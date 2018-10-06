President Trump MAGA Rally, Topeka Kansas – 7:30pm Livestream…

Tonight President Trump heads to Topeka, Kansas, where GOP Congressman Kevin Yoder is in a tight race against his Democratic opponent, Sharice Davids. President Trump is likely to talk about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was confirmed to the senate earlier today and sworn in at the Supreme Court in a private ceremony.

The venue is the Kansas Expocentre, and the anticipated start time is 6:30pm CT / 7:30pm ET, with pre-rally speeches and speakers ongoing.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

  kea says:
    October 6, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Bring it. MAGA

  Pam says:
    October 6, 2018 at 7:07 pm

  Anne says:
    October 6, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    On board Air Force One:

  Landslide says:
    October 6, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Boy do I wish I were at THIS rally!!! A historic day and the release of all of the deplorable dregs’ emotions—-WHEW!!!!

  lisabrqwc says:
    October 6, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Our PDJT is going to be in rare form tonight. I just have a feeling 😀

  Gil says:
    October 6, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Just heard on fox that the formal swearing in of JUSTICE K will be Monday evening.

  kea says:
    October 6, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    More rallies!!!

    https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/

    Tue, October 09, 2018
    Council Bluffs, IA

    Wed, October 10, 2018
    Erie, PA

    Fri, October 12, 2018
    Lebanon, OH

    Sat, October 13, 2018
    Richmond, KY

    My MAGA hat and flag are ready!!!!!

  fleporeblog says:
    October 6, 2018 at 7:10 pm

