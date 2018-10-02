First Lady Melania Trump Arrives in Ghana…

First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ghana on Tuesday morning (October 2nd) after a 12-hour flight from Washington, D.C. This is the first stop on a four nation visit within Africa.

Day one in the capital of Accra, Ghana was spent visiting a local hospital to learn more about local welfare initiatives for children, while also getting the chance to promote her Be Best initiative. According to pool reports the first lady then enjoyed afternoon tea with her Ghanaian counterpart at the presidential palace in Accra.

Mrs. Trump is expected to visit Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt following her trip to Ghana. The purpose of her visit is to understand many of the USAID programs, the ongoing humanitarian efforts in the region, and those that work to better the lives of children.

Another key purpose of her tour is to promote ‘education, healthcare, and regional tourism’. Africa is a target of key Chinese investment and has become more of a geopolitical focus in the past several years. The first lady is expected to return to Washington, D.c. on October 7th.

