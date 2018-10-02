President Trump Impromptu Presser – Comments on Kavanaugh, Rosenstein…

President Trump delivers remarks to the media while departing the White House en route to Philadelphia for a speech to National Electrical Contractors.
Interestingly, within these specific impromptu remarks, this is one of those times when President Trump openly shows his political instincts. President Trump is asked about his conversation with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein – and the president outlines that he doesn’t want to make any moves on the Rosenstein issues until after the full Kavanaugh story has run its course.
President Trump also makes brief reference to the remarks last night by Senator Lindsey Graham about running on the Kavanaugh nomination during the mid-term election.
I’m so sick of leftists calling for “empowerment” for select groups. White males are toast…
Empowerment is Bill Cosby – untouchable black role model – Taunting an accuser to – “try telling America that Dr. Huxtable drugged you.”
Empowerment is Serena Williams threatening to rearrange the face of a line judge.
Empowerment is Keith Ellison running for Attorney General in Minnesota while his girlfriend begs the NY Times to look at photos of her abuse and doctors records.
Empowerment is MeToo activists storming a DC Restaurant with impunity – forcing a sitting Senator from Texas to flee.
Empowerment is an African Muslim, packaged by the Yes We Can division of Citicorp, who brought the American presidency down to Ugandan style governance, including sabotaging his successor and weaponizing the ABC agencies of DC.
Does anybody see a pattern here? White America participated in the African, Asian and Amero-Indian practice of slavery – for a NANO SECOND in evolutionary history – then rejected that heinous business model.
Then America spent billions and billions to elevate and rehabilitate those black slaves to become equal citizens – through empowerment – which now consumes the nation, the courts, the government, our popular culture…. and to what end?
For every Larry Elder, Walter Williams or Clarence Thomas, our cities and jails are filled with thousands and thousands of apex predators who pick off any who cannot flee their ghettos. They prey upon us, align with our socialist enemies, and demand we pay THEM reparations.
I’m out of cheeks to proffer. After 250 years – billions spent on EMPOWERMENT – produced race pimps, hucksters and enemies to Western Civilization… but for a paltry few.
We empowered blacks, latinos, women and the gender confused – to conduct a full on assault on what is left of this great country.
It’s time to empower bedrock Americana – to take back the country, the courts, the government and the culture from the detritus of a multicultural disease.
Well written, thank you.
Kudos! Spot on! 🙂
Well said and so true! Thank you!
“White males are toast…”
I don’t know about that.
White males probably invented toast.
And almost certainly the toaster.
And the power grid sending electricity to your house to make the toaster run.
And the… well, you get the idea.
I didn’t check any of that… didn’t have to or feel the need to… one or more could even be wrong, but if anyone wants to get into a contest over who created, invented or has had more impact on the world than white men, they’re going to lose that contest really, really bigly… because there’s no credible competition, and second place is a long, LONG way back.
It reminds me of Monty Python complaining about the Romans
And who rounded up slaves on the African continent and help load them onto ships?
Not meant to divisive but inclusive.
Slavery is an abomination on all humanity from all humanity.
And it continues…treatment of TCN’s in the ME.
“And who rounded up slaves on the African continent and help load them onto ships?”
Africans!
“And who rounded up slaves on the African continent and help load them onto ships?”
Other Africans?
Arabs?
Certainly islamic people.
https://www.thoughtco.com/the-role-of-islam-in-african-slavery-44532
http://originalpeople.org/the-arab-muslim-slave-trade-of-africans-the-untold-story/
Slavery afflicted American culture for less than the blink of an eye historically speaking, before it was repudiated.
What are some similar examples of such national self-awareness, recognition of error, repentance and correction — in other cultures?
Or do we win there, too?
Are even our missteps and failures worthy of recognition, by virtue of our recognizing and correcting them?
Who else has done such?
There are several countries that still allow slavery today.
https://borgenproject.org/countries-that-still-have-slavery/
You know damn well who rounded those people up! Republicans!/sarc
If you were not so abysmally ignorant, you’d know the answer to that is ‘pretty much everybody’
White guys were late to that party, very late.
Research the world history of Slavery and you will discover it was ubiquitous to almost every culture, on every continent, throughout mankind’s civilizations. It was logical to the European colonialists to exploit the tribal warfare and capture slaves to bring to North and South America. In their time, it was “logical and natural and economical”. Doesn’t make it moral. But for thousands of years, that’s the way the world worked.
So it was not a White Race thing. It was a Human Race thing.
A brief history of toast via scott467. Funny.
1975, Local 113 we built stuff. I learned how massive building structures were erected. Back then we were skin pigment blind, who cared! Just build the damn building!
“A brief history of toast via scott467. Funny.”
A little levity in service to a larger point 😉
“1975, Local 113 we built stuff. I learned how massive building structures were erected. Back then we were skin pigment blind, who cared! Just build the damn building!”
I agree.
But I’m not going to apologize for being white, and I’m tired of remaining silent while people of other cultural backgrounds run their mouths about their own ‘superiority’ while denigrating those who made their ungratefulness possible.
And the best way to resolve the issue is the light of day.
Truth.
Let’s lay all the cards on the table, and see what’s what, and who accomplished what, and who didn’t, and who hasn’t.
No fear.
Let there be light.
I agree scott467.
I am the daughter of one white male, the sister of five white males the spouse of another white male, the mother of five white males and the grandmother of six white males.
We females who love and cherish these “white males” will not sit by and let them be slandered and slaughtered and wiped out of existence.
I do not think the liberal understand who exactly they attack when they pick on our beloved husbands, fathers and sons.
This is not a battle they will ever win.
The so called white males of America are far from “toast”.
Exactly. And it was probably some white guy that helped develop the exposure and color aspects of the modern camera that some white guilted brainwashed camera man neglected to correct or white balance for the impromptu presser of President Trump.
“Oh look, look at the orange man…”
Good grief.
My 63 million friends said Yep.
The multicultural disease that you speak of along with political correctness was designed a long time ago by communists who’s plan then was exactly the same then as it is today. That plan is the deconstruction of America from the inside.
Read this article:
http://www.beliefnet.com/columnists/watchwomanonthewall/2011/04/the-45-communist-goals-as-read-into-the-congressional-record-1963.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
“inch by inch everything’s a cinch”
I would discourage you from blaming black people at large for this. Knowing the same history you outline, I would say this is all at the feet of white Democrats for the better part of the time described.
Now I won’t disagree with many of the parties you describe as being examples of specific problems. But the culture you speak about is largely a construction of those Democrats responsible. That the Democrats actually allowed the people the hate to join in their ranks and to become leaders in their own right, but then again, it was black people who sold black people into slavery in the first place and even today the black on black the murder rate is unimaginably high.
But the root of the problem, at least as far as this country is concerned, rests within a rich history of the Democratic party of the US.
It is the left which is the problem in this country and nothing else. They use identity politics to push their agenda through useful idiots. They have no problem oppressing black people or women or gays if they are not on board with their agenda. The use of identity is a matter of convenience only and not one of principle or specific belief.
No more entitlements.
Equal treatment for ALL.
America – love it or LEAVE IT.
To the people who think “they wouldn’t dare eradicate whites because we designed and created and maintain all that we have.
They don’t care! Look at the third world. The tribes chase each other back and forth killing each other today just like they have for thousands of years without any regard to making their world better.
They wouldn’t hesitate to eradicate whites, if we let them.
We need to eradicate those that are enabling them. There comes the rub, they’ve established themselves in power and protected from criticism. Even here, you can criticise anyone, except them, then the censors come out.
They know the whites are they only ones that can stand in the way of dictatorship.
The inability to criticize certain groups is a function of cultural Marxism. This function is often suspended when criticism of “them” when it applies to members of “them” who do not toe the line ideologically speaking.
How do Americans who revere the Constitution and the forging of our Country by our Founders who had just gone through times similar to these to shape their views maintain direction of the Country in the Founder’s vision? We have studied Alinsky and found his tactics reprehensible. We have studied Sun Tsu and would prefer to live without deception. Our Founder’s were forced to resort to arms. Are we therefore so doomed to the repetition of History?
Speaking of our Founders, look at the piles of books that have been written by the Demodregs bashing the founders and bashing the Constitution. These people are sickening. The Hate America Party is alive and well.
“White males are toast”
Well, at least then we’ll be a few shades darker. Maybe then, they’ll get off our backs 😉
“It’s time to empower bedrock Americana – to take back the country, the courts, the government and the culture from the detritus of a multicultural disease.”
In progress…
I share your anxiety, and I know that we are in trouble as culture, and as a nation. But hear me out here. The loud, obnoxious Left has put “women” — all women — in a box and labeled us. In actuality, that label fits very few women. We DON’T hate men. We DON’T all want to be lawyers or Wall Street traders, or CEOs, or to do the jobs that only men should be doing, like serving in combat or driving trucks. We DO appreciate, and have a deep gratitude for the work that men do for us, and the sacrifices they make for us. And while we know that we are strong, we also want strong, good, honest men in our lives to offset our, well, our female side. Most of us have rejected the label given to us by the Left for years and years, but the leftist crazies had, and still have, the megaphone. We were just too busy going about life. Now, I assume that since that’s true of myself, and of all my female friends, neighbors, acquaintances, it might also be true for blacks and Latinos. Those of us who pay a lot of attention to politics can get very jaded and depressed and imagine that half of the country agrees with the degenerates on CNN (and their media comrades), but in fact, only a minuscule number of people pay attention to their commie crap (and that is exactly what it is). So, when and if the proverbial sh*t hits the fan, you may find that there are a lot more people than you anticipated on your side of the barricade.
The real culprits are the (((dual citizens))). Those having no allegiance or love for the founding principles of our great republic.
As all economists with a modicum of common sense know, you get more of what you subsidize…
That is true Caius Lowell, until the people who pony up the money say “No More!”.
A FU#%KIN’ MEN!!!
Indeed!! What one group has done more to advance civilization? They are far from toast.
Exactly! and VERY well written, thanks
They are like vultures. It’s really scary.
And Trump like a lion not giving 1 ****
I want to share some news pertaining to the Kavanaugh confirmation.
From the article linked above:
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a key undecided vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, says she’s not worried that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is moving too fast on the nomination this week. McConnell has promised a floor vote this week, even as the FBI continues to probe Kavanaugh’s background.
Murkowski and Collins both say they are satisfied with the scope and pace of the FBI’s probe.
As I’ve stated before, I’m convinced that the Turtle got these two women to commit to a “yes” vote on the presumption that the stupid FBI re-investigation turned up nothing dramatic.
The Turtle doesn’t make it a habit to do something he doesn’t already know the end result of.
Disclaimer: of course, one or both of these crazy broads could jump the shark at any time 🙂
The reason for the pace is simple: The FBI has no ability to do anything beyond make requests for interview as there are no crimes and thus no grand jury or any of the things they typically use in a deeper investigation. Of course the Democrats know this and they will cry and complain that the FBI didn’t do a complete investigation. Were I in the Senate leadership, I would say “then kindly ask these people making claims about Kavanaugh to file a criminal complaint so that they can.”
They think they are skirting certain lines, legally believing none will come after them for their lies under oath and the like. But I suspect some very real criminal charges will find their way in answer to some of it.
Remember when Feinstein asked what the FBI probe is all about in scope etc.? Sounded panicked to me…
Now this:
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Interesting perhaps they did backgrounds on the accusers. One could hope.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
No Sen. Feinstink, the public has a right to know what was uncovered….and that includes any sunlight on your actions. You and the accusers are not privileged persons of any sort. You and those deserve to be exposed for the true ‘schiffs’ that you are. Not making the FBI investigation public, no doubt will be used by you, the dems, the accusers to continue to cast doubt on a fine man and his reputation. His family deserves as much…you and those accusers….not so much !
Ms. Feinstein, you made it public… you must reap what you have sown. It SHOULD be made PUBLIC!
LikeLiked by 17 people
The whirlwind isa coming, these people are so stupid.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wants it closely held only because it does not fit the narrative, and most likely refutes it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
Right smack dap in the middle of Politico’s splash-page (as pointed out on my favorite gun forum) –
“McConnell: FBI report on Kavanaugh won’t get public release”
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/10/02/when-will-senate-vote-brett-kavanaugh-861232
If the FBI report is never released then his good name can never be cleared. No one had a problem that his name was slanted by the Fraud woman.
Senators you better clean this up and restore this man’s good name
LikeLiked by 3 people
Once this battle has been lost and he’s sworn in, that’ll pretty much be the last we’ll hear about any of this.
In the mean time, you will find they are already preparing for Ginsberg’s replacement:
https://domain-status.com/www/stopconeybarrett.com
They are ready to destroy her too.
Other information may be dealt with as a result of the FBI report, but it was classified as a background check, and as such, goes into his file. It’s not a criminal investigation – though if criminality found during the investigation, ie. perjury on the part of some of the players, then the FBI lets DOJ know, etc. etc.
Yeah, sure.
Feinstein already let that horse out of the barn many weeks ago, so only NOW she’s asking for the door to be closed.
I think her dementia is firmly setting in. At this point I truly don’t care if she croaks or just fades away.
I saw that, too, Seb!! Had to laugh!!!
This from she who leaks so much she could endorse Depends.
The unredacted quote: “I think the investigation ought to be closely held … unless I get the flu and slurp down some more Nyquil. Then I’ll be leaking like Hillary during a pub crawl.”
A host typically responds to disease by producing antibodies against the infection.
America, in its fever of dysfunction, corruption and confusion is producing those antibodies as we speak.
Will they win out or be subsumed and overwhelmed?
I don’t have a crystal ball and neither does anyone I know.
But we can all mark November 8 as a “do or die” day.
Vote in favor of life. Be the antibody. Help preserve the life of our Constitutional Republic’s body.
You are misinformed, Voting is on Tuesday, November 6th.
My bad. And promise, no Democrat here, only voting once, not even taking dead relatives to the poll. Either day.
No, Democrats day to vote is November 8th. Be sure to spread the word.
😜
Good One! Spread the word!
I like that Trump has publicly stated his choice not to drink AT ALL. I’m pretty sure people here are familiar with the reasons why Trump doesn’t drink or do drugs. I fully support his reasons though I can’t escape that I too like beer and find it useful when eating certain foods. But outside of that I’m very much in Trump’s camp on that issue.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hah, yes! And then in response to an inaudible followup question he grins and chuckles and says “No, I never tried anything else either.”
All of the dangerous happenings in this world, all of the serious problems that he is dealing with and solving one by one by one, and the pinhead clowns of the eneMedia can only think of one thing about which to ask questions.
I am rethinking the 1st Amendment. The press needs to be threatened with removal from 1A protections if they don’t stop publishing lies as truth.
I dont drink or do drugs for the simple fact that your out of control while intoxicated and lord only knows what trouble that may bring. so I live sober and in control of my thoughts and what I say. it’s a life long project though.
LikeLiked by 23 people
I just hope that we the people can put out enough truth exposing Dr. Fraud that someday soon, they will call for a criminal referral to be sent to FBI/DOJ on Dr. Fraud and her co-conspirators
The above is another posting you can’t send anywhere. WHO posts Tweets that can’t be retweeted, or Facebook posts that can’t be re-posted?Maybe i am alone in thinking that is a waste of space?
(hmmm…) here’s that tweet:
Wow, Phil, I am censored and you aren’t? Hmmm, I wouldn’t have a clue how to investigate that. I am censored on Twitter, i know for sure, because there are aps to prove it, but I didn’t think by the local mods. What’s the alternative explanation, I wonder?
MelH says: “The above is another posting you can’t send anywhere.” … “What’s the alternative explanation, I wonder?”
Let me give it a try…
The top “tweet”, the one you can’t “send anywhere”, is not a “tweet”. It’s a screengrab/screeshot of a tweet. It’s a picture. A graphic.
The “link” to it is: https :// i.redd.it / fyj5prd7dtp11.png (I inserted spaces to prevent the “graphic” from being shown again instead of the link).
The second post of it is the link to the “actual” tweet. Hence it can be dealt with differently, as you note.
Many folks do that because the “original” can be altered/deleted/etc. The “screengrab” shows the “original”. Of course, “screengrabs” can also be altered/edited, etc.
BUT… the point being, that top one is a graphic of a tweet, not an actual tweet.
HTH
Additionally:
Except we live in an alternate universe, where the FIB is actually part of the plot to overthrow the president.
Sending a criminal referral to criminals who are participating in the crime is an exercise in futility.
But you cannot repost that truth from this site. WHY?
You’re catching screen grabs and not the actual tweet. Go to the person’s twitter page, find the tweet, and copy the URL and then bring it and post in a blank comment box.
I really, really hope that after the FBI finish thei “investigation” a criminal referral will be sent to the DOJ regarding Dr. Fraud’s false testimony.
She must be investigated and prosecuted, together with her enablers.
Thats up to the Judiciary Committee. Remember the FIB makes no conclusions or recommendations, as we have been constantly reminded. 🙄
and Dr. Ford should be investigated for all the discrepancies and inconsistencies in her statements and testimony. What’s good for the goose etc. I have no doubt that she may be recalling a serious event but it wasn’t with the judge. Since when is an accusation without corroboration or witnesses guilt? Otherwise the justice system is toast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m going to presume you mean Brett Kavanaugh and not Burger King. I always enjoy it when people are slightly more verbose and clear in their writings. But as evidenced by the apparent auto-correct of “keen” to “Keene” I’d say you may be on a mobile device as you reply. Still, I enjoy an easy and clear read.
Also, there are about 40 other abbreviations being used on CTH that no one understands.
I had a government worker talk to me on the phone using text abbreviations. I told her point blank to please use English. It is easy enough for me to post a confusing mess on this site by accident even without the hieroglyphics.
Yeah that was Hannity “stepping off the sane train” for a few minutes like he does every now and then. IMO there must have been a direct order from his management to ask that question.
It’s hard to think he personally wanted to open that can of worms.
McConnell said he has the votes, and McConnell is in charge. Doesn’t matter a bit what any other person says. Kavanaugh will be confirmed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wasn’t impressed with Graham floating that out there, “after the mid-terms” resubmit. But then, realize, these people are all about filling in airtime, and facetime. Mitch McConnell is running the show, not Graham or Hannity.
Two of the sisters do not sound out of sorts. Flake is simply being Flake and will do down as a traitor. I don’t think the vote would be scheduled if McConnell didn’t have his votes – from our side.
Wow this is great! Sounds like DiFi is running scared!😁
Well, in a government packed with nonagenarians clinging to power until their dying gasp, ‘running’ is a figurative (relative?) term.
She might be able to stay a step ahead of Ginsburg when they ring the dinner bell in prison, you’d be hard pressed to call it ‘running’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think POTUS went that far (wait until after the elections) in his remarks.
Most definitely extraordinary and yet natural political instincts related to 1) Rosenstein; 2) Lindsey Graham.
https://goo.gl/images/KX5QeK
LikeLiked by 1 person
It appears he can see the ‘play’, and so do you. 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
The tell last week. So stupid of Lindsey, too, since President Trump was no doubt familiar with Jeff Flake and Chris Coons nevertrumpism parading as bipartisanship over the past months.
Lindsey Graham says he’ll explain Jeff Flake decision to President Trump
September 28, 2018
https://www.wltx.com/video/news/nation/lindsey-graham-says-hell-explain-jeff-flake-decision-to-president-trump/101-8265863
An interesting interview from early on.
Rational Security: The “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” Edition
By Benjamin Wittes
February 9, 2017
https://www.lawfareblog.com/rational-security-guess-whos-coming-dinner-edition
This week, Senator Chris Coons of Delaware joins the podcast to discuss the week’s news and the fate of the Republic. The gang talks to him about how his vision of a bipartisan foreign is faring in the face of President Trump’s first two weeks, about the prospects of serious Senate investigation of Russian hacking, and about the future of foreign aid and other values-based foreign policy matters
cont…
Looks like POTUS can see the Uniparty at work because he was complimentary “Other people love Lindsay” and dismissive of the move twice . Very shrewd interview by our Commander in Chief.
Of course he can. He’s been fighting the Uniparty since he threw his hat in the ring. They haven’t beat him yet.
Good to see POTUS expressing the same positive attitude about Judge Kavanaugh and the investigation as many here are.
“I’ll take definitions for $800, Alex.”
“Define what’s being shown in this picture”
“What is the definition of shit-eating grin?”
A few thoughts…
I read that Ford researched and published on self-hypnosis and creating artificial situations in 2008.
I read that a Palo Alto building permit was pulled on a residence that Ford owned to add a second front door in 2007-2008. The work had to be completed within 6 months from permit issue.
I read that a business was run from this same address since that door was added.
I read that Google interns rented at this same address since that door was added.
I read that Ford was concerned when Mitt Romney announced Brett Kavanaugh’s name as a potential Supreme Court nominee in 2011-2012.
I read that Ford and her husband had marriage counseling in 2012 in which she discussed a historical sexual attack but, didn’t name Kavanaugh. Per Ford, the Therapist’s notes don’t name Kavanaugh. Ford refuses to release these notes to Congress.
It seems as if this 2012 therapy session was done in order to create a record…in case Romney won. A dry-run if you will.
Ford has since that time flown all over the world for vacations and work.
Forward to 2018. President Trump nominates Judge Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.
Ford’s students’ comments are erased.
Ford’s social media is erased.
Ford’s faculty Bio at Stanford is altered.
Ford’s criminal arrest record in the Carolinas is expunged.
Ford composes a letter and sends it to Feinstein’s office.
Feinstein sits on the letter until the entire confirmation process for Kavanaugh has been complete.
Feinstein recommends certain lawyers.
Ford has a polygraph but, doesn’t know who paid for it.
Ford claims that she cannot get to DC because she is afraid of flying.
Meanwhile, it is reported that she was in Delaware, not California, at the time of Congress’ request for her to testify.
After a delay and multiple ridiculous demands, Ford shows up to testify flanked on either side by her lawyers who periodically block her testimony.
Ford’s hair is in disarray. She has on over-sized, blurred and scratched glasses that she has to look over in order to see. She makes a concerted effort to speak like a child…messes up a few times but, quickly corrects herself.
Her husband is no where to be seen.
Her family members did not sign her letter of support.
Her best friend who she names as a witness in the assault denies that it happened.
Every person named as present during the assault deny that it happened.
I read that Ford’s father and brother are CIA assets.
I read that Ford picks out certain students for CIA training programs.
John Brennan tweeted on 9/29/18 that Kavanaugh was partisan and didn’t have the correct temperament for the Supreme Court.
Could this whole Ford thing be another Brennan anti-America act?
Also, I read that the last person that Senator Flake talked to before returning for the Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Judge Kavanaugh on Friday was Rosenstein.
Nice summary. My favorite was the last line…the last person Flake talked to before returning for the Senate Judiciary Committee was Rosenstein. ….snicker.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rosenstein wanted to get Blasey under oath and Lord she is really screwed now.
Coon is knee deep in this mess and seems to be holding Flake hostage to make sure he doesn’t turncoat/flip which he already did to save his own but for being part of it.
This whole thing was probably planned when Coons and Flake went to Africa
The investigation might have started when Feinstein gave the letter to the FBI in early Sept even though they said they were not going to get involved
PS I am probably not even close to what is really going on but we always get caught up in this who done it’s
President Trump now seems very comfortable in his leadership role. He has made the world listen to his common sense ideas, he has not been afraid to take on the demons of the media, and has carried his message out into those parts of the country beyond the beltway,where real people live , love and work. MAGA morphing into KAG.
In all seriousness…..he’s learned how to do the job.
Totally.. I think it is safe to say our President is diggin his job.. WHOOP !
Last Q message…..just a few minutes ago.
All it said was……53-47.
A Vote count. A very suggestive vote count. And it’s greater than 50.
Crossing fingers.
Saying prayers
Who’s the other Dem. besides Mancin?
Heidi Heitkamp (sp?)
Sounds like Flake is out (no surprise) but I’m guessing Cocaine Mitch already counted on Flake being Flake
Here is the “Flake” problem. If he abstains, no problem it’s 50 to 49 , approved. If he votes no, is 50/50. Does VP Pence brake a tie? I know on regular legislation, he does. But “advise and consent”? And what if Trump says, thanks for your advise, i am nominating him anyway!! Hummmm.
Donnaly (sp)
Donnally, already said NO.
Doubtful it will be his very last, hope springs eternal though.
WOW….hope Q is correct!
That’s not really hard to figure out without any insider information. If Kav has all 51 Republican votes, both Manchin and Donnelley will also vote as a last ditch effort to save their seats. They’d never be a deciding vote though, so it’s effectively 51(+2) – 47.
Here’s a MLB score from last night: 4 -3.
Killer!
Vote count in-line with the Gorsuch Senate vote. I suspect that Heitkamp, Manchin, Donnelly will delay voting until there are 50 Yea, then Schumer will release them to vote Yea. If 2 of three Collins, Murkowski, Flake “No” the no Yea Dem votes.
Been saying for some time now that Trump is holding off unleashing on the entire FISA/FBI/corruption “stuff” until after the Kav process is settled.
Kav vote will be Friday afternoon or evening. After that, stuff is going to be happening on the FISA front.
I am guessing Trump has leverage we don’t even know about….
My guess is that there are a couple GOP big shots implicated………
My bet was Graham and McConnell….who now seem to be working very hard for President Trump maybe in exchange for leniency?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Give yourself credit.
I hope that one day in the near future getting “Kavved” will mean taking down anyone who attempts to slander a person for political gain.
I think it is truly extraordinary that Trump never drank, “never had a beer” in his entire life. I don’t think people have reflected on this fact nearly enough. For someone who was known throughout his adult life as a New York playboy, and yet, never once had a beer during all of that time, that is extremely unusual. Usually the playboy lifestyle goes hand in hand with alcohol. And I don’t doubt that he had the women. I just find it incredible that he did not have the alcohol to go with it, that he made a very conscious decision at a very young age not to drank and then stuck with it. That reflects incredible discipline on his part. I don’t think people are truly recognizing what a disciplined person Trump can be, and that this discipline is actually a big part of his success. As a result, it has become his secret weapon, and now we’re beginning to see it play out (e.g NAFTA).
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
YES!!!
When he’s done saving the world I’d like to buy him a drink. I’d say he earned it.
I think his drink of choice is Diet Coke
That’s definitely worse for you than booze. New studies out today on artificial sweeteners.
Texas has “REMEMBER the ALAMO”
Trump has “REMEMBER JUDGE KAVANAUGH”
Democrats 💀are REPUTATION RAPISTS.
They triggered VOTER INTENSITY: We’ve GOT IT!🤬
By Democrat standards — listen up Senator from Hawaii — HILLARY CLINTON is GUILTY.
PUT THAT IN YOUR PIPE AND SMOKE IT.
Women who love their husbands, sons, and fathers need to vote Republican to save their families from the injustice of the Socialist Democrats.
Exactly. What do we tell our kids if Kav is not voted in. Don’t bother trying hard at anything in life, because one false accusation with no credibility can take it all away. So sad.
“I don’t drink, I’ve never had a drink. I’ve never had a beer. I’m not saying good or bad, I just chose not to do that for a lot of reasons. I remember my college days, everybody was drinking. It was like normal. I was abnormal. Everybody was drinking…”
As a 26 year old college graduate who also doesn’t drink alcohol (for similar reasons), I can attest to the truthfulness of the President’s statement. 😉
Good for you Ilinoiswarrior.
Your future is bright.
God bless you.
Thank you All Too Much! 🙂
Re: the Finestein request for non-release of FBI information pertaining to the current follow-up investigation (if that reported request is accurate), it seems rather fraudulent that the person who revealed unproven and damning information about Judge Kavanaugh should now want to hide
president-requested FBI information under a basket, from which position she and other Democrats would “judiciously” leak twisted, inaccurate and endless information and innuendo that does nothing but continue to smear and denigrate the judge. Does she earnestly believe that we (excepting Democrats, of course) are all empty-headed fools, to be tricked and misled again and again? Here’s what may have triggered her request: the open release of Ms. Mitchell’s (Arizona prosecutor asking questions for the Republicans) summary after having questioned Ms. Ford, under oath. Many inconsistencies and non-resolvable accounts were revealed within her findings. Her conclusions are all very well drawn and clearly rational. News from the FBI absolving Judge Kavanaugh would be just another egg omelet on Lady Di’s face and those of her drama-seeking compatriots on the Judiciary Committee. We need and deserve open and honest disclosure of this requested FBI information so that believers in Judge Kavanaugh may have closure, even if the Democrats weep and moan about the outcome.
Judge Kavanaugh, his wife and his daughters also need full disclosure.
They will have to live with this the rest of their lives and they need closure.
We can move on, they really can’t unless justice is done.
Candidate Trump held back nothing, and gave back more than his opposition could handle. Freedom and Liberty are under attack. Its time, past time, to fight the left’s fire with an overwhelming, devastating, fire and fury, the likes of which, as President Trump once said, the world has never seen.
President Trump sounded very positive – imho – as usual he must back off the press – try to prevent them from reading into or reporting his words erroneously – with children – we often repeat what we say so that it registers – not uncommon with the press as well – they either do not hear or have selective hearing – and they definitely do not listen!
He also has little patience with people who are either rude or who misquote him – his words were carefully chosen – he knows what is important – and what can wait – he rarely disappoints!
I agree with Ken, the poster above, who said, “I am guessing Trump has leverage we don’t even know about….” – and I will add to that – knowledge about which we are not privy!
“He also has little patience with people who are either rude or who misquote him.”
And never forgets who those people are.
LOL
It appears obvious to me….we have the votes to confirm! A couple Dems have “compromising positions” identified and the report does not look good for them and theirs. Mitch is agreeing to keep confidential but only to secure their vote to confirm. If so, I’m good with that because getting Kav confirmed is paramount to the nth degree.
Dems many years ago (maybe John Kerry said it about Clarence Thomas?) said that “the seriousness of the charge” was enough to disqualify anybody (except a Dem), and the “nature of the evidence” was irrelevant.
See Rush Limbaugh here from 3 years ago, but the phrase goes back at least to 2004:
I think the Dems still have one more tine on the trident to play.
Their game plan for as long as I can remember has been to divide the country by ethnicity and gender.
Most of the last years news cycle was dedicated to how badly the Trump administration treated the “migrants” coming across the border by “intering” them. Then the doubled it by the “separating children from their families” ploy. That was to create a divide between Hispanics/mothers and Republicans.
We’ve just had the gender ploy with Kavenaugh where I think the real intent isn’t to prevent Kavenaugh as much as it ‘s meant to alienate women voters from the Republicans.
We’ve still got a month till midterms. I suspect there will be an offended black coming out of who knows where saying who knows what to try to carve off black votes.
