Panel Discusses Rosenstein -vs- McCabe: Risk and Self-Interest Within Declassification Directive….

An interesting panel discussion on Laura Ingraham’s television show. In this segment Lee Smith (Real Clear Politics Investigations) brilliantly outlines the disparate self-interest of both Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe. I believe Smith has this spot-on.
The New York Times and Washington Post are both primary outlets for narratives scripted by the political intelligence community. Against the backdrop of declassification, Team McCabe was advancing an anti-Rosenstein narrative with the NYT. Team Rosenstein was advancing a defense of Rosenstein within the Washington Post; both narratives surrounded the risks within the declassification directive.
Watch the Lee Smith part which starts at 04:30:
The declassification is a risk to both McCabe and Rosenstein. Both began constructing a pro-active defense. However, McCabe didn’t know Rosenstein was going to carve out a deal with President Trump (leveraging Horowitz) to protect everyone in the DOJ/FBI by reversing the declassification directive.
Andrew McCabe views his risk as the largest risk, and essentially is saying, through the network which includes media, that if he goes down he’s taking everyone down.
Don’t look at this through the prism/interests of Trump supporters – look at this through the prism/interests of President Trump.
Robert Mueller has been held over President Trump’s head like a sword of Damocles for more than a year. DAG Rod Rosenstein just handed President Trump leverage over Mueller (which POTUS can use to protect his office – Trump now controls the horsehair), in exchange for not exposing the institutional corruption within the FBI and DOJ.
Leverage over Mueller is worth withdrawing the declassification directive in exchange for allowing the FBI and DOJ to manage how the institutional corruption surfaces.
President Trump agrees to allow the DOJ to use the IG report to expose the institutional corruption thereby agreeing to permit them to control the damage. However, the institution corruption must be exposed. If the DOJ and FBI renege on the deal; if the IG report does not expose the institutional corruption; then all agreements are null and void.
…Oh, and President Trump wants this done prior to the election.
It will get crazier. They all know it’s just a matter of time. So much more that’s being withheld. So much at stake. Keep spreading the truth.
magakathryn, we have learned so much via SD and the above are just a portion of the whole of traitors. Trump is not deaf, blind or anything else so I feel confident he knows what has and is going on and what we want to happen will happen. As to Ford, she has no case but the democrats just want to muck the mud and tall the appointment of Kavanaugh knowing that if is in the SC, they will be on the outside looking in. So, Grassley, no more accepting delays and if she does not appear on Monday, then Mitch you had better nuclear and get BK in the SC. No more waiting, delaying, etc., etc. The traitors have had their time, and now has this Ford whose history gives lie to anything with BK and she knows it and we know it the more we learn about her upraising, her fun life, etc., etc. Time to mop floors and sooner than later. Meanwhile, please Pres. Trump be careful and have plenty of your OWN security guards surrounding you because these people are becoming desperate and will think of some horrible way to remove you. Please, God, hear our prayers that all goes well for Trump, our Republic and we People!
Trump let Rosenstein off the hook by not releasing the FISA doc. So what possible course of action could we take?
When you realize trump is protecting the deep state, you’ll realize the depth of this country’s problems.
President is not protecting not Deep State but law enforcement system…DOJ FBI
Yeah. I’m sure the FISA abusers were terrified when they learned he wasn’t going to declassify the FISA doc.
“90D chess!” They probably yelled.
Do you think it was the 56th chess board or the 87th chess board that had all the moves to set up McCabe to eviscerate rosy with rosy now in a much more dire position. Oh, you think PDJT is a bumbling idiot. Maybe you can read up a little more or go back to checkers or tic tac toe.
Geez. Yeah, he’s a genius for letting them off the hook.
Lots of kool aid over here on the right too, huh?
Christopher isn’t very bright, is he? That’s ok. His concern trolling gave me a chuckle.
Your Liberal bias is wasting your life away! Why don’t you step up to the plate and help your floundering party that is going down the drain. All you are doing here is giving us a more definite impression of the sorrow we should feel for the ignorance of the opposing party members who MIGHT be decent upstanding people, if only they had the ability to reason and do some critical thinking instead of just emoting because they were so positive their party would win in 2016. What’s YOUR platform?
“trump”? What’s that?
“over HERE on the right”?
Why don’t you just scuttle back over into your sewer over there on the left?
It sure looks that way. Rosey on his knees and McCabe worried for his life.
Trump is using the threat of releasing the classified material as leverage. Don’t play your aces unless you have to. I know you want to see it as do we all, but that is not an option for now.
Trump is using the threat of releasing the classified material as leverage. Don’t play your aces unless you have to. I know you want to see it as do we all, but that is not an option for now.
Christoper, Trump says many things to confuse some like you and the traitors, and then he hammers them. Think back over the almost 2 yrs. and did you listen to what he said and then what he did and got done? If not, no sense making remarks like you have.
Traitors like the FISA abusers he just cut a deal with?
I see now that trump derangement syndrome works both ways.
FBI and DOJ need to be tore down and started a new.
I think so. My greatest pleasure is to see Rod Rosenstein held by the curly hairs.
And those Project Veritas videos that are released, I think DJT/Kelley saw every one of them long before release. Notice the timespan between speaking of the upcoming videos and their release. All the Project Veritas videos are ready for release but DJT needs a surveillance system in place of corrupt employees’ activities during work hours prior to the release of the videos.
And I read James O’Keefe does have a more than adequate personal protection detail.
John Solomon and Sara Carter know the whole story- and they are telling it drip by ugly drip!….I am confused however- Trump tweeted he was going to IG redact and the release it because the UK and Australia objected to being exposed over trying to overthrow him (imagine the gall it to to do that) and there were a few other things- plus next week they are going to release the text messages and they are extremely damning and NOT REDACTED- Rumor is that Rosenstein has been talking to Loretta Lynch 4 times in the last 11 weeks and she has recorded it! I am sure as soon as midterms are over, he will be GONE. All of them, James Bakes, Page, the Ohr’s all have been indicted and are turning states evidence…as is Loretta Lynch who has testified to the TARMAC MEETING (…uh oh Hilly!) This will all be OK…be patient
I am hoping that to save their own seditious and pathetic arses, many fingers get pointed at the Crimson Kenyan, Clapper, Comey, Brennan, Jarrett, Lynch, Holder, the CROOKED one, and more!
The day we see both Obama and Hillary account for their sins is the day we realize we no longer have a dual justice system; one for the Vichy and one for us.
Well, nice thought anyway. We shall see.
Yes. I’ve been saying it all along. Sara knows so much, but isn’t revealing things …. there’s a reason so much is not being reported. Trump talks to Hannity everyday. Sara is now on Hannity (back channel of info). She has inside sources. Why did Sara say on Hannity’s radio show last week that there were 2 sets of FBI books and yet nothing is being reported on it? She lets it out and then nothing. The rats know and are scrambling, turning on each other. Patience indeed.
I am not aware of any of the people you mention being indicted or turning state’s evidence. I may be ignorant. I hope you are correct and not engaging in wishful thinking as many are who comment here.
Having said that, I do believe PT has a plan and knows how he will proceed and why. IMO he will proceed without any help from Obama’s DOJ which currently runs things in that department.
It seems to me some kind of outside prosecutor will have to be appointed by Trump but I am not informed enough to even suggest the ways he can proceed on this. Perhaps some of you can help me out.
Jeff Carlson at Epochtimes has a great piece on all this as well. Can’t figure out how to copy/paste on iPhone sorry. It will come out and some is coming next week.
Less we not forget Sarah Carter may be controlled opposition……do you all not remember her and Bongino I believe on Hannity around January ….Carter tried to put out there that the Dossier was a product of Russia fooling Hillary that Hillary was duped by the Russians into thinking Trump was colluding. She got crushed on Social Media for this and quickly dropped that story line. ALL I mean ALL videos of that Hannity interview are gone. I have all along thought it suspicious that she who was basically unheard of would have privilege to first hand knowledge that even Congressmen on the committees did not have. Something is not right…. but if true she is controlled oppo……then there are people in charge that no one knows about. So watch for her to lead us down a trail to nowhere now that she has everyones trust.
I don’t think President Trump is protecting the Deep State. Trump is in control of the timing of release of the redacted documents. He has a bunch of the deep state actors twisting in the wind and they are starting to feed upon each other. He will let them twist in the wind a bit longer, and at the appropriate time lower the boom.
Did President Trump screw up the economy? No.
Did President Trump screw up peace in North Korea? No.
Did President Trump screw up tax cuts? No.
Did President Trump screw up deregulation? No
Did President Trump screw up getting more $$$ from our NATO allies? No
Did President Trump screw up termination of the Iran nuclear deal? No
Why do so many people think he is screwing this up? Trust in VSGPDJT.
Absolutely agree, DA.
Fact based logical argument—can tell that you are not a lefty. 😀
👍👍👍
Nice breakdown…
From sundance’s article…
“Don’t look at this through the prism/interests of Trump supporters – look at this through the prism/interests of President Trump.”
Given his record, I think Trump has a better sense of judgment and timing than most of us supporters. This is a multi season TV series, not a short half hour sitcom. Things most often aren’t going to be wrapped up when and how we want them to be.
Rosenstein is still kind of “not off the hook”, legally as well as being able to add leverage. If (a BIG IF) Jeff Sessions does his job, he can turn over Rosenstein’s 25th Amendment gaff over to DOJ HR Unit that investigate professional conduct and ethics issues for investigation. Based on materials seen to date, Rosenstein is guilty of stupidity in making that statement in today’s DC environment. Yet, the bigger picture has the questions being asked of Rosenstein, exactly what were guys discussing that caused such a gaff?? This has the potential of deepening the problems facing McCabe, Yates and others over FISA and conspiracy to commit fraud (impacting the election) and conspiracy sedition vs the President.
Given the topic of discussion, Sessions has NO recusal issues and it keeps the president out of the discussion as this is an internal DOJ disciplinary action.
If he made the statement, he wasn’t joking. There is no context in which that could be a joke, especially if you are DAG.
LikeLike
That would be for the investigation to determine. Rosenstein is sunk either way. If he is found to committed a grave breach of discipline and is fired or if not he gets a slap on the wrist, plus he has to betray the conspiracy answering the questions about the discussion.
Sarcasm does not come across in the written word. It is know by voice, inflection, facial expression.
“I’m going to fire your ass.”
Is it a serious threat or a laughing comeback?
To the moon Alice.
As with the game of Chess – it’s all about the “timing”. Trump isn’t a “pawn” of the Deep State – he is the only person in government who isn’t bought and paid for by the highest bidder. OIG Horowitz and Federal Attorney John Huber have been very quiet, no leaks from their investigations which shows integrity thrives there. Patience in this day of “instant gratification” is a virtue. Hold your fire – the best is yet to come.
No Leaks could show no real investigation. Too a many assumptions.
Pres. Trump is temporarily delaying the release of the FISA documents, because there is a delay in approving the Kavanaugh nomination. He needs all five votes on the Supreme Court prior to taking out Rosenstein. The left will be challenging everything, and without Kavanaugh on the court, there will be a 4/4 split , which gets you nowhere.
As soon as Kavanaugh is in place, POTUS will declare that “time is up,” and will release the documents.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree with you about how careful he is regarding the new SC nominee but I don’t think delaying the FISA documents is a part of it. Listen to the interview again that SD pointed to and I think you find the reason, IMHO. I think it is about McCabe and RR and their corruption and how he is dealing with it.
My post earlier on “Kangaroo Court.”
I’ve read somewhere that the House is leaving in one week to start there campaigning. I’m sure that the Senate is planning the same. Therefore, no activity in Congress (what’s new?), Until after the midterms. That’s why they need to vote in committee no later than Wednesday. It will Be presented to the whole Senate on Thursday with the final vote for confirmation on Friday.
Devin Nunes said over a month ago, that they first have to seat Kavanaugh, before the house can impeach Rosenstein. Impeachment hearings on Rosenstein would stall confirmation hearings on Kavanaugh, delaying him until after the midterms.
I have also read that if they do not get Kavanaugh seated in time, they are at risk of Supreme Court 4 to 4 rulings on all the challenges to POTUS when he actively starts eliminating the bad actors in the swamp.
I believe that POTUS stalled the release of documents temporarily, until Kavanaugh is approved. Then Rosenstein can be neutered, and everyone exposed prior to the midterms.
Lurking Lawyer here. I read the entire fall Scotus docket. There is arguably only one significant case in the fall term, Nielson (illegal alien retainder, a sanctuary city issue) in the entire fall docket. PDJT ‘knows’ this (presumably via advisors) and has decided to let the present farce play out to Dem detriment. Time is on his side, not theirs.
Thanks. I was not aware of this.
You’re a gem, Ristvan. Thanks!
I fail to see how these are related at all.
SD said, “DAG Rod Rosenstein just handed President Trump leverage over Mueller (which POTUS can use to protect his office – Trump now controls the horsehair), in exchange for not exposing the institutional corruption within the FBI and DOJ.”
So Christopher do you want Trump as President or not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tell you what MaineCoon… I do not want ANY ONE, including the President, ‘NOT exposing’ and holding to account – the institutional corruption within the FBI and DOJ.
Christopher has raised good points of concern. Corruption is not fixed with more corruption.
Someone please explain to me how Rosy handed PDT leverage over Mueller? I am not seeing it. If PDT declassifying could take Mueller down – Why not destroy him? Does Mueller have something on PDT or his family that PDT would be trading away? Something smells rotten here.
He is not letting them off the hook—-he is hanging the threat over their heads—to watch the rats scurry.
Kanavaugh needs to be approved too…Notice how the “accuser” has McCabe’s attorney…not rocket science…
Oh ya- this has been a political hit job since the beginning- and Ford’s husband said she has suffered because she has never gotten the credit for the things she has done- so I guess this is her big thing- LIE AND DESTROY A GOOD MAN- what a claim to fame.
I wonder if any of the senators will ask her about her days as the “Drunken party girl on the local beaches” listed in her yearbook. Ms. Ford is still remembered at those bars and han-outs. The lady wasn’t a lady – at least not then.
where are these things…cant find anything especially “research papers” conferences dissertation…shes like Obama! gets PhD but no evidence of any work!!
and what’s with only one photo, with sunglasses being available.
Rod Rosenstien kinda killed the Left Trump
25th Amendment argument with his statement
that in all his interactions with the President he has
not seen anything that would rise to the level
of using the 25th Amendment.
I know that was to save his skin but still it kinda puts
a damper on the talk when he says that.
Scott Adams agrees. So do I.
[cued]
Are you saying the ig will release a report before the election? It’s hard to imagine getting one before next spring. It will be a whitewash like the last one. Not seeing the leverage. Everything Trump is doing is about the midterms. He knows that if he declassifies everything than he will have to deal with resignations and firings before the midterms. That will further the narrative of chaos and motivate the dem base. The dems don’t see corruption at the doj. They want to give Strzok a medal. There’s nothing that will come out to change that fact. There is already overwhelming evidence of a coup. Declassification won’t change the dems position.
If IG delays PT will go ahead and release it. There is a hint of this in the last part of his statement. I believe he has a timeline and will adjust it as necessary.
Chilidog – I agree with you 100 %
Me Too.
BIG October surprise!
This makes sense.
I like the last part too — before the election.
Thank you.
Oh, and President Trump wants this done prior to the election.
——
He better be demanding it be done, by say, Oct 25th or so.
Otherwise it won’t matter much.
“if the DOJ and FBI renege on the deal; if the IG report does not expose the institutional corruption; then all agreements are null and void.”
President Trump has all the leverage. Do the scaredy cats here really think P45 is going to risk losing any mid-terms seats?
Showtime.
My head hurts. I’ll never read a political thriller again. Reality is more fantastical and disturbing. Where the hell do we go from here?
You got it. This road show is going to continue for 6.5 more years. It’s a BIG swamp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sound to me like someone trying to put a smiley face on PDT caving on Declassifying.
I don’t like it….. this is the first indication that ovg president is becoming a politician.
Oh give me a break! Thats bs!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LW…say What?
He’s a deal maker. A deal maker gets what he wants. What does he want? The SC investigation ended, his name cleared, and the corruption exposed. Count on all of those things happening.
Did it ever don on you and the other scaredy cats here that although this apex-predator, deal-maker negotiator maneuvers in a manner above our pay grade it might not be above Trump?
I’m watching ‘n learning. A lot!
Monti, you are wrong on this. PT doesn’t need to be president or more money. He doesn’t need fame. I really believe he is a patriot and he loves this country.
By way of full disclosure, I want all of you to know I did not support him in the primary and voted for Rubio and gave money to Cruz. I thought Trump was the only one of the 17 who could not win. I was wrong. And, unlike Cruz and Rubio, I worked to get him elected once he became the nominee.
After his first major news conference I was convinced. I thought, “Man, you got to love this guy!! He pushes back and is transparent in what he thinks and says.”
PT is nothing like a regular politician.
There are other ‘achievements’ men who have everything might strive for – other than patriotism.
I know, but I am having a hard time coming up with something that would justify all he has had to put up with since becoming president. It looks like to me he is putting his family and businesses at risk.
He tells us EVERY SINGLE DAY what he is thinking in his tweets—he makes US part of the process. Same in any rally. It was OUR victory—not his ! How can we not root for him?
Looks like McCabe may have set off a multi-chain blackmail Mexican standoff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And now those usually end with some one’s head laying out in the middle of a busy street.
McCabe shot himself in the foot, along with his co-conspirators.
The president wants this done before the election? Then he should have done it himself.
He’s worried about the perception of negativity effecting the russia probe? Yeah, they should have worried about that when they started it.
The president wants leverage over muller?
So he’ll protect the deepstate if it gives him leverage over the deepstate.
Nice job, Mr. President. You got played. So did we, but at least we know you have no interest in holding anyone accountable.
He said “those people in the fbi are gone now.”
Does he think that’s what we meant when we’d say ‘lock her up’? We wanted Strzok fired and that’s it?
Our last chance is a moron who just sold out to the very people ruining this country.
Seriously? He can unredact again at any moment. Don’t be a tool
He is a troll.
Thank you JW. 🌸
No he is not.
Whiner. Whimp. Have your pity party elsewhere. I’m sick of scaredy cats so afraid — everyday, every posts. This is over your head. Take a nap.
Christopher, your idiotic, nonsensical concern is noted. We will cherish the wisdom you have imparted to us. Please go now, with our humble thanks.
Troll Team ZERO.
☝️ this Chris guy, like a turd in a punchbowl 🙄
I agree with you Christopher except the Moron part. But I understand it. If the leverage is true the only reason would be to stop Mueller from doing harm to PDT Leverage works both ways.
It’s not the first time McCabe has said that ‘(If I Go Down I’m Taking Everybody Else With Me’). That was reported in the March/April 2018 time frame.
Not sure why we didn’t take him at hos word and try that..
He did say it. I actually took him at his word and I have no doubt his co-conspirators did. A guys gotta do what a guys gotta do. He was just waiting until he had to take his shot. Unfortunately, he shot himself in the foot, along with a bunch of other feet.
LMAO, George Carlin with the camera
What really needs to be investigated by republicans is how this man was selected. Someone or group of people really missed and messed up. This does not need to happen again. Trump trusted some people and was let down.
Is that George Carlin in the red shirt behind Rossy?
Andrew McCabe views his risk as the largest risk, and essentially is saying, through the network which includes media, that if he goes down he’s taking everyone down.
Does that mean he will be “Arkincided”?
He’s saying if they are going to make him walk the plank, then he will sing as he walks it. He knows he’s a dead man walking regardless.
It’s annoying when hosts smile and smirk about serious stuff like this.
“Rod Rosenstein working to drive the President from office. Huh!” Just 15 seconds in.
It undercuts everything you’re saying. Tucker does this sometimes too, but less than he used to.
Oh the irony. I refer to this in your text:
“The New York Times and Washington Post are both primary outlets for narratives scripted by the political intelligence community”.
We have just finished watching a few moments ago The Post, with Merryl Streep and Tom Hanks*, and decided to check the computer for any messages from Sundance, only to find the article above with virtually the opening sentence referring to the current roles that the NYT and WP have played in the current scandal. What a complete reversal from those Nixon days, with the NYT and WP now apparently being tools of a weaponised FBI/DOJ/State Department, apparently covering up for the Obama administration’s wrongs, and failing to investigate those crimes.
*(on how the NYT and the WP had gone to great lengths to investigate government wrongdoing and cover-up, and publish, in the face of legal action by the government, material from government documents about how the Vietnam War could not be won, and yet young men still being sent to war/death),
PDJT is working it, and working it hard. They are falling on their knives at this point. What a great set up of both rosy and McCabe. I recall rosenstein was refused meetings with PDJT in the last 2 weeks and wonder if PDJT knew through his intel sources that this was brewing, then added gasoline to the fire by agreeing with rosy as late in the game as possible so he couldnt signal mccabe that he had it handled while McCabe let the cat out of the bag not knowing he was going to be protected. Haha. Q says they are stupid, they are also terrified.
Where did you ‘hear’ that Trump refused meetings with Rosy?
President Donald J. Trump has mastered the art of swimming with sharks. Inspector General Michael Horowitz wrote a report which gave sufficient evidence of causation for a prosecutor to gear up and probe deeply into the FBI and the DOJ. IG Horowitz muted his language to probable cause rather than express a conclusion. Typical bureaucratic boilerplate. But, the DOJ and the FBI did not take the probable cause and run with it, unless U.S. Attorney John Huber is quietly busy with a Grand Jury.
At any time, President Donald J. Trump can walk into the Department of Justice and tell Rod Rosenstein and Christopher Wray that he, POTUS, wants to see the original documents of his choice. Check mate. He can not be denied. If he takes Vice President Pence with him, the 25th Amendment is by-passed, it would be clear that Vice President Pence was not on board with any 25th Amendment scheme. (The 25th Amendment requires the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to determine that President Donald J. Trump is “unable to discharge the powers and duties” of his office,)
By what power does the DOJ and the FBI refuse to comply with POTUS? None. Art. II, §3 of the Constitution states: “he, shall take Care that the Laws be faithfullly executed….” Noncompliance would immediately devolve to individuals who will have to be named and exposed for insubordination. Martial law is the imposition of direct military control of normal civilian functions of government. Without question, we would have historic fireworks if President Donald J. Trump placed the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation under martial law, but the military courts system is instantly available to carry out the laws of the United States in agencies of the United States which refuse to cooperate with the Constitution and the established rule of law. (The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 would be excluded by definition within the act: “Enforcement of federal law at the discretion of the President of the Untied States.)
This is not arm chair drool cup prognosticating. The Constitution accounts for insubordination. Naturally, mature statesmen would prefer to “straighten things out” without nuking important executive agencies with the Constitution. Before anything approaching martial law were to take place a “Come to POTUS” meeting would find the wherewithal to produce the documents.
“Our safety, our liberty, depends upon preserving the Constitution of the United States as our fathers made it inviolate. The people of the United States are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.” — Abraham Lincoln
I posted this on another thread and moved it here, because it fits here better. There is no reason for President Donald J. Trump to be sucked into a game of hand grenades when he has the Constitutional power and right on his side and the rest in the amorphous crowd are making it up as it goes.
THANK YOU for this. There is no need for him to ‘play games’. I agree and as I said above, corruption is not fixed through more corruption. A straight bat is all that is needed.
Nice placement, Citizen!
Is this new revelation about Rosenstein’s 25th amendment game something Mueller is holding over Rosenstein to let him (Mueller) run ruff shot over the POTUS and his compatriots? The article said that Mueller has all of McCabes notes–he has seen all of this. Perhaps Rodney has lost control of everything.
test
Am I in the spam in the penalty box/spam bucket?
Nope.
If McCabe says he’s going to take everyone down with him, then go after McCabe. 😀
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is like shooting fish in a barrel. Ha!
Well it is complicated but I’m not sure it’s as complicated as it seems sometimes.
Exactly my comment yesterday! Target practice! We’ll count the bodies when they’re done!
I’m a gullible neophyte at this, but I gotta go with the president being concerned about UK and Australia. He doesn’t owe them anything, but I think he wants to protect the relationship. Rosenstein is the little Dutch boy trying to put his fingers in the dyke and he just used his last one to prevent this release; fortunately for him, the president got calls from two major countries at the same time.
Someone needs to be up on charges PUBLICLY pretty soon so they can all start to turn on each other. As long as Rosenstein can continue to “signal” that he’s got this, we won’t see anything. Please Mr. President, RR didn’t get what he wanted from the Mueller probe (leverage on YOU), don’t give him another opportunity!!!
I’m going to need blood pressure medication before this is over…..
I do not see any American TV over here—but from my perspective it seems that the UK/Australia angle is being totally blacked out.
Is anybody in the mainstream talking about that?
Of course not. This is America!!
“Is anybody in the mainstream talking about that?”
__________________
No idea. The only ‘mainstream media’ I see anymore is mostly linked from this (CTH) website, lol!
They aren’t even talking much about the whole declassification thing, as they haven’t got their anti-Trump angle on it yet. And the UK/Australia angle is way down in the weeds by their perspective.
Although, of course, it really is important, but once again hard to figure out an anti-Trump angle to it.
Total blackout from MSM here in Australia…
Peter Dutton was the Minister that promoted the vote to replace Malcolm Turnbull as PM– Foreign Minister Julie Bishop also resigned her position. Turnbull was not doing well in the polls, however no real reason was given as to why the no confidence vote was held. The lack of a clear explanation for the vote was discussed frequently on MSM here.
Minister Peter Dutton for Home Affairs with responsibilities for immigration, border control, domestic security and law enforcement is an ex police officer and would hear from members of IC community here. There has been a political and MSM hit job on him ever since – naturally because Peter is strong on boarder security, he is not popular with left or MSM. At present he has managed to hold onto his portfolio, by a slim margin.
If there was talk behind the scenes of Australia’s involvement – it did not make it to the media..
No one in MSM but George Papadopoulos is on Twitter.
Is it possible for PDJT not publicly naming them do you think the Aussies (likely) and the Brits (unlikely) are working with PDJT by giving up informants’ names and perhaps surveillance data?
The names have been out there and on this site for awhile. I understand it’s not being reported, but the info is out there. When PDT said he would declassify, these two didn’t want to be embarrassed (I assume.) I don’t think anyone wants an international incident! There’s plenty of future felons running around our own country!
Whatever the story is with attempting to keep the UK and Australia out if this, I think it’s fair to say that PDJT asked for something in return. POTUS doesn’t have it in his nature to give without getting something back.
“I gotta go with the president being concerned about UK and Australia. He doesn’t owe them anything, but I think he wants to protect the relationship.”
I believe POTUS with put the Office of the Presidency and US-UK-AUS relationship above his personal situation. Although, they will pay…in some form..we just won’t really know how. We’ll never know the tit-for-tat. We’ll just see a big WIN for USA in some manner. He’ll get his pound of flesh, as he should, so it’s never done again.
“I gotta go with the president being concerned about UK and Australia”
As mentioned by Dan Bongino on his podcasts and in his pending book, the UK and Australia provided the setup for this entire farce. It was a push/pull operation using Papadopoulos and others, mainly Papa-D.
Listen to the interview below. There are MULTIPLE, MAJOR bombshells that very few will catch and the interviewer wasn’t one of them. Dan Bongino caught them, pointed them out in a recent podcast, and was very pleased to hear them since they provided further evidence for his Five Eyes setup of Trump theory, the reasons for which he gives in his book.
REMEMBER:
1. Brennan had a director to director meeting with the head of MI6 – the material was “too sensitive” to go through the normal channels – sure…
2. The head of MI6 resigns “for family reasons” on the Monday after the Friday PDJT was sworn in – mission NOT accomplished and he expected repercussions. Little did he know how much the swamp SCUM on this side of the pond could drag their feet and reject oversight from CONgress and orders from their BOSS, PDJT.
Rosey’s still got a few toes, but using them will DEFINITELY cut into ESCAPABILITY.
This reminds me of the end of Resevoir Dogs when they all had the guns pointed at each other. Who’s gonna be standing besides Trump??
Trolls seem to be out… remember, don’t feed the trolls.
Unless you have explosive troll pellets!
Thanks for the reminder. As of yesterday I have had it with the shiners, whimps, pity party nuts, and responded. What I find interesting is some are names that have been here a long time. They just seem to want hand holders to walk them through there ‘throwing in the towel’ event. Weidos.
I will repeat always and everywhere: The Obama EO states that classification may not be employed 1) to conceal a crime 2) merely to prevent embarrassment to public officials. Why is this not being mentioned by the WH?
Dershowitz on CNN – 9/22/2018
Dershowitz suggested Saturday: “What he [Trump] could do very plausibly is have his lawyers go to court and make a motion to recuse Rosenstein from any involvement in any case involving the president.”
“Because he has a conflict of interest. He has two conflicts of interest: First, he wrote the memo…authorizing the firing of Comey. You can’t both investigate obstruction of justice and be part of the obstruction of justice.”
“But second, he has a conflict now because the Times reports that his goal is to be ‘vindicated,’ and the way he can be ‘vindicated’ is by putting all the blame on President Trump.”
very good point…Imagine Rosenstein staying but being recused like Sessions! Mueller would have to report to number 3
Ohhhhh… if McCabe goes down he’s taking all of them with him?
Arrest him now! Perp walk him in handcuffs around Dupont Circle and alert the media in advance! It will end thus circus and name all the black hats! Yay! DO It! Monday morning at 0901!
The posts criticising POTUS, in this latest maneuvering over release of these documents, saying HE ‘got played’, and we got played, remind me.
The time POTUS offered the dems and amnesty repubs MORE than they were asking for, on DACA.
OH! The handwringing, gnashing of teeth and sackcloth and ashes crowds were out in force!
“Betrayed his base, his supporters, etc.
It was a TACTIC, to expose that his opponents not only DIDN’T CARE about ‘ The kids’ but that they were using them as pawns, and DIDN’T WANT TO SOLVE THE PROBLEM, they wanted an issue.
And, not many who criticized him for that, are crow afterwards. Instead, they waited for the NEXT time they could ‘lose faith’ (a faith they never had) so they could again rend their garments.
“Oh, he said sh*thole, what an *sshole”
Of, he signed into tax bill!
And, here they are again, crying “He has been snookered, he is betraying us, he’s a tool.
Let’s withold judgement, and WAIT to see how this plays out. Because history with DJT has shown, time after time, that he ends up coming out in top, every time.
I won’t say “Have faith”, instead I will say GET some faith, and grow a pair, while your at it!
Or at least, have some cheese,….
with your whine!
I can’t click “like”, so I’ll type LOVE
“they could ‘lose faith’ (a faith they never had)”…..
Particularly the AM guy who keeps saying he’s going to actually pray, after his long winded, throw in the towel, pity party…I say to him..What faith does he have??
Scaredy cats. Wimps. Whiners. Towel throwers. Faithless..in Trump and in God. How do these people make it through life? Who is holding their hands every day, through every decisions, as they cry their way through life?
I’m not around people like this. I know no one like this. These people need help. Mental health,
Are you serious? DACA is still in effect, and protected by activist judges, and last I heard it is having to work its way through the courts – like it was BEFORE Sessions decided to intervene.
“ndrew McCabe views his risk as the largest risk, and essentially is saying, through the network which includes media, that if he goes down he’s taking everyone down.”
__________________
Well I sure hope so.
I would be tremendously disappointed in that rat-traitor if he didn’t, lol!
Keep an eye out for the Arkancide Blimp, Team Clinton isn’t even hiding their kill-squads anymore.
Before this is over, I won’t be surprised to see HRC try to kill someone personally, on live TV.
👍👍 I keep saying it’s open season, target practice! My bets on McCabe! He’s had a long term plan of action for taking down the troops!
OIG report #1 was so weak I am not expecting much. The FBI and DOJ don’t get to expect any deference when they have leaked so much and gone after EVERY person in Trumps orbit as a personal attack.
I was shocked to learn the weasel met with Trump and convinced him to not release docs. Major fup. I would have thought Trump would have learned Horowitz is worthless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Well now McConnell certainly prevented recess appointments though didnt he? Very easily could have fired Wray and Sessions and picked DiGenova and Toensing for recess appointment to serve 225 to rid the place of all the rats. They both already have the proper clearance.
Interesting read https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-21/russiagate-two-new-york-times-paragraphs-stunning-admission
Again, just throwing something out there, but the NYT, although it buries the Truth in it’s article, is in coverup/panic mode. I see these tiny crumbs as their excuse to claim they haven’t been “fake news”. Watch for more of these little crumbs of Truth.
Good theory.
Where is Jeff Sessions? Can you imagine how different this all would be with a firecracker AG?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or even a run of the mill one?
You have the wit of James Woods. love it.
Thanks!
The attempted coup d’etat uncovering is gaining speed. For the sake of the union they may call it something else, but it was a coup d’etat!
I believe the Queen saw it that way as well. People forget that she’s the ultimate military authority. 45 and her saw eye to eye just about the time her grandson’s wedding list was issued and she allowed Harry to wed in military garb…
It’s been obvious that as head of state of two of the nations deeply involved, she intervened. It’s the ONLY explanation. The UK parliament could have given a rats patottie… The Queen I’m sure as one head of state to another took actions to prove she would NOT support the coup of 44 and all his men/women. To let her grandson sit idly by in military garb in God’s house where any friendly nod to 44 could have been construed a million ways as his assent as a member of the military to what the UK govt knew by then had occurred.
Not much was said about POTUS meeting with the Queen. I always wondered if POTUS stuck to protocol. He admires the Queen. His mum was a British subject.
Her lady in waiting (Lady Argyle) is American. Google the tape…she says ‘keep giving them heck’….or something other…she was wearing a 44 gift but I think that was because she had no idea politically what was happening and was trying to be pro US rather than likes him (she’s supposed to follow her sovereign in that arena as a lady in waiting. It was CLEAR she loved PDJT disruptive Americanism.
I want Rosenstein investigated for this gaff, if for no other reason to expose the content and context of the “heated discussion” that caused the gaff. There is a strong potential to further expose the conspirators if that happens and makes Rosenstein a liability to the conspirators (and an asset to President Trump if he wants to survive).
Leverage began on the day Adm Rogers stopped by POTUS -elect’s office for a chat that no one on the dark side knew he was having.
All things since have been a matter of taking a cue from this remarkable patriot and letting the story unfold.
For 1000th time Guiliani was given window dressed position to be in charge of Cyber to talk with Rogers (and successors really) to remove information control from non-military IC channels and align ally spying with the military instead of unelected bureaucrats. Rudy G himself stated on of ‘Friends’ his Cyber position was ‘top secret…well NOT top secret” (wink wink not top secret but Yankee White Tiop secret).
This is not a ‘plan’ it is an operation and leverage and rules of engagement based on the theatre of war determine ever step by PDJT then and now. He took one major hit with Sessions recusal but was no reason for 45 to leave the fight.
Best post.
That lingering stench is as old as man himself. The battlefield, and any soldier will tell you there are no atheists in the foxholes. Pray for our old soldier President Trump.
Yet another twist on Trump’s USE of LEVERAGE:
How will POTUS make use of his “restraint” on the UK and Australian request that he withhold their role in FISA abuse … THIS WEEK … when he leads a U.N. session and meets with other Heads of State?
I would guess that there was some wheeling and dealing with those two (UK and Australia) behind the scenes. POTUS wouldn’t just hand out favors without getting something in return.
Heh heh heh.
Just what I said above..in a little different matter. He’ll get his pound of flesh.
Leverage against Mueller is the biggest thing. The sooner he is gone the better.
Shouldn’t RR at least recuse himself from any investigation of the president or McCabe at this point?
yes, he may have to beginning Monday!
Love Lee Smith, writing for The Tablet and American Greatness.
I still do not get the leverage concept. What leverage over Mueller? This would only work if Mueller really has something on PDT that PDT does not want out and they both stand down Mueller does not release his bad stuff and PDT does not declassify? Is that what you are saying? Other wise why would PDT not torch these vermin.
i think they are commenting on the final report being released within the next few weeks since its finally O v e r…these fools are hurting more and more Deep Staters with each oassing day…Go back to the shadows Deep State!
Anyone else notice how this “recusal” business is all interpretation…its like Mueller gets to stay because hes the Original Conflict…after 911 these jokers have had carte blanche
Smart boy, the Trump.
The simplest reason to fire the whole top of the DOJ / FBI is it seems none of them are actually doing any real work, and spend their days working complex plots
“…Oh, and President Trump wants this done prior to the election.”
I’m not sure he does, and I’m not sure the DoJ will report out on all this before the election. Their policy is not to take political actions near an election, which Mueller is actually obligated to follow as well, although this policy has been violated before. I doubt Trump even wants them to do so, as he’s likely got a solid election strategy independent of this. The media will leak constantly and keep the pot simmering, and he’ll be able to tweet and rattle their cages at his whim, so a formal report from DoJ isn’t really required and could confuse the electorate as much as it might inform it. Remember, it’s the economy, stupid.
We’re sort of entering a phase where the leaks and dirt are starting to break against the Swamp rats, so at this point I’d almost rather see an intermittent flow of leaks and dirt rather than a formal document that itself requires reading, analysis and propagandizing and isn’t a ready campaign tool for candidates to use. The dirt and leaks are the thing right now. See what Trump used last night? “The stench from the FBI, and we’re going to clean it up.” Forget arguing about which text from which Swamp lawyer meant what to whomever. Let’s talk about the STENCH, the LEAKS, the LIES, the people who keep getting fired, and all that fun stuff. It’s good campaign material. And if things look shaky a couple weeks before the election, you drop a bomb then. I’d strip a few more security clearances or something, maybe do a minor declass or two, something of that nature.
My Peanut gallery perspective
Distilled from Sundance & my Treehouse Tutors
This is process, not finality
POTUS gains leverage
Main point: the DoJ is dirty
I KNOW this
Found findings
FISC Judge Rosemary Collyer’s Compliance Review
Hillarian/Fusion/DoJ chain
Etc.
Central problem national security is compromised by DOJ chronic FAILURE
to punish:
two massive intell breaches (Clinton, DEM House Paki )
Uranium One
Clinton Foundation pay to play.
Etc
I recognise, albeit in my limited way, the immense challenge WE took on in this righteous cause to recapture our power as citizens from this domestic & international political/financial/spook cartel.
And Im not quitting or loosing faith.
Period.
