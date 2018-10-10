Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses Rod Rosenstein…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Fox News to discuss Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and the ongoing issues surrounding the declassification of documents.

Referenced WaPo Article HERE

5 Responses to Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses Rod Rosenstein…

  1. Shelby Johnson says:
    October 10, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    One Word Comes to mind Sundance – Leverage

    There’s a time a place for everything…the timing is almost here… #Midterms, #MAGA

  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 11, 2018 at 12:03 am

    “the ongoing issues surrounding the declassification of documents”

    Congress has it’s priorities and the President has his. I am just glad PDJT is in the WH, otherwise HRC would be running roughshod over the Constitution and we would be told to eat dung.

    Need to get those judicial appointments in place before the arrests start.

  3. MontanaMel says:
    October 11, 2018 at 12:13 am

    There needs to be a full-on “recess” of both houses of Congress over Christmas…
    So that PDJT can collect his Christmas Presents before the New Year…. MAGA

    • Auntie Lib says:
      October 11, 2018 at 12:17 am

      Hey Mel – What part of the state are you in? What are you hearing about the Senate and House races in your neck of the woods? I’m in the “People’s Republic of” so I have no real perspective.

  4. stablesort says:
    October 11, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Using leverage makes one a player in the game; I’m not so sure that’s a wise decision. There will be all sorts of questions about when did you know, what did you do, why didn’t you do…, you benefited here, they lost there, etc.

