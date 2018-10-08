Hurricane Michael Update: Current 85mph Rapid Intensification Predicted

As anticipate Hurricane Michael is showing signs of continued strength with each update. Current wind speed 85mph. Rapid intensification is predicted. Current forecast is for a Category 3 (115+ mph) storm at landfall. If you are in the path you do not have much time to prepare. This storm is gaining forward speed as it strengthens.

[Hurricane Center] At 700 PM CDT (0000 UTC), the center of the eye of Hurricane Michael was located by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 22.7 North, longitude 85.2 West. Michael is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h). A northward to north-northwestward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected through Tuesday night, followed by a northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico tonight, then move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and Tuesday night. The center of Michael is expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move northeastward across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday.

Reports from the reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady to rapid strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Michael is forecast to become a major hurricane by Tuesday night. (read more)

For those in the cone of uncertainty, Florida Governor Rick Scott has provided an extensive update on state preparations – SEE HERE – More information is available on the Florida Emergency Website – SEE HERE.

Due to the speed of this storm, and the rapid intensification strength, all interests in the coastal area should immediate rush to completion their hurricane and storm preparation plans. Tuesday is likely the only day to prepare your property and personal effects. Do not delay. Pay attention to the warnings and guidance of local officials.

If you live in an evacuation zone be prepared to respond as soon as instructed. Take this storm seriously. Slight variations in the storm’s path can create major changes within any impacted region.

If you are in #HurricaneMichael's path, you DO NOT HAVE MUCH TIME TO PREPARE. Wind speeds will increase to tropical storm force by tomorrow (Tuesday) evening in the hurricane warning area, and continue to increase – making further preparation impossible.https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/xTRCekUcYy — NWS (@NWS) October 8, 2018

#HurricaneMichael is currently projected to make landfall as a 115 mph Category 3 hurricane with potential life-threatening storm surge. Rapid intensification is possible over the next 36 hours right up until landfall. Heed all orders from your local emergency officials. #alert — Florida SERT (@FLSERT) October 8, 2018

