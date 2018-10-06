President Trump MAGA Rally, Topeka Kansas – 7:30pm Livestream…

Tonight President Trump heads to Topeka, Kansas, where GOP Congressman Kevin Yoder is in a tight race against his Democratic opponent, Sharice Davids. President Trump is likely to talk about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was confirmed to the senate earlier today and sworn in at the Supreme Court in a private ceremony.

The venue is the Kansas Expocentre, and the anticipated start time is 6:30pm CT / 7:30pm ET, with pre-rally speeches and speakers ongoing.

RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link

,

Advertisements