Capitol Police Arrest Democrat Staffer For Doxing U.S. Senators…

According to a U.S. Capitol Police announcement, they have arrested a man named Jackson A Cosko, 27, for publishing the private information of at least one senator online:
WASHINGTON DC – Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested the Suspect who allegedly posted private, identifying information (doxing) about one or more United States Senators to the internet.
Jackson A. COSKO, age 27, of Washington, D.C., has initially been charged with 18 USC § 119 Making Public Restricted Personal Information; 18 USC § 1512(b)(3) (Witness Tampering); 18 USC § 875(d) (Threats in Interstate Communications); 18 USC §1030(a)(3) (Unauthorized Access of a Government Computer); 18 USC § 1028(a)(7) (Identity Theft); DC Code § 22-801(b) (Second Degree Burglary), and DC Code §22-3302 (b) (Unlawful Entry).
The investigation will continue and additional charges may be forthcoming. (link)
Jackson Cosko is a staff member for Democrat Representative Sheila Jackson Lee and a former staff member for Democrat Senator Maggie Hassan and Barbara Boxer. Perhaps Mr. Cosko was also the staffer tasked with filling the envelopes Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was spotted passing out at the Kavanaugh hearing.
Busy week for Ms. Sheila Jackson Lee and staff…
See the smirk on that kid’s face? He’s probably already heard that Sessions and Rosenstein don’t want to prosecute……………………………….
Naw, that is a before picture. Where is the one where he is being hauled away.
The people that Veritas exposed and lost their jobs. They probably had a pretty good idea that they could be in jeopardy of losing their jobs, promotion, administrative review type deal. This guy, may have not have had a chance to cover his tracks and wasn’t able to clean out his desk/work area. Hoping that he left information that Capitol Police found that will lead to others we may be interested in!
Or he cooperates for less prison time
You can say that again!
Very sad: this millennial’s indoctrinated mind probably can’t grasp that he’s made a mistake at all. The deep state believes they are nobly saving us from our deplorable selves. Obviously, he can not critically think or contemplate unintended consequences. SMH
Yes, correct word, “indoctrinated.” Another word for it… brainwashed. The entire liberal media has been filling up youthful brains with all manner of garbage and elitist nonsense. Half of them don’t know elementary civics, or our freedoms under the Constitution.
They’ve been taught to hate America. The liberal media has co-opted that teaching. It is an uphill climb for us to get them to listen, but unless we do, we are looking at the next gen taking over this country under a banner of socialism/communism.
Yep. “….but unless WE do”
1st step is ownership of problem. We the People let OUR government deteriorate to this alarming state.
Good thing though: We’re exceptional Americans and there ain’t nothing we can’t fix!
Critical Thinking isn’t taught any longer — dems don’t want their subjects becoming unmanageable and unruly!
“idiot” mind. Breaking laws is bad. Isn’t this supposed to be a childhood lesson or something? After-school special at least?
“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience. They may be more likely to go to Heaven yet at the same time likelier to make a Hell of earth. This very kindness stings with intolerable insult. To be “cured” against one’s will and cured of states which we may not regard as disease is to be put on a level of those who have not yet reached the age of reason or those who never will; to be classed with infants, imbeciles, and domestic animals.”
C.S. Lewis
To say he has been indoctrinated implies the hand of another. Yet in this quote we see that hand may well be his own.
Doxx a US senator and you’ll be in jail by the next day. Commit sedition to overthrow a duly elected president and you get to take vacations around the world.
Sad.
Donzo- EXACTLY.
True. But it is all falling apart now and people will start playing it straight.
Gitmo vacation we assume!
Gitmo vacation we assume!
Bet he males bail and gets another job in politics in DC.
*makes bail…. stupid auto correct
*makes bail…. stupid auto correct
I’ll bet he does males…
A couple of Treepers have alluded to the term pencil neck. So in honor of Miz Cosko:
It’s s felony. If convicted, he goes to jail. He threw it all away for a sick ideology.
Most likely he thought the FBI and DOJ would cover for him like they did for Hillary.
Yep, he obviously wasn’t well connected. Still kind of surprising that the DOJ went after a leftist.
50,000 more or even 5,000 would do indictments that is!
Useful idiots always think they’ll be the ones getting the goodies.
Hope he’s put under the jail!
Now daddy can throw away more money on his loser son.
It’s a felony. If convicted, he goes to jail. He threw it all away for a sick ideology.
If it’s a prosecutable offense…prosecute….stop this crap in its tracks!
Exactly. There needs to be an example made that such actions have severe consequences. If you want to “resist” you can but you need to face consequences, whether you’re a NFL player or some thug confronting people in the street. These charges are serious and carry significant penalties. Nail him.
He doesn’t look very tough. Hope he finds jail miserable.
He’ll be popular.
A Millennial’s learning moment.
You are certainly free to make your choices . . . . but you are -not- free from the consequences of your choices.
He knows every liberal walks in Washington DC. What happened to the rioters? 800 laughed with the judges and prosecutors and judges and walked free. In spite of arson, burglary, mayhem, injury, and resisting arrest.
That photo is the dictionary-definition, Platonic ideal image for the words “student government weasel”.
I for one don’t think this dude did it. Look at his resume. He’s supposed to work in cybersecurity.
Either he’s the most incompetent guy I’ve ever seen, or somebody else did it using his account (most likely one of the rotten ‘rats he works for).
If somebody wanted to log on to Wikipedia and doxx Senators, the dude would at least try to cover his tracks. Anybody who’s been on Wikipedia knows Wiki logs IP and makes it public to all users.
If I wanted to edit entries in Wikipedia to doxx people, the last thing I would do is leave my IP behind. It’s just so easy to use a different IP. Run your hotspot utility on your phone, have your laptop connect to it, and presto! Your IP logged on Wikipedia (as set by my mobile service) wouldn’t be tracked so easily.
This guys was set up. Dumba55 millennial.
They should find out how close he was to the Awan clan and what he knows about their espionage.
How damn stupid do you have to be, to do your bribes in public, in front of cameras, being live streamed, in the halls of the U.S. Congress?
It is as if she doesn’t believe it even matters if she is caught on camera, isn’t it?
Well there’s a couple things,
1. She *IS* Legendarily, Epic-ly stupid
2. She may be so corrupt she doesn’t even understand why you need to hide it
She’s no longer protected by her Chinese control agent. She doesn’t know what to do and former friendlies are no longer paid off and have abandoned her.
Keep an eye on Gofundme.
We’ll see if Cosco is a threat to any higher powers.
This is a sorry mess and the only possible fix is at the ballot box. They cheat in elections in every way they can think up and will never be held accountable by their allies in the DOJ or in the media. So, we will have to beat them so badly in November that they will be forced out of the Democrat Party by the American branch of the Democrat Party. I haven’t said who they are, because I am tired of ringing that bell, but they used to be the sons and daughters of a secret political organization mostly based on Long Island. This was over a hundred years ago and now they appear to have taken over and torn down every pillar of a free society. If we fail, we lose any pretension of belonging to a free society. If they are willing to dox people to force their will on us by intimidation, they are pretty sure they are now in control of our society. We have to expose these people everywhere they pop up, because they will never go away if we continue to ignore their presence in what is left of our society. Time to decide, fight or flight. Just like every species on this planet.
Havent watched all of this myself as I just came across it…But so far its looking pretty good.
Trump @ War, a movie documentary by Steve Bannon, is an amazing and detailed accounting of the revolution between liberal and conservative ideologies that took place in the months leading up to the 2016 elections. Most people who followed mainstream liberal media outlets never saw the depth of the actual force and violence exacted against Trump supporters during demonstrations and rallies. This film is a display of the no-holds-barred attacks against his supporters, and a truthful exposition of the efforts to diminish Trump’s message and stop him from winning the election in November of 2016.
Bannon, former White House chief strategist, released this movie to chronicle Trump’s road to the White House. More importantly, Bannon says the movie shows why it’s critical for every American who voted for him in 2016 to support him in the midterms.
Trump AT War, Trump @ War
Pertinent point:
@ChadPergram
48m48 minutes ago
CapHill security was onto doxing suspect Jackson Cosko a few days ago, via computer forensics. However, Fox has learned that Cosko was discovered by aides working on a computer late Tues night in a CapHill office that was NOT Jackson Lee’s – the office where he had been interning
15 replies 215 retweets 314 likes
That accounts for the Unlawful Entry charge.
What a Soy Boy looking fektard.
All young pawns… I’m ready for the big names!
I’m going to send Viagra care packages to his bunk mate, as soon as his new living arrangement is known.
Wew Lad
“Beer-up-nose-too-funny!
ROTFL…………
18 USC § 119 Making Public Restricted Personal Information; 18 USC § 1512(b)(3) (Witness Tampering); 18 USC § 875(d) (Threats in Interstate Communications); 18 USC §1030(a)(3) (Unauthorized Access of a Government Computer); 18 USC § 1028(a)(7) (Identity Theft); DC Code § 22-801(b) (Second Degree Burglary), and DC Code §22-3302 (b) (Unlawful Entry).
A long list of charges.
Question: Are these civil or criminal charges?
Knowing what information has been made public on context and background, the charge of identity theft, and correct me if I am wrong, implies an understanding of intent to evade discovery. If so, could not charges, of the intent to frame (setup) another for his actions be added to list(an active attempt akin to making a statement of false witness). If so, would not that open up the possibility of a charge of conspiracy.
Specifically if the investigated process seeks to address, how Mr. Cosko agained access to anothers login credentials to further the intent of doxing the Senators.
Additionally, the charge of witness tampering, implies that prosecutorial powers maybe investigating that someone was threatened with reprecussions in some manner if certain actions or statements didn’t occur. As a professional political student staffer, a very reasonable assumption maybe, “Threats of using his connections would be applied to affect said witness career.”
Did he imply these threats or did he relay them?
In my opinion the spector of character assination is no longer a hypothetical but coming close to meeting the criteria of meeting the burden a wide ranging conspiracy.
We have all been asked, “Not to look away.”
My only question responce, is those that can actually do something, “Are they looking or are they looking away?”
Those are all criminal charges… one has a two year minimum. Even if they run everything concurrently he’s getting at least 2 years.
No way.
https://www.gofundme.com/jackson-cosko-fund
There might be more. This is the first I saw.
“Like many, I am tired of the Democrats using GoFundMe as a slush fund for criminal activity so I am beating them to the punch. As you know, Jackson Cosko was arrested Wednesday and accused of posting the personal information of at least one Republican senator during last week’s hearing about sexual assault claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Jackson worked as an unpaid intern for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, having many wondering what was in the envelope Lee handed Ford attorney Michael R. Bromwich.
I have no intention of funding Jackson Cosko or any other Democrat with these funds but rather using it to expose their illegal activity and hypocrisy. If I ever run into Judge Brett Kavanaugh in a bar, the first round will be on me.”
lol
OFF TOPIC – sorry couldn’t resist
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/10/its-happening-comey-confidant-james-baker-gives-explosive-testimony-on-abnormal-handling-of-trump-russia-probe/
These democrats are making Harry Reid, who famously unabashedly lied about Romney, then said he did it because “it worked”….. they’re now making Reid look like a PIKER (hat tip to Vegas)
We can only hope he has some absolute, credible dirt on Boxer shorts, Looney Lee and Hussein Hassan ! He’ll vomit on them all knowing he’s facing fed time
Yes, yes, yes! All I saw was your headline and the first thing that popped into my head was… the envelope idiot Sheila Jackson Lee was sneaking around with. Obviously it would never have been cash or anything like that, so what WAS it? But still, didn’t yet know WHO the guys worked for till “Cosko is a staff member for Democrat Representative Sheila Jackson Lee”. Once I reached that part, it was all I needed to know. But I should have known you’d be on it: “Perhaps Mr. Cosko was also the staffer tasked with filling the envelopes Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was spotted passing out at the Kavanaugh hearing.” Thanks for being a brilliant dude, Sundance. 😀
Young Jackson is the poster boy for “pencil neck”
The permits will put them in the noose.
Another pajama boy. I’m shocked. None of these pj boys could fight their way out of a paper bag. I guess doing garbage like this makes them feel like they’re a big tough guy.
They think they’re being so smart… then the police show up and inform them how stupid they were.
I think most of us recognize that the leaders of the Left in America are primarily communists, just as they were in the upheavals of the late 1960s and early 1970s, when The Weathermen (Weather Underground) were led by Chicago-based domestic terrorist psychopaths Bernardine “Fork Salute” Dohrn and Bill “Kill All Rich People” Ayers.
https://www.discoverthenetworks.org/individuals/bernardine-dohrn
https://www.discoverthenetworks.org/individuals/bill-ayers
FOOTNOTE: Yes, this is the same Ayers and Dohrn — still unexecuted for their lead roles in the “Days of Rage” bombings — who in 1995 hosted a fundraiser at their home to introduce Barry Soetoro (“Barack Obama”) to their allies as he prepared to run for Illinois state senate. Ayers also wrote Soetoro’s 1995 “memoir,” “Dreams From My Father.” (Check out DiscoverTheNetworks.com.)
What America used to do to uproot these domestic terrorist organizations before they could carry out their crimes was infiltration. Once upon a time, this was one of the FBI’s key jobs. (NOTE: Unfortunately, all charges against Ayers and Dohrn were dropped due to an “improper surveillance” technicality — government authorities had failed to get a warrant for some of their surveillance.)
Whether the FBI can actually be fumigated and rebuilt is doubtful. It would be an lesson if the FBI were dissolved and its archives and machinery divided up among other federal law enforcement agencies. Perhaps the infiltration role could be assigned to one of those agencies.
If we had an agency doing this job, a lot of the threats popping up daily would have been cut off at the pass.
Because that job is not being done, I think that we need to get tough — really tough — with the communist (demonRAT) insurgency while the GOP still holds the federal reins. What I’m talking about is not a holding action involving jailing a few dolts. The insurgency as at war with America, and America needs to stop just fending off blows — i.e., “proportionate response” (jail, fines, etc.). America needs to switch to a strategy of “disproportionate response.”
“The End of Proportionality”
https://www.army.mil/article/25298/the_end_of_proportionality
Disproportionate response is a military concept. It is the concept by which America won its Indian wars, and every other war up to the Korean “police action.” In other words, it isn’t just the idea that if somebody brings a knife to a fight, you bring a gun. The concept is that you demonstrate to your foe that you will kill them, all of them, until they quit.
Disproportionate response is the only way to defeat communism, permanently, just as it was the only way to defeat Nazism.
What this means is that we shouldn’t just slap the wrist of someone like Jackson Cosko.
Cosko is part of a conspiracy, a seditious campaign to overthrow the duly elected government of the USA.
I believe we ought to be throwing not just the book but the kitchen sink at these insurgents, plus going after their higher-ups, plus going after their bag me and everyone in between. We need to take down the money machines, like Soros, the Tides Foundation, etc. We need to use all the tools at our disposal to wreck their propaganda machinery, e.g., The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, ABC, etc. We need to investigate and stamp out every termite in these communist front groups.
We need to bring back HUAC. We need a new Joe McCarthy.
Hell, some of today’s demonRAT insurgents make Julius and Ethel Rosenberg look like choir boys.
But back in 1953 America still had the common sense to vaporize such vermin.
We have the tools, including:
18 U.S. Code § 2384 – Seditious conspiracy
If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 808; July 24, 1956, ch. 678, § 1, 70 Stat. 623; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(N), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)
18 U.S. Code § 2381 – Treason
Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 807; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(2)(J), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)
18 U.S. Code § 2383 – Rebellion or insurrection
Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 808; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(L), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.)
BOTTOM LINE: We need to not just imprison insurgents, we need to do what FDR did to the saboteurs landed from a U-boat in Long Island during World War II — set up military tribunals and fry ’em — or least consign them to prison terms so long that when they get out they’ll be old men and women.
Disproportionate response means not just repelling the attackers, but rolling them up and crushing them.
Have received your text message, Mr. President. Repeat: message received. Commencing Operation Boof Skee Beach Party at once! Repeat: commencing operations! Will make next contact on Nellie Ohr’s shortwave radio. Call sign Pi Delta Theta Two-Scoops Over and Out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In other news, the FBI investigation is over and cloture on Kavanaugh vote has been filed.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/mcconnell-files-cloture-to-end-debate-on-kavanaugh-nomination-setting-up-key-procedural-vote-later-this-week
Shaping up to be a pretty good week.
This is an admirable arrest by the police but it’s only a small step toward re-balancing the scales of justice that tilt favorably for the crooked Dems.
The high level traitorous slobs that have been promoting and directing this “resistance” insanity will still walk free and carry on as usual. They will dismiss this misguided dispensable twit and alleged criminal find others to take all the risks. There is no shortage of replacements on the left to take his place while he ponders his past decisions.
The cr9minal MSM is afraid that the Warren Court Sullivan/NYT case will be revisited.
More about Jackson’s daddy. This must have been from 3 years ago. Jackson must be a massive disappointment to his successful hard-working father. (Dads, this is what you get for raising your sons Dems.)
Greg Cosko
Chief Executive Officer of Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction Company
Greg Cosko is president and CEO of Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction Company, overseeing all three company offices (San Francisco, Santa Clara and Los Angeles). Hathaway Dinwiddie, formed by the merger of two of the oldest construction companies in California, was responsible for such famous structures as the Transamerica Pyramid, Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco and the headquarters of Nestlé USA in Glendale. Cosko was executive-in-charge of building the Getty Center in Los Angeles, one of the largest private construction projects ever built in California. A native of Pasadena, he attended San Francisco State in the mid-1970s and left to begin his career with Hathaway Dinwiddie. Cosko serves on the board of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce and the board of regents of Serra High. He and his wife, Deborah, live in Hillsborough and have three sons, ages 21, 19 and 12.
Link to above: https://sfsufdn.sfsu.edu/directors
Mentioned upthread that Jackson has a brother named Clinton. Other brother is Grant. https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/eastbaytimes/obituary.aspx?n=teresa-raquel-bangert&pid=2396351&fhid=2515
Doxxing is FUN, Jackson! I can see why you enjoyed it so much.
Jackson’s mother is Deborah. Divorced from Jackson’s father but might still use Cosko as her last name. If so, and if this is her twitter account, it’s pretty funny. 9 hours ago she was crabbing about Trump. 🙂 https://twitter.com/dcosko
Now let’s find out if this “Whitey” privileged boi through his career away on his own or was instructed by the “Black” privileged HOR memeber from TX? REMEMBER THIS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSS2Cv74Unk
This is just horrible, y’all.
Of course this man should be punished. The only way he will learn a lesson, as clearly his family has enabled him mightily so far.
OTOH, my heart breaks for how misled he is–and I know, having a son just a few years younger, how very insistent the brainwashing is at college/universities today. And this young man had the double whammy of wacko lefty parents.
What occurs to me is where is Chuck Colson ministries? They should have a special program to call on, and hopefully rehabilitate these sad (but wicked) cases. Wouldn’t that be fantastic to have him not only pay a price, but also make a TRUE change in his young life.
Sorry if this sounds a bit “whiffy”, I”m usually not at all a bleeding heart…
I have zero sympathy because he’s not just rabidly Democrat, he was willing to commit felonies. That’s a special kind of loser.
If this had happened during the previous administration by some GOP staffer, the media networks would be howling in hysterics and the President would have an evening address on television to address the level of “partisan outrage”
He looks like a pajama boy.
Proud parents of Jackson, Greg and Debbie Cosko in 2014 attending some gala in SF. https://agency.moanalanijeffrey.com/2014/San-Francisco-SymphonyGala/i-3qpJkxB/
Here they are again at another SF gala. So glamorous. Daddy’s gonna beat the sh*t out of Jackson as soon as he gets is hiands on pencil-neck.
It’s sad, but the Swamp is just using this guy. The real criminals were Wasserman Schulz’s Pakistani crooks, who fled back to Pah-kee-stahn. They knew a lot and were allowed to leave. This kid knows nothing. But the Swamp will be able to say they’re cleaning up or something.
