First Lady Melania Trump Arrives in Ghana…

First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ghana on Tuesday morning (October 2nd) after a 12-hour flight from Washington, D.C. This is the first stop on a four nation visit within Africa.

Day one in the capital of Accra, Ghana was spent visiting a local hospital to learn more about local welfare initiatives for children, while also getting the chance to promote her Be Best initiative. According to pool reports the first lady then enjoyed afternoon tea with her Ghanaian counterpart at the presidential palace in Accra.

Mrs. Trump is expected to visit Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt following her trip to Ghana. The purpose of her visit is to understand many of the USAID programs, the ongoing humanitarian efforts in the region, and those that work to better the lives of children.

Another key purpose of her tour is to promote ‘education, healthcare, and regional tourism’. Africa is a target of key Chinese investment and has become more of a geopolitical focus in the past several years. The first lady is expected to return to Washington, D.c. on October 7th.

The Daily Mail Has Many Pictures of the Events

  1. kinthenorthwest says:
    October 2, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    We didn’t see pictures like this with Michell.
    God Bless Marlena.

  2. MaineCoon says:
    October 2, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Thank you FLOTUS for representing USA so well and with such grace🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  3. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 2, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    FLOTUS will hear from the First Ladies what those African countries NEED and what they DISLIKE and FEAR from China.

    Brilliant.

  4. MfM says:
    October 2, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    She didn’t even flinch when that little boy grabbed her hair.

  5. 17CatsInTN says:
    October 2, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    She is just such a breath of fresh air and fills my heart with joy just watching her with children. There is such a depth of love that comes out of her when she’s around them. We are blessed. So blessed she is our First Lady.

  6. sobriquet4u says:
    October 2, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Stunning in both looks and personality. What’s not to love? She makes America proud.

  7. Plain Jane says:
    October 2, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Gracious and beautiful. What a wonderful role model for young women.

  8. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 2, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    “First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ghana on Tuesday morning (October 2nd) after a 12-hour flight from Washington, D.C.”

    Of course, she is dressed perfectly for the occasion – as always. She does not feel the need to adopt the wardrobe of the culture she is visiting, yet manages to incorporate a suitable fashion in her own style that compliments the people she is visiting.

    • GB Bari says:
      October 2, 2018 at 4:37 pm

      That struck me immediately. At first instant I thought it was regional garb but then realized no, it simply has a geometric print that suggests the regional style. Brilliant.

  9. smiley says:
    October 2, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Be Best ❤

    Melania is The Best..

    everybody knows it 😀

    Be Safe, FLOTUS.

  10. daughnworks247 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    NEVER underestimate the power of our Melania. She sees everything. Wise and sage.

  11. Rudy says:
    October 2, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    I wish she wouldn’t do this. Africa should be quarantined and left to it’s own destiny.
    Which is Death with a capital D. Always has been, always will be. The only thing I care about in Africa are the animals, and some of them could be transplanted.
    Just sayin’.

  12. woodstuff says:
    October 2, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    At the one minute mark, when Melania held the baby, it was easy to tell that the child knew Melania’s spirit of love. Children (and especially babies) know when they are loved. It is not possible to fool a baby.

  13. Lion2017 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    So proud of First Lady Melania!

  14. lisabrqwc says:
    October 2, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Please excuse my shallowness — I’m a straight, white, middle-aged woman, but this is one of the sexiest photos I’ve seen in a long time. I think it’s because it’s not a blatant reveal. It’s so innocent, but so captivating!

