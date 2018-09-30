Tripwire Crossed – James Comey: “It is idiotic” to rush the FBI…

Consider this the official triggering of phase #3 in a well planned, thoughtful, well mapped-out process by professional Democrats and their media allies.

(Tweet Link – Article Link)

…”We live in a world where the president is an accused serial abuser of women” … “In that world, the F.B.I. is now being asked to investigate, on a seven-day clock” … “If truth were the only goal, there would be no clock” …”It is idiotic to put a shot clock on the F.B.I.” … “the process is deeply flawed, and apparently designed to thwart the fact-gathering process” …

See where this is going? Note the message. Note the distribution venue. Follow the strategy:

Phase 1 – Activate last minute delay chaos (prior “Me Too” investment).

Phase 2 – Use sex assault claims to demand investigation, further delay. Use republicans, not democrats, to establish/frame the delay.

Phase 3 – Use investigation to frame validity narrative; further delay. Use republican fear, not democrats, to continue the delay.

Phase 4 – Use “deeply flawed” investigation narrative to penetrate mid-term membrane…. “Let the voters decide”.

Phase 5 – The mid-term election.

So far, the DC UniParty is executing this flawlessly.

