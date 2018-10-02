President Trump MAGA Rally, Southaven Mississippi – 7:30pm Livestream…

Today President Trump travels to The Landers Center Southaven, Mississippi, as part of the 2018 MAGA campaign tour. President Trump arrives in Mississippi to support Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith’s 2018 reelection bid. There are two elections for the U.S. Senate in Mississippi in 2018:
The first is the regularly scheduled election on November 6, 2018, to fill the state’s Class I seat held by Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). The second, a nonpartisan special election on November 6, 2018, to fill the Class II seat left vacant by Senator Thad Cochran (R-Miss.). The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Cochran’s term until January 3, 2021. The anticipated start time for President Trump is 7:30pm ET.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Diamond & Silk now live!
LikeLike
Diamond and Silk are broadcasting now! * Waves at Diamond and Silk * Hey, Y’all!
LikeLiked by 11 people
We love the ladies’ honesty and support!
LikeLiked by 8 people
For sure, Minnie! They have been a force for good since they began – I think they have educated many who were blindly following Dims over the cliff!
LikeLiked by 8 people
President Trump is America’s Baby!
Having so much FUN on the job……………………..
LikeLiked by 2 people
If true ford should be arrested!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m sure Sundance will get to this one, I just couldn’t wait… sorry SD.
https://www.scribd.com/document/389978269/2018-10-02-Signed-Ketterer-Statement-Swetnick-Allegations
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, thank you for always keeping us updated and posting the feeds.
Unable to personally attend but sharing POTUS’ Rallies here in the Treehouse with our fellow Deplorables is the next best thing 👍
Cannot imagine life without our Last Refuge.
Gratitude 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 15 people
Same here . Sundance deserves medal
Of honor for being such a disciplined warrior . This must not be easy , can’t imagine how he does it .
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love Sundance too, but he’s been a bit too worried lately….
Don’t worry!
The last ditch attempts are blowing back in their faces…nobody’s buying it, thanks NBC!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mariposa,
I believe sundance, in his unparalleled depth of research, is subjected to a level of evil that we cannot imagine, and it may have an understandable effect on his soul
I am NOT saying this affects his objectivity or acumen, we are aware it does not…I just cannot imagine what it must be like for him to handle this horrible material as he does each day.
I am so grateful God protects him in the high calling of his daily work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So completely energized right now by our remarkable President but that comfy pillow is calling my name.
Bedtime approaching much too quickly.
What to do?
😂🤣😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sweet Dreams, Minnie – this will be recorded – so you can listen anytime! Nite!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stream has ended, Minnie – Good Night!
LikeLike
I’m turning in too … and i’m on central time! I’ve become an early riser, never was one before in my life. I kind of like it. 🙂 And I think I’m going to sleep well after a good day of work, hilarity in the Kavanaugh ice thread, and this rally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kavanaugh probe wrapping up tonight? …source: Diamond and Silk.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was an odd thing to say 🙂 – but, I sensed an air of confidence in the Trump presser – but, hey – it could happen – this has gone on long enough – time for a vote!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
AMAZING photo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President is just so darn entertaining! If you had told me four years ago that I’d watch nearly every Rally he’s ever done since June 16, 2015 and into his Presidency, I’d have laughed at that.
Tip to anyone who wants to make sure they get in. Volunteer to work the event.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good Advice, Kate! I think we are addicted to the LOVE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen
LikeLike
Patriot Kate, you are exactly right. This rally was tremendously entertaining and fun. Trump was on fire, his impressions were fabulous, and he was telling stories that made clear what is at stake in November. He was on!
LikeLike
Gotta say;
Thank you for having Diamond and Silk in after the rally!
I had heard OF them, and seen short snippets, but they are a great cherry in top, for a great sundae, if a Trump rally!
Vote Right, so you don’t get left.
There recommendations for men, hilarious and right in the $!
Wear a whistle, around your neck.
Travel in groups, NEVER alone.
Hilarious, all so some nutjob can’t make false accusations, and so right on the mark.
Anyway, am now a Diamond and Silk fan, want MORE, and hope they do an after rally show, again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Diamond and Silk movie out on Oct 15. I hope I can find a theater playing it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was his best rally yet. Seems to be building momentum and enthusiasm. There may be some addtional benefit to ths JK smear hit in that I expect he will be approved by the Senate. I think that will deflate a lot of dems. They and their smear merchant propaganda fake news whores threw everything they had at this guy and lost (fingers crossed)
Another point is Trump is showing the never Trumpers/Rinos that when he has your back he will fight like hell for you. Several Senators have said recently the Kavanauh hit job has united the Republican Party. JK is a bush guy and Trump going to the mat for him no way W doesn’t respect that. There is also a loyalty that is born when you fight a battle with others that my be the case here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Regarding tariffs:
So we have 50 billion at 25%.
Also, Trump just put tariffs on another 200 billion but I though it was initially at 10%… which would turn to 25% on Jan 1, 2019.
Trump seems to be saying that it is already at 25% on the 200 billion. Am I missing something?
LikeLike
You are correct, but PDJT is assuming that the 25% will happen…as seems very likely.
LikeLike
Okay, thanks. That’s what I thought he was doing.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
A hunch….the increasing info coming out about how deceptive the Ford woman’s testimony was — lied about fear of flying; lied about timing of 2nd front door; now looks like she actually coached somebody on taking a polygraph— I’m thinking that Collins and Murkowski are being talked to about how their hesitation on Kav was wrapped up in Ford, and seeing Ford credibility shredded….”how can you possibly keep Kav off the Court based on that woman?”
Just a hunch…
LikeLike
LikeLike