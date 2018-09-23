Sunday Talks: Tom Fitton Discusses McCabe and Rosenstein With Maria Bartiromo…

Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing declassification of document issues surrounding DAG Rod Rosenstein and fired FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

45 Responses to Sunday Talks: Tom Fitton Discusses McCabe and Rosenstein With Maria Bartiromo…

  1. John Taty says:
    September 23, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    its time to hang them all on the streets with the pants down.

  2. magakathryn says:
    September 23, 2018 at 5:14 pm

  3. Amy2 says:
    September 23, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Fitton makes the point. All this is keeping the president from governing. It’s affecting foreign policy (UK, Australia) and it’s keeping him from getting people into the right positions. PDT has to have the ability to hire and fire freely (granted by the Constitution but apparently not by the government!).

  4. terry says:
    September 23, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    To all the RR supporters ponder this.

    Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, Lou Dobbs, Dan Bongino, Greg Jarrett
    Joe di Genova, Victoria Toensing, Tom Fitton have all been anti
    Rosenstein and have eviscerated him and /or written books about
    spygate and his role in spygate.

    PDJT has praised all the above and plugged their books on his twitter.

    Let that sink in.

  5. ann says:
    September 23, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Uranium One Bob The Delivery Boy, on yes. One can hope some entity had Two Hop writs of this magical.recruitment .process and Obamanian & Congressional stampede to validate the ludicrous ” Putin’s Tool” myth…
    Congress doesn’t seem anxious to explore that . .
    Sarc…

  6. thedoc00 says:
    September 23, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    Time for somebody in the media or even Republican Congress Person to suggest the obvious and simplest answer, which moves the President out of the direct loop and opens the door to discovering far more than if Rosenstein was serious. Are you listening Lindsey Graham and others call for another SC??

    Demand this be turned over the DOJ Professional Ethnics and Conduct folks, the same ones who have investigated and fired everybody to date within DOJ and FBI.
    Assess if Rosenstein was serious.
    Investigate the content and context of the meeting that caused the comment to be made, which yield more evidence on McCabe, Strozok, Yates and who ever else was present.

  7. tunis says:
    September 23, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    It is clear as day that declassification of all the documents and communications at the DOJ, FBI, CIA, DNI is a big deal. The Deep State including the intelligence agencies of our so called allies UK & Australia are doing everything possible to prevent disclosure of their perfidy.

    The question on the table is what is in the interest of Donald Trump and what is in the interest of our Constitutional Republic? Where do the two interests align and where do they diverge?

  8. Donna in Oregon says:
    September 23, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    I can see where POTUS is using at least 9 of these on Rosenstein.

    Art of the Deal.

    Each of Trump’s tactics is listed below, accompanied by quotes from the book.

    1. Think big
    “I like thinking big. I always have. To me it’s very simple: if you’re going to be thinking anyway, you might as well think big.”

    2. Protect the downside and the upside will take care of itself
    “I always go into the deal anticipating the worst. If you plan for the worst–if you can live with the worst–the good will always take care of itself.”

    3. Maximize the options
    “I never get too attached to one deal or one approach…I keep a lot of balls in the air, because most deals fall out, no matter how promising they seem at first.”

    4. Know your market
    “I like to think that I have that instinct. That’s why I don’t hire a lot of number-crunchers, and I don’t trust fancy marketing surveys. I do my own surveys and draw my own conclusions.”

    5. Use your leverage
    “The worst thing you can possibly do in a deal is seem desperate to make it. That makes the other guy smell blood, and then you’re dead.”

    6. Enhance your location
    “Perhaps the most misunderstood concept in all of real estate is that the key to success is location, location, location…First of all, you don’t necessarily need the best location. What you need is the best deal.”

    7. Get the word out
    “One thing I’ve learned about the press is that they’re always hungry for a good story, and the more sensational the better…The point is that if you are a little different, a little outrageous, or if you do things that are bold or controversial, the press is going to write about you.”

    8. Fight back
    “In most cases I’m very easy to get along with. I’m very good to people who are good to me. But when people treat me badly or unfairly or try to take advantage of me, my general attitude, all my life, has been to fight back very hard.”

    9. Deliver the goods
    “You can’t con people, at least not for long. You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on.”

    10. Contain the costs
    “I believe in spending what you have to. But I also believe in not spending more than you should.”

    11. Have fun
    “Money was never a big motivation for me, except as a way to keep score. The real excitement is playing the game.”

  9. Oldskool says:
    September 23, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Would it not be only appropriate to open an investigation into the British and Australian attempts to influence the 2016 election favoring HRC? Where’s the SC?

