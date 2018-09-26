September 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #615

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
**41** more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
Pray for President Trump in New York…for a successful trip and for his safety.
Pray for Judge Kavanaugh
Well done good and faithful servant.
Amen–Pray for all our leaders.
Will say it is nice to have God fearing praying leaders in the White House again.
Twitter put a ‘sensitive content’ warning on that picture of Reagan you posted above.
They’re going to burn in hell once all this gets settled out. Once we have a fair playing field, and WE WILL have a fair playing field…. Liberals will be outcasts in society like the Untouchables in India.
Two or three of my friends post alot of Christian things and they get tagged like that…
If you have tweeter you will find that almost all of AMB’s pics are tagged and they are clean.
Imperator_Rex3
How America Was Almost Destroyed By Criminals – and How They LOST!
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/how-america-was-almost-destroyed-by-criminals-and-how-they-lost/
Truly a great one in the History of Twitter Threads.
Dear President Trump,
You are too modest.
Let me help you…it is the TRUMP Republican Party Favorability that is the highest it has been in 7 years….all because of you and what you are willing to do for our country.
Thank you, Mr. President Trump for taking those slings and arrows for WeThePeople.
We Love you, President Trump, and stand with you all the way.
Covfefe Rules.
Hear, Hear – What you said – Like, etc ……………………………..
Can’t think of any more affirmatory things to tack on, but feel free to assume them all! 🙂
You’re sure it’s not Ben Sasse just inspiring the living crap out of people with his sanctimony? Or maybe everyone’s just super fired-up about Mitt Romney becoming the first android to win a senate seat. No?
Bwahahaha.
lol
haha. Noticed the hatchet job that was done installing those marble tiles. Bugged me when I was watching the speech today.
Pretty funny that he brought it up!
It’s an old tweet, but every time I see anybody at the UN anymore I can’t help but think about it… because he’s right, but apparently he’s the only one with the kahunas to say it out loud.
Can’t believe we paid for that mess.
I honestly did a better job myself in my dining room than the frieking UNITED NATIONS paid likely 100’s of thousands of dollars for…
Actually we/the UN paid much more than that. Somewhere on the net you can find video of DJT’s testimony in Congress (ca. 2005) re: the UN “remodel”. It’s truly hilarious, PT described how incredibly sloppy and wasteful the contractors working on the UN had been. Could have saved hundreds of millions if they had let DJT do the job. But of course that would be too logical so we got what we have, a dump and a mess…
I have a better suggestion. Let your great President stop paying for that fiasco in New York.
If the international socialists want a so called United Nations building let them supply their own wall tiles.
Unfortunately, the ship’s already sailed on that, we’re sorta stuck with it for the interim anyway.
However, as PT is saying the US doesn’t have to pay as much as we do, and in fact America has stopped paying for certain parts of the UN.
Now all Congress has to do is keep going in that direction and pretty soon the UN will be more or less on its own.
Personally I wouldn’t bet against the President getting his way at the UN, the “diplomats” will find out the gravy train ends, how lovely is that?
Gotta love this man!
And we do!
Some time back, read an intteresting article about a study;
U.N. diplomats have diplomatic immunity, from U.S. laws. You can judge the corruptness or integrity of a government, by how well their U.N. diplomats obey or disregard traffic laws.
Some countries, despite the immunity, obey laws, park where supposed to, etc. IIRC, Norway was near the top in integrity.
Other countries parked where they wanted, for 100’s of tickets, didn’t pay them. A #of African and S.American countries, again IIRC.
It’s from 2012
Green’s not his color….he wants gold tiles. 😀
He made everything Gold when it was in style, it went out of style, but largely because he stuck to it… IT CAME BACK IN STYLE.
LOL
OMG…that is a stitch! I refurbished the One UN Hotel across the street two years ago, and that is Vermont green marble.
Not sure if the UN version is the same, but it looks like it. We’ll soon knowr!
I remember the pictures of your hotel, it is GORGEOUS.
LOL I love it!!!
O. M. G. He DID NOT post that. Too much.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The question is, is he as lovely as the beautiful “Nelly”? That is indeed a high bar to surpass!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
LMAO!!! OMG. LMAO!!!
Gorgeous, even.
If he was any more lovely he’d wear a burka.
Good one 🙂
Two of the three employees that Project Veritas outed are no longer working for our government. YAY
Draining the swamp slowly 🙂
Socialist Resistance Leader Allison Hrabar ‘No Longer an Employee’ at DOJ
https://pjmedia.com/trending/socialist-resistance-leader-allison-hrabar-no-longer-an-employee-at-doj/?utm_source=crtv-capitol-hill-brief-newsletter&utm_campaign=crtv-capitol-hill-brief-newsletter&utm_content=crtv-capitol-hill-brief-newsletter
So cool to finally see some “results” from a PV expose.
She’s got a GoFundMe up already. They are slicing and dicing her on Twitter.
ATTENTION! I know it’s been a busy week and it seems at times as if our Republic and our President are in peril, but I think it vital that we stop to remember the sacrifices of those who made all this possible. At this exact moment 100 years ago, the American Expeditionary Force (AEF) crashed into the German front lines in the vicinity of the Meuse River and the Argonne Forest. It involved the the largest American military force ever assembled for one battle – 1.2 million men under the command of General Pershing. For the next 47 days our brave doughboys were in constant contact with the enemy while they drove them back east until it became obvious that the tide had turned in favor of the Allied Powers. Some 26,277 courageous Americans died during that campaign and over 100,000 in the course in the entire Great War. And, of course, our President will be in France on 11 November to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.
My stepmother’s father was a young office clerk in Philadelphia when he received his draft notice in May 1918. The following month he found himself in Camp Meade, Maryland, learning the rudiments of military life and conduct, but without weapons since we had none at that time. The following month he was off to France where he received minimal training in weapons and tactics before being sent over the top on 26 Sep 1918. By the following spring he was back in the States and demobilized…returning to a quiet life that he lived for the next 4 decades without benefit of the extensive treatment available to veterans today…I don’t know how they did it.
Should you wish to learn more of what they went through, I would heartily recommend a recent book on the subject: “With Their Bare Hands: General Pershing, the 79th Division, and the Battle for Montfaucon”, by Gene Fax. His description of the maelstrom into which they were thrown and the ensuing chaos beggars belief…it’s hard to see how anyone got out alive.
My mother passed away suddenly when I was 12 which is why I ended up with a stepmother. Her father had passed before she married my father so I never got to meet him and thank him for his service. Come to think of it, I’ve thanked hundreds of veterans over the years from WWII, Korea and Vietnam, but I can’t remember ever thanking a veteran of the Great War…and now it’s too late, sigh. Whenever you can, please thank a vet as if your life depended on it…because it does…after all, they Made America Great before Donald Trump was even born. May God bless them all!
I had the honor of being in the same high school class and lacrosse team as Gen. Pershing’s grandson Richard, who sadly was killed in Vietnam.
I have visited his name at the memorial twice. An incredibly moving experience.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As a sad commentary on the educational system in suburbia where/when I grew up… we skipped the Civil War through the Korean War! We picked up around the 60s probably because out teachers were Kennedy/Civil right/anti-war supporters. I am 50-ish, didn’t miss years of school, nothing unusual in my educational background.
LikeLike
Shared a brief chat and a smile with a wheelchair-bound WWII vet today. Respect to them.
LikeLike
Ten years ago when I visited Pearl Harbor (every patriotic American should go there at least once) an old vet, a survivor of the attack, was on hand to answer questions, tell his story. The man must have been in his 90’s, I didn’t ask his age, unmistakably a true and enduring patriot for his entire life.
You are right, we should thank the people who fought for the nation we too often take for granted. Whenever I go up to the VA I’m always impressed with the amazing people there, many disabled by service-connected injuries yet remarkably positive attitudes toward the country and life itself. Many eagerly share their stories with the other vets, can be quite fascinating to overhear.
Patriots are all around, if people payed attention they’d notice it more. I’m sure these great people enjoy telling us about (some of) their experiences, but I’ve come to realize how much it does for me to learn what they have to teach even if they don’t mean to. It’s like a gift exchange. I confess it often seems like I get more out of it than I put in, though in reality, I suspect the feeling is mutual.
LikeLike
My solution to the Kavanaugh dilemma:
Have the GOP let the Democrats dunk Judge Kavanagh in water for 5 to 10 minutes.
If he drowns, he was innocent.
Problem solved … then POTUS Trump nominates another candidate for SCOTUS,
and then the GOP lets the Democrats …
Please don’t give them any ideas!
Or better yet, have the GOP dunk the Ford, if she drowns…..etc etc.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like your idea much better sunnydaze.
We could throw Ruth Bader Ginsberg in the river. Or we could just wait a few weeks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brutal. 😂
If he drowns, he was innocent, LOL I forgot all about that.
The way we look back and laugh at how horrible people were then…. one day, people will look back @ our time, and won’t even believe we ever allowed abortion.
I precisely said this or the trial by fire. Salem witch trials or inquisition, either way plenty of evil hysteria among these types.
Witch trials were also about abortion and contraception. They were like midwives who gave out potions to women. When I was in pro-life I had a huge article about it. I can no longer find the sourcing of the info. It is something about where witchcraft is placed in the realm of sin.
However, here is some info but it disclaims such link in the U.S. Neither article is as specific as the one I once had in my posession years ago.
https://thejoysofbeingcatholic.blogspot.com/2014/09/abortion-and-its-link-to-witchcraft_26.html
Another article. http://what-when-how.com/birth-control/witchcraft-contraception-and-abortion-birth-control/
It truly is a witch hunt.
True Story.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Levin has been very good – once he realized the Trump train is not only the only game in town, but also advances the majority of his concerns.
I got more angry at him, than anybody in the primaries. Hillary never made me mad, she’s going to do what she’s going to do… people like Megyn Kelly never made me mad, she’s fake so of course she’s not going to be down with Trump.
… Mark though, I always had so much respect for. Very intelligent guy, had Trump on his show and they had a nice conversation, afterwards he made the point to say that he disagrees with Trump on some stuff, but he didn’t bring it up because it wouldn’t be helpfull so he just talked about what they agreed on. I can respect that.
Then he gets all upset about 1 little issue and blows up, goes full Never-Trump, just crazy stuff. Really made me lose a ton of respect for him.
Even guys like Hannity and Rush had the good sense to jump on the train when it was clear that THE REST OF THE DAMN COUNTRY HAD.
anyways, I’m glad all that’s behind us, I hope Mark is stronger this time than he was 2 years ago.
I went through the same thing treehouseron. Im also glad that he’s come around now.
I like listening to Levin, but he does drive me crazy at times. We should keep in mind with people like Levin and Savage that they are keenly aware of radio being an entertainment medium and that they like to portray themselves as above it all and independent thinkers. So they do pick fights and go nuts on things at times. Best to turn off the radio at those times.
I graduated from talk radio and went to Breitbart before the 2016 election because talk radio wasn’t giving me what I was feeling. As a matter of fact the radio was bringing me down. Radio hosts feel like they don’t want to get caught out being wrong so they were going with Hillary will likely win tone. Then I went from BB to Daily Caller to ZeroHedge and, finally, to CTH.
LikeLiked by 4 people
rbrtsmth, ” Then I went from BB to Daily Caller to ZeroHedge and, finally, to CTH.”
Wow you took the scenic route. I took the detour -> Newsmax -> BB ->CTH. Of course talk radio is always on .. even when Levin was kinda on a suicide mission for his pal Cruz. But all talk radio shows are entertainment from my point of view. If you gain some knowledge along the way, then it is cherry on top.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still listen to John Batchelor radio because of I like the way he structures his shows and his deep dive into books and history.
Each of the different sources plays a role for me, but the vast majority right now is CTH and The Donald. I give a hat tip to ZeroHedge for leading me to CTH.
LikeLike
Wow, I took same route, as I simultaneously cut the cable and antenae.
Both t.v. and radio, the big son is ‘dead air’, so it gets programmed into talking heads to talk. Hence, I prefer to read about interviews, rather than listening.
And, it keeps the personalities of the hosts out of it.
LikeLike
New converts are often more zealous than the “old hands”. They simply cannot believe the wonder and splendour that they missed out on. Old hands are prepared, and take their “Winnamins” regularly to prevent over-excitement.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes and the fact is, the basic reason they have their shows is to address controversy. If there was not any controversy they would not have a show.
What would they say? “Well I agree with everything the President says and does.”
“Let’s move on to a commercial.”
No they can’t even if they wanted to. So….they create controversy.
Nothing earth shattering, but enough to keep their listeners.
Just like we are discussing here.
Ingram, Rush, Coulter, do it to keep their shows going. Heck, even Drudge does it with those goofy headlines…..
So don’t judge them quickly. They are adept at following the trends when necessary and doing things to perk up ones ears.
All true Gunny, but Donald J Trump is an outlier, and many “traditional” conservatives had no idea what to make of him. Many voted for him simply because he wasn’t Crooked. But now, seeing the results, “good” (but previously sceptical) conservatives have leapt aboard the “Trump Train”, and Mark is one of the more notable of these.
The issue you address I think applies more to the mob on Fox and elsewhere.
The Never Trump Den, National Review (spit), is well……………….nuff said.
Mark Levin is a different breed entirely to the filth at National Review – Notable exception’s there being VDH and Dennis Prager.
LikeLike
She looks GREAT, doesn’t she
LikeLiked by 8 people
So happy to hear she healed up…..
…..thanks to the massive prayer chain here in USA, God’s Country..
Yes, she sure does.
Well this may be a first. Fiola Restaurant got the Cruz’s back in to finish their meal after the cops got rid of the #DemGoons.
Nice statement by the owner:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/surprise-ted-cruz-and-wife-finished-meal-at-fiola-restaurant-in-peace-minutes-after-protesters-forced-them-out/
It’s amazing to me that most businesses aren’t like this. If I owned a restaurant, I wouldn’t tolerate people treating HILLARY CLINTON like this, much less Ted Cruz. There’s a place and a time for everything ,heckling people while they’re eating is low-class, low-rent sub-human behavior, no matter who they are.
I agree.
We were brought up to respect other people private spaces.
If I saw Hillary going in or eating at a restaurant, I just go elsewhere. I don’t wanna be anywhere near her stink, anyway.
LikeLiked by 5 people
heckling people while they’re eating is low-class, low-rent sub-human behavior, no matter who they are.
_______________________________________________________________________
You just described the far left dems perfectly.
I think that this is a sign that people / businesses are recognising the inevitability of “Swamp Drainage”, especially in DC – never forget that DC voted 93% Crooked.
It will be a very interesting measure in 2020 to see the DC results. 🙂
….and also what happened to “The Red Hen”,,,and their town as well. They all got hit badly by the boycotts.
Interesting -Seems like a slow roll out of a statement.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen, Pastor Jeffress.
Pastor Jeffress has a wonderful church program on TV. We love that guy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
yikes. Don’t give ’em any ideas.
BOOM
Shoot….. it’s too late now even if he is approved……for the Dem’s it’s like take a dump in one hand and wish i the other……in either case…..they got nothing….
They blew it big time……. they still thought it was 30 years ago when all you had to do was say such garbage and the individual would quit.
I.E. Herman Cain. and a host of others
But now we are on to them………The Democratic Party is done….And the Republicans are seemingly realizing, that if they do not get their act straight, they are history also.
Personally, they should do away with this Party system……the parties are old news and out of date.
Just vote for who you feel the best candidate is. Some organizations will be needed,
but not like it is now.
Run by lobbyists.
,
Funny how the lobbyist never lobby FOR America! This is the heart of the swamp, where the main drainage port needs to be located. A lot of the rest will simply self drain down that hole. The bureaucratic deep state will need separate attention.
I like that photo at the upper right. Doesn’t President Trump look great?
LikeLiked by 3 people
#StopKavanaughatanycost has gone officially internationally nutso. Amnesty International has officially asked for a halt to the hearings because of the possibility he may have been involved in ‘war crimes’ (funny how Leftists and Islamists never get called out on that) while working for GW Bush after 911:
https://www.amnestyusa.org/press-releases/amnesty-international-usa-issues-rare-call-for-a-halt-on-kavanaugh-nomination
The international peeps love war crimes. It’s the only time they get to have trials that last years.
Aren’t there still nazis to hunt? Maybe some real war criminals? #DefundAmnestyInternational
So overall, it was a good day for us Trumpers, right? 🙂
Nice job at the U.N. … Mr. President! And thanks for rallying the GOPe around the S.C. nominee! The Rush L. comment you posted was “right over the target”.
Sleep well, Trumpers, tomorrow is another day … be prepared … and remember All US Trumpers hang out as family here, we pray together and sometimes knock our heads together trying to figure all this stuff out. Be nice to us , when we are depressed or hyper, because tomorrow it could be YOU, and we will show you the same “kindness” … and put you on the back, and say “take a break and pray and meditate about it” and “come back tomorrow”. 🙂
Wise words, Jack.
And Sundance has been working overtime recently it seems. Keepin’ up with one Trump Week after another is no job for lightweights. I set up my monthly “subscription” today, finally. Don’t be shy with that “Donate” button, folks! :^p
I was thinking how great it is that President Trump can communicate with the american people this way.
Consider: he’s put decades of business experience together with several years of social media savvy. Instant Success.
WILL PRAY!!!
Paulson, then Navarro
“South Korea deal tells Asia that Trump’s trade strategy works: Peter Navarro”
“Peter Navarro criticizes Procter & Gamble for releasing tariff warning”
Was just checking labels today to make sure I didn’t buy any P & G products at the store. Started that when they ran their police-sliming PC ad campaign, and this news today helps cement it.
Proctor & Gamble have a huge market in all of Asia. The Asian people have accepted Proctor & Gamble as their products.
I.E. Asians are not very good at making toothpaste, laundry soap, and quality cleaning products. I have tried the Asian products.
Most of them suck.
So the tariffs are hitting them big time. I’m not defending them, just that ther market is huge in Asia.
Especially, Japan, South Korea, and China.
we must remember why they are destroying this man and his family; they, the enemy of life in the womb, are vicious just like the practice they are trying to protect~~~~Remember OCT 12,,,,https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=ttwkr8MM9Rk
Judge Kavanaugh is right over the target
Today a Treeper gave another take on why and I’ll repost it here from Presidential thread, page 7:
————————————–
“Risa says:
September 25, 2018 at 6:09 pm
I believe Kavanaugh’s nomination is very personal for the Clintons. He served on Kenneth Starr’s team and worked on the document which was used for Bill Clinton’s impeachment.
Michael Bromwich, the attorney who is representing Andrew McCabe and just joined Blasey Ford’s team, also served in the Clinton administration. Now, the photo of Debra Katz trailing behind Cankles Clinton at one of her upscale fundraising events…
Great catch, Dora. It’s all a big Clinton Club, isn’t it?”
——————————————-
VSGPOTUS has been hinting at Hillary’s hand in this BIG-TIME!!!
“Politics of destruction.” “Look at the lawyers.” He is saying it – THIS IS HILLARY!!!
When the Hillary convictions go to the Supreme Court, who is she going to want there? NOT Brett Kavanaugh!
Man, POTUS has their number, big time! And I think he has 64 ways from Sunday to “get” them, not merely 6. I think they have started to get just the merest inkling how deep they are “in it”. There will be more desperate “thrashing about” on display in the weeks ahead.
“Sky is Falling Week”!
Here we go !!!! – Prosecutor Hired by Grassley to Interview Christine Ford Worked With Joe Arpaio for Years
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/prosecutor-hired-by-grassley-to-interview-christine-ford-worked-with-joe-arpaio-for-several-years/
Rachel Maddow was screaming about this on her show tonite.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
sunny…Excellent News!!!
Oh, boy. I hope those so inclined will begin praying for her right now!
Like the kid who goes running to mommy complaining about their sibling “he hit me back!”
That is going to hurt. For a long time. Curl-up-in-a-ball hurt.
One way
Or another
I’m gonna find ya
I’m gonna getcha getcha getcha getcha
Dems: “Believe All Women!”- except Kavanaugh’s defenders:
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/09/25/nolte-believe-all-women-except-kavanaughs-witnesses-apparently/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6206701/Law-student-20-pours-water-mixed-BLEACH-mens-groins-Russia-stop-manspreading.htm
See what Hillary’s feminism at work in Russia!
Some guy is going to just punch her.
Justified. This is an extremely dangerous stunt. This is like an acid attack. Did you see how concentrated that hypochlorite is? 30 times more powerful than laundry. That can burn skin or blind. She knows it, too.
I recommend a broken jaw. One punch. Take her down unconscious. The woman is as dangerous as a Muzz with acid. She has to be brought down because her next step is to throw into the eyes. She is BAITING a blinding. That cannot be risked. She has to be brought down clean and unconscious in one blow.
That’s assault and someone needs to knock her to the floor and hit her a few times. Maybe a little pain will stop her stupidity.
This guy is begging 4chan and 8chan to bring the pain. They just might.
4chan only has power on the internet.
unfortunately, guys like Avenatti only exist on the internet.
It’s like, how Freddy Kreuger could only kill you in your dreams?
4Chan can only end your life on the internet. Avenatti cannot survive without being on the internet.
He locked his twitter and is hiding in his hamster ball somewhere. Meanwhile, on the meme front and reluctantly by msm, hes finally regarded as a moron than just generally being seen as a pr*ck. And he wants to run for POTUS? 😂😂😂😂😂
Good way to look at it, THRon.
Avenatti is a true fascist.
Cue Tucker Carlson-Avenatti interview:
Tucker Carlson shot back, “Oh, you busted me. Actually, I’m into humiliation porn. That’s why I watch you on CNN.”
https://dailycaller.com/2018/09/13/tucker-avenatti-cnn-porn/
Is he still threatening to bring out a “victim.”?
I don’t watch those channels. I’d like to know if he’s in hiding now.
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/09/25/michael-avenatii-kavanaugh-accusations-4chan-841348
Fake News
If they could cause Avenatti trouble, why not cause Soros trouble?
Soros doesn’t use the internet so they can’t really get to him. It’s really like the Freddy Kreuger thing….
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was maybe 8 or so years ago. One can only imagine how powerful and experienced they are now.
I do believe that we owe all the previous generations of Patriotic Americans, especially those who gave all for our country.
We need to fight for America with our last breath, which I will do until the day I die..
Truly believe that God has given us another chance and we better not blow it.
The Lord answered Americans’ prayers —
You are correct in that belief.
TY==I do believe that I am not the only one who believe that way.
I’m with you……this is our day to stand with President Trump and fight back with everything we have…for our children and grandchildren’s future ..and beyond.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do believe that is why Trump stepped up!!
We love him for saying it for us too!
He was just laying out truth bomb after truth bomb after truth bomb today. Saying things like we refuse to recognize the validity of the ICC is just ground shaking, world changing policy that he was rolling out hit after hit after hit today.
“The International Criminal Court…has no jurisdiction, no legitimacy, and no authority”
I kept thinking that all the dsa members mustve been writhing in pain having to hear it.
It’s good to have an American as President. It’s been a long long time.
Prepping the UN for withdrawing funding a portion at a time. Bash US, funding goes down etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DEAL WITH IT, GLOBALISTS!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Freaking commies!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watch yer back. She still thinks 2016 results are illegitimate!
These old school Senators like Hatch don’t get animated for much, but start screwing around with the procedure and they really lose their cool. Hatch and Grassley and McConnell are going to confirm this guy come hell or high water now.
My only doubt on the 4Chan hoax allegation is that they say they broke the burner phone. That was their hoax proof wasn’t it? Can the phone exchanges be recovered (even if only phone number calls to and from) by burner phone’s? Other than that my money is still on 4Chan. And, Avanetti did lock his Twitter as soon as 4Chan alleged hoax.
We’ll know when he doesn’t produce an accuser.
The Choo Choo part was just so over the top there’s no way that’s reality ,whoever came up with that had to be telling him what he wanted to hear, to me it’s 100% confirmation….
Have you ever seen those nigerian scammers get hoaxed online? Some of the nigerian scammers get somebody who responds back, and before they’ll send the nigerians the money or whatever, they’ll ask them to hold up a sign with something ridiculous written on it or something, it’s a big game to see how badly you can turn the tables on a con artist…. they call it scambaiting. https://www.419eater.com/ . Essentially they’re trolling scammers…
This Avenatti thing is the same story, 4chan is trolling him and they will stop at nothing now.
Avenazi is a fascist.
Krysten Sinema myth-making exposure? By the NY Times?
https://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/kyrsten-sinema-new-york-times-childhood-homelessness-10865253
It’s quite a story…
A gas station, huh? It’s those cans! The New York Times are after the cans!!!
I just watched The Jerk movieclips playlist yesterday.
The parallels are astounding. I wonder if she got her name in the phone book yet.
Wow just wow
lol, nice reaction shots.
Spot on. Lyndsey working hard for his ticket onto the Trump train.
Hahaha. I was just going to post the SenGraham piece (mine from NBC) but luckily see yours.
Today was deja vu.
President Trump gave ground-breaking inauguration address, to and for, the American people to the political elites of United States – made it clear that he is the disrupter-in-chief to do the job we deplorables expect him to do.
Today he did the same at the world stage – letting the globalist elite know that it is game-over.
And in conclusion – only one man could have done it, and he is right there where God wants him to be.
As always, prayers for President Trump, his family, his MAGA team and every one that he cares about.
How great is it that we have no John McCain to place his thumbs down on Judge K?
Living the good life in #MAGAville.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
