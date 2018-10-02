Yale “Bar Fight” 1985: “a 21-year-old man accused Mr. Kavanaugh of throwing ice on him “for some unknown reason”…

Some things are just funny as written. A staff writer for the New York Times, Emily Bazelon, couldn’t avoid joining the increasingly silly resistance foray against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. So the Yale Law School ‘fellow’ co-authored a story about a “bar fight in 1985” during which master Kavanaugh was accused of throwing ice at another cashmere patron.
Apparently Ivy-League “bar fights”, the ultimate rabble-rousing right-of-passage amid the Corinthian leather bar stool crowd, are something less than what those of us below the Mason-Dixon might be accustomed to – amid hardwood lumber and sawdust brawls.
The New York Times now says: “it was a mistake“.
I must confess that while in college I once threw some chipped ice at an silly woman. I didn’t get into too much trouble for it though she did report me to the authorities. LOL
Chipped eh? What if Kavanaugh hurled crushed ice? Are the penalties any less severe for cubed or block ice…..or even dry ice?
Is Rosenstein working on another fake dossier on Kavanaugh as we speak? Who’s checking his work?
Comey
There’s a slew of perjury claims being documented against the accusers. Politics is a dirty business, and the GOP might consider dropping charges in exchange for letters of apology and XX democrat confirmation votes. If Kav isn’t confirmed, I hope disbarment and perjury charges rain down upon this Marxist inquisition.
At this point that would probably be the worst thing that the GOP leadership should do – the dems would claim that McConnell was trying to intimidate/bribe their vote because he knew Kavenaugh was such a weak nominee or some such nonsense.
I believe the slander laws in the U.S. do not protect public figures. I believe any attempt by a public figure to vindicate oneself with a lawsuit would be dismissed.
Perhaps someone has asked this question, if not, it should be forwarded to the FBI immediately for investigation.
After the Democrats learn of it first and make the Sunday news shows telling all sorts of wild-eyed tales…
To the question.
Perhaps Kavanaugh saw the guy had a bloody lip, and he was just thinking, “better put some ice on that”, before putting on his sunglasses and walking out the door to the governors mansion.
I am certain that Coach K will be serve his country well on the Supreme Court, but after this ice incident, I confess I must question his 1980’s judgement.
UB40? Ice in your beer?
In the immortal words of Jeb!, “C’mon, man!”
C. Ford’ s ex boyfriend swears she perjured herself to the U.S. Senate!
Pam here at The Last Refuge has been posting but no one seems to be listening!
Check @ShannonBream on Twitter!
Game! Set! Match!
I’m old enough to remember when Slick Willie’s lawyer went after Paula Jones, and the head of the National Organization for Women accused him of using a “nuts and sluts” defense to destroy Jones.
It seems that the Clinton/Uniparty machine has found it to be a handy offensive weapon, also.
This is what the what the left thinks of women, how it uses them as weapons for scandal or crushes
real victims as needed to defend their own. Mere tools and objects, and it always gets reduced to the basest level.
Any man who has a mother, daughter, sister or wife should think about that before they vote in the midterms.
