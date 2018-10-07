Sunday Talks: Senator Susan Collins Discusses Kavanaugh Confirmation…

Republican Senator Susan Collins appears on Face The Nation with John Dickerson to participate in the game of political make-believe surrounding the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Dickerson pretends he believes Blasey-Ford (he doesn’t); Collins pretends she believes Blasey-Ford was just mistaken (she doesn’t). Both participants in the discussion play their roles and pretend high-brow discussion as exhibited within the Mamet Principle.

.

David Mamet had a famous saying, essentially: …‘in order for democrats, liberals, progressives et al to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience. Denial of self-evident truth allows easier trespass.

Mamet’s simple statement has come to exemplify the one constant in an ever-changing political universe.

Johnathan Gruber

Christine Blasey-Ford

