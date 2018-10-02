President Trump Impromptu Presser – Comments on Kavanaugh, Rosenstein…

President Trump delivers remarks to the media while departing the White House en route to Philadelphia for a speech to National Electrical Contractors.

Interestingly, within these specific impromptu remarks, this is one of those times when President Trump openly shows his political instincts. President Trump is asked about his conversation with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein – and the president outlines that he doesn’t want to make any moves on the Rosenstein issues until after the full Kavanaugh story has run its course.

President Trump also makes brief reference to the remarks last night by Senator Lindsey Graham about running on the Kavanaugh nomination during the mid-term election.

