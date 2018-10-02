Yale “Bar Fight” 1985: “a 21-year-old man accused Mr. Kavanaugh of throwing ice on him “for some unknown reason”…

Some things are just funny as written. A staff writer for the New York Times, Emily Bazelon, couldn’t avoid joining the increasingly silly resistance foray against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. So the Yale Law School ‘fellow’ co-authored a story about a “bar fight in 1985” during which master Kavanaugh was accused of throwing ice at another cashmere patron.

Apparently Ivy-League “bar fights”, the ultimate rabble-rousing right-of-passage amid the Corinthian leather bar stool crowd, are something less than what those of us below the Mason-Dixon might be accustomed to – amid hardwood lumber and sawdust brawls.

The New York Times now says: “it was a mistake“.

