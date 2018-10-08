President Trump Participates in Swearing-In Ceremony for Justice Brett Kavanaugh – 7:00pm Livestream…

Posted on October 8, 2018 by

Tonight, in a mostly ceremonial custom, Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court at the White House.  It is anticipated that President Donald Trump and Justice Kavanaugh will deliver remarks.

Approximate start time 7:00pm EST

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkCNBC Livestream Link

78 Responses to President Trump Participates in Swearing-In Ceremony for Justice Brett Kavanaugh – 7:00pm Livestream…

  1. Dances with Wolverines says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Let freedom ring! Godspeed Justice Kavenaugh

  2. CorwinAmber says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    THIS is the ballsiest thing I’ve ever seen a POTUS do…methinks a landslide is coming – how can any one who voted for Mr. Trump in 2016 not vote next month?

  3. theresanne says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    That statement by President Trump that Brett Kavanaugh was “proven innocent” was President Trump’s finest hour.

  4. codasouthtexas says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Justice Kennedy passing on the gavel to his successor! Still talking to Kav s daughters!

  5. Pam says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:15 pm

  6. JX says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Very classy speech.

