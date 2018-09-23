Sunday Talks: House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses Kavanaugh Confirmation, McCabe and Rosenstein Corruption…

- Nellie Ohr is scheduled to testify on Friday October 19th !
- Chairman Goodlatte will subpoena documents this week.
- Goodlatte urges POTUS to pressure IG for FISA report within two weeks.
Representative Bob Goodlatte is both the House Judiciary Committee Chairman and primary Chairman on the Joint House Committee (Judiciary/Oversight) tasked with investigating the DOJ and FBI.
In this interview Maria Bartiromo asks the important questions about the pending Judge Kavanaugh confirmation, and then goes deep on the issues surrounding the corruption within the DOJ and FBI. Lots of information here:
The second part of the interview highlights Ms. Bartiromo’s righteous frustration, reflecting exactly how many Americans feel about what has taken place. See below:
There’s a lot of information jammed into this last few minutes:
When Goodlatte talks about the president deferring to the I.G. at DOJ, is he talking about Horowitz?
Yes, and I am still unclear as to who now is responsible for redaction review? It sounds as though this has been ripped from the FBI and the standard DOJ rank and file overseeing them?
Yes it is the same Horowitz that provided the mostly nothingburger known as the Clinton e-mail investigation. I don’t see any reason he will be more just in his investigation of the FISA abuse.
I REALLY hope I am wrong on this one, however I’m not holding my breath.
I agree with you; however a point was made earlier that made sense to me. If the IG glosses over the FISA abuse like he did with the Clinton e-mail investigation, Trump will pull out his ace card and declassify everything. Thought is, if the declassified documents do expose how bad the corruption is and the IG report does not reflect that, then an argument could be made that the IG is complicit in covering it up. An argument could also be made that the IG’s findings in the Clinton e-mail investigation were also tantamount to a cover-up.
I think it is in the IG’s best interests to be objective about the FISA abuse, as Trump wants it to be. If he is, to Trump’s satisfaction, I think that is when we will start to see the dominoes start falling.
Maybe the IG has to declassify and check that there is no Grand Jury material needed by Huber declassified prior to indictments and i.e. sentencing?
the main tactic of doing this is so it can go through IG so they cannot cry ‘sources and methods’ and if trump were to just declassify they would say ‘interfere with mueller investigation’ so has to be filtered by a 3rd party to avoid the crazies
Agreed kalima
Was Nellie’s interview delayed because the documents have been stalled?
She declined to testify for now.
But did you hear Goodlatte say “Nellie Ohr is cooperating”? Sounded to me like she’s not done spilling her guts to people with immenese leverage over her and her husband.
He said it clearly!
And the responses after Bruce talking were rather positive. Not much moaning about him refusing to talk..
Lisa Page talked a lot…
I get the feeling that “Team Clinton/Obama” cut the line at McCabe and Comey. That’s their safeguard where they hope that these guys don’t reveal it all.
Bruce and Nellie seem like a weak link in the conspiracy.
Huber.
The invisible man. Will he remain invisible or show up and be seen?
I took that to merely mean cooperating at agreeing to testify.
Goodlatte said she is cooperating and as SD posts is scheduled for October 19th, no subpoena needed.
It sounds more to me as though the committee thought the documents would be released in time for an earlier interview.
No, its because she was groped by Grover Cleveland.
Is Horowitz ACTUALLY CLEARED to see the entire content of the FISA and other docs?
Wouldn’t it be better if Horowitz were not cleared to see them?
BECAUSE IF HOROWITZ isn’t then the documents are essentially declassified through PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVE MERELY by sending them to Horowitz.
I believe IG Horowitz is going to be sweating off some of that baby fat he’s been carrying around in the weeks ahead.
He’s just discovered what it must be like to work in the private sector IMO.
Watching another country fall to the left.
Sad that it is mine.
What? You are late to the party.. We are on the brink of bringing their whole House of Cards down!
Prepare for them weeks of full out action.
Agree, Seb. We are engaged in recapturing control of our country. I never expected this worthy endeavour to be easy or pretty. 🦅
WVNed, the only thing falling this coming week will be a sh*tstorm on the Coup Cabal. Trust the plan.
The Return of Long Dong Silver, opening next week in Washington DC
Just curious. I have to ask if that is so, why is the left freaking out about what is about to be exposed?
concern troll above doesn’t get it
Because, just as President Trump’s reversal of his predecessor’s policies have exposed the Progressive messiah of color as an incompetent boob, the exposure of his perfidious designs against our nation will reveal that he wasn’t just incompetent, but malicious in his anti-Americanism and really was the tip of the spear behind a cabal to take us down.
He failed.
This x 1000!
This is what we are up against. The blue wave is Michael Moore’s belly when he walks.
One. Thin. Waffer…
BWAHAHAHA
These delays from Dr. Ford to Nellie Ohr are simply the Uniparty stalling to get as close to the November elections as possible, so more RINOs can move in or the Dems take over. It’s the swamp doing what the swamp does.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Regarding Judge Kavanaugh: What a wimp this Senator is! Good Lord, this is alleged incident goes back to high school. Republicans are spineless.
Rose. Say you are the Judiciary Chair instead of Grassley. Say that Collins and Flake and Murkowski have flat out told you that unless they see this woman testify, they will vote “no” on Kavanaugh. Let’s assume you will do almost anything to get him confirmed.
So what would YOU do that Grassley hasn’t??
Goodlatte clearly said Nellie Ohr is co-operating.
Bruce was already very forthcoming it seems..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cooperating on agreeing to show up and testify.
To the Beautiful Nellie from Bruce.
A little wine, dark lights, romantic music, it’s all set for you Bruce.
I smell a rat alert!! What a coincidence!
Monday and Tuesday is the sentencing hearing for Cosby on sexual assault charges that go back to the 1980’s.
I can hear the MSM now, “So the black guy gets prosecuted and the white guy goes to the supreme court”.
haha, melanin aside, there’s that quirky little detail called “ evidence”!!! ha!
“evidence”? We don need no stinkin evidence! #metoo, doncha know. And Dimocrats, to boot!
Me thinks Ford is going to get squashed like a Pinto when she rears her ugly head…so far she is short on facts and long on fairytales…no one is backing her up…you need to chill.
The whole democrat party has her back. Facts not required.
it’ll be a fiasco. she’s going to be a horrible witness.
Are former prosectuors Gowdy & Graham on this committee? If so, they’ll shred her to pieces.
Senator Graham is – but his last comments on the issue were pretty mealy mouthed.
Gowdy is in the House so no.
She has high powered operatives / attorney’s working on her “story” piecing “evidence” and “testimony” together. They will stop at nothing….Don’t under estimate They’ve been allowed many days to scheme.
I will wager she is bald face lying and fulfilling her fantasy of becoming the lefts little savior from the evil woman hating authoritarian white male. She will be held up in highest regard as a crusader for womens rights. Next …win/lose …the me too argument…. will be her book deal…….
Sources and Methods. Hmmm, got me thinking. Didn’t Obama reveal our ‘methods’ his first year in office? To the Iranians, I believe? Anyone else remember this?
it all seems to be a political charade with a tap dancing congress, and thousands of lawyers making a load of dough and talking heads hogging the spotlight.
It only seems that way because it is.
“Nellie Ohr is scheduled to testify on Friday October 19th !”
___________________
Have any of these criminals actually ‘testified’ when they were scheduled to testify yet?
“Chairman Goodlatte will subpoena documents this week.”
___________________
Has any subpoena actually been complied with by these criminals, much less in a timely manner?
“Goodlatte urges POTUS to pressure IG for FISA report within two weeks.”
____________________
Has any IG report actually been delivered when scheduled?
Sorry if I sound jaded, I’m just jaded.
These people have never complied or told the truth about anything since they were little children (and maybe not even then).
The last 10 years in particular have been so corrupt and criminal that there are not even words for it.
So when we get promised another date and time for some big reveal, I know it’s just Lucy playing field goal practice with Charlie Brown again.
Wake me up if you guys ever get tired enough of this routine to actually do something about it.
I could be wrong but I think President Trump made it pretty clear to the IG that he better deliver on time… or become irrelevant.
“The second part of the interview highlights Ms. Bartiromo’s righteous frustration, reflecting exactly how many Americans feel about what has taken place.”
******
Still not enough “righteous” frustration. The whole expose and prosecute the swamp is still, IMHO, 90% in the “Political” phase and 10% legal. The Swamp, including, (WAG) 90% civil service, Dems, Rethugs, MSM, etc. have worked for three years to convince the Public that DJT is unqualified, unstable, demented, dangerous to America, etc.; 45% of the population believes it 100% and probably another 30% have those questions lingering in the background of their perceptions. And then 100% of the Dem Congress and probably 80% of the COC bought off Rethugs would be very happy if PDJT had a Presidency ending event. And then the Federal Judiciary, etc., etc.
So PDJT, against all odds wins, is sworn in and in an alternate universe, announces an on going coup attempt by DOJ, FBI, CIA, etc. and has ordered declassification, investigation, prosecutions by his newly appointed Atty. Gen. That would be utter and complete confirmation of the MSM/Dem/Rethug narrative about Trump; no tax cuts, no 4.2% GDP, etc., Impeachment proceedings in the HR 24/7. Now nearly two years later, some progress has been made but just look at the reaction of the Swamp and of Trump’s own executive branch employees to a rather limited request to declassify documents. “Crazy, unstable, dangerous!!!” PDJT is a master of Branding, Marketing and Negotiations; that’s the phase we are still in. The push for changing the direction from political to legal has to be from bottom up,
There will be plenty of things to talk about next week. Don’t forget our VSGPOTUS speaks to the UN assembly tomorrow!
Hey there….. LOL…….Bob Goodlatte & Maria Bartiromo have similar eye expressions!
DC inbreeding out of control.
Maria is NOT in DC. She is in NY. Nice try though.
I was only joking around, having some fun…..:) Sometimes a picture of Sundance’s (or whoever is posting, team effort there)”the suspicious cat” gets posted with Maria Bartiromo. Today Goodlatte”s eye expression & Maria’s were similar. I thought about the cat. I do like the cat’s & baby with that big “toothy smile”.
I can guess with the best of ’em.
It’s September…..not time for an October surprise.
What’s the harshest psychological form of punishment? The waiting.
So let’s see if I have this straight. The HJC is going to
subpoena the McCabe memo’s if they are not voluntary
handed over.
The memos according to the NYT will corroborate their
story about RR making statements about wiretaps and
the 25th amemdment.
But RR is in charge of releasing the memos right?
Why would he release them if they will destroy him?
RR needs some time to get them altered prior to handing them over.
“Why would he release them if they will destroy him?”
Why wouldn’t Rosenstein just destroy the memos? There was the text that was entirely deleted from the Strzok/Page collection and somebody else deleted 30,000 emails and the server they rode in on. There is little fear of retribution seen here.
Regarding the FBi investigating Kavanaugh… I recall last week Grassley saying that since they received the charge they have been investigating… Anyone else remember that? They might actually have something… A girl can dream can’t she…
Why did Rosey volunteer that POTUS is mentally sound?
“Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”
Wouldn’t it be in a Black Hat’s interest to maintain that POTUS is unstable?
Rosey could have countered the McCabe assertion without defending POTUS’ fitness to serve.
He could have said that he didn’t poll the cabinet and leave it at that.
Why is he under attack from McCabe/Comey if they are all plotting together?
“Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”
Rosenstein is just covering his own backside.
imagehttps://twitter.com/comomof2/status/1043968912243621889
He should only produce them if and when the Ford woman suddenly remembers a date.
Talk about run-on sentences — Goodlatte is the master; what a wearisome fellow. Now, the question everybody has asked but nobody is answering: Which foreign entity convinced Trump to hold off the evidence of the failed Presidential coup?
Let’s take a guess and ask who has 24 access to the NSA database with no controls whatsoever? Would that happen to be the UK and its Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ)? How is it that somebody can go knocking at their door on Hubble Road and get, illegally mind you, whatever information they want on US citizens, something our own agencies cannot do without a warrant from the FISA court? Or did the GCHQ get a warrant from the FISA court?
Actually it’s pretty clear that the FISA court is nothing but a veil blurring access to illegally obtained data in the NSA database. If a corrupt FBI and a corrupt DOJ loses the confidence of the FISA court, they can go straight to the British GCHQ and obtain whatever they want anyway. Talk about a bypass; this is a major artery. The FBI/DOJ, Steele, Halper, Misfud and the GCHQ make quite a team, don’t they?
Yes, aside from taking down the corrupotcats we must dismantle the surveillance state that exists here and in other countries. We free people are under constant surveillance and that is the issue.
Haven’t been this optimistic in years! To use the left’s favorite expression,”the walls seem to be closing in on ” the Clintons and Obamas. There are only a handful of people left standing between them and exposure.
Diane Fienstien should be investigated,for the delay of the letter,she got from ford!
Well this makes about the umpteenth congressional subpoena the DOJ/FBI will ignore.
Timing. It’s all about timing.
Trump doesn’t want to drop any MOABs until Kavanaugh is confirmed.
Timing.
Trump wants the truth out before the midterms.
Timing.
Kavanaugh should be confirmed by first week of Oct. If documents are not coming forth by early the second week, then I think a few MOABs start to drop.
Timing. It’s all about timing. Can’t be too early. Can’t wait too long. October is the month od decision and destiny.
The IG must send any declassified docs back to the originating agency for their preview and comment before they are released. In other words, another week or more of stall tactics before any sunlight.
