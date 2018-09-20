Project Veritas Third Release: GAO Auditor Admits “I break the rules every day”…

(Washington DC) Project Veritas has released the next in a series of undercover reports which unmask the Deep State. This report features a Government Accountability Office (GAO) employee and self-proclaimed Communist actively engaged in potentially illegal political activity. Natarajan Subramanian is a government auditor for the GAO and a member of the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America (Metro DC DSA).

Metro DC DSA is a socialist group that works to advance progressive issues in the Metropolitan DC area. Subramanian’s political activism may directly violate federal statutes as well as the “Yellow Book” rules which apply specifically to government auditors.  (read more)

32 Responses to Project Veritas Third Release: GAO Auditor Admits “I break the rules every day”…

  1. rashomon says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Where’s Joe McCarthy when you need him?

    • mikebrezzze says:
      September 20, 2018 at 12:27 pm

      Or where is Buford Pusser and his stick?

    • rashomon says:
      September 20, 2018 at 12:35 pm

      Ah, Diana West must feel vindicated by this series. Some classless, so-called journalists, red-diaper babies gave her endless grief over “American Betrayal” — which should be required reading in every high school for its review of modern history with outstanding documentation — while the totalitarians have been multiplying like rabbits throughout the U.S. and taking key positions in our government. A toast to you, Ms. West!

      • doit4atlas says:
        September 20, 2018 at 12:46 pm

        Read it…totally freaked me out. Absolutely changed the way I think about that era of our history.

        And God Bless James O’Keefe…his best work yet. So good it might actually have a real impact. This is how we do it folks.

  2. Suzanne says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Aren’t they the ones that illegally gave Mueller all PDJT’S emails and communications?

  3. Brant says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Good Irish name and brogue, obviously.

  4. Cuppa Covfefe says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Wonder if he’s an H1-B, or similar…

  5. PotP says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Need to see people jailed. Not just fired. Banned for life from future .gov work. Felony convictions so they can’t vote.

  6. Brant says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Obviously, James will be labeled rayciss.

  7. Brant says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    I hope he has done this in every department. So, no one can say a few bad apples in a few departments.

  8. Lady in Red says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Obama and Valerie Jarrett poisoned the entire federal government apparatus. As was the plan. 8 years of Hillary and we would have been at the point of no return. PDJT is truly God sent.

  9. TwoLaine says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    I imagine this is being done by thew UNIParty all across out nation and in private businesses as well, some with tacit approval and encouragement, some without.

    That is a huge loss of productivity, wages and benefits for piece of sh1t “employees”.

    SAD.

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      September 20, 2018 at 12:39 pm

      Yep. I wonder about the scope and breadth of the Øbozo “resettlement” program.

      I’ll bet there are terrorist sleeper cells, Somali enclaves, MS-13, BLM, Antifa, and all manner of other miscreants slathered all over the country…

  10. Uncle Max says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    It’s obvious… This DCA organization is RIPE for a sting, and yet, the folks that get depicted on TV and in movies and in novels that do that sort of stuff…. in reality, in DC… they couldn’t care less or are completely ok with what is status quo in DC.

    In a sane world, these folks would be worried about a IG investigation… undercover FBI agents or Homeland Security… they’d be brought in and sweated for information and lists of names… and offered deals to keep them from federal charges for 50 years in the pen. But no… those tactics are only used against certain people… and not against progs or communists and not against #resistance members defrauding the Government. oh, and sedition. Nice.

  11. jmeyert4a says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    OK… IF it is true that these traitors can not be FIRED (and jailed would be better), could they be reassigned to field offices, say in Ely, NV, or some remote, fly-in village in Alaska?

  12. jmclever says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    So, who are the ones who don’t check the paperwork or monitor productivity?

  13. smiley says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    thank GOD we have Donald Trump as our President.

    if it had been Clinton…well…these stinking commies would be multiplying like flies.

  14. Minnie says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Back in the day, I was required REQUIRED to attest to and renounce any involvement of any form of subverting the Constitution and government of the United States of America.

    And I did so, PROUDLY, blessed to be an American.

    All civil jobs, not even potential government employment opportunities.

    WTH happened?

    These seditious asshats – root them out, throw them ALL out.

  15. annieoakley says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    At the states and local governments level these Communists are entering races and winning a lot of them because no one is paying attention at those levels. Keith Ellison is a Muslim and DSA supporter running for Minnesota Attorney General. He’ll be able to do a lot of damage at that position.

  16. modustollenz says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    I live in the DC Metro area and pretty much everyone I know is tied into the Fed Gov’t either working directly or indirectly as a contractor. The 3 people that have so far been exposed in the latest Project Veritas videos are representative of the attitude that most of these people have and contempt for Trump and his supporters. They don’t think that they can be fired well, because no one is ever fired. There ought to be hell to pay for this, including jail time, but if basically nothing happened after the Planned Parenthood videos, I not going to hold my breath that there will be any sort of repercussions outside of a few people that will probably decide to move on to other jobs.

  17. Paul says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Donate to Veritas. James is a modern day Paul Revere.

