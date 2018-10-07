Sunday Talks: Roy Blunt Discusses Kavanaugh Consequences…

Yikes, Roy Blunt?… A notorious member of the Shameful Seven?…. Appearing on Maria Bartiromo?… to talk about Kavanaugh. Something very sketchy is afoot.

It could be the Decepticons are positioning to join MAGA; or it could be something far more Machiavellian. Decepticons don’t join, they corrupt – ask the Tea Party how that attempted hand-holding worked out. This sniffs like a full Castellanos.

I’ll fight with em’, but I’m eating my lunch on a rock way over there…. and sleeping with one eye-open… and a hair-trigger under muh pillow. Just sayin’…

