President Trump Participates in Swearing-In Ceremony for Justice Brett Kavanaugh – 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight, in a mostly ceremonial custom, Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court at the White House. It is anticipated that President Donald Trump and Justice Kavanaugh will deliver remarks.
Approximate start time 7:00pm EST
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – CNBC Livestream Link
Let freedom ring! Godspeed Justice Kavenaugh
THIS is the ballsiest thing I’ve ever seen a POTUS do…methinks a landslide is coming – how can any one who voted for Mr. Trump in 2016 not vote next month?
That statement by President Trump that Brett Kavanaugh was “proven innocent” was President Trump’s finest hour.
Justice Kennedy passing on the gavel to his successor! Still talking to Kav s daughters!
Very classy speech.
