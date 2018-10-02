President Trump MAGA Rally, Southaven Mississippi – 7:30pm Livestream…

Today President Trump travels to The Landers Center Southaven, Mississippi, as part of the 2018 MAGA campaign tour. President Trump arrives in Mississippi to support Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith’s 2018 reelection bid. There are two elections for the U.S. Senate in Mississippi in 2018:

The first is the regularly scheduled election on November 6, 2018, to fill the state’s Class I seat held by Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). The second, a nonpartisan special election on November 6, 2018, to fill the Class II seat left vacant by Senator Thad Cochran (R-Miss.). The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Cochran’s term until January 3, 2021. The anticipated start time for President Trump is 7:30pm ET.

