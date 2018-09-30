Sunday Talks: Tom Cotton -vs- John Dickerson on Kavanaugh…

My favorite part is when John Dickerson tells Tom Cotton he needs to stop reciting all the facts about the way the judiciary committee works or there won’t be enough time to get in the needed CBS production narrative.

  1. Craig says:
    September 30, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    That’s what fighting back looks like!

  2. Motzilla says:
    September 30, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    The depths of depravity to which Democrats are freely willing to plunge knows no limit.

  3. Deplorable Saint says:
    September 30, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    I HAVE AN IDEA. ASK ALL OF CONGRESS TO UNDERGO A BACKGROUND CHECK. BY THE STANDARD BEING USED ON KAVANAUGH NOT A SINGLE ONE OF THEM COULD BE APPOINTED TO CONGRESS BASED ON THEIR SEXUAL BEHAVIOR OR DRINKING HABITS.

  4. Luminary says:
    September 30, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    Tom Cotton held his own and dished out some punishment too. that was well-done

  5. iwasthere says:
    September 30, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Tom Cotton is sousing strong. Hope he can resist the siren song of the swamp creatures.

  6. f.fernandez says:
    September 30, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Let’s track the donations to the GoFundMe accounts Ford has had opened. Soros, Clinton, DNC, etc………..will no doubt be in there.

  7. Anonymous says:
    September 30, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    But, of course, comrade!

  8. NC Nana says:
    September 30, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Praise God for the work of Senator Cotton! When my husband watched the interview he was stopping about every 30 seconds saying “you’ve got to watch this”. “Senator Cotton is extraordinary.” – – Thank you Senator Cotton, your interview was amazing!

  9. David A. Baur (@baurdave) says:
    September 30, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    Senator Tom Cotton should be Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, not Grassely! Sen. Cotton should go to the Senate floor and ask for Feinstein to be Censured!

    • Lindenlee says:
      September 30, 2018 at 11:34 pm

      How about EXPELLED? If she or her office or affiliates leaked the letter, she can, and should be, EXPELLED FROMTHE SENATE. END OF STORY.

      I would prefer publ8c disembowelment, but I might settle for expulsion.

  10. fakenoozisforfools says:
    September 30, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    The “erson” in John’s last name is superfluous. Gee, John, are you worried about hurting your back with all that water carrying for the Democrats? What a hack!

  11. Ditch Mitch says:
    September 30, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    More good news:

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/breaking-sex-crimes-prosecutor-rachel-mitchell-completely-exonerates-judge-kavanaugh-in-new-report/

    And we just keep on winning. Gonna be a fun week with 4 rallies, trade deal complete and investigations into the left’s tactics during the confirmation process.

  12. woohoowee says:
    October 1, 2018 at 12:04 am

