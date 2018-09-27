ColdAnger: Senator Lindsey Graham Spitting a Righteous Fire and Brimstone…

Wow, he has been really good since No Name died. Enjoyed and cheered through every minute of it.
‘Bout time he grew some hair on his nads.
My husband watched the hearing—I couldn’t stomach it. But, am thankful I watched this video.
Which is probably what all should take home with them–dems are disgusting and itching for a win in 2020….and this sham isn’t a tactic reserved for Kavanaugh–it will be standard operating procedure from now on.
It’s from their old playbook. They have been doing this since Robert Bork. It’ time they were called out on their atrocious behavior. They will keep doing it as long as they get their way.
I never thought I’d say this but, I respect Senator Lindsey Graham more now than any other Senator there. I live in NC. I don’t even benefit from Sen Graham’s policies, but I’d vote for him if I did. I think I’ll send him a donation and a Thank You. He wasn’t speaking only for himself. I believe Senator Graham just voiced the disgust and frustration of an entire nation.
Agree, RedS….I have sent him an email thanking …and will also send a donation of appreciation. Like him or not, credit needs to be given when earned…and he earned it in spades today.
Sen. Graham has risked nothing by this grandstanding.
He smells an opening in the AG’s office.
His best buddy was RINO on steroids…..McCain. McCain went after the Tea Party, tried to pass amnesty for illegals, procured the dossier for the FBI and voted against replacing Obamacare.
Birds of a feather. IMO political hacks with varying degrees of acting skills.
I hope POTUS doesn’t fall for another Swamp trick. Americans don’t need any more Swampy operatives to masquerading as Top Cops.
America is still suffering through these evidence hiding jackasses Sessions/Rosenstein/Wray. Who have probably destroyed more evidence and covered up more felonies than they prosecuted in the last 2 years.
We have been over due for a Joe McCarthy “Have you no decency?” moment. I thought it might come over DOJ stuff. But it came today, and from an unlikely source. For the moment to be genuine it has to actually have the follow-on of changed behavior. We shall see, but we shall hope.
The Senator Graham of old when he use to be in the House.
Wow! Finally someone speaks up, fantastic!!! I am going to call his office right now and thank him for calling out the Dems on this in such a forthright manner. Go Graham!!
I emailed him and thanked him.
Cold Anger, indeed.
Own it, use it.
This sham is all too much.
We are sickened to our stomaches, we can only imagine how Judge Kavanaugh and his family feel.
We are trying to maintain healthy blood pressure levels, we can only imagine how Judge Kavanaugh and his family maintain theirs.
We are disgusted beyond belief at this epic charade.
BUT we will not lose our strength, we will not lose control, we will not lose our resolve to Make America Great Again.
It is because of this debacle that we are stronger.
Stronger together.
God is ultimately in control and He hears His children.
I have witnessed first hand His amazing grace and mercy.
God’s will be done.
Whatever the outcome, for the sake of all things right and just, we must hold on and stay strong.
I am so grateful for our community here.
I pray for America.
God be with us 🙏🏼
He did raise his sister as a young man when his parents died early. Did y’all know that?
Lindsey Graham for all his faults, stepped up as a brother and became a mother and father to a young girl. He knows what its like to raise a young girl. He can empathize with Judge K on a personal note.
