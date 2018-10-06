President Trump MAGA Rally, Topeka Kansas – 7:30pm Livestream…

Tonight President Trump heads to Topeka, Kansas, where GOP Congressman Kevin Yoder is in a tight race against his Democratic opponent, Sharice Davids. President Trump is likely to talk about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was confirmed to the senate earlier today and sworn in at the Supreme Court in a private ceremony.
The venue is the Kansas Expocentre, and the anticipated start time is 6:30pm CT / 7:30pm ET, with pre-rally speeches and speakers ongoing.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Bring it. MAGA
I love how Mrs. Kabanaugh looks at her husband.
“I do solemnly swear that I will administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent upon me as under the Constitution and laws of the United States. So help me God.”
On board Air Force One:
Boy do I wish I were at THIS rally!!! A historic day and the release of all of the deplorable dregs’ emotions—-WHEW!!!!
Our PDJT is going to be in rare form tonight. I just have a feeling 😀
Just heard on fox that the formal swearing in of JUSTICE K will be Monday evening.
More rallies!!!
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/
Tue, October 09, 2018
Council Bluffs, IA
Wed, October 10, 2018
Erie, PA
Fri, October 12, 2018
Lebanon, OH
Sat, October 13, 2018
Richmond, KY
My MAGA hat and flag are ready!!!!!
