Tripwire Crossed – James Comey: “It is idiotic” to rush the FBI…

Consider this the official triggering of phase #3 in a well planned, thoughtful, well mapped-out process by professional Democrats and their media allies.
…”We live in a world where the president is an accused serial abuser of women” … “In that world, the F.B.I. is now being asked to investigate, on a seven-day clock” … “If truth were the only goal, there would be no clock” …”It is idiotic to put a shot clock on the F.B.I.” … “the process is deeply flawed, and apparently designed to thwart the fact-gathering process” …
See where this is going? Note the message. Note the distribution venue. Follow the strategy:
- Phase 1 – Activate last minute delay chaos (prior “Me Too” investment).
- Phase 2 – Use sex assault claims to demand investigation, further delay. Use republicans, not democrats, to establish/frame the delay.
- Phase 3 – Use investigation to frame validity narrative; further delay. Use republican fear, not democrats, to continue the delay.
- Phase 4 – Use “deeply flawed” investigation narrative to penetrate mid-term membrane…. “Let the voters decide”.
- Phase 5 – The mid-term election.
So far, the DC UniParty is executing this flawlessly.
I predict the Ford woman will appear in a bunch of talkshows, I bet ‘Ellen’ wil go first.
That or The View.
Messaging *should* be focused on swamp use of FBI as Democrat political enforcers, Trump Russia they’ve completely de-legitimized using the exact same players path and plan with Kavanaugh as they did Russian collusion.
If POTUS really wants to win he would start immediately de-classifying massive FBI failures & swamp operations unrelated to Trump Russia.
1.Publicly demand an inquiry into FBI failures of Las Vegas investigation saying it’s for the victims
2. Run a campaign to find the top 20 most wanted Islamic terrorists the FBI-CIA has all but forgotten about since 9-11
3. Open public accountability panels on FBI-spying ie Sheryl Atkinson James Rosen framed as “privacy protection debate” hijacking left’s anti Patriot Act old narratives
I just sit here and watch these golden opportunities pass POTUS by, like holding up FISA reauthorization or opening up Uranium One declassifying Comey failures and wonder why POTUS doesn’t fight back using the tools he’s been elected to use
The meme being pushed today by the Dems is “the Judge was a heavy drinker and black out.” It doesn’t help to have a “friendly” source (as friendly as there is, anyway, which isn’t saying much) promoting the meme by having their crawl on the bottom of the screen say “Did the Judge black out” as they interviewed Kellyanne Conway.”
I will say this: POTUS has missed opportunities to do what HE does best in the area of persuasion and that’s to start his own meme. He hasn’t.
The day’s Democrat message , “Kavanaugh has/had a drinking problem” is accompanied on the internet by a picture of an teen/young college student, lolling on an easy chair, head thrown back (purportedly passed out), an empty beer bottle in each hand. The boy in the pic looks like Brett Kavanaugh. It isn’t, of course, but after it’s gone around the net a few hundred thousand times, what does it matter that it’s not him.
I can hear Susan Collins and ugly Murky right now.
Why the hell doesn’t the GOP have someone in charge to combat this shyt?
It’s up to POTUS, and in my mind, he has yet to give the right messages.
(I believe Margot works with Byron York …. just a guess)
I agree with this post. But.
phase 6 And then there’s God.
Who does what we can’t.
Having done all, stand.
Register to vote. If you didn’t vote in a national election (2016) you have to re-register.
If you didn’t vote in a primary or a local municipal or county election you’re still registered.
Request an absentee ballot now. Don’t wait for:
sudden and unexpected violent disruptions on election day Nov.6th.
ie; violence staged to intimidate people to stay home
gas stations crowded with stalled vehicles
a sudden cold wet storm
power outage
the flu
vehicles staged to overflow parking lots at poling stations
Get in front of the unexpected and stock up on steak and 2 scoops of ice cream.
Trump’s picks are going to win.
Just check the boxes. Do your part but do it now.
Lots of other people from the pro Kavanaugh side are digging, digging, digging and are steadily pumping truth in the public discussion. I don’t think the FBI wants to be damaged-any more than it has already been damaged-by the well-reported top down corruption.
Comey is damaged goods. I think there is an entire, large population of quiet Americans who are very offended by the leftist skew of the me-too movement as well as the general suppression of conservatives and ordinary people. I believe their is a ground swell of individuals turner off by the new socio-political bunk that is coming out of the media and educational establishment. The leftist echo chamber is far from perfect hence the election and growing popularity of Donald Trump..
I wrote both Senators McConnell and Grassley (one of my Senators) the following:
“The best revenge for the Democrats last second shenanigans during this confirmation vote is simple…if a vacancy comes up during President Trumps final year before reelection, announce to them and the world that the Biden Rule is now null and void, and fill the vacancy. Definitely a dish served cold.”
