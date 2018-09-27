Sketchy Business – The Payoff?

During a break in the testimony of Christine Blasey-Ford, democrat Rep Sheila Jackson Lee attempts to discretely pass along an envelope to notoriously corrupt DC attorney Michael Bromwich.
“The Payoff”?
Advertisements
During a break in the testimony of Christine Blasey-Ford, democrat Rep Sheila Jackson Lee attempts to discretely pass along an envelope to notoriously corrupt DC attorney Michael Bromwich.
Pro-bono my arse !
#confirmkavanaugh
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hmm…Kavanaugh’s calendars so they can pick on a date he was available.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s 2 envelopes, one still in her hand to give someone else
LikeLike
Now the shit show will begin. Democrats will go after the jugular and try to portray Kavanaugh as a sex craved drunk who regularly sexually assaults women.
LikeLike
Watch the big Black guy behind Ford as he moves in behind Ford. Cowgirls security perhaps. Watch his eyes and how works to provide cover, a bit late, though he does move in and allows Cowgirl to disappear behind him. It does seem Ford was distracted, and cowgirl does not seem interested in introducing herself to the star witness.
LikeLike
Frederica Wilson is the old lady who wears the cowboy hats. Needs to retire.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=congresswoman+who+wears+hats&t=ffsb&iax=images&ia=images
LikeLike
Absolutely not! No woman! We can already see how females in politics are wish washy. say one thing, do another. Ay least if your honest you would admit it’s true.
LikeLike
Thanks for the correction, I don’t follow them and thought someone earlier said it was the one that wears the rhinestone outfits.
One last observation, She bumps into the back guy as she moves away. As he moves in and starts to bend down (like reaching for something under the desk), sorta odd. Watch her face as she looks up at him. Note the wry little smile she gave. looking up at him.
Also watch the white girl in the background, between black guy and the Piece of slime with a beard. She moves in also and she appears to be watching down low almost knowing something is about to pass.
Who knows, but the looks are there.
Sheila needs to re visit the farm perhaps. Tradecraft may just be a little on the stupid side.
LikeLike
A tad over reach I think..to say payoff..
LikeLiked by 1 person
So what is in the envelope then?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not enough to make a headline out of it..makes us look like loonies jumping at every move like the dems do. What if it was a ..see ya at the no tell motel ..I dig your style..or a warning..the dems have something on her..or your wife called..pick up some green ham and eggs after you pick up sonny at at school…just sayin..
LikeLike
Unfortunately I doubt kavanaugh will get confirmed. Flake (McCain jr.), Collins and Murkowski only needed her to testify on the record, then they have reason to claim these accusations seem credible. I can already see it now. “I cannot, in good faith, vote for someone who has been credibly accused of sexual assault.” They will emphasize how she was “under oath” and that gives her credibility. But I think this will backfire on the Dems just like mostly everything they do does. I hope this drives out record TURNOUT for the GOP. Then we can just re vote in 2019 on kavanaugh or someone else, and Ginsburg is close to the end and we can replace her with a conservative and lock in SCOTUS for the next 30 years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What is going to be hilarious- after Trump pulls this nominee and puts up the REAL judge he wanted anyway; the dems trotting out THOSE new “victims”. That’s the only play they know and the only one they will continue. The President should nominate a WOMAN, let’s hear from her sexual assault “victims”, yeah, THAT’S the ticket!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup it’ll be Amy Barrett or someone like that next.
LikeLike
Yep, he’s got her all lined up
LikeLike
I would argue that “well now we get to put up the real candidate” is retroactively moving the goalposts and apologizing for a failure on the part of the R’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wouldn’t say it’s moving the goal posts. More like accepting the reality of the situation. GOP did fail bigtime, constantly getting worked by the minority party. Time for new GOP leaders and chairmanships.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was the plan all along. Kavanaugh is a SES member, President Trump knew all along that this pick of Kavanaugh was for a ritualistic slaughter on the satanic Democrat Socialists altar. If you have paid attention to POTUS’ statements about Kavanaugh, this was not his 1st, 2nd, or 3rd choice.
The plan is in full motion, the Democrat Socialists died on this hill today. Achieving nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, They could not pull this off again.
They will try, but it would be their demise.
LikeLike
I don’t know how deep a game Trump plays, but I’ve kind of wondered if Kavanaugh might be Trump’s Harriet Miers. Being held up as the nominee while the real pick is waiting in the wings.
LikeLike
Trump can put Kavanahugh on SCOTUS during the Christmas recess. The Senate then has to confirm him before the end of the next Congress, which, in this case, would be two years. If the GOPe loses the Senate, they toss Kavanaugh in January, but if, as seems certain, the GOPe holds the Senate, they can confirm him later.
LikeLike
If we lose the Senate then the Dems would deny him immediately
LikeLiked by 1 person
IF he is not confirmed, he is toast anyway, so McConnell should dismiss the Senate, Trump should make him an interim appointment and then a full scale investigation should be launched into the accusations. PROVE IT, Dr. Ford. PROVE IT!
LikeLike
In the trade, I believe that is known as the “Senatorial Handshake”. Sheila was a little clumsy with the hand off because it is usually going in the other direction.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Demeaning; ignore this garbage! Unworthy of The Last Refuge.
LikeLike
Garbage! Of course the democrats are. Nothing is below them.
LikeLike
What if there were photos of some kind in the envelope? Maybe those Google interns have been working overtime?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reasonable people know she was just giving him some photos of her grandchildren. They didn’t dare do that on a tarmac in say, Phoenix.
LikeLike
A true communist show trial where a mere accusation is sufficient for “conviction”.
LikeLike
Even for republicans. If there’s one good thing that will come out of this it’s that there is more exposure to how corrupt and scummy congress/government is. I truly hope people wake up to this 1984 nightmare.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These people are stupid.
LikeLike
That photo needs to go viral.
LikeLike
Well, we’ll never know so imo…… yawn
LikeLike
Murkowski has said that so far she seems credible. Hatch called her a good witness. Lol the swamp is in full force. Even republicans don’t want kavanaugh on the supreme court. The swamp does not want the court to stay conservative.
LikeLike
Attorney Katz announced the lawyers paid for the polygraph as is customary. SJL was probably providing the funds for the lawyers to pay for the polygraph (which is also customary).
LikeLike
Pro Bono lawyers paying out of there pocket, Huh. Need an attorney to vouch for that. I have attorneys and yes they do cover some expenses when they know a payout is on the other end, Hence a contract has been signed stating you will pay the costs if recovery does not cover them.
LikeLike
Democrats exploit troubled psychology professor for political gain. Shame on Senator Feinstein. Dr. Ford was freaking out when they gave her a polygraph, subjecting her unsubstantiated memory to scrutiny is in no way helpful or probative of Judge K’s fitness. Nobody remembers the party of 5, so what is gained here beyond therapy?
LikeLike
I would not be surprised if this will make her commit Arkancide. Democrats really dont care about victims. She is Dianne Feinstien’s victim.
LikeLike
Fascinating how they managed to squeeze 30 pieces of silver into that tiny envelope.
LikeLike
There are any number of plausible explanations for the envelope being passed which do not involve graft.
A payoff on the Senate floor – with the nation watching?
Unlikely.
LikeLike
Why? Who with any standing would even question it? Maybe it is the safest place to make the transaction.
LikeLike
“Dr. Ford is a credible victim.”
OF WHAT?
Obviously, I’m not very bright, but what he she actually accusing Kavanaugh of?
A bunch of underage drinking juvenile delinquents go to someone’s house, where they know that the parents are not at home. A couple of the testosterone fueled boys NOT KAVANAUGH, jump her, cop a feel and they fall on the ground laughing and incoherent. Which explains why she can’t remember how she got home, too drunk. At no time did she say that they tied her up and threw her on her back. So, she was, at least initially, a willing participant.
Now, that we have heard her “story”, it seems even more idiotic than it did before.
Sounds like Chrissy’s typical Saturday night.
If SJL was passing cash…they paid too much.
LikeLike
I found a photo of how she got home.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you post a picture of how she got to the party also?
LikeLike
I think she’s ordering pizza and hot dogs for the after party.
LikeLike
I believe that this woman was assaulted. Or at least, she believes that she was assaulted. Unfortunately for Kavanaugh, he is in the position of proving that it wasn’t him.
LikeLike
Please stay off juries. You believe a person with zero evidence?
She may have suffered molestation in her younger life, and then projects out away from her family onto an upright, good man (her father substitute?).
But this is speculation. She brought nothing to the Senate.
We learned only that her story is helium-filled.
But you bought it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, Women never lie. ever, – about anything… she’s a liberal California democrat. I’ll just let that statements stand on its own. It could have been Bill Clinton and all she has to do is change the name. I still think the dossier was based on him. Always easier to use a half truth instead of a complete lie.
LikeLike
Funny man, if you think this has anything to do with Law or Truth of Due Process. It is all about emotion and she has it covered.
LikeLike
Gee, how about an IRS audit of Mr. Bromwich?
LikeLike
So when will the information in the NYPost that two other men claim that they were the ones who assaulted Ford be introduced?
LikeLike
Yes your right they need to review tapes.
LikeLike
Looks like money was passed off review the tapes
LikeLike
THe closing statement to Ms Ford by the Prosecuting attorney laid it out. Why did she not seek a true professional to tell her story to. Why did she go to attorneys. Why did she let attorneys make the decisions for her. Why not go and report to a professional that can let her tell her story all at once. No interruptions etc etc.
You took the grandstanding course of action instead of what is professionally recommended (after commenting how she was impressed by her knowledge of cortisol etc). She seemed to say imo. I think she will say as much in her briefing later to those that decide to attend in the Senate to her opinion. At least I hope she does so. Why let her do this and not see what her professional opinion is behind closed doors.
LikeLike
Go deeper. As in the tens of thousands of illegal searches in the NSA meta-data. Find the multitude where Fusion GPS pulled up records on Kavanaugh (as well as any other potential SC candidate) and then went searching for the proper associate (IOW…someone with an ideological ax to grind who is a little nutty, wants desperately to contribute to the cause etc). I guarantee you they have people waiting in the wings on every single potential candidate…every single one. Compliments of open viewing on the NSA data.
LikeLike
Reminds me of the Lynch meet.
LikeLike
I was asking for reasonable explanations and you just gave me one! Family photos! Those were family photos she was sharing with this lawyer guy she didn’t know.
LikeLike
Corker, Murkowski, Collins, and Flake. If you aren’t burning up their phone lines and twitter feeds today, you’re missing an opportunity.
I’d include vulnerable dims too – Heidi Heitkamp, Joe Donnelly, Joe Manchin, and Claire McCaskill.
LikeLike
If they aren’t voting in favor of confirmation, I want to know what was in THEIR envelopes.
LikeLike
Let’s try to predict a “plausible” and reasonable explanation for what we saw there. I know what we think we see. It’s more than a little obvious. But I’m more interested in alternative explanations which are reasonable.
Anyone?
LikeLike