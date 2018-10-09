Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Briefs President Trump on Recent DPRK Visit…

Earlier today Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was at the White House to brief President Trump on his recent trip to North Korea and the discussions with Chairman Kim Jong-un.
Following the meeting with President Trump Secretary Pompeo delivers short remarks to the awaiting press pool.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down for lunch following an almost two-hour-long private meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang. (Raw Video)
The first time I read that, I read it as saying ‘awaiting the cesspool’ instead of the ‘press pool’.
It’s completely subconscious now, my revulsion toward slave media.
The administration is moving quickly, Pompeo left the press swallowing their own questions.
LOL – love that about him – does not mince words – to the point – and off he goes!
Duchess—Maybe Mike and Trump will announce something at tonight’s rally. Like another summit etc.
Me thinks Dexter is pretty accurate with his analysis …
Pompeo knows how to get things done. He is running the state department like a boss!
This is why I think that Mike Pompeo will be the 46th President of the United States 🇺🇸 on January, 20, 2025. He is spearheading the efforts to get North Korea 🇰🇵 to denuclearize. I truly believe it will happen before our President finishes his first term in office. I think Pompeo, our President and Kim Jung ur are playing the China 🇨🇳 card perfectly.
Kim realizes that there is great potential for his country and his people. South Korea 🇰🇷, Japan 🇯🇵 as well as other Asian countries will do everything in their power to take away China’s control of North Korea 🇰🇵. Look at Vietnam 🇻🇳 and Japan 🇯🇵 as two examples of countries we were at war with and look how well they are doing today and our relationship with both. Kim sees it with his own eyes.
I also believe that the people of Iran 🇮🇷 will eventually overthrow the Mullahs. That pot is boiling and it is just a matter of time. Mike Pompeo is directly involved in that situation as well. He and our President are completely on the same page when it comes to our foreign policy. He understands TRUMPISM inside and out. He would carry it forward faithfully in my opinion.
“When, in the course of human events…”
flrpore, SO glad you are in his Camp!He has the Alpha thing going, is a commanding presence.
6 more yrs at State and he will be better prepared than anyone to enter the World Stage.
That is exactly right! He doesn’t take 💩 from the MSM. He is tremendously loyal and he is able to keep a secret.
Thank you again team Trump for all the great work towards peace on the Korean penninsula.
This single accomplishment would be a cherished legacy for any President, yet you keep on moving and winning!
Boss Pompeo is having fun in his new job! He likes winning.
