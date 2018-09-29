Leaks Begin – FBI Contacts Accuser Deborah Ramirez…

Yesterday CTH noted/predicted the strategy by the political opposition to Brett Kavanaugh would become evident with leaks from corrupt officials inside the FBI to their ideological allies in the media. In part, this strategy (create media narratives) was the reason for Debra Katz, attorney for Ms. Blasey-Ford, to hire Michael Bromwich.

As attorney Katz noted yesterday, the investigation is only one “step in the process” of destroying Judge Kavanaugh, their use of the media is another critical step.

Corrupt elements within the DOJ and FBI have a vested self and ideological interest in supporting attacks against supreme court nominee Kavanaugh. Less than 18 hours later, those corrupt FBI officials begin leaking information to the Washington Post.

(Via Washington Post) The FBI has begun contacting people as part of an additional background investigation of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, including a second woman who alleges that the Supreme Court nominee sexually assaulted her, according to people familiar with the unfolding investigation. The bureau has reached out to Deborah Ramirez, a Yale University classmate of Kavanaugh’s who alleges that he shoved his genitals in her face at a party where she had been drinking and become disoriented, her attorney said Saturday.

“She has agreed to cooperate with their investigation,” Ramirez attorney John Clune said in a statement. “Out of respect for the integrity of the process, we will have no further comment at this time.” (read more)

Advertisements