. HAG “withdraws” it (plea deal?)
4. adjudication
ok…it’s more than 3 words/steps. I got long winded:)
And the “…Four Additional Research Aides…” are named China, North Korea, Russia, and Iran.
GCHQ Prime Directive, 2016:
“MUST… STOP… TRUMP…”
