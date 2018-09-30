Sunday Talks: Tom Cotton -vs- John Dickerson on Kavanaugh…

My favorite part is when John Dickerson tells Tom Cotton he needs to stop reciting all the facts about the way the judiciary committee works or there won’t be enough time to get in the needed CBS production narrative.
That’s what fighting back looks like!
The depths of depravity to which Democrats are freely willing to plunge knows no limit.
He was just practicing his religion as specified in his holy book. They won’t touch him. It’s called Muslim privilege. The women’s March leaders can tell you all about it.
Democrat privilege… like always!
The DNC is silent on the matter because the media is not even asking. Dickerson should be asking THIS clown the “if” questions.
I HAVE AN IDEA. ASK ALL OF CONGRESS TO UNDERGO A BACKGROUND CHECK. BY THE STANDARD BEING USED ON KAVANAUGH NOT A SINGLE ONE OF THEM COULD BE APPOINTED TO CONGRESS BASED ON THEIR SEXUAL BEHAVIOR OR DRINKING HABITS.
Tom Cotton held his own and dished out some punishment too. that was well-done
Tom Cotton is sousing strong. Hope he can resist the siren song of the swamp creatures.
Let’s track the donations to the GoFundMe accounts Ford has had opened. Soros, Clinton, DNC, etc………..will no doubt be in there.
I wonder if russia and China is funneling money in it.
But, of course, comrade!
Praise God for the work of Senator Cotton! When my husband watched the interview he was stopping about every 30 seconds saying “you’ve got to watch this”. “Senator Cotton is extraordinary.” – – Thank you Senator Cotton, your interview was amazing!
Senator Tom Cotton should be Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, not Grassely! Sen. Cotton should go to the Senate floor and ask for Feinstein to be Censured!
How about EXPELLED? If she or her office or affiliates leaked the letter, she can, and should be, EXPELLED FROMTHE SENATE. END OF STORY.
I would prefer publ8c disembowelment, but I might settle for expulsion.
The “erson” in John’s last name is superfluous. Gee, John, are you worried about hurting your back with all that water carrying for the Democrats? What a hack!
More good news:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/breaking-sex-crimes-prosecutor-rachel-mitchell-completely-exonerates-judge-kavanaugh-in-new-report/
And we just keep on winning. Gonna be a fun week with 4 rallies, trade deal complete and investigations into the left’s tactics during the confirmation process.
I just read that and was about to post.
Excellent! This needs to be spread far and wide!
