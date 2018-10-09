Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Briefs President Trump on Recent DPRK Visit…

Posted on October 9, 2018 by

Earlier today Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was at the White House to brief President Trump on his recent trip to North Korea and the discussions with Chairman Kim Jong-un.

Following the meeting with President Trump Secretary Pompeo delivers short remarks to the awaiting press pool.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down for lunch following an almost two-hour-long private meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.  (Raw Video)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in China, Economy, Election 2018, N Korea, President Trump, Secretary of State, Secretary Pompeo, Uncategorized, US Treasury. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Briefs President Trump on Recent DPRK Visit…

  1. scott467 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    “Following the meeting with President Trump Secretary Pompeo delivers short remarks to the awaiting press pool.”

    ________________

    The first time I read that, I read it as saying ‘awaiting the cesspool’ instead of the ‘press pool’.

    It’s completely subconscious now, my revulsion toward slave media.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. stablesort says:
    October 9, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    The administration is moving quickly, Pompeo left the press swallowing their own questions.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Golden Advice says:
    October 9, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Me thinks Dexter is pretty accurate with his analysis …

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    October 9, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Pompeo knows how to get things done. He is running the state department like a boss!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    October 9, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    This is why I think that Mike Pompeo will be the 46th President of the United States 🇺🇸 on January, 20, 2025. He is spearheading the efforts to get North Korea 🇰🇵 to denuclearize. I truly believe it will happen before our President finishes his first term in office. I think Pompeo, our President and Kim Jung ur are playing the China 🇨🇳 card perfectly.

    Kim realizes that there is great potential for his country and his people. South Korea 🇰🇷, Japan 🇯🇵 as well as other Asian countries will do everything in their power to take away China’s control of North Korea 🇰🇵. Look at Vietnam 🇻🇳 and Japan 🇯🇵 as two examples of countries we were at war with and look how well they are doing today and our relationship with both. Kim sees it with his own eyes.

    I also believe that the people of Iran 🇮🇷 will eventually overthrow the Mullahs. That pot is boiling and it is just a matter of time. Mike Pompeo is directly involved in that situation as well. He and our President are completely on the same page when it comes to our foreign policy. He understands TRUMPISM inside and out. He would carry it forward faithfully in my opinion.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. bkrg2 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Thank you again team Trump for all the great work towards peace on the Korean penninsula.
    This single accomplishment would be a cherished legacy for any President, yet you keep on moving and winning!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. bearlodgeblog says:
    October 9, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Boss Pompeo is having fun in his new job! He likes winning.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s