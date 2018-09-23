Sunday Talks: Trey Gowdy Discusses Kavanaugh, Rosenstein, Sessions and Declassification…

A retiring roosterhead appears on CBS to discuss: (1) the pending Ford -vs- Kavanaugh hearings (rooster clutches pearls on fainting couch); (2) the Rosenstein wire-taps (rooster-rod); (3) AG Jeff Sessions (rooster haz sad); and (4) declassification of FISA documents (nothing to see here rooster).

The document Gowdy references he has not seen is the John Brennan originating “IC document”, provided by the CIA to the FBI, which initiated the 2016 FBI counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign. HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes, a Gang of Eight member, has seen this document and has called for it to be declassified and unredacted.  The IC previously went bananas over that request.

Many have pondered if Gowdy was positioning for AG in replacement of Sessions. I disagree. IMHO Roosterhead was/is positioning for FBI Director; but that won’t be happening either.

13 Responses to Sunday Talks: Trey Gowdy Discusses Kavanaugh, Rosenstein, Sessions and Declassification…

  1. HBD says:
    September 23, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    Wondered why he, Chavez(right in the middle of his term) and Ryan all calling it quits?

  2. Angel Martin says:
    September 23, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    “Faze the Nation” is the appropriate title for this Gowdy effort !

    The last thing deeply corrupt institutions like the DOJ and FBI need is new “leaders” who are cheerleaders for those institutions.

  3. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    September 23, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Had to quit at the claim that the FBI is a neutral fact-finder🤯🤯🤯

  4. DeWalt says:
    September 23, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Maybe he is positioning for a Special Council. Seem to be up his ally. Spend Millions, answer to no one, and produce nothing. Sweet gig.

  5. DanO64 says:
    September 23, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Busy day.

  6. stablesort says:
    September 23, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Cock-a-doodle-doo sounds better than cluck cluck blawk!

  7. DeWalt says:
    September 23, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    New cabinet position maybe. Office of Otherwise Unemployable Attorneys. The OOUA.

  8. cattastrophe says:
    September 23, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    We can only hope with all our might when he leaves it will be the last we see of him. All the cleverness in the world can’t hide the fact he is not on the side of good. Even his pretending has become so shallow he no longer fools anyone.

  9. Nigella says:
    September 23, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    And here it comes… Another woman accuser

  10. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    September 23, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Gowdy is acting like several other (currently) well-known politicians. One day they will take a slap at the President & the next day they will praise the Presidents efforts. Rubio & Graham are two other notables besides Gowdy that I can think of.
    I believe they might be positioning themselves for a run at higher office in the future with some soundbites showing them favoring the Trump base, while others show “independent” thought.
    Also, in the back of their minds, I believe they consider it possible that the Left may succeed in destroying Donald Trump & they may be top-listed in the line of succession if the Republican party goes searching for a new leader.
    They always seem willing to make inflammatory statements that practically guarantee invitations to any & all MSM shows.

