Sunday Talks: Lindsey Graham Discusses Campaigning Against Colleagues…

Senator Lindsey Graham 2.0 appears on Fox News with swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace to discuss the Justice Kavanaugh confirmation and the upcoming elections. [*As with all things swampy, caution is advised until the 2.0 operating system is fully validated.]

One of the more interesting takeaways from this interview is a shift in perspective for Senator Graham 2.0 where he says he will now campaign against senate colleagues who joined in the smear campaign against the Supreme Court nominee.

Advertisements