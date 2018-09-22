Panel Discusses Rosenstein -vs- McCabe: Risk and Self-Interest Within Declassification Directive….

An interesting panel discussion on Laura Ingraham’s television show. In this segment Lee Smith (Real Clear Politics Investigations) brilliantly outlines the disparate self-interest of both Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe. I believe Smith has this spot-on.

The New York Times and Washington Post are both primary outlets for narratives scripted by the political intelligence community. Against the backdrop of declassification, Team McCabe was advancing an anti-Rosenstein narrative with the NYT. Team Rosenstein was advancing a defense of Rosenstein within the Washington Post; both narratives surrounded the risks within the declassification directive.

Watch the Lee Smith part which starts at 04:30:

.

The declassification is a risk to both McCabe and Rosenstein. Both began constructing a pro-active defense. However, McCabe didn’t know Rosenstein was going to carve out a deal with President Trump (leveraging Horowitz) to protect everyone in the DOJ/FBI by reversing the declassification directive.

Andrew McCabe views his risk as the largest risk, and essentially is saying, through the network which includes media, that if he goes down he’s taking everyone down.

Don’t look at this through the prism/interests of Trump supporters – look at this through the prism/interests of President Trump.

Robert Mueller has been held over President Trump’s head like a sword of Damocles for more than a year. DAG Rod Rosenstein just handed President Trump leverage over Mueller (which POTUS can use to protect his office – Trump now controls the horsehair), in exchange for not exposing the institutional corruption within the FBI and DOJ.

Leverage over Mueller is worth withdrawing the declassification directive in exchange for allowing the FBI and DOJ to manage how the institutional corruption surfaces.

President Trump agrees to allow the DOJ to use the IG report to expose the institutional corruption thereby agreeing to permit them to control the damage. However, the institution corruption must be exposed. If the DOJ and FBI renege on the deal; if the IG report does not expose the institutional corruption; then all agreements are null and void.

…Oh, and President Trump wants this done prior to the election.

