President Trump MAGA Rally, Southaven Mississippi – 7:30pm Livestream…

Posted on October 2, 2018

Today President Trump travels to The Landers Center Southaven, Mississippi, as part of the 2018 MAGA campaign tour.  President Trump arrives in Mississippi to support Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith’s 2018 reelection bid. There are two elections for the U.S. Senate in Mississippi in 2018:

The first is the regularly scheduled election on November 6, 2018, to fill the state’s Class I seat held by Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). The second, a nonpartisan special election on November 6, 2018, to fill the Class II seat left vacant by Senator Thad Cochran (R-Miss.). The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Cochran’s term until January 3, 2021. The anticipated start time for President Trump is 7:30pm ET.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

591 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Southaven Mississippi – 7:30pm Livestream…

  Pam says:
    October 2, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Diamond & Silk now live!

  duchess01 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Diamond and Silk are broadcasting now! * Waves at Diamond and Silk * Hey, Y’all!

    Liked by 11 people

  zooamerica says:
    October 2, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    President Trump is America’s Baby!

    Having so much FUN on the job……………………..

    Liked by 2 people

  codasouthtexas says:
    October 2, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    If true ford should be arrested!

    Liked by 8 people

  Minnie says:
    October 2, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Sundance, thank you for always keeping us updated and posting the feeds.

    Unable to personally attend but sharing POTUS’ Rallies here in the Treehouse with our fellow Deplorables is the next best thing 👍

    Cannot imagine life without our Last Refuge.

    Gratitude 🇺🇸

    Liked by 15 people

  zooamerica says:
    October 2, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    I love Sundance too, but he’s been a bit too worried lately….

    Don’t worry!

    The last ditch attempts are blowing back in their faces…nobody’s buying it, thanks NBC!

    Liked by 5 people

    piper567 says:
      October 2, 2018 at 10:21 pm

      Mariposa,
      I believe sundance, in his unparalleled depth of research, is subjected to a level of evil that we cannot imagine, and it may have an understandable effect on his soul
      I am NOT saying this affects his objectivity or acumen, we are aware it does not…I just cannot imagine what it must be like for him to handle this horrible material as he does each day.
      I am so grateful God protects him in the high calling of his daily work.

      Liked by 1 person

  Minnie says:
    October 2, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    So completely energized right now by our remarkable President but that comfy pillow is calling my name.

    Bedtime approaching much too quickly.

    What to do?

    😂🤣😂

    Liked by 4 people

  :-) says:
    October 2, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Kavanaugh probe wrapping up tonight? …source: Diamond and Silk.

    Liked by 3 people

  Pam says:
    October 2, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Liked by 6 people

  PatriotKate says:
    October 2, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Our President is just so darn entertaining! If you had told me four years ago that I’d watch nearly every Rally he’s ever done since June 16, 2015 and into his Presidency, I’d have laughed at that.

    Tip to anyone who wants to make sure they get in. Volunteer to work the event.

    Liked by 6 people

  Dutchman says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Gotta say;
    Thank you for having Diamond and Silk in after the rally!
    I had heard OF them, and seen short snippets, but they are a great cherry in top, for a great sundae, if a Trump rally!

    Vote Right, so you don’t get left.
    There recommendations for men, hilarious and right in the $!
    Wear a whistle, around your neck.
    Travel in groups, NEVER alone.
    Hilarious, all so some nutjob can’t make false accusations, and so right on the mark.
    Anyway, am now a Diamond and Silk fan, want MORE, and hope they do an after rally show, again!

    Liked by 1 person

  covfefe999 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Diamond and Silk movie out on Oct 15. I hope I can find a theater playing it.

    Liked by 2 people

  Trump Train says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    That was his best rally yet. Seems to be building momentum and enthusiasm. There may be some addtional benefit to ths JK smear hit in that I expect he will be approved by the Senate. I think that will deflate a lot of dems. They and their smear merchant propaganda fake news whores threw everything they had at this guy and lost (fingers crossed)

    Another point is Trump is showing the never Trumpers/Rinos that when he has your back he will fight like hell for you. Several Senators have said recently the Kavanauh hit job has united the Republican Party. JK is a bush guy and Trump going to the mat for him no way W doesn’t respect that. There is also a loyalty that is born when you fight a battle with others that my be the case here.

    Liked by 1 person

  Pam says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Liked by 2 people

  Pam says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:17 pm

  Stillwater says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Regarding tariffs:
    So we have 50 billion at 25%.
    Also, Trump just put tariffs on another 200 billion but I though it was initially at 10%… which would turn to 25% on Jan 1, 2019.

    Trump seems to be saying that it is already at 25% on the 200 billion. Am I missing something?

  Pam says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Liked by 1 person

  L4grasshopper says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    A hunch….the increasing info coming out about how deceptive the Ford woman’s testimony was — lied about fear of flying; lied about timing of 2nd front door; now looks like she actually coached somebody on taking a polygraph— I’m thinking that Collins and Murkowski are being talked to about how their hesitation on Kav was wrapped up in Ford, and seeing Ford credibility shredded….”how can you possibly keep Kav off the Court based on that woman?”

    Just a hunch…

  Pam says:
    October 2, 2018 at 11:03 pm

