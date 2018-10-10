Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses Rod Rosenstein…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Fox News to discuss Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and the ongoing issues surrounding the declassification of documents.
.
Referenced WaPo Article HERE
Advertisements
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Fox News to discuss Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and the ongoing issues surrounding the declassification of documents.
.
Referenced WaPo Article HERE
|Valerie Curren on Prayer Requests – 9
|czarowniczy on Hurricane Michael Becomes an E…
|Auntie Lib on Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses…
|Hannibal Smith on Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein Refus…
|Deplorable_Infidel on Interesting and Frustrating: S…
|formerdem on Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein Refus…
|DanDeplorable on Thursday October 11th –…
|StuckIntheMiddle on Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein Refus…
|abigailstraight on Interesting and Frustrating: S…
|BakoCarl on Thursday October 11th –…
|stablesort on Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses…
|Pam on Hurricane Michael Enters Georg…
|czarowniczy on Hurricane Michael Becomes an E…
|terry on Interesting and Frustrating: S…
|newamericandeplorabl… on President Trump MAGA Rally, Er…
One Word Comes to mind Sundance – Leverage
There’s a time a place for everything…the timing is almost here… #Midterms, #MAGA
LikeLike
“the ongoing issues surrounding the declassification of documents”
Congress has it’s priorities and the President has his. I am just glad PDJT is in the WH, otherwise HRC would be running roughshod over the Constitution and we would be told to eat dung.
Need to get those judicial appointments in place before the arrests start.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There needs to be a full-on “recess” of both houses of Congress over Christmas…
So that PDJT can collect his Christmas Presents before the New Year…. MAGA
LikeLike
Hey Mel – What part of the state are you in? What are you hearing about the Senate and House races in your neck of the woods? I’m in the “People’s Republic of” so I have no real perspective.
LikeLike
Using leverage makes one a player in the game; I’m not so sure that’s a wise decision. There will be all sorts of questions about when did you know, what did you do, why didn’t you do…, you benefited here, they lost there, etc.
LikeLike