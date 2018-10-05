Friday October 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Fellowship With God
Man, by nature, is afraid of God. When Adam first sinned, he should have gone immediately to God to beg for mercy and forgiveness. Instead he did just what millions are doing today: he ran and hid from God so that God had to come and look for Him, as it were, calling: “Adam… where art thou?” (Gen. 3:9).
Many people who consider themselves as good, morally, as those about them, or even better, nevertheless feel utterly ill-at-ease in a place of worship, where believers pray and praise God together. This is because in their heart of hearts they know that they have “sinned and come short of the glory of God” (Rom. 3:23).
Such, however, may come to know, love and enjoy God through faith in Christ. He was Himself God manifested in the flesh, come to earth in love to pay for our sins on Calvary’s cross, so that we might have “redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7).
Concerning those who respond in grateful faith and trust in the crucified, risen, glorified Lord for salvation, the Apostle Paul says:
“Therefore, being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ; by whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God” (Rom. 5:2).
Peace with God, and the fellowship which naturally results from this is the most precious treasure the human heart can contain. Yet our fellowship with Him here on earth is but the beginning. Read carefully Ephesians 5:25-27 and see how He took upon Him human form, and died, that He might have us for Himself forever:
“…Christ… loved the Church, and gave Himself for it… that He might present it to Himself a glorious Church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/fellowship-with-god/
Genesis 3:9 And the LORD God called unto Adam, and said unto him, Where art thou?
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Romans 5:2 By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.
Ephesians 5:25 Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it;
26 That he might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the word,
27 That he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish.
THIS IS WHAT FALL IN THE WIND RIVER RANGE LOOKS LIKE. SHADOW LAKE, WYOMING.
Remember to pray Psalm 40 for the Kavanaugh family!
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+40&version=KJV
Psalm 40 King James Version (KJV)
40 I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry.
2 He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings.
3 And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord.
4 Blessed is that man that maketh the Lord his trust, and respecteth not the proud, nor such as turn aside to lies.
5 Many, O Lord my God, are thy wonderful works which thou hast done, and thy thoughts which are to us-ward: they cannot be reckoned up in order unto thee: if I would declare and speak of them, they are more than can be numbered.
6 Sacrifice and offering thou didst not desire; mine ears hast thou opened: burnt offering and sin offering hast thou not required.
7 Then said I, Lo, I come: in the volume of the book it is written of me,
8 I delight to do thy will, O my God: yea, thy law is within my heart.
9 I have preached righteousness in the great congregation: lo, I have not refrained my lips, O Lord, thou knowest.
10 I have not hid thy righteousness within my heart; I have declared thy faithfulness and thy salvation: I have not concealed thy lovingkindness and thy truth from the great congregation.
11 Withhold not thou thy tender mercies from me, O Lord: let thy lovingkindness and thy truth continually preserve me.
12 For innumerable evils have compassed me about: mine iniquities have taken hold upon me, so that I am not able to look up; they are more than the hairs of mine head: therefore my heart faileth me.
13 Be pleased, O Lord, to deliver me: O Lord, make haste to help me.
14 Let them be ashamed and confounded together that seek after my soul to destroy it; let them be driven backward and put to shame that wish me evil.
15 Let them be desolate for a reward of their shame that say unto me, Aha, aha.
16 Let all those that seek thee rejoice and be glad in thee: let such as love thy salvation say continually, The Lord be magnified.
17 But I am poor and needy; yet the Lord thinketh upon me: thou art my help and my deliverer; make no tarrying, O my God.
(VFA-122) F/A 18E/F Super Hornet
This pilot went vertical right after take off, I would post photo, but he is just a fly spec in the sky.
Back in the 80s we had a SR-71 on a mission develop engine problems and make an emergency landing at a Reserve base outside of New Orleans. It too a few days to get the ground crew and replacement engines in and the pilot got the royal treatment.
On the day he took off to return home he made a wide turn around the base, came back low down the runway and nosed up, ABs on and disappeared into a clear sky in a wink.
Planned Parenthood threatens the GOP over Kavanaugh vote.
IMO, P.P. should lose all federal funding.
https://www.lifenews.com/2018/10/04/planned-parenthood-threatens-republican-senators-after-fbi-probe-clears-kavanaugh/
*Patsy Cline* – San Antonio Rose
Buh Bye, Suge Knight. Enjoy the rest of your life in prison.
https://abc7.com/entertainment/suge-knight-sentenced-to-28-years-for-fatal-2015-altercation/4410594/
Guess you don’t get to run over people just because you feel like it, eh, Suge?
Citizen, it SHOULD say:
By what ur accused of doing in HS.
And for those who need to press 1 for Spanish……
Only fair by their standards since so many of the new Democrats didn’t finish high school.
Well, if this is their new rule, not ONE of them would be in Congress today. Not One!
It’s still Cursday here!
I don’t believe Planned Parenthood can do anything about Judge Kavanaugh becoming Supreme Court Judge. It is up to Senators now. The Truth is out as it should be.
For the good Judge:
“Autumn Leaves” Eric Clapton
Translation?
Makes me wish I’d have taken up the Army’s offer to become an interrogator…
I got a soliciting letter from the RNC but waited two days before replying . In yesterday’s response to the GOP site targeted my estimation of their uniform lack of support for Judge Kavanaugh and outright opposition to our President as lacking in balls . And I stated I was deeply ashamed of their actions and felt it justifyable reason for me to be supportive of anyone proposing to run most of this Congress out of town on a very narrow rail .
I expect the FBI on Saturday !
A spiritual oasis.
The Holy Monastery of Saint Catherine at Mount Sinai is the oldest continously functioning monastery in the world.
The Friends of Mount Sinai Monastery have a beautiful website with links to the Monastery’s website that shares details about its history, life, and library, for instance.
http://www.mountsinaimonastery.org
OK, crazy theory time …
On the Kavanaugh accusations: Maybe Feinstein sat on the letter and didn’t tell republican senators, tell Kavanaugh or give it to the FBI, because she didn’t believe the allegation was credible or the attack would work.
Monica McLean and Ford see the original hearings end without the matter being raised in the committee, or the FBI contacting Ford.
To try to get their currently stalled plot to work, Monica warns Christine to delete her social media, then leaks the letter to force Feinstein’s hand.
Democrat Feinstein is now trapped. She can’t say she doesn’t believe all women. So she has to raise the matter at the 11 hour, despite knowing Ford is a flake.
While the fallout looks very bad for the democrats, this may not have been a democrat plot at all. It may not have been Feinstein exploiting Ford, but anti-Trump activists Ford and McLean using Feinstein. (Ultimately McLean exploiting Ford’s anti-Trump leanings, her social media comments during the Gorsuch nomination and her polygraph knowledge).
Think about it. The original Democrat approach had been to use Soros funded protestors to disrupt hearings to make Kavanaugh’s appointment seem too much trouble, and get RINO’s to argue for another nominee. Fake sexual assault accusations could so easily backfire (as they have).
Monica and Christine had the means, the motive and the opportunity. Somebody should have a chat to the NSA about recovering Monica and Christine’s social media communications and their phone metadata.
