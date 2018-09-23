Sunday Talks: Trey Gowdy Discusses Kavanaugh, Rosenstein, Sessions and Declassification…

A retiring roosterhead appears on CBS to discuss: (1) the pending Ford -vs- Kavanaugh hearings (rooster clutches pearls on fainting couch); (2) the Rosenstein wire-taps (rooster-rod); (3) AG Jeff Sessions (rooster haz sad); and (4) declassification of FISA documents (nothing to see here rooster).
The document Gowdy references he has not seen is the John Brennan originating “IC document”, provided by the CIA to the FBI, which initiated the 2016 FBI counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign. HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes, a Gang of Eight member, has seen this document and has called for it to be declassified and unredacted. The IC previously went bananas over that request.
Many have pondered if Gowdy was positioning for AG in replacement of Sessions. I disagree. IMHO Roosterhead was/is positioning for FBI Director; but that won’t be happening either.
Wondered why he, Chavez(right in the middle of his term) and Ryan all calling it quits?
“Faze the Nation” is the appropriate title for this Gowdy effort !
The last thing deeply corrupt institutions like the DOJ and FBI need is new “leaders” who are cheerleaders for those institutions.
Had to quit at the claim that the FBI is a neutral fact-finder🤯🤯🤯
Maybe he is positioning for a Special Council. Seem to be up his ally. Spend Millions, answer to no one, and produce nothing. Sweet gig.
I’ve been underwhelmed by Gowdy for some time. Today, he met my exceedingly low expectations.
Busy day.
Cock-a-doodle-doo sounds better than cluck cluck blawk!
New cabinet position maybe. Office of Otherwise Unemployable Attorneys. The OOUA.
Their motto “You accuse them, We abuse them”.
THAT’S FUNNY. GOWDY IS ADMIRED AND BELIEVED BY STREET LEVEL AMERICAN CITIZENS LIKE NO OTHER IN WASHINGTON.
We can only hope with all our might when he leaves it will be the last we see of him. All the cleverness in the world can’t hide the fact he is not on the side of good. Even his pretending has become so shallow he no longer fools anyone.
And here it comes… Another woman accuser
Gowdy is acting like several other (currently) well-known politicians. One day they will take a slap at the President & the next day they will praise the Presidents efforts. Rubio & Graham are two other notables besides Gowdy that I can think of.
I believe they might be positioning themselves for a run at higher office in the future with some soundbites showing them favoring the Trump base, while others show “independent” thought.
Also, in the back of their minds, I believe they consider it possible that the Left may succeed in destroying Donald Trump & they may be top-listed in the line of succession if the Republican party goes searching for a new leader.
They always seem willing to make inflammatory statements that practically guarantee invitations to any & all MSM shows.
