Leaks Begin – FBI Contacts Accuser Deborah Ramirez…

Yesterday CTH noted/predicted the strategy by the political opposition to Brett Kavanaugh would become evident with leaks from corrupt officials inside the FBI to their ideological allies in the media. In part, this strategy (create media narratives) was the reason for Debra Katz, attorney for Ms. Blasey-Ford, to hire Michael Bromwich.
As attorney Katz noted yesterday, the investigation is only one “step in the process” of destroying Judge Kavanaugh, their use of the media is another critical step.
Corrupt elements within the DOJ and FBI have a vested self and ideological interest in supporting attacks against supreme court nominee Kavanaugh. Less than 18 hours later, those corrupt FBI officials begin leaking information to the Washington Post.
(Via Washington Post) The FBI has begun contacting people as part of an additional background investigation of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, including a second woman who alleges that the Supreme Court nominee sexually assaulted her, according to people familiar with the unfolding investigation.
The bureau has reached out to Deborah Ramirez, a Yale University classmate of Kavanaugh’s who alleges that he shoved his genitals in her face at a party where she had been drinking and become disoriented, her attorney said Saturday.
“She has agreed to cooperate with their investigation,” Ramirez attorney John Clune said in a statement. “Out of respect for the integrity of the process, we will have no further comment at this time.” (read more)
This is what gets me mad.
The ruse is out in the open, and Republicans still fall for the scheme.
“part of the scheme”
👍YEP!
Republicans want globalism and abortion to succeed. Otherwise, this Kavanaugh circus would have been avoided by a vote early enough to preempt the Democrats search for “victims”.
This is about absolute power.
Globalism is just a bigger trough to feed from.
Abortion isn’t about more sexual freedom for women,
It’s about controlling human life.
The amazing thing is it took this long for the FBI to start leaking to the compliant press.
The train has left the station, now let’s kill the white man.
Freedom fails without truth and moral clarity,
Survival of the fittest and anarchy works just fine without it.
You want tribalism instead of liberty, well here it comes.
Exactly
And it all boils down to what Sundance has written about so many times, which is that the Democrats and GOPe are all part of the UniParty which serve the globalists.
Republicans have just as much vested in the status quo globalism. The republicans just can’t overtly support hurting everyone associated with the 6 ways to Sunday tactics. Perhaps the fbi report provides cover for the votes needed. Or the gop will let it happen – make an example out of Brett Kavenaugh.
It is important to note that when Flake called Wray – it was Rosenstein who returned the call to Flake. Rosenstein is clearly running things.
the CONgress and the SINate want graft and real corruption to continue, they know if Kavanaugh is confirmed the FISA comes out, the deep state truly gets known, The progressives (public female protestors) may say it is for the woman, no, they only care to have their tax paid for abortions and Birth Control, they want planned parenthood fully funded (by us-the taxpayer).
Bottom line, there is a whole lot of selfish persons out there, there are a whole lot of power-hungry people out there. I do not believe for a minute that Kavanaugh is guilty nor do I believe that he will be the next supreme court judge, a good man’s life is ruined, and he can’t even coach his girls’ basketball team anymore.
With all of that said, I am disappointed in our President, a lot of us voted for him because we knew that D.C. no longer represented us, we knew that the swamp needs a major cleaning, we knew that they no longer represented “We The People”. So strange that he gets accused of being a “Hitler”, Lord forgive me, but I wish he was more like him, some heads have got to roll, we voted for PDJT because of the “You’re Fired”. Meanwhile, the democrats have destroyed decorum, rule of law and the peace of this nation! and Lyndsay Graham for one moment gave it to us, and the next day, he waffled with the Flake thing. I am told daily to be patient, well honestly I have been patient for over 7 years, how much longer until there is gunfire in the streets?
Very true. The swamp is comparable to the Pacific Ocean. Democrats and Republicans and FBI, DOJ, NSA, IRS, etc. ad infin.
Mr. Trump is doomed to fail. His Party has even abandoned him. I hate to sound like I’ve given up but, along with the overwhelming number of haters and traitors in the government, the voting public prefers the CPUSA.
Now we got Coons and Flake going on 60 Minutes! Two #NeverTrumpers under the guise of “for the unity of Country” go on National TV within 45 days of a crucial Mid-Term election hosted by a Trump Hating MSM outlet.
My Cold Anger is slowly turning into a Blazing Rage.
God help us-the only one that can save us from this domestic terrorism.
I blame this entirely on Feinstein and Grassley. As the Chairman and ranking member of the Judiciary committee, strict orders should have been given to silence the members of the committee for a 7 day moratorium before giving any personal opinions or detail about the hearings…..NO COMMENT should have been protocol.
The whole thing is a ruse planted on the citizens of this Country.
Yes. Tell me WHY Dr. Ford is not being investigated. She is culpable. Since when do we believe every word out of the mouths of so called witnesses? Even POTUS said he was giving the FBI one week to further investigate Kavanaugh … but Mr. President, why not investigate Dr. Ford. I am sick and tired of hearing the entire committee and even our president talk about what a credible witness Ford is. Stop the PC b.s. and DO WHAT IS REQU98RED HERE UNDER THE LAW. INVESTIGATE FORD. INVESTIGATE THESE OTHER LEFTIST LYING SCHMUCKS. We can see where this is going. You are tearing the country apart by giving the Marxists every damn thing they want just to prove that YOU ARE THE GOOD AND REASONABLE GUYS. That is horse plop.
I dont think shes a Dr..she scrubbed her bio at the school..7 times in the month she came out. from GP today
During testimony Thursday in front of Senate Judiciary Committee Christine Ford identified herself as a “Research Psychologist” at the Stanford School of Medicine.
However a search through the Department of Consumer Affairs License Bureau produced NO RESULTS for Christine Ford or deviations of her name.
Earlier this week NPR explained why they don’t call Christine Ford a doctor because they reserve the title of “Dr.” for an individual who holds a doctor of dental surgery, medicine, optometry, osteopathic medicine, podiatric medicine or veterinary medicine..
That was a smart move.
There are no state records that show Ford is a licensed psychologist.
This is another direct hit on Ford’s credibility.
Now this…
The Christine Blasey Ford bio page on the Stanford website was altered earlier this month.
The bio page used to look like this — Christine Blasey is given title of Research Psychologist.
But Christine Ford’s Stanford bio page was revised seven times this month before her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Her Stanford bio page has since removed her title as “Research Psychologist.”
Christine and her activist lawyers have some explaining to do.
UniParty. That is a central theme of this website! How exactly do we have 30 years of Limbaugh and 20 years of Fox News and be in the state we are in? How can the GOP bungle things for 30 years? No party is that stupid.
How? Consult your local astronomer or read every column on this website to get the answers.
They don’t care anymore, hell, they passed an envelope, probably with money in it inside the Capital building in front of cameras….
They don’t care…they feel no one can touch them….as up to this point….
No one has…..
This country is supposed to have a head Law Enforcement Officer to stop this kind of thing…..
Wait……we do…..oh well……same day…..same story….shhhhh…..he is sleeping..
Given the predictability and speed of these so-called leaks, I’m beginning to think the FBI itself is under surveillance from some nefarious outside source.
It wouldn’t surprise me in the least that a handful of former insiders have arranged not only for the monitoring of FBI phones, but also for a hidden back-door into the computer network. Anything is possible with these people.
The woman’s attorney came forward with a statement so has Judge’s attorney as well as the second accuser. To say this is being leaked by the FBI is a bit of a stretch given what I described above.
I will say again that Treepers need to relax. I trust our President 100%. He knows what he is doing.
I pointed out yesterday that the most important person is her female friend.
I wrote the following thread yesterday:
In it I highlighted:
There isn’t going to be an 11th hour revelation that will come forward. The four people she described being at the party all gave sworn statements that could put them in jail for five years if they lied. They can’t change their testimony.
Especially her best friend that said unequivocally that SHE NEVER ATTENDED A PARTY THAT BRETT KAVANAUGH WAS AT WITH DR. FORD OR WITHOUT HER.
Look what the friend said again today:
Don’t lose an ounce of sleep! By next Saturday, Judge Kavanaugh will be Justice Kavanaugh.
They are getting buried at this point!
On another note:
I can’t wait for us to have 56 to 58 Republican Senators after November 6th! Collins, Murkowski, Sasse, Romney can all go pound sand since their votes will be meaningless.
Obamacare will be replaced by the Graham/Cassidy Bill by the end of March! They can’t stop it!
Limited scope……Sure…..
And to include only current credible accusers. Looks like they missed the word credible in their charter.
Don’t really see how someone who admits intermittently blacking out due to drunkenness during the event is credible
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Out of respect for the integrity of the process, we will have no further comment at this time.”
They have no respect for the process, the accused, the rule of law, the USA itself, nor GOD.
They are Satan’s spawn. (Im)Pure and simple.
In point of fact, there are TRILLIONS of LIVES at stake; both unborn babies, and all the other lives that will either be ruined or cut short due to the globalists’ evil credo.
Look at the Georgia “Guidestones”. They want to reduce the world’s population to 500 Million, maximum. Guess who the folks are who will be “reduced”… it won’t be them…
Bovine feces!
Another witch hunt.😡
Limited scope my patootie
As the FBI investigation finishes up, will Plan C be to file a complaint in Maryland, even though nobody knows what jurisdiction the alleged crime occurred in? Not surprisingly, it’s being discussed: https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/maryland-authorities-say-they-will-investigate-kavanaugh-if-ford-files-complaint/
But 1982 laws will be in effect… which means the 1 yr statute of limitations applies and THUS too late.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Doesn’t matter if the statute of limitations has run out, or even if they find anything. The fact that they say there’s reason to investigate will amplify the left’s argument that Kavanaugh is not fit to serve and must be removed not just as a nominee for SCOTUS, but also from his job on the lower court. He will be a hero to the right, but his life will have been destroyed by the left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A few days ago Kavanaugh was an innocent man. Today he’s someone who is being investigated by the FBI for attempted rape. It’s absurd. Flake called Rosenstein before he pulled this stunt. Bromwich former FBI attorney and current lawyer for Andrew Mcabe is hired. Rosenstein will be in charge of the investigation. Is there anyone at the most corrupt and political law enforcement agency there is that can be trusted to investigate anything related to President Trump? I think not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course, if we take Ford at her word (and we must as she is a woman /sarc), it was attempted murder.
It would also be kidnapping since he was physically preventing her from leaving.
That can’t be a misdemeanor even back then.
So the local authorities in essence are saying they don’t believe her allegation.
I’m not disagreeing with you BTW, just wanting to show how ridiculous Ford’s accusation really is.
A complaint by local Dems was already filed and rejected by the Maryland officials.
Here’s a link to their response.
http://www.baltimoresun.com/bal-police-and-state-s-attorney-response-to-montgomery-county-house-delegation-s-request-to-open-crimina-20180928-htmlstory.html
Montgomery County, Rockville County. The State Atty and Police Chief have already said the statute of limitations has tolled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her brother didn’t sign the letter supporting her. Neither did her mother or father. I’m more concerned with the Flake phone call to Rod Rosenstein just prior to calling for the FBI investigation. I’m sure Chrissy Ford is a Liar, I’m just not sure if her brother is in on it. I’m curious what he would say. I can’t help but notice that nobody has asked him anything.
Swamp is deep.
“Out of respect for the integrity of the process.” Not only is the guy an attorney, but also, he’s a comedian.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly! That’s what stood out. This process has no integrity.
There hasn’t been justice in America in a very long time.
Boy that’s a contradiction!
How can he defend this? I’m sick…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Take Bromwich’s security clearance.
In Social Justice Due Process has taken on a whole new meaning. This is a process. Born in the Zimmerman experiment and carried forth to this new world of the Social Justice lynching. By the Social Justice viruses.
This is as old as the hills. In the old days we would go to the village pub, buy everyone drinks, and whip them up into a mob with fiery rhetoric. It’s easier if they’re drunk. Today they’re drunk on virtue signalling and likes. Much easier.
Ramirez is a big wig in the Dem party
“Out of respect for the integrity of the process” Please!!! Other than Kavanaugh, there’s not enough integrity in this circus to fill a thimble.
Investigate how the Blasey Ford letter was leaked as part of this process. If this investigation is going to spread out, follow that part.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Totally agree, Sherri.
That’s assuming BF truly wrote the letter as she testified. For a widely published, peer-reviewed author (according to Finestain) to produce such a poorly written document is just a wee bit questionable IMHO.
Right, it’s hard to believe she actually wrote the letter.
And then there’s this:
https://jonathanturley.org/2018/09/27/new-details-raise-serious-doubts-over-the-credibility-of-the-ford-polygraph/
I say go further than that- DiFi needs to face some intense questions. If she followed up (apparently she spoke with Ford by phone and even gave recommendations for attorneys) then she would seem to have found Ford’s story convincing. So what exactly did she paln to do about it? She did nothing until the existence of the letter was leaked. Was she planning to do anything, EVER? Why didn’t she give the letter to the committee? Why not give it to the FBI sooner? It could have been an anonymous investigation.She knows that. But she did NOTHING until the fortuitous leak. Which was beneficial to the Democrats and emotionally scarring for every named party.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have standards. 🙂
End Bromwich security clearance. Problem solved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD: What a bombshell. Girlfriends from high school not talking to each other.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nothing ever really leaves the Internet forever…..
Hmmm. There are some rather large databases in Utah that would beg to differ…
People know things. Now they have to decide.
“I hope that stuff stays private.”
Dems don’t care. They do not care about innocent bystanders or civilian casualties or collateral damage or downstream consequences or any other damn thing. They do not care.
Yes, I finally listened to Bongino’s last podcast, and, yes, he’s on the money. As always.
Considering that she falsely besmirched Judge Kavanaugh and his family, maybe a bit of the truth about Ford and her escapades seeing the light might be justified.
Think of Hamann… and PRAY!!!
Girls back then knew EVERYTHING that was going on in each others lives…it’s just what we did! We talked beforehand about what might happen, or what we wanted to happen, we talked about it WHILE it was happening (why do you think women always go to the bathroom together?) and then we dissected it ad infinitum AFTER it happened and tried to figure out exactly WHAT had happened….”Did you see the way he was looking at me? Do you think he likes me? Should I call him? What the hell was SHE wearing? I never liked her anyway…” and so on and so on.
THAT is the part that tells me that Ford is either intentionally lying or is such an emotional basket case that she has convinced herself something happened that clearly didn’t! No way a 15 year old girl leaves one of her best friends alone in a house with three or maybe four guys, two of whom just attacked her, and runs out the door, too shell-shocked to even remember how she got home…BUT then they NEVER discuss it the next day?
I continue to think that the “unnamed” boy is the key to all of this – she admits to “going out” with Garrett but got VERY upset when his name was mentioned on Thursday at the hearing. What if it was him who made a drunken pass at her, based on their prior relationship, and somehow, she convinced herself that it COULDN’t have been him…and maybe decided later it was Brett Kavanaugh, whom she may have had a crush on but he never even noticed her the few times they were in the same place? Hell hath no fury…
Memories are notoriously unreliable and there are so many different possibilities but the ONE possibility that has ZERO evidence/witnesses to support it is the one that she has put forward and Judge Kavanaugh has categorically denied!
Mika knows
I don’t think being a party girl, or sleeping around, is material unless these friends have info that she had blackouts, didn’t remember things the next day, or made false allegations to her friends about rape attempts in the past they knew never happened because they were there.
I hope DC McAllister will reach out to the FBI and share what he/she knows.
I’m amazed by Dc’s tweet, that possibly 2-6 years after the K accusation, she wasn’t so terrified to party & hook up with guys at Henderson Street but 30+ years later she needed a second door on the house because she was terrified.
Any other UNC grads out there wish to chime in?
Now let’s see if the zealous prosecution of anyone lying to the FBI is upheld…
Like Hillary?
I don’t think Comey every put Crooked Hillary under oath.
The NSA needs to wire tap, or whatever they call it now, the Newspapers and find out who is leaking information. Then fire their as sand press charges against them like they did Wolfe………..hahahha, just kidding, he walked.
Flake is a lame duck, and that makes his vote for sale. Word is, he’s after a job, either with the media, or the deep state.
“ass and”
We got it already lololz
Unfortunately, this isn’t about All Republicans, just a few, Flake is a flake, Collins is an abomination and Murkawski is a liberal(insane).
Collins is fund raising big time.
Lets hope the political landscape will be improved for the Republicans after the elections.
I’m sorry to disagree with you Gary, but most (and I mean MOST) Republicans in both houses of Congress are worthless because they are GOPe and part of the UniParty. The only reason they ever do something to support Trump is because they are up for reelection and fear they will lose their seats or they have an opportunity to help themselves. They are aligned with the Democrats on most everything. Only about 10% of the GOP in Washington actually work to serve the interest of the voters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Totally agree, Ken. Look to Freedom Caucus for the real fighters holding the line.
ollie ollie onsent free mike rodgers
trace the call to wapo
Rogers has been out for a while. It’s Paul Nakasone now.
After the testimony, it was reported that Bush was calling the undecideds to whip up the votes for Kavanaugh because he has more pull with them than Trump. Yeah, okay.
Kavanaugh worked for Bush. PDJT picked him to appease the GOPe NeverTrumpers. Whenever we try to appease our enemies it backfires. Just fight and win.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Deb – That’s some of the best advice given today!
Absolutely, since I’ve been watching politics, our enemies gladly accept the olive branch and proceed to beat the snot out of with it.
How can we not have learned this?
…out of us with it.
I get a very queasy feeling knowing that W is calling to whip votes, given his close associations with the Clinton’s and Obama’s and New World Government.
Well they be reaching out to the third too?
Because once one of these lying sluts is shown to be there duplicitous cunt, it throws the others into question
Number threes claims are so laughablealthey must be investigated.
Any report will be, at best.
#1 unsubstantiated.
#2 unsubstantiated.
#3 false
So “Jackson” … was it just too clean here for you? Are you personally going to lead us down into the gutter with the other trashy political blogs?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Probably just came over from RedState where that behavior is encouraged.
Cleanup. PLEASE Ad Rem!
Go Dan Bongino! Love his heart! A true patriot! We are at war. Vote warriors!! Rally tonight!!
The FBI has the resources and access to non-public databases, as well as subpoena power to do a pretty thorough deep dive into the backgrounds of all these accusers and doing so should be thing one in any investigation of this type. These women are leftist moonbats and most assuredly have histories (criminal, civil, driving, psychological, employment, financial) which would expose them as completely non-believable. I would bet my 35 years experience as an Officer of the Court on it.
Find it, show it to he democrats, and let them decide whether they want to put it out or let the FBI do it in the interests of this “thorough” investigation they’ve been squawking for.
The country would support hearing these revelations. Screw the democrats, screw the lying accusers.
Who’s in charge anyway?
But we already know they won’t look into the accusers backgrounds. They will instead look into the backgrounds of Kavanaugh’s friends (or their kids, like they did with Flynn) and find something they can threaten them with to get them to go along with the smear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
The practice of Ritual Defamation. http://www.lairdwilcox.com/news/defame.html
The first step in an investigation from a source that is making an specific allegation without specific evidence is to determine the reliability of the source. If the source is a kook (as I believe Ford is), then that’s evidentiary and should be weighed along with whatever other information you find along the way…….and as we already know, there is no other actionable information beyond the word of this Ford woman. Of course the democrat left will scream that we are blaming the accuser, but if there’s a documented history of her acting crazy in the past, EVERYBODY should know about it before this thing is decided. Screw them. If she’s exposed, then it’s all on the democrats and Flake.
I understand there are pretty strict rules restricting results of background checks to official use only and not to become public.
So to air any dirt about the accusers, you’d have to subpoena the witnesses and have another circus of testimony.
I think the republicans would be too “genteel” to do that, and the dems obviously would have no motive to do so.
Clivus – You’re assuming the FBI wants to do what’s right. I’m not convinced they do.
…..and THAT is the big question.
Maybe, but this isn’t a criminal investigation. It’s a background check. I think the witness statements are voluntary (they can’t make anyone talk to them).
Everywhere you turn. Every agency, every office, the deep state has it’s claws embedded
This is absolutely ridiculous. Nothing, absolutely nothing can be on the up & up
The only favorable thing about this entire fiasco is the deep state is exposing how utterly entrenched it is in every nook & cranny of our government
I am so sick & tired of this bullshit. Two years now of an absolute shit storm against the best President we’ve ever had, hindering his ability to do even greater things for our country
November is our last chance to get it right & rid ourselves of this vile vermin infesting our entire government
That’s because people that do, do. Bureaucrats are as good as academics. As a master mariner I deal with US and foreign customs and immigration every day. For someone like myself where every thought is about safety and efficiency it is mind boggling.
It’s not our last chance…however, it is vitally important to flip 4 or 5 Senate seats to Red while maintaining the House. Last chance will be in 2020….if for any reason our President decides not to seek re-election or is defeated, that will be our last chance shot to hell.
If we give him 54-57 seats in the Senate and maintain the House, so much good can be accomplished up toward the 2020 election that I have no doubt he would run again. Lose, the House and stall in the Senate, we’re all toast.
It’s not Ridiculous at this point ,it’s downright terrifying . we have become a lawless nation. May God have mercy on us all.
So will the FBI speak with any of the 70 plus women in favor of the nominee?
‘..corrupt officials inside the FBI to their ideological allies in the media.’. You seem confused. Are these people being motivated by corruption or ideology? Seeing that the mainstream news media is now dominated by Marxists/Maoists, this sentence suggests that you do believe that ideology is behind what’s happening but then why use the word ‘corruption’ which suggests that greed is what’s motivating them. And I’m not buying any suggestion that both are relevant. People throughout history that have been extremely ideological have always been very single focused.
The slobbering dems on the committee would not have done the FBI, FBI, FBI think unless they know the fix is in at the FBI.
So predictable. Repubs are just so pathetic when it comes to shooting themselves in the foot.
When they dig into the background of Dr. Ford, I am sure that they will find that she attends church every Sunday, helps her church feed the poor, helps coach her children’s sports teams, finished first in her class, has had a distinguished career and well respected by all of her colleagues, has never had a hint of scandal surrounding her and is overall just one swell person.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She admitted her grades fell & she flounder thru much of college due to episode at the gathering. Was she an honor student before?
I actually expected the FBI to obtain statements (probe) into the claims of the other two women.
I did not think there would be a leak about what the FBI was doing which could only come from the FBI involved with the investigation.
If there are manipulated leaks….there is no justice.
At the same time, it leaves no doubt this was an extensive probe not so much a limited scope investigation. In other words, the left can’t complain that all charges weren’t investigated.
After reading this article, I called Flakes office again and “thanked” him for making sure this circus continued. Also, let him know that sane Americans know the “confrontation” on the elevator was a complete setup that he and others came up with to give him cover for insisting on an FBI investigation. Finally, told him that if he grew a spine, put his own pettiness aside, and voted to confirm Judge Kavanaugh I would be a man call his office and thank hIm for the vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did you get the voice mail like I did? On Friday, during business hours.
It’s So outlandish. So uncredible.
Did we expect anything less??FFFFFFIDIOTS!!!
The FBI never even interviewed the bar owners where Seth Rich was prior to his murder.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
They didn’t have the votes if Trump didn’t order the FBI investigations. Plain and simple.
Just wait for the Trump boomerang effect. Its a complicated process, very complicated.
He didn’t cave to the libs. He has lost 3 votes.
I’m sitting on the beach in Grand Isle, Louisiana. Catching beautiful crabs. We have to pray now. That’s all we have left but it’s enough—just like in 2016. Pray.
LikeLiked by 3 people
God give us strength. Their evil just never stops.
I find the comment about her mother more interesting. Has she always been religious? Did she turn to religion after an ‘incident’. If so when did that happen? Some time in the ’80s perhaps?
Parallels to Trump Russia saga, outcomes matter not truth.
The key is to effect the outcome before truth is laid bare,
Outcome being subverting constitutional process (elections nomination etc) & replace with intelligence & special interest control given the respectability of law enforcement titles (ie Mueller FBI DOJ)
In both cases kavanaugh Russian collusion, the truth seeped out AFTER their initial outcomes were achieved.
I wonder if the FBI will even approach Swetnick – that allegation will be DOA due to all of her previous restraining orders/defamation and sexual harassment cases. Anyone notice how we haven’t heard from Avenatti? Doesn’t matter, because mission accomplished, he helped the Democrats get this thing delayed.
Jeff Flake and the Democrats have demonstrated their willingness to destroy whoever may stand in their way. The terror of WWII pogroms were on full display in the US Senate on Friday, September 28, 2018.
The Deep State is taking Judge Kavanaugh down.
Flake speaking with Rosenstein before voting and then asking for an FBI investigation.
CBS Reports: Flake’s decision came after he spoke to senators of both parties and withstood pressure from some Republicans not to take such a step. As he considered his course of action, Flake also had a conversation with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is in charge of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. And, at the top of his mind was the previous day’s testimony from Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both teenagers. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jeff-flake-brett-kavanaugh-fbi-probe-today-elevator-protest-chris-coons-2018-09-28/
Remember at the hearing Brett Kavanaugh says he’s a target of a ‘revenge’ plot ‘on behalf of the Clintons’
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh accused Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday of leveraging anti-Trump sentiment following the bruising 2016 presidential election into a smear campaign designed to tarnish his reputation and sink his confirmation.
“This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election. Fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons, and millions of dollars in money from outside, left-wing opposition groups,” Kavanaugh said during opening remarks before the panel. https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/brett-kavanaugh-says-hes-a-target-of-a-revenge-plot-on-behalf-of-the-clintons
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t understand why Sessions is not taking charge on this ?? This has nothing to do with the GD Russian issue!
Jeff Flake will be leaving congress soon. He’s looking for a “deal” … both sides will be courting him. In addition to ‘writing a book’ he will be set for life.
He most likely just wanted to ask Wray, but got to ask Rosenstein, if a one-week timetable was reasonable. Rosenstein has had enough pressure on him lately to conspire with a weakling like Flake, or anybody.
I interpret Flake’s behavior entirely differently.
He does have a spine. He did stand up for what he believes in.
He believes in Jeff Flake, in power, and in money. It took incredible courage to subvert the will of the President of the United States and roughly half the country in order to further his goals.
I don’t buy the elevator stunt. I don’t buy the “caving” narrative. This is exactly how Flake was intended to act and he played out his role. He did so knowing that half the country would hate him, yet he persisted.
Every virtue can become a vice, particularly in the service of evil.
https://jonathanturley.org/2018/09/27/new-details-raise-serious-doubts-over-the-credibility-of-the-ford-polygraph/
What despicable corruption. More of the same old betrayals. FBI leaks and Wapo compliance.
Will it turn out that every investigator involved in these investigations will coincidentally be revealed to be staunch Hillary donors and supporters like Strzok. This time around, they will be more careful with their communication methods except with their pals in the media.
This despicable leak has further severely damaged the reputation of the FBI at a time when there was a glimmer of hope that things had changed. It appears nothing has changed as the old corrupt partnership above is alive and well. Will Wray speak out and deny they leaked or will he condemn this leak and then pass on the problem to Human Resources to plan more in house staff lectures. Where are their bosses in the DOJ?
Comey, McCabe and Strzok might as well still be employed at the FBI.
Gee sundance was right–again!
Here are a few more things we can do:
(1) Everyone can vote.
(2) If one’s circumstances permit, one can donate to a few candidates of one’s choice.
(3) If one’s personality and schedule permit, one can volunteer for a campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops, this was meant to be in response to Truthfilter’s post above.
Never! Unless the candidate is MAGA. We survived Obama but we can’t survive the GOP. Things can get better but not with the GOP we have now.
I said, “candidates of one’s choice.” And sorry, but I will vote for any R over any D. You can get your Flake or McCain this way, but at least you will get people like Grassley and McConnell in charge, rather than Feinstein and Schumer.
So, no MAGA purity for me, when it’s time to mark the ballot, it will be any R over any D.
I know 63 million Americans voted for Donald Trump in 2016…we can’t all be dead
“I will vote to advance the bill to the floor with that understanding.”
So that was a Yes from Sen. Flake and, lacking any follow-on committee motions or amendments (there weren’t any) Flake’s understandings, hopes and dreams carry exactly zero formal weight. Asterisks don’t report out of committee and Flake didn’t bring a motion. Grassley snaps the gavel down super quick while Feinstein audibly gasps knowing that Flake flaked out.
It looks though like POTUS might have gotten ahead of McConnell by ordering an FBI investigation which will ensue mostly AFTER the 51-49 vote that McConnell secured this evening becomes a done deal on Monday. Apparently McConnell successfully arm-twisted Flake, Murkowski and Collins. But the Senate needs to move quickly before too many adverse leaks start to amass. That’s why no time is being wasted circulating leaks.
Not a peep from Mitch re: the FBI investigation on Friday evening. The Senate’s in charge of confirmation and will complete its constitutional duties . Barring a Monday morning bombshell, McConnell has the votes.
As for the Executive, if POTUS wants his FBI to run a supplemental background check, so be it. That’s an independent parallel track. Now, if this investigation kicks up some serious allegations, we’re looking, worst case, at an impeachment of a seated Justice.
Am I missing something?
I’m tired of reacting to every news article that starts and ends like: One day in make believe land….. since no laws were broken, case closed.
