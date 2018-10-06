Ms. Blasey-Ford Legal Team: No Further Plans To Pursue Allegations Against Brett Kavanaugh…

No surprise here. With Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh having successfully defeated the fraudulent smear campaign mounted against him; the political operatives in control of Blasey-Ford announce they have no further plans to pursue.
Washington DC – With the Senate voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as an associate justice of the Supreme Court, Christine Blasey Ford has no further plans to pursue her sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh, according to her lawyers.
Ford only wanted to speak with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, her attorneys told CNN on Friday. Ford does not want the situation to “drag on into the next Congress should Democrats end up winning control on Capitol Hill,” the network reported.
When asked about the possibility of impeachment proceedings, attorney Debra Katz told the network: “Professor Ford has not asked for anything of the sort. What she did was to come forward and testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and agree to cooperate with any investigation by the FBI, and that’s what she sought to do here.”
“She does not want him to be impeached?” CNN’s Dana Bash later asked.
“No,” Katz replied flatly. (read more with video)
The question now becomes whether or not the DOJ or FBI will pursue those who constructed the fraudulent accusations?…. Unfortunately, the answer based on historic reference is likely, NO. The swamp will most likely revert to status quo.
On the optimistic side, there is a possibility a strong mid-term election victory by President Trump and Team MAGA might just change the dynamic. Providing accountability for this type of activity is another good reason to vote in November.
Well, now the question to the LIAR Dr. Fraud’s “legal team” can be something along the lines of, “Did you talk to her about her life insurance policies yet?” George Soros and Hillary Clinton are blindingly angry that their plans fell through…and they NEVER forget.
Nothing like a full blown uppercut to the side (ribs) to take the wind out of them. That is just what transpired today…..
We now need CTH “tripwires” on when her new book will be released.
Actually, since the above is a given within a month, just in time for the election, my real question is: will Bad Lip Reading have the balls to upload a parody of her testimony on UTube?
(A parody of her fingernails on the chalkboard right here… https: //youtu.be/QY19q3nxSpQ [close up the link])
“The question now becomes whether or not the DOJ or FBI will pursue those who constructed the fraudulent accusations?”
Given the fact that the DOJ and FBI are themselves the King and Queen of the whole planet of fraudulent accusations, it would involve an immense amount of’ ‘irony’ if they did.
Yep,
in another words please don’t indict me for slander, conspiracy, lying under oath, obstruction upon a senate supreme court justice hearing and extortion via go fund me accounts.
I swear I didn’t mean it.
By the end of the week, the Stop Kavanaugh movement was reduced to calling for the repeal of the 21st Amendment.
Democrats were reduced to an argument that Brett Kavanaugh didn’t have the right TEMPERANCE for the Supreme Court.
She lied, and was paid. She will now take her million dollars from Go Fund Me, plus some extra money from Soros and the Democrats and have a nice life. I didn’t believe her from the get go and I don’t believe her now. She is an abuser of the Truth.
We cannot allow her to get away with this; if we do, there will be more Ford’s out there who can casually call out an honest man and make his life a living hell.
She can start on that third front door (to h-e-double toothpicks) now!
Lindsay will be the Committee Chair and he said he’s not tired of winning! He pledged to investigate who did the “leaking”. Dianne denied it. But if not Dianne, it has to be Ballsy or her attorneys. Now if it is her attorneys, then Ballsy would surely sue them for one dollar, in order to clear her good name right?? After all, she is a Survivor who must be believed – and her credibility must be preserved in order for this charade to hold water.
Liberal hypocrisy: “We believe Ford! We don’t believe Swetnick! We sort of believe Ramirez!
Say what you will about Ford and her lawyers, but they never lied to a FISA judge like the FBI and Rosenstein did.
Lock them all up. Ford. Katz. McClean. Bromwich. The Clintons. Feinstein. Avenetti. To start.
