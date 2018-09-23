Sunday Talks: House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses Kavanaugh Confirmation, McCabe and Rosenstein Corruption…

  • Nellie Ohr is scheduled to testify on Friday October 19th !
  • Chairman Goodlatte will subpoena documents this week.
  • Goodlatte urges POTUS to pressure IG for FISA report within two weeks.

Representative Bob Goodlatte is both the House Judiciary Committee Chairman and primary Chairman on the Joint House Committee (Judiciary/Oversight) tasked with investigating the DOJ and FBI.

In this interview Maria Bartiromo asks the important questions about the pending Judge Kavanaugh confirmation, and then goes deep on the issues surrounding the corruption within the DOJ and FBI.   Lots of information here:

The second part of the interview highlights Ms. Bartiromo’s righteous frustration, reflecting exactly how many Americans feel about what has taken place.  See below:

There’s a lot of information jammed into this last few minutes:

77 Responses to Sunday Talks: House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses Kavanaugh Confirmation, McCabe and Rosenstein Corruption…

  1. Sentient says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    When Goodlatte talks about the president deferring to the I.G. at DOJ, is he talking about Horowitz?

    • WSB says:
      September 23, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      Yes, and I am still unclear as to who now is responsible for redaction review? It sounds as though this has been ripped from the FBI and the standard DOJ rank and file overseeing them?

    • Michelle Palmateer says:
      September 23, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      Yes it is the same Horowitz that provided the mostly nothingburger known as the Clinton e-mail investigation. I don’t see any reason he will be more just in his investigation of the FISA abuse.

      I REALLY hope I am wrong on this one, however I’m not holding my breath.

      • Matthew Schaller says:
        September 23, 2018 at 5:05 pm

        I agree with you; however a point was made earlier that made sense to me. If the IG glosses over the FISA abuse like he did with the Clinton e-mail investigation, Trump will pull out his ace card and declassify everything. Thought is, if the declassified documents do expose how bad the corruption is and the IG report does not reflect that, then an argument could be made that the IG is complicit in covering it up. An argument could also be made that the IG’s findings in the Clinton e-mail investigation were also tantamount to a cover-up.

        I think it is in the IG’s best interests to be objective about the FISA abuse, as Trump wants it to be. If he is, to Trump’s satisfaction, I think that is when we will start to see the dominoes start falling.

        • Leane Kamari says:
          September 23, 2018 at 5:48 pm

          Maybe the IG has to declassify and check that there is no Grand Jury material needed by Huber declassified prior to indictments and i.e. sentencing?

    • kalima444 says:
      September 23, 2018 at 5:22 pm

      the main tactic of doing this is so it can go through IG so they cannot cry ‘sources and methods’ and if trump were to just declassify they would say ‘interfere with mueller investigation’ so has to be filtered by a 3rd party to avoid the crazies

  2. WSB says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Was Nellie’s interview delayed because the documents have been stalled?

  3. SickRick says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Is Horowitz ACTUALLY CLEARED to see the entire content of the FISA and other docs?

    • James Alan Groome says:
      September 23, 2018 at 4:35 pm

      Wouldn’t it be better if Horowitz were not cleared to see them?
      BECAUSE IF HOROWITZ isn’t then the documents are essentially declassified through PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVE MERELY by sending them to Horowitz.

    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      September 23, 2018 at 4:37 pm

      I believe IG Horowitz is going to be sweating off some of that baby fat he’s been carrying around in the weeks ahead.
      He’s just discovered what it must be like to work in the private sector IMO.

      Liked by 3 people

  4. WVNed says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Watching another country fall to the left.
    Sad that it is mine.

  6. VDMA (@Smalcald) says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    These delays from Dr. Ford to Nellie Ohr are simply the Uniparty stalling to get as close to the November elections as possible, so more RINOs can move in or the Dems take over. It’s the swamp doing what the swamp does.

    • Rose says:
      September 23, 2018 at 6:04 pm

      Regarding Judge Kavanaugh: What a wimp this Senator is! Good Lord, this is alleged incident goes back to high school. Republicans are spineless.

      Like

      • L4grasshopper says:
        September 23, 2018 at 6:15 pm

        Rose. Say you are the Judiciary Chair instead of Grassley. Say that Collins and Flake and Murkowski have flat out told you that unless they see this woman testify, they will vote “no” on Kavanaugh. Let’s assume you will do almost anything to get him confirmed.

        So what would YOU do that Grassley hasn’t??

        Like

        Reply
  7. Citizen 817 says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:33 pm

  8. PaulM says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    I smell a rat alert!! What a coincidence!
    Monday and Tuesday is the sentencing hearing for Cosby on sexual assault charges that go back to the 1980’s.
    I can hear the MSM now, “So the black guy gets prosecuted and the white guy goes to the supreme court”.

  9. SUPy’all says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Sources and Methods. Hmmm, got me thinking. Didn’t Obama reveal our ‘methods’ his first year in office? To the Iranians, I believe? Anyone else remember this?

    Liked by 2 people

  10. Tom S. says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    it all seems to be a political charade with a tap dancing congress, and thousands of lawyers making a load of dough and talking heads hogging the spotlight.

  11. scott467 says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    “Nellie Ohr is scheduled to testify on Friday October 19th !”

    ___________________

    Have any of these criminals actually ‘testified’ when they were scheduled to testify yet?

    .

    “Chairman Goodlatte will subpoena documents this week.”

    ___________________

    Has any subpoena actually been complied with by these criminals, much less in a timely manner?

    .

    “Goodlatte urges POTUS to pressure IG for FISA report within two weeks.”

    ____________________

    Has any IG report actually been delivered when scheduled?

    .

    Sorry if I sound jaded, I’m just jaded.

    These people have never complied or told the truth about anything since they were little children (and maybe not even then).

    The last 10 years in particular have been so corrupt and criminal that there are not even words for it.

    So when we get promised another date and time for some big reveal, I know it’s just Lucy playing field goal practice with Charlie Brown again.

    Wake me up if you guys ever get tired enough of this routine to actually do something about it.

    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      September 23, 2018 at 5:14 pm

      I could be wrong but I think President Trump made it pretty clear to the IG that he better deliver on time… or become irrelevant.

      Like

      Reply
  12. SHV says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    “The second part of the interview highlights Ms. Bartiromo’s righteous frustration, reflecting exactly how many Americans feel about what has taken place.”
    ******
    Still not enough “righteous” frustration. The whole expose and prosecute the swamp is still, IMHO, 90% in the “Political” phase and 10% legal. The Swamp, including, (WAG) 90% civil service, Dems, Rethugs, MSM, etc. have worked for three years to convince the Public that DJT is unqualified, unstable, demented, dangerous to America, etc.; 45% of the population believes it 100% and probably another 30% have those questions lingering in the background of their perceptions. And then 100% of the Dem Congress and probably 80% of the COC bought off Rethugs would be very happy if PDJT had a Presidency ending event. And then the Federal Judiciary, etc., etc.

    So PDJT, against all odds wins, is sworn in and in an alternate universe, announces an on going coup attempt by DOJ, FBI, CIA, etc. and has ordered declassification, investigation, prosecutions by his newly appointed Atty. Gen. That would be utter and complete confirmation of the MSM/Dem/Rethug narrative about Trump; no tax cuts, no 4.2% GDP, etc., Impeachment proceedings in the HR 24/7. Now nearly two years later, some progress has been made but just look at the reaction of the Swamp and of Trump’s own executive branch employees to a rather limited request to declassify documents. “Crazy, unstable, dangerous!!!” PDJT is a master of Branding, Marketing and Negotiations; that’s the phase we are still in. The push for changing the direction from political to legal has to be from bottom up,

  13. Fools Gold says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    There will be plenty of things to talk about next week. Don’t forget our VSGPOTUS speaks to the UN assembly tomorrow!

  14. free73735 says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Hey there….. LOL…….Bob Goodlatte & Maria Bartiromo have similar eye expressions!

  15. Donna in Oregon says:
    September 23, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    I can guess with the best of ’em.

    It’s September…..not time for an October surprise.

    What’s the harshest psychological form of punishment? The waiting.

  16. terry says:
    September 23, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    So let’s see if I have this straight. The HJC is going to
    subpoena the McCabe memo’s if they are not voluntary
    handed over.

    The memos according to the NYT will corroborate their
    story about RR making statements about wiretaps and
    the 25th amemdment.

    But RR is in charge of releasing the memos right?

    Why would he release them if they will destroy him?

    • Ken says:
      September 23, 2018 at 5:56 pm

      RR needs some time to get them altered prior to handing them over.

      Like

      Reply
    • stablesort says:
      September 23, 2018 at 5:57 pm

      “Why would he release them if they will destroy him?”

      Why wouldn’t Rosenstein just destroy the memos? There was the text that was entirely deleted from the Strzok/Page collection and somebody else deleted 30,000 emails and the server they rode in on. There is little fear of retribution seen here.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Nigella says:
    September 23, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Regarding the FBi investigating Kavanaugh… I recall last week Grassley saying that since they received the charge they have been investigating… Anyone else remember that? They might actually have something… A girl can dream can’t she…

  18. Curry Worsham says:
    September 23, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    Why did Rosey volunteer that POTUS is mentally sound?
    “Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”
    Wouldn’t it be in a Black Hat’s interest to maintain that POTUS is unstable?
    Rosey could have countered the McCabe assertion without defending POTUS’ fitness to serve.
    He could have said that he didn’t poll the cabinet and leave it at that.
    Why is he under attack from McCabe/Comey if they are all plotting together?

    • stablesort says:
      September 23, 2018 at 5:59 pm

      “Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

      Rosenstein is just covering his own backside.

      Like

      Reply
  20. stablesort says:
    September 23, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Talk about run-on sentences — Goodlatte is the master; what a wearisome fellow. Now, the question everybody has asked but nobody is answering: Which foreign entity convinced Trump to hold off the evidence of the failed Presidential coup?

    Let’s take a guess and ask who has 24 access to the NSA database with no controls whatsoever? Would that happen to be the UK and its Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ)? How is it that somebody can go knocking at their door on Hubble Road and get, illegally mind you, whatever information they want on US citizens, something our own agencies cannot do without a warrant from the FISA court? Or did the GCHQ get a warrant from the FISA court?

    Actually it’s pretty clear that the FISA court is nothing but a veil blurring access to illegally obtained data in the NSA database. If a corrupt FBI and a corrupt DOJ loses the confidence of the FISA court, they can go straight to the British GCHQ and obtain whatever they want anyway. Talk about a bypass; this is a major artery. The FBI/DOJ, Steele, Halper, Misfud and the GCHQ make quite a team, don’t they?

    • Sneaky Pete says:
      September 23, 2018 at 5:58 pm

      Yes, aside from taking down the corrupotcats we must dismantle the surveillance state that exists here and in other countries. We free people are under constant surveillance and that is the issue.

      Like

      Reply
  21. Sneaky Pete says:
    September 23, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Haven’t been this optimistic in years! To use the left’s favorite expression,”the walls seem to be closing in on ” the Clintons and Obamas. There are only a handful of people left standing between them and exposure.

  22. Mike diamond says:
    September 23, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Diane Fienstien should be investigated,for the delay of the letter,she got from ford!

  23. Non=combative. says:
    September 23, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Well this makes about the umpteenth congressional subpoena the DOJ/FBI will ignore.

  24. L4grasshopper says:
    September 23, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Timing. It’s all about timing.

    Trump doesn’t want to drop any MOABs until Kavanaugh is confirmed.

    Timing.

    Trump wants the truth out before the midterms.

    Timing.

    Kavanaugh should be confirmed by first week of Oct. If documents are not coming forth by early the second week, then I think a few MOABs start to drop.

    Timing. It’s all about timing. Can’t be too early. Can’t wait too long. October is the month od decision and destiny.

  25. Non=combative. says:
    September 23, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    The IG must send any declassified docs back to the originating agency for their preview and comment before they are released. In other words, another week or more of stall tactics before any sunlight.

