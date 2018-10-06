Ms. Blasey-Ford Legal Team: No Further Plans To Pursue Allegations Against Brett Kavanaugh…

No surprise here. With Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh having successfully defeated the fraudulent smear campaign mounted against him; the political operatives in control of Blasey-Ford announce they have no further plans to pursue.

Washington DC – With the Senate voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as an associate justice of the Supreme Court, Christine Blasey Ford has no further plans to pursue her sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh, according to her lawyers.

Ford only wanted to speak with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, her attorneys told CNN on Friday. Ford does not want the situation to “drag on into the next Congress should Democrats end up winning control on Capitol Hill,” the network reported. When asked about the possibility of impeachment proceedings, attorney Debra Katz told the network: “Professor Ford has not asked for anything of the sort. What she did was to come forward and testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and agree to cooperate with any investigation by the FBI, and that’s what she sought to do here.” “She does not want him to be impeached?” CNN’s Dana Bash later asked. “No,” Katz replied flatly. (read more with video)

The question now becomes whether or not the DOJ or FBI will pursue those who constructed the fraudulent accusations?…. Unfortunately, the answer based on historic reference is likely, NO. The swamp will most likely revert to status quo.

On the optimistic side, there is a possibility a strong mid-term election victory by President Trump and Team MAGA might just change the dynamic. Providing accountability for this type of activity is another good reason to vote in November.

