Sunday Talks: Lindsey Graham Discusses Campaigning Against Colleagues…

Senator Lindsey Graham 2.0 appears on Fox News with swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace to discuss the Justice Kavanaugh confirmation and the upcoming elections.  [*As with all things swampy, caution is advised until the 2.0 operating system is fully validated.]

One of the more interesting takeaways from this interview is a shift in perspective for Senator Graham 2.0 where he says he will now campaign against senate colleagues who joined in the smear campaign against the Supreme Court nominee.

196 Responses to Sunday Talks: Lindsey Graham Discusses Campaigning Against Colleagues…

  1. Gadsden says:
    October 7, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Welcome aboard the MAGA train Mr Graham! Hopefully, he now understands the frustration we’ve had with him for years…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • scott467 says:
      October 7, 2018 at 5:44 pm

      “Welcome aboard the MAGA train Mr Graham!”

      ________________

      Let him sit in the ejection seat.

      The one that shoots him right through the roof of the train the moment turns RINO again.

      Like

      Reply
    • litlbit2 says:
      October 7, 2018 at 5:50 pm

      IMO, amazing what reality, his swamp past and upcoming re-election can do when rational thinking takes hold. I wish Mr. Graham well but he is really going to need to bring his A game to have any credibility for all the years being on the side of the swamp. A few sound bites is not going to get it. Good luck we watch’n.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Janie M. says:
    October 7, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    From the ashes, arose a phoenix (Graham). Without his ball and chain (songbird), he has been freed.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Lion2017 says:
    October 7, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    The Never Trumpers still have to prove themselves. I’m still skeptical. President Trump told us, at a rally this week, that Lindsey Graham has been a friend for 6 months. POTUS is skeptical as well.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • dalethorn says:
      October 7, 2018 at 5:19 pm

      It appears Graham has seen the writing on the wall:

      Dems have gone over the edge.
      The economy is good.
      International negotiations are producing results.
      Trump is solid as a rock – unchanging.
      The once-silent majority are waking up.

      Like

      Reply
    • Red Tsunami! says:
      October 7, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      Think Nikki. She followed PDJT’s policies to the tee. Never criticizing in public. However, it took her 18 months to give PDJT credit for his successful foreign policies. Her actions over the 18 months supported PDJT but took her the same 18 months to fully convert and will even endorse PDJT in 2020.

      Point is it does take a long time for a Never Trumper to prove their support for PDJT.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Kalena says:
    October 7, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Lindsey Graham 2.0 Priceless. It is gems like these that makes me love some Sundance!!!!!!

    😀

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. rumpole2 says:
    October 7, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Those who can… do.

    Those who can’t… become politicians.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. jack says:
    October 7, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Don’t be fooled, folks (about Graham) . Once a snake always a snake.

    With the S.C. nominee , Bush supported Kev! Bush called Senators the last week to make sure he got elected. So Graham was doing his “act” to stop the Dems smear campaign, and forward Bush Mobs agenda. That it aligned with Trump was what it appeared to be “pro-Trump” , but it is not. Graham has to think about his S.C. base, so he just gives the appearance of “support of Trump agenda”. It is all fake. Graham is a snake, and he has sweet words … to appear “friendly” but watch out you don’t put him too close to Trump or give him AG spot or any “close spot”.

    Like many, last week , I also thought it was amazing the change in Graham, but new info came out about the Bush push to get Kav on S.C. … so … Graham had his own agenda, … to support Bush Mob and try to get closer to Trump so Graham can in the future stab him in the back. Trump is very AWARE of all this, so we don’t have to worry about Graham. Trump knows the score.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • dalethorn says:
      October 7, 2018 at 5:22 pm

      I agree that Graham is not to be trusted, but, Graham’s outrage over the Democrats’ criminal smears is not a baby to be thrown out with the bathwater. That baby is like gold in the bank. Treasure every second of it, and be wary of Graham 2.1

      Like

      Reply
  7. recoverydotgod says:
    October 7, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    As long as 2.0 likes #winning…he might be for real.

    Like

    Reply
  8. PaulM says:
    October 7, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Graham is a politician. he reads which way the winds are blowing and leans with it for his own benefit.
    His previous actions are a testament to that.
    His recent actions are only because it benefitted him politically.
    If Graham was made AG and something happened to Trump, the team of Pence and Graham with the deep state would finish us.
    Let’s not make a icon out of an opportunist.

    Like

    Reply
  9. rumpole2 says:
    October 7, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    The way I see it..
    The Trump movement to elect him President was a bit of a gamble, at least for many, but the bet paid off. He could do even better if/when he has a majority in the Senate. (and held the House) For that reason alone, the “Deplorables” should vote for Republicans in the midterms. I know “Republicans” are not necessarily Trump assets.. but better them than DIMS. As a bonus… the DIMS have revealed themselves for what they are. It should be a “no-brainer” to NOT vote for a DIM, even an individual you may like, because that gives POWER the DIM GANG generally.

    2018 RED WAVE OR BUST!

    Like

    Reply
  10. Red Tsunami! says:
    October 7, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    And another Gutfeld gem:

    Like

    Reply
