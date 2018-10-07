Sunday Talks: Senator Susan Collins Discusses Kavanaugh Confirmation…

Republican Senator Susan Collins appears on Face The Nation with John Dickerson to participate in the game of political make-believe surrounding the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Dickerson pretends he believes Blasey-Ford (he doesn’t); Collins pretends she believes Blasey-Ford was just mistaken (she doesn’t). Both participants in the discussion play their roles and pretend high-brow discussion as exhibited within the Mamet Principle.
David Mamet had a famous saying, essentially: …‘in order for democrats, liberals, progressives et al to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience. Denial of self-evident truth allows easier trespass.
Mamet’s simple statement has come to exemplify the one constant in an ever-changing political universe.
Johnathan Gruber
Christine Blasey-Ford
Susan Collins fifteen minutes are nearly up, thankfully.Her brand of nonsensical Bushism is the kiss of death for MAGA.But thanks for the vote.
And the speech. The speech helped validate Justice Kavanaugh’s appointment and further destroy the dims.
I still wonder if this is a political move on her part…
However, Maine is quite blue lately so it will be a tough re-election for her.
The difference between Collins and DiFi is integrity. DiFi has none.
Im at the point where I don’t think any Democratic politician. has any morals or any integrity. However, there are still many many RINOs.
However and why, Senator Collins made the right call. That Mamet’s tgeory is correct is validated by the bouquet Coolins gave DiFi, and the news media appearances letting them off the hook too.
Senator Graham will be given some treats for SC, and his ambitions, and talk of his promised investigation of the Senate will be forgotten in a news cycle or two.
Murky skates, again. Mitch gets more judges and cabinet sub appointees, and Schumer gets to bloviate, like he matters.
Get.Out. And. Vote to hold the H ouse where the real work is getting done…
At least Collins clearly read the evidence and then even thought about it. Allbeit with a “Mamet filter” in place.
I would bet that many of the (Dem) senators did not bother to even read, let alone comprehend, let alone think about the evidence presented. OBVIOUSLY that is true because they were hard set against Kavanaugh before any documents were available and before private and public testimony by Kavanaugh
It is scary to see that decisions that effect the nation depend on just a few (dingbat) Senators…. outliers at best.
And house of reps.
Remember, Miss Democratic Socialist who parrots every broken telephone political soundbite will likely be representing a district of New York on the federal level…
And advocating the end of the electoral college, because it is about slavery, or something.
Don’t forget about modern slavery reparations… oh an illegal immigrant status discrimination reparations 😲😧😛
“At least Collins clearly read the evidence and then even thought about it.”
Kudos for that. During the impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives, not a single Democrat ever went into the secure room to view the evidence. In the end, the Democratic Senators conceded he was guilty, but felt that it was not serious enough to subject the country to the “trauma” of removing the President from office.
The Swamp takes care of itself at the country’s expense. Always has, always will because of the god of this world.
Ephesians 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
2Corinthians 4:4 In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.
Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Blasey Ford – LOCK HER UP!
I am with you on that, but imagine the fuel it would just throw on the political bonfire. I doubt it will happen, but I would be happy if it did…
Yeah
She could wind up as a Libtard Martyr
But… there are plenty of others involved here who could be locked up. 🙂
“Collins pretends she believes Blasey-Ford was just mistaken (she doesn’t). Both participants in the discussion play their roles”
Sen. Collins better evaluate her “wake up call’ as she continues to “participate in the game of political make-believe”. Those deranged miscreants on “the other side” that are sending her all those threats since her decision to go with the truth are very real and very dangerous.
Someone on Tv mentioned that there seems to be a big problem with two words,, credibility and sincerity. They are not the same,, CBF may have appeared sincere to some people, she was never credible…
If she had voted No, she likely would not be getting the attention she is getting. Am I wrong? Has Murkowski (No Light, aka Present) been making the media rounds? Collins is swampy. Period. But thanks for the vote.
All day long I point out she used Ford’s own testimony against her just like President Trump did….It was practically identical. President Trump did it at a MAGA rally. Susan Collins did from the floor of the Senate with the entire nation watching.
The Media and GOPe pretended that this was ‘mocking’ Ford. Sen. Murkowski and Collins cried outrage. Lindsey even said he would tell Trump to “knock it off”. In the end Collins dressed Ford down over her own testimony point by point……Gosh, where did we hear that before?
There’s cruel behavior exhibited alright —-by Ford, her team, media, and anyone willing to push false narratives.
Will the GOPe kiss and make up with their dem counterparts? Or did we witness a fracture of the uniparty along party lines because of the confirmation fiasco? When I hear BS about “fixing” the confirmation process, my cynical side says they want to fix it so that in the future when the fix is in, the public has no idea. So I’ll answer my first question with a “yes”, making the second moot.
It is GOOD that Fake News Pundits and libtard voters continue to bang on about Kavanaugh.. “We was robbed”
It is FREE advertising for the Republicans ahead of the mid terms
Impeachment… its a thing..again… sadly.
I think it is abused… anyone calling for impeachment should put their job on the line. If the person is found not guilty (unimpeachable) they should have to resign. Calling for impeachment willy nilly is a type of sedition. grrrrrrrrrrrrr It needs to be taken seriously.
“She is a credible witness “. “The Democrats betrayed her”. GOP spineless utterances right up there with”Islam is a religion of peace “.
I agree with Rumpole above, Sen Collins laid out the facts & the evidence very well in a logical way. She also disputed the lefts imaginary reasons to vote no.
Why couldn’t VP Pence have used that big ol’ gavel Nancy Pelosi is carrying in the picture…to threatening to the screamies in the gallery? The little palm on he was using looked a tad wimping…
Thanks 🙂
I still think Collins is too “flakey” to be the deciding vote on matters that effect the nation. On this occasion she voted correctly…. but she could easily go rogue on some other matter.
This is another insult that needs to be addressed. THose people were invited? Someone needs to be held accountable for their behavior… who invited them?
Mamet’s principle is simply an extension of something simpler: Democrats lie.
They lie because they are Nietzscheans who will do “whatever it takes” (Thank you, Billy Jeff Clinton) to win, to crush, to destroy anyone opposing them. God is dead, and so all things are possible, with morality being whatever allows the Left to acquire and keep power.
I get motion sick watching her. Can’t they use one of those image-stabilizing cameras?
OH
She’s a Larry…. hmmmmm before my time…
Sorry, this is code for St. Lawrence University. It surprised me. I just read a bit on wiki because I was wondering if she has some neurological issue.
Why hasn’t someone tried to primary Collins? The conservative part of the state is pretty conservative. Portland is like a mini Boston, but pro business community.
Then again in New England Old Yankee mentality is trumped as soon as topics of global warming, abortion, envrionment, and income inequality come up.
